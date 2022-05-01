Sunday Sermon: The Kingdom of God Is Within You (Some Assembly Required)

by

The difference between the Christian doctrine and those which preceded it is that the social doctrine said: “Live in opposition to your nature [understanding by this only the animal nature], make it subject to the external law of family, society, and state.” Christianity says: “Live according to your nature [understanding by this the divine nature]; do not make it subject to anything—neither you (an animal self) nor that of others—and you will attain the very aim to which you are striving when you subject your external self.” —Leo Tolstoy, The Kingdom of God Is Within You

There is a vigorous debate among New Testament scholars about what Jesus meant by “the Kingdom of God.” Unlike most debates within the rarefied realms of academia, this one is actually fairly important, at least for Christians, because the different sides represent two very different ways of being Christian in the world.

Very roughly stated, the debate is between 1) those who see Jesus as an apocalyptic prophet who preached that the world we know would soon end and be replaced by an ideal society created and imposed by God; and 2) those who see Jesus as a wisdom teacher who told people how they could create an ideal society through their own efforts.

The apocalypticists are the clear majority among biblical scholars. Albert Schweitzer articulated this position more than a hundred years ago in his masterwork, The Quest for the Historical Jesus, and it has been upheld and expanded upon by such luminaries ad Dale Allison and Bart Ehrman, who conclude, on the available textual and historical evidence, that Jesus preached that the end of the world was near and that God would soon impose a kingdom of righteousness by the force of celestial arms.

Perhaps the central figure on the other side of the debate is John Dominic Crossan, the prodigious scholar and former Catholic priest who has spent much of his career arguing that Jesus saw the Kingdom of God as sapiential, or as something that people could have any time they wanted:

The sapiential Kingdom looks to the present rather than the future and imagines how one could live here and now within an already or always available divine domination. One enters that Kingdom by wisdom or goodness, by virtue, justice, or freedom. It is a style of life for now rather than a hope of life for the future.[i]

Once we move this debate away from the purely historical questions that most scholars are concerned with, and into the realm of religious practice, it becomes enormously important for practicing Christians. Are we supposed to wait for the end of the world? Or should we get busy trying to create the Kingdom of God right here and right now? The apocalyptic-kingdom model is essentially conservative (in the classical, not the contemporary political sense). It sees humans as too flawed and fallen to create a good society through their own efforts. The sapiential-kingdom model is classically liberal: it sees human nature as perfectible and the Kingdom of God within our reach.

This huge debate in the Christian world, however, should not be a debate at all for Latter-day Saints, as the Book of Mormon clearly settles the question in favor of the sapiential kingdom. We know that human beings can create the Kingdom of God through their own efforts because, in Fourth Nephi, they do precisely that. Even though they do experience an apocalyptic event that destroys the world as they knew it, along with a visit from the resurrected Christ—both of which match the traditional Christian eschatological expectations more closely than we have usually acknowledged[ii]—the people still have to create a good world by putting into practice Jesus’s sapiential teachings:

And it came to pass that there was no contention in the land, because of the love of God which did dwell in the hearts of the people. And there were no envyings, nor strifes, nor tumults, nor whoredoms, nor lyings, nor murders, nor any manner of lasciviousness; and surely there could not be a happier people among all the people who had been created by the hand of God. There were no robbers, nor murderers, neither were there Lamanites, nor any manner of -ites; but they were in one, the children of Christ, and heirs to the kingdom of God. And how blessed were they! For the Lord did bless them in all their doings; yea, even they were blessed and prospered until an hundred and ten years had passed away; and the first generation from Christ had passed away, and there was no contention in all the land. (4 Ne 1: 15-18)

This is actually the second time, according to Latter-day Saint scripture, when human beings, through their own efforts and through ordinary grace, created the Kingdom of God on earth, the first being the City of Enoch described in the Book of Moses. That city became so righteous that it was taken into heaven, in effect, creating its own eschatological event through its righteousness.

The Nephite/Lamanite society was not so fortunate, as one of the consequences of a sapiential kingdom is that, just as it can be created by human action, it can be lost by human action. Perhaps the great tragedy of the Book of Mormon is that the people created the Kingdom of God on earth through their own efforts, and then they lost it when they stopped making those efforts—when they stopped having their goods in common (4 Ne 1:2,5) allowed class divisions to emerge between rich and poor (4 Ne 1:26), and reasserted the tribal and national categories that had lain dormant for hundreds of years (4 Ne 1:36).

Most of the great lessons of the Book of Mormon come from the failures of God’s chosen people to create God’s Kingdom—or, in 4 Nephi, from their failures to keep the Kingdom once they created it. But, in that failure, we also learn some extremely important things about that Kingdom that might just help us avoid their mistakes.

Perhaps the most important lesson that we learn in all of the scriptures is that the Kingdom of God is ours to create. It is not something to wait for, nor is it something we earn through transactional obedience. Heaven is not a reward for good behavior; it is a consequence of the way that we treat each other. The sapiential ministry of Jesus Christ was an instruction manual on how to build the Kingdom: treat all people as fundamental equals, forgive them often, go out of your way to serve them, see them as God sees them, and love them as you love yourself. Heaven is nothing more, or nothing less, than a world in which people do these things all the time. And hell is a world in which they do not.

