Nobody Watches Conference Anymore

Of course, that’s not true. It might feel that way, and there might be circumstantial or anecdotal evidence to support you feeling that way, but it’s just a likely that, thanks to technology, church scheduling, social expectations and pressure, and more, a greater percentage of the total worldwide church membership is watching conference than ever before. So really, when you think “nobody,” you’re mainly thinking of yourself.
And that’s okay! Because honestly, yesterday was a busy day, and you genuinely forgot it was conference weekend. Plus, all the sermons will be available for you to listen to and/or read sooner than ever before. And you know that over the next six months, you’re going to be reading and discussing a large percentage of them in church meetings anyway. So really, you haven’t missed anything.
And then also…it is kind of boring, isn’t it? Or frustrating? I mean, sure, there will be some good speakers that might balance out the bad or just unengaging ones, but sacrament meeting is the same way, and at least with sacrament meeting you’re meeting (or mostly so, depending on the COVID concerns in your area and your family, knock on wood) with a community of people whom you know (again, hopefully mostly) and serve and are served by. With general conference, you’re just watching it on your own (unless you’re driving to the stake center, since most places in North America have abandoned the satellite links to individual church buildings). Which I guess means…no one would know if you didn’t watch conference. Not even me.
Consider this a judgment-free zone. You’re here, you’ve read this far, which potentially means either a) you saw the headline and felt some combination of guilt and/or pique, which suggests that you may have something you could say about not watching yesterday or not planning to watch today, or b) you read everything on BCC, which also means you’re likely the sort of person with a history of watching or not watching conference. So share! I promise, I won’t judge. I mean, I’m not even awake yet. It’s conference weekend, after all.
Comments
Yes to all the above except that I’m awake already (an artifact of creeping age). I am genuinely curious about the audience. “Nobody” is clearly not correct, and more than ever is much more likely correct.
Most of my life, in Wisconsin and points east, GC was not available in real time but only weeks and months later in print. Then there was a short period when it felt like everybody around me listened live with rapt attention and a “yes, so it shall be” attitude. Then came a period of general disinterest on my part. Finally, where I am today, I’m surrounded (virtually) by people paying close attention but critically dissecting every line and the purpose behind them. I suspect I’m in a bubble and I’m curious what the outside looks like.
A few observations from an active member in the US outside of the Jello-belt:
* The baseline expectation we’ve created in my family has been to watch all sessions of conference, which is a really big ask. I’m normally tired going back to work on Monday rather than refreshed.
* Most talks are incredibly boring and provide no real value to me (or even my teenage kids). But the gems are worth it – I’m looking at Elder Gong’s talk yesterday.
* Over the years we’ve tried bribing the kids (and adults) to pay attention, set up note-taking regimes, but nothing works as well to keep our focus as doing chores around the house. Honestly, I get a lot more out of a Saturday session if I am doing dishes than just sitting on the couch.
* It was special for my family yesterday hearing talks about the importance of missionary service, knowing that a son who just finished his mission was watching from the conference center, and another was watching on the other side of the globe in his mission assignment. Conference is still an event we experience together even though our family is spread apart. I love the thought that we’re singing the same hymns together.
* I took my teenager’s phone during a session yesterday because he was playing a game. I then proceeded to play Wordle on mine (4 guesses; par for the course), which he noticed and accused me of hypocrisy. Our ensuing discussion was one of the more fruitful parts of that session for us both.
* I’m very grateful my conference weekend doesn’t start on Thursday (and never will). Have sympathy for anyone called to be an AA70.
* I like how the temple announcements get shuffled so no one knows what session they’ll come in. Kind of how the Oscars shuffle when the big prizes get announced instead of holding them to the end. Speaking of the Oscars, maybe there’s a way to get interest in conference rekindled …
* The constant adjustments of how the Saturday evening session gets utilized has seriously decreased its value. It used to be a planned highlight for men or women to get together and have social interaction, a real right of passion for me as a young man. Even after streaming became the norm, my ward would have formal and informal groups gather to watch together. But now-a-days there’s no pattern and everyone watches alone at home, if at all.
Hmmm. It’s never really occurred to me to not watch all, or most of the conference broadcast. I’ve always lived where I could get the sessions easily on TV, so I guess I’ve taken that for granted. As a retired senior citizen I have the luxury of a relatively quiet environment in which to watch. Perhaps I’m insulated enough that I don’t realize the extent to which « nobody » watches conference anymore. I suspect that would be a misinterpretation of the « ratings. » I must admit that if I miss a speaker or am distracted (or dozing?) I feel assured that I can catch up quickly when the talks are published in print.
