An Entirely Inappropriate, Unseemly, and Unnecessary Personal and Biased Ranking of Mormon U.S. Senators

Seeing as how Senator Orrin Hatch, a man who for over 40 years served in the U.S. Senate as both pillar of and a lightning rod for Utah (and thus American Mormon) politics, passed away yesterday, and seeing as how I’ve used By Common Consent to honor and reflect upon Mormon senators in the past, and also seeing as how no one has posted anything in a while, I hereby submit a ranking, based solely upon my own entirely personal and idiosyncratic judgments, of all the Mormons who have served in the U.S. Senate in my lifetime. Enjoy!
15. Mike Lee (R-UT)
14. Dean Heller (R-NV)
13. Mike Crapo (R-ID)
12. Paula Hawkins (R-FL)
11. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)
10. Wallace Bennett (R-UT)
9. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)
8. Mitt Romney (R-UT)
7. Jake Garn (R-UT)
6. Howard Cannon (D-NV)
5. Gordon Smith (R-OR)
4. Tom Udall (D-NM)
3. Bob Bennett (R-UT)
2. Frank Moss (D-UT)
1. Harry Reid (D-NV)
Comments
The only complaint I have about Reid and the church is that he liked to sit on the stand. My first district conference in DC he asked to sit on the stand. There was no church reason for him to be on the stand.
When I lived in Henderson, Reid’s secret service agents didn’t wear ties, so they could differentiate themselves from other congregants.
*Paula Hawkins
WIlliam–my fondness for Reid in no way mitigates my recognition that, if you become a U.S. Senator, or any other politician of any significance, it almost certainly means you’re a pretty arrogant person, no matter what your other virtues.
Michael–thanks for the correction!
Russell: Great list.
Harry Reid’s funeral was an amazing intersection of two of my decade-long interests that have moved off the front burner – Politics and the LDS church. That such a man could reach a pinnacle of Democratic political leadership while remaining a faithful church member kept me hanging around church activity for quite a while. At the funeral, with both political luminaries and the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve, I most impressed by his family, especially his older daughter. Her comment: “When people would thank me for sharing my father with the country, I would think, “I never had to share my father. He was always there for us,” was a resounding testament to balance and commitment and love.
I keep wanting to go back and watch it again, but I think it would not be as powerful the 2nd time. Instead, I listen to the Killers.
You rank Mike Lee way too high; 20th might be more appropriate. He continually embarrasses the State, the Church, and the Nation with his incoherent logic and lack of empathy.
Harry Reid deserves to be No. 1. He represented Nevada and the Church well. As did Robert Bennett in Utah. It is unfathomable to me that the Utah GOP turned its back on Bennett, and chose Lee.
I think it is too early to judge Mitt Romney. I might have placed him a bit higher. But I don’t know what he really stands for. He will be a critical senator in the next couple of years.
Orrin Hatch helped protect Utah’s thriving supplement and essential oil business by keeping them from FDA regulations. Thus allowing them to make unsubstantiated claims about their products. Hatch’s effort made him and his family $$s. I would put him just above Lee.
@William Dixon @Russell Arben Fox
Re: Sen Reid sitting on the stand – perhaps that was a unique/odd circumstance or for other reasons?
Sen Reid was in my parents’ (and my home) ward in Nevada, and he seemed to attend whenever he was in town from DC/at his home in Searchlight. I never remember him ever sitting on the stand in that ward unless for other normal-member-sitting-on-the-stand reasons. He would attend Sunday School and the (back then) high priests’ meetings. He’d participate normally, and sometimes when asked his opinion on certain matters, would jokingly say “I’m not sure if you want to hear what I have to say” with a quiet smile. His secret service individuals would sit in the foyer or outside the classroom politely.
I regret not making more of an effort to get to know him better as an individual.
It’s hard for me to rank your top few precisely — but I heartily agree that all of them belong in that top few. We won’t see the likes of Harry Reid again soon. I’m all too afraid that we will see many of the likes of Orrin Hatch in the near future.
I could understand ranking Reid highly of it weren’t for his completely dishonest attack on Mitt Romney.