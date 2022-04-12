Complaints as Precursors to Revelation

Richard Davis is the author of The Liberal Soul: Applying the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Politics (Greg Kofford Books, 2014) and Fathers and Sons: Lessons from the Scriptures (Cedar Fort, 2005). He also is editor of Spiritual Gems from the Imitation of Christ (Catholic Publishing, 2016)
A recent “Come Follow Me” lesson covered the exodus from Egypt. Even though the lesson stressed the importance of sustaining leaders, another, somewhat contrary, message emerged. That was the value of complaint in the revelatory process.
It appears that Moses tooks actions when the people complained. It happened when the House of Israel was attempting to escape from Pharaoh. They chastise Moses for putting them in a position where they will be recaptured by Pharaoh and killed: “Because there were no graves in Egypt, hast thou taken us away to die in the wilderness?” (Exodus 14: 11). Moses reassures them that the Lord “shall fight for you.” (Exodus 14: 14) He goes back to the Lord who instructs him how to “lift though up thy rod” and part the sea so the people can cross. (Exodus 14: 16)
It happens again when they are in the wilderness and hungry: “And the whole congregation of the children of Israel murmured against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness.” (Exodus 16: 2) They told Moses that he had “brought us forth into this wilderness, to kill this whole assembly with hunger.” (Exodus 16:3). Moses then takes this to the Lord who sends manna every morning and quails in the evening.
Yet again, the people were angry because they were thirsty. “Wherefore the people did chide with Moses, and said, Give us water that we may drink.”(Exodus 17: 2) They complained that Moses had brought them out of Egypt only so their children would die of thirst. Moses goes back to the Lord and pleads: “What shall I do unto this people? they be almost ready to stone me.” (Exodus 17: 4) The Lord responds by telling Moses to smite a rock and water comes out for the people to drink.
I wonder whether there would have been manna, quails, and water if the people had simply suffered (and died) in silence. These stories give the impression that complaint has its place in the process of revelation. It is too bad that wasn’t one of the lessons pointed out in the “Come Follow Me” manual. There are many instances where leaders may not realize the effects of their actions (or inactions) and only when members point them out can they work to do something about them. Revelation is not really uni-directional. It requires the ask, which sometimes comes in the form of complaint.
Comments
This feels like an oblique (and sensible) rebuttal to Elder Renlund’s recent remark that “Demanding revelation from God is both arrogant and unproductive.”
This seems to presuppose that the only way those things (manna, quails, water) was going to come was by complaining to trigger the result? I agree that this is one way in which to read the text. Wouldn’t another way to read the text be possible as well, one in which the revelation would have come to Moses, but the children of Israel complained before that could happen? I was discussing this with my kids the other day – what if the children of Israel hadn’t run out yet, but could see when they would, and panicked? What if this was a chance for them to have the faith of a child, that God would provide when their need actually manifested? I don’t see the text pointing us one way or the other.
All that said, I do believe that “complaints” are ways in which revelation can come – but not because of the complaint. Rather, it would seem to most often come when there is an earnest question. I may be splitting hairs, but to me a complaint comes from a place of expectation, while an earnest question comes from a place of desiring to know. The first strikes more as “you owe me” and the second more as “please help me understand.”
Good post. Thank you. Zelopehad’s daughters, the spitty floor and the Word of Wisdom, Joseph F. Smith and Section 138. Joseph’s worryings over Alvin’s soul and Section 137. Problems, questions and complaints are often catalysts for revelation. God bless the complainers and woe to them that are at ease in Zion.
I get caught in distinguishing descriptive from normative. It seems pretty clear to me the Exodus story tells us, descriptively, that the children of Israel engage in dialogue, debate, discussions, murmuring, and complaint. The children of Israel argue with Moses, and by extension argue with God. I like that approach. It fits my personality, my expectations, my experience with God. But I’m not sure I can take the Exodus story as instruction that complaint is right or necessary, and I hear modern Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint leaders saying no, not us, not the way we work. I don’t like that message and I tend to say or at least think not me and not my vision of a church or of the church, and to feel they are boxing me out. But my not liking it is not the same as saying they’re wrong or they are contradicting the Way of Heaven. That I don’t know.
Christian, I think the descriptive/normative distinction is worth making, particularly in Exodus, where there’s little explication of the interaction between the complainants and Moses and God. But in the daughters of Zelophehad episode, it’s quite clear that the daughters bring a problem to Moses that he had not thought of, and that when he subsequently asks God about it, the Law is changed. That seems pretty close to prescriptive to me, a suggestion that figuring out the best ways to build a religious community is a collaboration between leaders, followers, and God.
Kristine, thank you, I like that.
However,
(a) I don’t need to be convinced. I’m going to raise my voice anyway, no matter how we judge the normative nature of the stories.
(b) I don’t think our modern church leaders will change their stance, no matter how we read these stories.
In a discussion and discovery mode, there are many important differences between the Exodus stories and the Numbers stories. But to say that is more like suggesting a course of study than critiquing one entry in the Come Follow Me study guide.
“What shall I do unto this people? They be almost ready to stone me.” I assume we all hope that’s not normative guidance. On the other hand, that’s what it took to get Moses’s attention. Perhaps Moses learned from this to establish the channels of communication that would later allow him to hear the daughters of Zelophehad.