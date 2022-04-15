Good Friday: “It Is Finished”

by

Day One: “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

Day Two: “Verily, I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43)

Day Three: “Woman, behold thy son! Behold, thy Mother!” (John 19:26-27)

Day Four: “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46)

Day Five: “I Thirst.” (John 19:28)

Day Six: “It Is Finished” (John 19:3)

Day Seven: “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit.” (Luke 26:46)



There are two mutually exclusive ways that we might read Christ’s sixth statement from the Cross. “It is finished.” We might read it as “it’s over,” the way that one might react after a grueling day or a long trip. In such cases, we celebrate the mere fact of overness. It doesn’t matter if we did well or poorly, or if we won or lost. The important thing is that it’s finished. When you get paid by the hour, your day is finished when the clock strikes 5.

Or, we might read it as something more like “my work here is done,” like a plumber who has come to your house, fixed a leak, and has no reason to stick around because the purpose of the visit has been accomplished. When you get paid by the job, you aren’t finished until the leak is fixed.

Both readings of “finished” are possible in the King James English version, but only the latter is possible in the original Greek. John has Christ use a single word to express his finishedness: τετέλεσται, or tetelestai, a conjugation of the verb teleo, which means “to complete” or “to accomplish.” This is the root of the English word “teleology,” which philosophers use to explain a thing according to its function, rather than its origin. A thing’s telos is its purpose, or its goal, and the present perfect tetelestai means something like “the purpose has been fulfilled.”

So what was the purpose? What was the thing that Christ had to do before he could leave the world and say “it is finished”? The job was to reconcile God and humanity, and nobody else could do it. bring about a reconciliation Because he was divine, Jesus could do things that no other human could do. But because of his humanity, he could do something that even God could not do. In reconciling the divine and the human in his own nature, Christ healed the primordial breach between Humanity and Divinity.

Since the Fall (the story goes) God and humanity had been alienated from each other. And the pain of that separation went both ways. Human beings did not have a loving God who was involved in their lives. They had to make do with the growly, harsh, demanding Yahweh of the Old Testament, who sent bears to kill boys when they called a prophet bald. But God was also deprived of his children who, without his constant presence, frequently forgot all about him (as children everywhere tend to do when they leave their parents’ homes). Neither side could heal the breach because both sides were locked into their essential natures. Humans could not avoid sin, and God could not tolerate sinners.

The world from the Fall to the Atonement was fractured; humanity and divinity were at an impasse. Only someone with a dual nature—Son of Man and Son of God—could effect the reconciliation. This was the thing that only Jesus could do. This is what Paul explains to the Corinthians:

For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive. But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits; afterward they that are Christ’s at his coming. Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power. (1 Cor 15:22-24)

Healing the breach between God and humanity was the job that Christ had to do. That was his purpose, his telos. When he says, “it is finished.” what he means is that the breach has been healed and the wholeness of the world has been restored. God and sinners are reconciled.