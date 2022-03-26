Molech, Transgender Children, and the Idol of Politics

The Hebrew Bible does not mince words about the worship of Molech. Per Leviticus, anybody in the land of Israel who gave their children to Molech was to be put to death; not only that, God would “set my face against that man, and will cut him off from among his people.” In fact, two chapters earlier we read that one reason God expelled the Cananites from their land was because the Cananites let their children “pass through the fire to Molech.” Leviticus 18 makes clear that the expulsion is not just in the past tense; if the Israelites offer their children to Molech, they too will be spewed out of the land and cut off from God.
So who was Molech? According to the notes in my Jewish Study Bible, Molech was the Hebrew name for a Near Eastern god associated with the netherworld. Biblical tradition is uniform that worshiping Molech involved the sacrifice of children. Milton paints a devastating picture of Molech, an abomination and “horrid King besmear’d with blood/Of human sacrifice, and parents tears,/Though for the noyse of Drums and Timbrels loud/Thir childrens cries unheard, that past through fire/To his grim Idol.”
Today, of course, we don’t literally kill our children to worship various deities. But also, we don’t limit our reading of scripture to the narrowest, most literal interpretation possible. Famously, Pres. Kimball virtually canonized[fn1] the idea that the biblical injunction against idolatry isn’t merely an injunction against worshiping gods other than God. Rather, “[w]hatever thing a man sets his heart and his trust in most is his god; and if his god doesn’t also happen to be the true and living God of Israel, that man is laboring in idolatry.” He expressly points to the wealth we have accumulated as our new false god.
Taking Pres. Kimball seriously, I want to stake a claim that some subset of us have made our politics our false god. And recently, specifically, we’ve made our politics into a Molech who demands that we sacrifice our children.
Yesterday, the Utah legislature overrode Governor Cox’s veto of HB11, a bill the prohibits Utah public schools from allowing or competing with schools that allow transgender girls to play on interscholastic girls’ teams.
In his veto statement, Gov. Cox pointed out that of the 75,000 high school athletes in Utah, four were transgender and only one was playing girls sports. Meanwhile, 86% of transgender children report suicidality and more than half have attempted suicide.
So the Utah legislature solved a problem that doesn’t exist by eliminating a problem that does. It’s not my purpose here to go into the substance of why this is terrible from a policy perspective, though. My goal is to underscore that this is terrible from a religious, and from a Mormon, perspective.
Because high school sports are not primarily about winning. The Utah High School Activities Association recognizes that interscholastic sports are meant to, among other things,
• Create learning laboratories where practical life situations, teamwork, sportsmanship, winning and losing, hard work, leadership and cooperation are taught.
• Nurture self-realization and build self-confidence.
• Promote, through participation, higher academic achievement, better attendance, lower drop-out rates and positive citizenship.
Transgender children benefit as much as cisgender children from the goals of interscholastic sport. They need that comradery, that self-confidence, and that feeling of inclusion and competition. In fact, based on the fact that even today transgender individuals are marginalized, that even today politicians are willing to treat them not as people but as political props,[fn2] suggests that they need these opportunities and benefits more than other children (who, to be clear, also need them).
And don’t get me wrong: I’m (pretty) sure not every member of the Utah legislature is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And I know for a fact that some LDS legislators–both Democrat and Republican–voted against the override.
But a significant majority were willing to demonize and actively harm a group of children to further their, or their constituents’, political preferences. And if that’s not figuratively passing our children through the fire to Molech, I don’t know what is.
And I understand that the church itself is unwelcoming—and at times hostile—toward transgender members. But bans on transgender children playing interscholastic sports strikes me as incompatible with official church policy, which demands that we welcome transgender individuals and treat them “with sensitivity, kindness, compassion, and an abundance of Christlike love.”[fn3]
So what if we stop sacrificing our children to the Molech of our politics and instead we love, embrace, and welcome them, we allow them to nurture their talents, and most importantly, we recognize their inherent worth as people and as children of God?
[fn1] Yes, I know that “The False Gods We Worship” isn’t technically canon. But it’s been massively influential during the almost 46 years since he delivered it, so I’m comfortable with my minor exaggeration.
[fn2] Transgender children have become political props throughout the country. I didn’t even mention the Idaho legislature’s move to criminalize gender-affirming care. And while Idaho is less Mormon than Utah, I’ve been told that somewhere around 1/3 of its legislators are, themselves, Mormon.
[fn3] Again, you don’t have to tell me that this statement is often more aspirational than it is descriptive. And as a church we need to live up to our aspirations better than we do.
Picture from Patrick Gray. CC BY 2.0
Comments
Great post. I’m just stopping by to drop in this clip from the 1927 silent film, Metropolis, which should always be the starting point for discussions involving Molech:
Thanks, Mike. I’m officially incorporating the clip into the body of the OP by reference!
The Eagle Forum has WAY too much influence on our legislators and other elected officials. As long as we elect people who think they have to bend to the far, far right wing of our population, we will continue to have these kinds of decisions.
