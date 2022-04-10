The Last Words from the Cross: Day One

by

There is a grand tradition in Christian liturgy of using the days of Holy Week to reflect on the last words that Jesus spoke in his mortal life. The tradition goes back to the middle ages and has been a formal exercise at least since 1618, when Robert Bellarmine, an Italian Jesuit during the Counter-Reformation, published his book, The Seven Last Words Spoken from the Cross. Not being a liturgical religion, Latter-day Saints do not usually participate in this tradition, which is a shame. For Holy Week this year 2022, I will put my own spin on this liturgical exercise by devoting one post a day to each of the seven last statements from the Cross.

We find the first of the seven traditional Statements from the Cross only in the Gospel of Luke. After being condemned by Pilate and scourged by Roman soldiers, Christ is taken to Calvary and nailed to the cross. The whole time, soldiers, officials, and curious bystanders mock him. They give him vinegar when he asks for water, they taunt him with questions about why he can’t save himself, and they create a sarcastic sign, in both Latin and Hebrew, that says THIS IS THE KING OF THE JEWS.

The only thing that Christ says about all of this mockery is, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34-38).

The most common reading of this passage tells us that we should be amazed that Jesus Christ, the Messiah and the incarnation of God, would be so gracious as to ask God to forgive the evil people who are bullying him while he is dying because of their efforts. This has always seemed to me to be too convenient an interpretation—not because it is incorrect, but because Christ forgiving people on the Cross is not really big news. The whole exercise was, according to Christian theology, all about forgiveness. It would have been a huge problem if Christ had been unable to forgive the people who were tormenting him.

Furthermore, if Christ is asking God to forgive them for their actions, then it is not quite correct to say that they “know not what they do.” All of the people involved knew exactly what they were doing. Pilate knew that he was condemning an innocent man because it was politically expedient to do so. The soldiers knew that they were scourging and torturing another human being, and the mockers knew that they were reveling in somebody else’s agonizing pain. Those are horrible crimes no matter who one does them to.

What most people imagine Christ saying here is, “Father, forgive them; for they don’t know who I am.” And if this is what we hear, then we need to examine our assumptions, because it absolutely should not matter who the victims are. Is it really worse to torture and bully the God of the Universe, who is actively choosing to endure the suffering, than to torture and brutalize people who have no choice in the matter? Does the fact that they are doing it to Jesus make it worse than doing it to an ordinary child or a family of people trying to escape a war zone?



There is absolutely nothing in the moral logic of Christianity to suggest that mocking, torturing, and killing a person is OK as long as that person is not Jesus Christ—and there is much to suggest that these sorts of things are horribly and equally wrong no matter who one does them to. Christ himself said, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matt 25:40). I like to think that Christ is testing us here and saying something like, “if you are outraged by what they are doing just because they are doing it to me—and not because everybody deserves the dignity you think I should have—then you have missed the point of my entire life.”

But there is another way that Christ’s persecutors really don’t know what they are doing. They do not realize that they are witnessing the most important thing that has ever happened in the history of the world and that, had they not acted cruelly and carelessly, God’s plans would have been frustrated. If Pilate had decided not to condemn Jesus, or if the soldiers had taken pity on him and let him slip out the back door, then there would have been no crucifixion, no atonement, and no final victory over sin and death.

Perhaps Jesus is reminding his father that these actions o have all been essential to the plan, and it would be churlish to condemn people too much for doing things that had to be done. Judas too was essential to the plan. He had to betray Christ to the Romans. Otherwise, God would have had to call the whole atonement off. When Judas despaired that his sin could never be forgiven, he took his own life (Matt 27:1-5). Maybe he shouldn’t have done that. Maybe if he realized that God’s plans could not move forward without his sinful nature, he would have given himself another chance. And maybe we should go easier on ourselves when we think we have sinned previously and broken the world. Because we probably haven’t.

“Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” is Christ’s universal message to us all. It does not allow us to excuse our sins or to wallow in our failures. But it does allow us to see our entire selves—the good parts and the bad parts, the strengths and weaknesses, the sinfulness and the repentance—as part of a much bigger picture that is what God intended from the start.