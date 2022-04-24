An Entirely Inappropriate, Unseemly, and Unnecessary Personal and Biased Ranking of Mormon U.S. Senators

by

Seeing as how Senator Orrin Hatch, a man who for over 40 years served in the U.S. Senate as both pillar of and a lightning rod for Utah (and thus American Mormon) politics, passed away yesterday, and seeing as how I’ve used By Common Consent to honor and reflect upon Mormon senators in the past, and also seeing as how no one has posted anything in a while, I hereby submit a ranking, based solely upon my own entirely personal and idiosyncratic judgments, of all the Mormons who have served in the U.S. Senate in my lifetime. Enjoy!

15. Mike Lee (R-UT)

14. Dean Heller (R-NV)

13. Mike Crapo (R-ID)

12. Paula Hawkins (R-FL)

11. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)

10. Wallace Bennett (R-UT)

9. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

8. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

7. Jake Garn (R-UT)

6. Howard Cannon (D-NV)

5. Gordon Smith (R-OR)

4. Tom Udall (D-NM)

3. Bob Bennett (R-UT)

2. Frank Moss (D-UT)

1. Harry Reid (D-NV)