Until fairly recently, GC over-the-air was only available in the Utah Bubble area. In the late 1960s we lived in Wichita KS, when the new phenomenon of FM radio was gradually coming to town. One new low-power indy station agreed to carry one Saturday session of LDS conference, at the urging of the local stake president, who was a lawyer of some status. We were encouraged to write letters of gratitude to the station after the event, but were also STRONGLY urged not to suggest that they carry more sessions, since any suggestion that they had not met their listening public’s expectations had to be reported to the FCC as a “criticism” (this was back in the day when FCC actually watched radio content, and granted/withheld license renewals accordingly).
Used to love watching and listening to conference, all sessions (except the Priesthood session which wasn’t available to me back then). But then came Prop 8, the POX, the appalling treatment of the OW crowd, all that blatant homophobia and misogyny, and then I couldn’t unsee all the other ways our rhetoric is so often hurtful and harmful to others, especially marginalized people of all stripes. Not every speaker. Not all the time. But too much. So now I keep an eye on conference, I read summaries and most of the actual talks when they’re available. But I find watching in real time too difficult and sad.
Saturday’s sessions I listened on headphones as I practiced the piano and shopped at Costco. Multitasking for the win. I don’t have it in me to force my kids to listen to all four sessions. I am happy if they listen to morning Sunday session (which replaces church) and distractedly listen to the afternoon on Sunday. The last I don’t know how many years I listen semi-critically, meaning I am open to finding both the good and the bad and the boring. Generally most of the talks fall in the boring category, although I thought yesterday’s offerings were above average. Until the women’s session.
I try to listen. To me, it is like spending a day rock hunting. Every once in a while you find a beautiful stone, making the whole effort worth while. Yesterday, Elder Kearon’s talk was that gem.
When I was growing up, my siblings and I were made to watch every session of GC with rapt attention, and take notes (our notes were inspected afterwards to make sure we were paying attention). We were on the west coast, so it wasn’t available over the air, but our local cable provider showed GC on the cable access channel. If we complained, my mom threatened to make us get dressed up and go to the stake center to watch the sessions, then launched into a diatribe about how blessed we are with modern technology to watch it from home, etc. That was enough to put us back in line. At any rate, I came to view GC as a dreaded chore, and developed lifelong ambivalence for the event. When I got married, I compared notes with my wife, who grew up in Utah and usually spent conference weekends having big family gatherings or camping trips, while GC was on the radio in the background. She has mostly warm happy memories associated with GC. Reconciling those disparate views while raising our kids has been an interesting process.
These days, we tend to skip it more than we watch it.
I’ll admit that, on top of beginning to find the ten hours of Conference exhausting and having trouble focusing on and processing mostly monotone and often repetitive talks, I stopped watching regularly because it was such a crapshoot: for every talk that was halfway decent, there was one that set me off. (I turned off Pres. Nelson’s hyperbolic talk about the name of the church *before* he said that “Mormon” was a victory for Satan. and then there are all the unreflective culture war talking points filtered through LDS politeness.) It just… wasn’t worth the effort.
I listen to all broadcasts live. I’m not a great auditory learner and rarely get anything out of church, but with conference I can listen while working or doing house stuff. Keeping my hands busy means I actually hear what is being said. I look forward to conference as being different than ask my other over scheduled weekend.
Growing up, Conference would be blaring through the house, or in the backyard, or wherever my Dad was doing chores, on Saturdays. On Sundays we would watch it as a family. How much a child was expected to watch was dependent upon their age. A few years ago (less than 5) my Dad mentioned how he noticed a shift amongst family members and peers to actually watch all four general sessions live. No doing yardwork on Saturdays, no multi-tasking with speakers on in the background. So he’s started to watch all four live as well. I’ve watched all four session live for the last twenty years. Yesterday was the first time I remember missed a noticeable part of a session (working with kids on doing chores to not upset their mother). Previous to that, the only parts of session I’d miss would be to break up contention amongst the kids in other rooms.
I’m not great at keeping my eyes open for the sessions. I believe that it’s due to the familiarity that I have with the topics that my brain and body start to shutdown out of boredom. So one session many years ago, I started playing FreeCell while watching. It was enough to keep me awake and I felt like I could pay better attention. Afterwards I thought that it also might be preventing the Spirit from confirming the truthfulness of what is being spoken about. The Spirit wouldn’t want me to accidentally confuse a confirmation of truth with my FreeCell game, or whatever else I might be doing to try and keep my eyes open.
I’m not as good about blaring Conference through the house like my parents were. It’s me, whoever wants to sit with me, and the TV.
