On Getting to Church

My sister has lived her entire adult life sequentially in two houses in Utah, and in each location the church building she attended was an easy walk away. That’s not universal, of course; when my mother was alive and living in Ogden she had to drive to church, but in the Jello belt it’s not uncommon. In major metropolitan areas and certain foreign countries there may be suitable public transit options. But most of us get to and from church via car. I live in a suburb of Chicago, and owning or having access to a car is pretty much a necessity to orchestrate daily life. There is a rental house that is across the street and down a ways from my church building, and several LDS families have lived there over the years, so they can walk to church, but other than that if you want to go to church you drive there. Our building features an ample parking lot, which is only overwhelmed on Stake Conference Sundays; on those days we have overflow parking at the high school lot just two blocks away.
My ward has long been in hybrid mode; some people attend in person, while others tune in to a zoom feed. I’m in the latter group; I haven’t physically attended church in over two years. I actually like zoom church; it’s convenient and it works for me. I always make a point to listen carefully when the hymn numbers are announced so I can go to my hymns app and sing along. I have always said that at least half the reason I even go to church is to have an opportunity to sing, and that hasn’t changed. I’ve even given a couple of (prerecorded) talks, one a year ago February and the other last September (I’m probably about due for another assignment). Early in the pandemic I attended Ardis’ remote Gospel Doctrine class, which was great. At some point my ward tried to broadcast our local Gospel Doctrine class, but it didn’t work very well, there were all sorts of technical difficulties, so they pulled the plug on it and now it’s in person only.
Two circumstances have caused me to ponder the topic of how to get to church. First, due to my glaucoma I decided not to drive anymore. That was a hard decision; I loved my 2015 Mazda 3. When you grow up as an American boy having your own car represents adventure, freedom, independence. But it was the right decision for me. (If any of you have a car sitting unused in your garage, now would be a great time to sell it. Dealers are desperate for inventory.)
The second circumstance is that I’m confident at some point they are going to pull the plug on zoom church. A couple of months ago the SP sent a mass email saying they would continue the broadcast “for now,” but followed by an impassioned plea for people to return to physical church. So it hasn’t happened yet, but it surely will at some point.
When they pull the plug on zoom church, it’s not a given that I’ll go back immediately. I’ll make my own decision. My wife Sandy visits her 89-uear old mother at least weekly, so we are being conservative about the virus. But I assume eventually I would return to physical church. But how would I get there?
Sometime during the year before the pandemic we had a big conversation in Ward Council about this very topic, and I want to use my memory of that conversation as a way to think through the various possibilities. The sister missionaries had met an 18-year old young man. He worked full-time wrangling carts for a grocery store. He had no family and lived in a group home. They wanted him to come to church, which led to our discussion of transportation options.
In the abstract the easiest solution would be for the sisters, who had a car, to bring him. But the Church has very strict rules prohibiting non-missionaries from riding in mission vehicles, which is related to the Church’s insurance policies on those vehicles. That was a strict rule even when I was a missionary back in the late 70s, and as violations could cost the Church $$$, they took that rule very, very seriously. I don’t quite remember, but I wouldn’t be surprised if violators were sent home. So that easy fix was a non-starter.
Their opening salvo was to try to arrange for a member family to commit to picking him up, bringing him to church, and taking him home after on a continuing basis. I’m sure they were thinking we’re not a church of volunteers but a church of assignment, so the Bishop would just assign this task to someone and that would be that. No doubt they were disappointed to learn it’s just not that easy. There were no volunteers, and families have all kinds of reasons why that would be a really tough ask. I personally would not ask anyone to drive me to church on a regular basis, because I grasp how big an ask that is. It doesn’t help that most of our members live west of the building, and I’m one of the few who lives east of the building. I’m the only active member in my entire subdivision.
The next suggestion was for the young man to take a bus. But that was a non-starter also. We do have a suburban bus service, but it’s geared to getting people to the commuter rail line, to Woodfield Mall, to large employers like Motorola, not getting people to church. The buses don’t even run on Sundays.
So then someone mentioned Uber. I don’t know where he lived, but for me I would guess it would be $15, $30 round trip. So if he came every Sunday for a year minus two Conference Sundays he would pay $1500. I could handle that, but there’s no way this young man could.
The conversation soon turned to bikes. The sisters didn’t know whether he had a bike. That might not always be ideal given the weather here, but it seemed like a plausible solution if he happened to have a bike. (It would not be a solution for me, however.)
That was where the conversation stopped, and I don’t know whether the young man ever made it to our building. I’m kind of guessing not.
At this point you might be wondering why I wouldn’t just go with my wife Sandy. Well, she recently informed me she was “done” with Church. That’s not my story to tell, but for starters she’s very introverted and this church is a hellscape for introverts. But anyway, when I mentioned this issue to her she looked at me like I had roaches crawling out of my ears and said of course she’d drop me off and pick me up, she’s just not going to go inside herself.
So after all that I now have a plan. Since I’m having to re-engineer church anyway I’m thinking I might just go the first and third Sundays of the month. The first Sunday because it being Fast Sunday I’ll see more people at the pulpit, and first and third because that would make it possible for me to attend GD class, which I enjoy. Who knows, I’ll play it by ear I guess.
Have any of you had to think through the logistics of returning to physical church?
