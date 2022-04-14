The Last Words from the Cross: Day Five

by

Day One: “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

Day Two: “Verily, I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43)

Day Three: “Woman, behold thy son! Behold, thy Mother!” (John 19:26-27)

Day Four: “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46)

Day Five: “I Thirst.” (John 19:28)

Day Six: “It Is Finished,” (John 19:30)

Day Seven: “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit.” (Luke 26:46)

I think we misread the experience of Christ on the cross when we present it as extraordinary suffering. It was agonizing, but not atypical. The Romans crucified tens of thousands of people exactly the same way that they crucified Jesus. Other cruel regimes have inflicted equally horrific things on their perceived enemies. People have been burned alive because they believed the wrong thing about the Eucharist or because somebody thought they were witches. People have been raped and tortured and murdered for being affiliated with the wrong sides in military confrontations. The Holocaust happened. Human beings have always been good and creating ways for other human beings to suffer.

What Christ suffered on the cross was ordinary suffering of the sort that millions of other humans have experienced. But John uses a powerful symbol to turn this scene into a typological drama. After Jesus says proclaims his thirst, “there was set a vessel full of vinegar: and they filled a sponge with vinegar, and put it upon hyssop, and put it to his mouth” (John 19:20). The Israelites used hyssop branches as a brush to paint their doors with lamb’s blood during the Exodus so that the angel of death would pass over their homes (Exodus 12:22). Hyssop has been used ever since in the preparation of the lamb for the Passover feast. John uses this tradition to present Jesus Christ as the new Lamb of God.

But let’s hold the symbols in abeyance for now. When we move too quickly to the symbolic aspects of a text, we often miss some of the really important stuff right at the surface. I am quite sure that Christ’s purpose in saying “I thirst” was not to give John the opportunity to stage a symbolic reenactment of a Passover feast. Jesus was thirsty because he had been hanging on a cross all day in the sun with no food or drink, and he was losing all of his body fluids. Any human being in such circumstances would have been thirsty.

Despite being God, Jesus was thirsty as a human, which means that God understands our thirst. And we can substitute almost every other form of human suffering here: He was hungry. He was exhausted. He experienced anxiety and depression. He was sad. He was abused. He was ashamed, He was betrayed. His heart was broken. His world was destroyed. He understands suffering from the inside—not extraordinary suffering of the sort that gods experience, but ordinary suffering of the sort that humans experience every day. Jesus was very, very thirsty.

And that is the point.