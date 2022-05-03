White nationalism meets Mormonism on Twitter (again)

by

BYU Professor Hank Smith made some minor waves on Twitter this week when he approvingly retweeted a thread that connected Mormonism with white nationalist ideology and bizarre conspiracy theories.

Thankfully, a few hours later Smith retracted his endorsement of the thread, explaining he hadn’t read it all the way through. But it’s worth digging into because much of it will fly under the radar of people who aren’t familiar with alt-right theories in the United States, which are gaining a foothold among some Twitter-using church members.

I’d never heard of Dan McKinley before his thread went semi-viral, but he’s got an impressive Twitter following of over 5k. His thread identified Mormonism as “The Ultimate Secret.” His overt theme is that “the great secrets of the universe” have been hidden within Mormonism to safeguard their purity from defilement by “normies” (regular people?).

Dan is scratching an itch that troubles some church members: If ours is the only true church on earth, why is it so small? (Like .2% of the current world population or something.) Wouldn’t that mean God fails to reach a vast majority of his children?

That itch has been scratched in a number of different ways, including the belief that every human will ultimately have a chance to embrace the gospel either in this life or after death, including the administration of required ordinances like baptism by proxy.

That’s why Dan calls Mormonism “quasi-universalistic,” but there’s more to the story. Dan’s an engaging writer. He says the church is like a unicorn that appears to be a pony with a plastic horn. Without citing it, Dan is echoing Paul’s affirmation in 1 Corinthians 1:27 that God chose the “foolish things of the world to confound the wise.” That’s a favorite verse of anti-clerical (anti-Catholic) Christians through the ages. And when Dan cites the old quote about how someday a ploughboy will know more about scripture than the Pope (he misattributes it to Wycliffe), he’s right in line with run-of-the-mill LDS exceptionalism.

I think this is why someone like Hank Smith could easily retweet the thread despite the wackiness to come (and it gets wacky!)—it affirms LDS exceptionalism while accounting for the church’s small reach and the kind of dismissal/ridicule we get in places like South Park and Under the Banner of Heaven.

But by the thread’s third tweet we’re seeing unusual ideas that should give some pause for anyone unfamiliar with them. He ties Mormonism to the “Celtic Christianity of antiquity” and the “13th bloodline.”

These ideas are rooted in what scholars have called the “Christian Identity” movement, which claims that the true lineages of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob can be traced through history by bloodlines. These bloodlines happen to align with Anglo-Saxon, Nordic, and Aryan peoples. They believe there is a “pure” bloodline which includes only white people.

So when Dan calls himself a “biologic supremacist” in his Twitter profile description and identifies as “sanguine pura” (an apparent bastardization of the Latin for “pure blood”) he’s associating himself with the chosen lineage.

His “Merovingian” reference is from white supremacist medievalism, which holds that Europe was homogenously white in the middle ages, that it was racially superior to other peoples, and thus bestows a spiritual knightliness on its (white) descendants. All of this is connectable through things like Game of Thrones, the Charlottesville racist rally, etc. It’s a huge spider web. Probably a few good YouTube videos that lay it all out if you want to go down that rabbit hole, get “red-pilled,” etc.

Anyway, chosenness and hidden truths are connected to a particular race. With this as his foundation, Dan ridicules people who seek “arcane truths in exotic locations” like India, Tibet, the Amazon. Such efforts are silly, those peoples aren’t part of the chosen race.

His white grievance politics are made explicit when he says people today (presumably the “normies,” dumb regular unenlightened people) think “The White Man can’t be spiritual.” To Dan and other Christian Identitarians (and other white nationalists), the white chosen race—aka lost and scattered Israel—forgot its legacy of chosenness.

But according to Dan, this was all actually by design. God was hiding the secret truths in plain sight. Just like how he sent Jesus to earth in a lowly manger. And then Joseph Smith, who Dan identifies as a “direct descendant of Jesus Christ” with “primordial Irish ancestors.”

(Note the debunked photo of Joseph Smith, too.) So now we’re back to the bloodline/race “science”—now popularized in places like Tucker Carlson’s cable show where “replacement theory” has been openly embraced. The idea that “others” are coming to America, replacing white people and then outvoting them, etc. (Check out the NYT’s in-depth analysis of Carlson’s white supremacist programming; it’s startling.)

The problem for Dan’s thread is that scientists have long shown that the whole idea of a pure bloodline is fundamentally bullsh*t. It is nonsense to say Joseph Smith was directly descended from Jesus, including an amazing (yikes) scientific identification of his “pure” blood type (pure R1b1 L121 M169)!

It matters to Dan because his story is about white supremacy by other names. And Mormonism has a long history with problematic ideas about bloodlines, purity, and race. I’m talking about how some patriarchal blessings have operated, race-based priesthood and temple restrictions, ideas about “believing blood” (see also: British Israelism), secret knowledge about Joseph Smith being a descendant of Jesus, anti-interracial marriage teachings, God employing skin color curses, and more.

A number of books have dug into these issues, such as All Abraham’s Children: Changing Mormon Conceptions of Race and Lineage by Armand Mauss. And don’t forget Race and the Making of the Mormon People by Max Mueller and Religion of A Different Color by Paul Reeve. Amanda Hendrix-Komoto has a new book that I haven’t had the chance to read yet, but she’s a great scholar and I’m looking forward to her Imperial Zions: Religion, Race, and Family in the American West and the Pacific. And there are some interesting parallels between our faith and the white evangelical racism documented by Anthea Butler, who I interviewed on Fireside.

These resources offer more background into why Dan’s thread was so troubling. He’s promoting white nationalism and Christian Identitarianism, identifying our church as the pinnacle of those ideologies. Feel free to add recommended sources below, there are tons of journal articles and such that are relevant.

I could go on, but I’ll just mention one more point. Elsewhere in his thread Dan approvingly cites Zecharia Sitchin, an author who wrote fraudulent conspiracy theory books about how ancient aliens are the real reason we find pyramids in Egypt among “inferior” (read: non-white) peoples. The racism of these theories has been outlined elsewhere. Dan expresses some skepticism—Sitchin isn’t completely right when he theorized that the Book of Mormon was actually the product of ancient alien encounters and such, but Dan says he’s not that far off nevertheless.

“More correct than most,” he says, and correctness is most important of all. Dan offers a Mormon gnosticism with a white supremacist foundation. Secret knowledge, hidden just for select members of the pure race.