I watch and skip around. The gimmicky PR that leadership relies on makes the conference experience too evangelical–it’s not authentic, it feels manufactured like a commercial. It feels like a Utah multi-level marketing company and a manipluative behavior management team have combined to consult the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Quite a few speakers promote belief systems that do not clearly link to the theology of the Gospel of Jesus Christ–it’s reaching at times–as if they are more intetested in the feigned affect of presentation and placebo, rather than principles.
It is clear to me that some of the folks up top are more devoted to the institution, than to the congregation. More than half of our youth have been exiting the church for about ten years and the CES has failed to raise the spiritual maturity of the congregation: correlation, censorship, and the infantilization of the Gospel has left us vulnerable and incapable of reconciling our own texts, history, policy, and authority.
The church can be true and apostate at the same time. Everything Joseph Smith warned us about–regarding LDS leadership–is present before us. I hope we do better.
Ten hours of talking heads is more than I can take. Since all of the priesthood meeting lessons are a rehash of the talks of the last conference, I can just wait for the reruns.
we had a lovely time at our ward here in the UK. This morning watched the womens session while the men looked after the children, then a munch and mingle where most people contributed food and then we watched the Saturday evening session as a ward. Came home to watch the live Sunday morning session. We will watch the later session tomorrow for FHE
I love conference. It seems to get better every year. I’ve tried to do as taught by church leaders and it has really improved and blessed my life. Receiving answers to prayer is a big plus. The gospel of Jesus Christ is incredible! It sure has worked for me.
I watch one session live with my full attention and invite anyone in the family who wants to join me (usually just my daughter). The other sessions I listen to over the next month or so in the car, while doing chores, etc, and I try to pick one positive thing out of each talk to focus on for a while. This has worked really well for me but I like hearing from others, too!
Travis took the words right out of my mouth.
Why don’t Church leaders talk about things that matter? We are living in a world with tremendous opportunities to do good. Why not encourage emulating Christ? Loving your global neighbors. Many need our help. Instead of just encouraging proselytizing, also encourage service missions. Put service missions on an equal par with conventional missions. Give members permission to give part of their tithing contributions to charitable organizations. And I’m not talking about the NRA, political parties, etc. Do away with make work church jobs, freeing up time for family activities and charitable work.
Talk more about refugees. Talk more about Christ the rebel. The way GAs talk you would that Christ was a conformist. Talk about the marvelous example that Sharon Eubanks provides for young women.
Jeffrey Holland’s talk missed the mark. He talked about dealing with the symptoms of suicide. He needs to be talking about the causes.
Roger you seriously were not listening were you? The items in your first 4 sentences were all addressed profusely throughout conference.
As for tithing, your request will never happen. Tithing will always go to the church. Remember it’s the Lords church. The lord requires 10%. You can pay extra to other places if you wish. Heck, you can pay less in tithing all you want. Just be sure you understand it’s not a full tithing.
I’ll now start my stop watch to see how long my comment stays up. Those moderating this website seem very against anyone commenting who is for the LDS faith and common doctrine. Lots of comments mysteriously disappear…
Hi there Yosemite Sam, still see you. :)
Since you did not say anything hateful or mean, I don’t see why you think your comment would disappear. But I am not a moderator. I think there is validity to your comment, that is how I understand tithing too.
I am just a rascally varmint, but I used to really love conference.
Now, I feel that I am the one of 99 that is being kept out by the flock. Last time I listened to conference, DHO referred to me as being gender confused and it was a white knuckle experience to get through it, being as I was having suicidal dysphoria at the time. I used to glean through to see what I could learn, and look for a glimmer of hope that I could be trans, and out, and transitioned, and happy (all of which has happened in the interim) and still be able to go back to the temple some day. Now I really don’t think it will be ever in my lifetime. I am now also in a very wonderful same-sex marriage, so there is that too, apparently not gonna change. I now find conference triggering. I do believe the Q15 have apostolic keys, etc and all that – but they are not always right, even on critically profound issues (Is that another way to say the church can be true and apostate at the same time?) .
And I miss hearing the GA’s I feel welcome at my ward, but I don’t feel welcome at conference, but I do miss it, especially Elder Maxwell. I know this is on me, as long as I don’t tune in, my experience with it will never change. I just can’t do it yet. I don’t want to send this thread down a rabbit hole on LGBTQ stuff, it is just my personal issue with conference, which is what the OP is about. I guess it is hard to look at the speakers and think, that person is one of the people who could make a difference in my life and in the lives of people like me and welcome us back in (like I personally feel that Christ has done), but yet they don’t. It just gets harder.