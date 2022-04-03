Nobody Watches Conference Anymore

by

Of course, that’s not true. It might feel that way, and there might be circumstantial or anecdotal evidence to support you feeling that way, but it’s just a likely that, thanks to technology, church scheduling, social expectations and pressure, and more, a greater percentage of the total worldwide church membership is watching conference than ever before. So really, when you think “nobody,” you’re mainly thinking of yourself.

And that’s okay! Because honestly, yesterday was a busy day, and you genuinely forgot it was conference weekend. Plus, all the sermons will be available for you to listen to and/or read sooner than ever before. And you know that over the next six months, you’re going to be reading and discussing a large percentage of them in church meetings anyway. So really, you haven’t missed anything.

And then also…it is kind of boring, isn’t it? Or frustrating? I mean, sure, there will be some good speakers that might balance out the bad or just unengaging ones, but sacrament meeting is the same way, and at least with sacrament meeting you’re meeting (or mostly so, depending on the COVID concerns in your area and your family, knock on wood) with a community of people whom you know (again, hopefully mostly) and serve and are served by. With general conference, you’re just watching it on your own (unless you’re driving to the stake center, since most places in North America have abandoned the satellite links to individual church buildings). Which I guess means…no one would know if you didn’t watch conference. Not even me.

Consider this a judgment-free zone. You’re here, you’ve read this far, which potentially means either a) you saw the headline and felt some combination of guilt and/or pique, which suggests that you may have something you could say about not watching yesterday or not planning to watch today, or b) you read everything on BCC, which also means you’re likely the sort of person with a history of watching or not watching conference. So share! I promise, I won’t judge. I mean, I’m not even awake yet. It’s conference weekend, after all.