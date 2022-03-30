Celebrating BYU’s Dr. Ray Smith

When I was 2 or 3 years old, my grandparents gave me some money for my birthday. My parents took me to a toy store and, they tell me, I disappeared. Ten minutes later I was back with a plastic toy saxophone.
My mom started giving me piano lessons when I was 5 and, eventually, I transitioned to a professional teacher. Then, in fifth grade, I picked up the saxophone. My dad had played briefly when he was a kid and I started on his alto.
I absolutely fell in love with the saxophone. (I still love it, to be honest.) In middle school, I joined the 0 period jazz band, directed by Glenn Miller superfan (and eventual convert to the church) Karl Fitch. (Thanks, Mr. Fitch!) At a jazz band concert I heard a classmate a year ahead of me play a solo on tenor and I became a tenor sax player.
I kept up playing in band and jazz band in high school. And one summer, my parents drove me from the suburbs of San Diego to Provo for a week-long music camp at BYU.
At that music camp, I met Dr. Ray Smith, who led BYU’s saxophone and jazz programs.
Now, it’s been decades so I don’t have a clear memory of what the camp entailed. I do, however, remember master classes in Dr. Smith’s office as he talked to us about saxophone and jazz. The one very clear memory I have of that week is his mentioning that we needed to listen to John Coltrane. (My family was very supportive of my saxophone dreams but also, they didn’t listen to jazz and I hadn’t ever heard of Coltrane.) I remember repeating “Coltrane” (probably “Coal Train” in my head at the time) over and over as I left his office, determined to remember and begin listening to him.
That experience meeting Dr. Smith and learning from his was hugely influential in my decision to go to BYU. I realize that the path between saxophone performance major and tax attorney and professor is not a straight one, but Ray Smith was an important part of that path. And at BYU, he was a role model both of a musician and of a faithful member of the church.
I don’t want to overstate his influence, but I also don’t want to understate it. My freshman year, once a week I attended a saxophone master class with Dr. Smith and the 8 or 9 other saxophone majors. I never played in Synthesis, the top jazz band at BYU that he directed, and I had private lessons with someone else, but I interacted with Dr. Smith on a regular basis.
So why this ode to Ray Smith? Because a week from today he’ll be conducting Synthesis for the last time at BYU. After 40 years(!) teaching at BYU, Ray Smith is retiring at the end of this year.
The last time I say Dr. Smith was approaching 20 years ago. I was either a law student or young attorney in Manhattan and he and Synthesis were there for a festival. But though my interactions with him lasted not much more than a year, and in spite of the decades separating those interactions, it’s important to me to commemorate the influence he has had on me.
This kind of a tribute to mentors, teachers, friends, and other leaders should be a common and regular part of our lives. I never met Dr. Smith Sam’s kind words made him real. Thanks Sam for a really nice example.
I grew up in the shadow of BYU, and Ray Smith was one of two people most responsible for my “jazz awakening” when I was a young teenager. I became a complete Synthesis groupie and soaked up every minute of BYU Summerfest for a few years, although I didn’t play saxophone or realize my ambitions to play with Synthesis after my mission (I did a few combos, but life had other plans). So while I wasn’t much more than a passing face in the program, and my chops are more or less shot these days, jazz music plays a huge role in virtually every facet of how I see and approach the world. I look forward to watching next week’s concert and celebrating the outsized influence Dr. Smith had on my musical and personal development.
Thanks for sharing this news. I grew up in Utah and was fortunate enough to study with Ray while I was in high school, at a time when music meant everything to me. Ray just absolutely poured fuel on that fire. He has long been an inspiration to me as a performer, teacher, listener, mentor and human being, and he changed the way music exists in Utah (and so it’s probably fair to say: how it exists throughout the church). He has such a well-calibrated ear: he can listen to you for 30 seconds, see exactly what you need to reach the next level, and support you as you climb toward that. That kind of expert-yet-committed pedagogy is so rare.
Strangely the memory that sticks with me most happened in an almost chance encounter a few years after I’d been studying with him and moved away from Utah. I ran into him at a jazz festival in Canada shortly after saxophone legend Bob Berg died in a tragic accident. Bob and Ray must have been about the same age, and I remember Ray looking me in the eye and saying with a heavy sigh, “He took a lot of chops (i.e., technical skill) to the grave.” Then he paused and added, “That’s why it’s so important in life to keep an eternal perspective.” It’s a thought I’ve chewed on for years. Among his many gifts, Ray is so good, in my opinion, at sensitively engaging with the spiritual dimensions of life (including with audiences at concerts outside Utah) without evangelizing in unwanted ways. What an impressive musician and human being.
Sorry to be longwinded. But thanks again for the post and concert info.