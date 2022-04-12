Complaints as Precursors to Revelation

by

Richard Davis is the author of The Liberal Soul: Applying the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Politics (Greg Kofford Books, 2014) and Fathers and Sons: Lessons from the Scriptures (Cedar Fort, 2005). He also is editor of Spiritual Gems from the Imitation of Christ (Catholic Publishing, 2016)

A recent “Come Follow Me” lesson covered the exodus from Egypt. Even though the lesson stressed the importance of sustaining leaders, another, somewhat contrary, message emerged. That was the value of complaint in the revelatory process.

It appears that Moses tooks actions when the people complained. It happened when the House of Israel was attempting to escape from Pharaoh. They chastise Moses for putting them in a position where they will be recaptured by Pharaoh and killed: “Because there were no graves in Egypt, hast thou taken us away to die in the wilderness?” (Exodus 14: 11). Moses reassures them that the Lord “shall fight for you.” (Exodus 14: 14) He goes back to the Lord who instructs him how to “lift though up thy rod” and part the sea so the people can cross. (Exodus 14: 16)



It happens again when they are in the wilderness and hungry: “And the whole congregation of the children of Israel murmured against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness.” (Exodus 16: 2) They told Moses that he had “brought us forth into this wilderness, to kill this whole assembly with hunger.” (Exodus 16:3). Moses then takes this to the Lord who sends manna every morning and quails in the evening.

Yet again, the people were angry because they were thirsty. “Wherefore the people did chide with Moses, and said, Give us water that we may drink.”(Exodus 17: 2) They complained that Moses had brought them out of Egypt only so their children would die of thirst. Moses goes back to the Lord and pleads: “What shall I do unto this people? they be almost ready to stone me.” (Exodus 17: 4) The Lord responds by telling Moses to smite a rock and water comes out for the people to drink.

I wonder whether there would have been manna, quails, and water if the people had simply suffered (and died) in silence. These stories give the impression that complaint has its place in the process of revelation. It is too bad that wasn’t one of the lessons pointed out in the “Come Follow Me” manual. There are many instances where leaders may not realize the effects of their actions (or inactions) and only when members point them out can they work to do something about them. Revelation is not really uni-directional. It requires the ask, which sometimes comes in the form of complaint.