Important post. Thanks, Sam. Maybe I’ll be surprised, but I expect the comments to turn into yet another referendum on the trans athlete question, deftly avoiding your even larger politics as a false god argument.
Thanks Chris. I hope people don’t try to derail the conversation in that direction because, while that is a conversation that could be had, it’s not this conversation.
AmeriKa with its draft worshipped moloch
Wut? Preserving fair competition in sports is not “demonizing” anyone. You are just trying to tailgate/fit in with progressive politics. Are you familiar with the 2000+ year old Chinese story about “deer is a horse”? C’mon.
Kimball’s talk was delivered while he was the President of the Church, not some mere apostle. That may not be canon, but it’s something in our church.
ChicagoLDS, to be clear, you’re making a straw argument, but one that’s outside the scope of this post. (If you’re interested, though, this op-ed explains several of the reasons that the moral panic over transgender athletes is not based in substance.)
But let’s assume you’re right and that transgender high school athletes have a competitive advantage (and again, they don’t): so what? Jesus didn’t demand that we have a fair and even playing field. In fact, He expressly called out that kind of thinking.
If we’re required to choose between a level playing field and generosity and love, the choice we’re commanded to make isn’t even remotely ambiguous. The command that we love our neighbor, the command that we not sacrifice our children to today’s Molech, couldn’t be clearer. And it’s deeply disappointing that people are willing to demonize and sacrifice any of our children to the idol of political outrage.
I am a believer in the idea of a final “life review” (the term “final judgment” smacks of a “Did you faithfully play by ALL of our particular set of rules?” mindset with its corresponding severe condemnation and punishment of everyone who isn’t 100% super orthodox) where we will have to answer for the way that we lived our lives. If God is the loving parent we speak of Him as being surely He will be more interested in our relationships that we had with others during this life. Imagine if at this final review people were asked not about how many times they went to the temple or if they paid a full tithe but instead were asked about the way they spoke of and treated others who are/were extremely different than themselves and their family, social and church groups that held/hold sway over them. What if God or Jesus asked us how we treated the LGBTQ+ community. the poor, the homeless, the mentally ill, the victims of abuse, people not of our race, socioeconomic status or faith, etc.?
The legislators who passed a law for a non-problem (allowing trans HS girls to participate in HS sports programs in Utah) and then overrode the governor’s veto (which was refreshing to see) will have to answer for their vote to God at some time or another. Their names and votes will also be on public record for all to see. Of course these lawmakers and the Eagle Forum think that they are pleasing God by passing such Draconian laws. They and the parents and school district administrators who have supported this bill honestly think that they are the self-appointed guardians of purity. However, being a self-designated purity guardian who overtly or covertly goes about naming, shaming and punishing “the others” by whatever horrible means is NOT the same thing as being a true disciple of Christ. Over and over in scriptures Jesus tells us that we are to love all people and leave the judgment to God. He hung out with and demonstrated His love for the least, last and lost members of his society, and that’s what got him in trouble with both the secular and religious authorities of his day and place. The same thing is happening now. Let us learn a sad lesson from this terrible debacle and vow that we will choose to follow the Savior’s example to extend love, dignity and respect to everyone that we meet as well as to stand up for marginalized people and groups that need our support.
For those of us who are attempting to moderate* the fringes, it gets a lot more complicated when data is distorted, religious undertones are woven in, and opponents are made out to be villains.
You can find a reference to <> being modern agents of Molech in 30 seconds of Googling any of the following:
-Medicaid funding
-embryonic research
-gun violence
-drug legalization
-climate change
-abortion
-not adequately shutting down during COVID
-not adequately opening up during COVID
Is there a way to present your narrative in a way that doesn’t demonize your opposition, magnify harms, and increase the rhetorical temperature — or is that solely from the playbook of red-state legislatures?
*I recognize and concede the point that militant moderates are a contradiction in terms, and it can be difficult to distinguish them from the complacent or inert.
Larry the Cable Guy
How is this for a way to present this? Is this “moderate” enough?
This swath of anti-trans legislation will lead to many trans-gender children dying across our nation who otherwise would not have. Many of these sweet kids will suffer, not because they can’t play sports, but because they are being targeted as a further marginalized problem, threat, anomaly, something different than a part of the community by the fact of how they are seen. Why do we have to be moderate when we talk about being kind to children and protecting them from harm? Having grown up closeted trans, I was terrified that someone would see me or know about me, because I felt I would be cast out from my world and my family and or even my heaven. I almost killed myself twice, and worse than that spent decades feeling like I was an empty shell, not really living at all. These bills solve no real problem and make some very real problems worse.
The bills that actually outlaw effective and compassionate medical care for children are even more cruel, but at the very least, the passage of this particular law will stop one transgender child in Utah from participating in sports, but it will make ALL transgender children feel less welcome and will make all of them more vulnerable. And to what purpose? Sam is right- simply for crass political gain.
You are right in some ways, we don’t need to mention Molech to demonize these legislators, their actions simply do that all by themselves.