Comments
It’s a shame more wardhouses aren’t on bus lines. One of my mission areas had a fantastic streetcar system throughout the city, connected with a bus system. One of the major streetcar lines stopped at the church (not because the church was there, but because the church was conveniently located next to a major concert venue and a large park). Thinking back, most of our investigators did not have their own cars. That ward saw a lot of converts, and I believe a lot of that was due to the fact that anyone with access to public transportation could easily make it to church.
Great post–the urban planning of ward buildings seems to be mostly ignored (at least in the sense of making them accessible through mass and active transportation). I currently live in northern Virginia and bike to church–my ward building is conveniently located around a mile from a rail-to-trail path that begins close to where I live. I’ll begin a graduate program in Charlottesville, Virginia this fall and I’m already concerned about getting to church, as I won’t have a car (for environmental and economic reasons). This seems to be especially involved as there are two ward buildings in the Charlottesville area but apparently the one that pertains to central Charlottesville is located nearly 10 miles from the city center (the one closer to the city center apparently corresponding to the outer suburbs). It would be great if the Church focused on making ward buildings accessible to a wide variety of transportation options and preferences.
I expect we’ll move when driving ourselves is no longer viable. At that point I’ll look for medical care, groceries, a library, and a church all within walking distance. Viable options for all four are limited and I doubt church will top the list of requirements. In the last two years I’ve spent more time on church-related matters, on Sunday and weekdays, than I averaged in the previous ten years. I’m not sure I’m ever going back to regular in person Sunday morning meetings, and I’ve been an advocate for Zoom meetings forever from the start. I think it’s a tactical error for the church to try to force old patterns back.
We’re a one car family and my husband has both early and late meetings. So he bikes. I biked with our 4 children also until we started 9:00 church, and my two reluctant bikers realized that the slower they bike the later we are (and started using that to their advantage) I’ve been driving. I hate driving, and I’m not good at it. I really miss working through Sunday morning stresses with sun, wind, and cycling to arrive at church ready to worship. I won’t deny that I also appreciate that nobody asks me to pick up members on the other end of our long skinny ward boundaries as long as I’m biking to church.
Also, I’m 100% with you on going to church to sing.
I am an elderly man from Canada. My ward is a half-hour drive away. I am no longer able to drive, and there are no members of the church who live nearby. I have heard that the end of zoom meetings is coming, so that will be the end of church for me. So sad.
The General Handbook says bishops are allowed to approved continued broadcasts to individual members on a case by case basis.
29.7
Streaming Meetings and Holding Virtual Meetings
When possible, Church members should strive to attend meetings in person. However, sometimes this is not possible. Streaming and holding virtual meetings make it possible to reach those who otherwise would not be able to attend. These people may include (but are not limited to) those who:
Live in remote locations or have limited ability to travel.
Have physical, mental, or emotional health challenges.
Are immunocompromised or in a care facility or hospital.
Are essential workers or otherwise are required to work on the Sabbath.
Care for someone who is homebound and cannot be left alone.
Need sign-language interpretation.
Have allergies that put their health at risk in a meeting.
For the benefit of these members and others, the bishop may, as an exception, authorize a livestream of sacrament meetings and of funerals and weddings held in the meetinghouse. Streams allow others to see and hear a meeting remotely but not participate directly.
There are several in my ward (in rural OH) that can’t get to church anymore on their own. The one in particular had to move to an assisted living outside our county. so she is in the opposite direction of basically everyone. She had been in our ward her whole life. What we did was give some volunteers an assigned week to pick her up, if they couldn’t that week they would find someone to fill in or she just wouldn’t go that week. But she was there more than not. She hasn’t been back since things have started opening up due to health reasons, but we are ready to get her when things improve. I believe they have things set up that same way for the few others that have no way to get to church also.
there also has been a time where I wasn’t allowed to drive this past yr. (up until a few weeks ago) due to problems with my eyes. I had several members who took turns and took me to church until I was able to start driving again.
I don’t know if this is something just in my area? I am fairly new to the church (about 3.5 yrs) and just assumed this was a normal thing.
I don’t drive due to visual processing difficulties, and my husband hates driving. Because of that we have always considered access on foot for grocery shopping, medical centre and library, and good bus service to the city centre, when buying a home. Our first home was also just a fifteen minute walk to the chapel, and a thirty minute walk to my husband’s employment. We didn’t need a car at all for the most part, hiring one for holidays or to visit family. (I was raised in the church walking three miles to church and back twice on a Sunday before the consolidated schedule).
When we moved to our current city, with a change to my husband’s employment, we found a home further from my husband’s employment (though within cycling distance on for the most part dedicated cycle paths), and further from church. We do now have a car, and it’s a ten minute drive to get to church.
Our stake really doesn’t seem to like the zoom option for meetings, and started to push really very early on (last summer) for a return to normal. Our ward lagged behind most of the stake in doing that, but are finally at the point where participation via Zoom is allowed only at the discretion of the bishop. This battle between allowing people to participate in a way that works for them and insisting folks go back to how it was because they (the extroverts?) want everyone there in person, just highlights for me the degree of control freakery currently found in the church. Something I deplore.
I agree it is a shame that most people have to drive to church.
So much for bearing one another’s burdens. Many times in my life I had the privilege and honor to give people a ride to church. I love the opportunity to serve and get to know these people a little bit more than just a hi from passing in the hallway. Please consider allowing others the opportunity to serve you.
And count me in as someone who loves to sing in church with others.