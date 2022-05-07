On Getting to Church

by

My sister has lived her entire adult life sequentially in two houses in Utah, and in each location the church building she attended was an easy walk away. That’s not universal, of course; when my mother was alive and living in Ogden she had to drive to church, but in the Jello belt it’s not uncommon. In major metropolitan areas and certain foreign countries there may be suitable public transit options. But most of us get to and from church via car. I live in a suburb of Chicago, and owning or having access to a car is pretty much a necessity to orchestrate daily life. There is a rental house that is across the street and down a ways from my church building, and several LDS families have lived there over the years, so they can walk to church, but other than that if you want to go to church you drive there. Our building features an ample parking lot, which is only overwhelmed on Stake Conference Sundays; on those days we have overflow parking at the high school lot just two blocks away.

My ward has long been in hybrid mode; some people attend in person, while others tune in to a zoom feed. I’m in the latter group; I haven’t physically attended church in over two years. I actually like zoom church; it’s convenient and it works for me. I always make a point to listen carefully when the hymn numbers are announced so I can go to my hymns app and sing along. I have always said that at least half the reason I even go to church is to have an opportunity to sing, and that hasn’t changed. I’ve even given a couple of (prerecorded) talks, one a year ago February and the other last September (I’m probably about due for another assignment). Early in the pandemic I attended Ardis’ remote Gospel Doctrine class, which was great. At some point my ward tried to broadcast our local Gospel Doctrine class, but it didn’t work very well, there were all sorts of technical difficulties, so they pulled the plug on it and now it’s in person only.

Two circumstances have caused me to ponder the topic of how to get to church. First, due to my glaucoma I decided not to drive anymore. That was a hard decision; I loved my 2015 Mazda 3. When you grow up as an American boy having your own car represents adventure, freedom, independence. But it was the right decision for me. (If any of you have a car sitting unused in your garage, now would be a great time to sell it. Dealers are desperate for inventory.)

The second circumstance is that I’m confident at some point they are going to pull the plug on zoom church. A couple of months ago the SP sent a mass email saying they would continue the broadcast “for now,” but followed by an impassioned plea for people to return to physical church. So it hasn’t happened yet, but it surely will at some point.

When they pull the plug on zoom church, it’s not a given that I’ll go back immediately. I’ll make my own decision. My wife Sandy visits her 89-uear old mother at least weekly, so we are being conservative about the virus. But I assume eventually I would return to physical church. But how would I get there?

Sometime during the year before the pandemic we had a big conversation in Ward Council about this very topic, and I want to use my memory of that conversation as a way to think through the various possibilities. The sister missionaries had met an 18-year old young man. He worked full-time wrangling carts for a grocery store. He had no family and lived in a group home. They wanted him to come to church, which led to our discussion of transportation options.

In the abstract the easiest solution would be for the sisters, who had a car, to bring him. But the Church has very strict rules prohibiting non-missionaries from riding in mission vehicles, which is related to the Church’s insurance policies on those vehicles. That was a strict rule even when I was a missionary back in the late 70s, and as violations could cost the Church $$$, they took that rule very, very seriously. I don’t quite remember, but I wouldn’t be surprised if violators were sent home. So that easy fix was a non-starter.

Their opening salvo was to try to arrange for a member family to commit to picking him up, bringing him to church, and taking him home after on a continuing basis. I’m sure they were thinking we’re not a church of volunteers but a church of assignment, so the Bishop would just assign this task to someone and that would be that. No doubt they were disappointed to learn it’s just not that easy. There were no volunteers, and families have all kinds of reasons why that would be a really tough ask. I personally would not ask anyone to drive me to church on a regular basis, because I grasp how big an ask that is. It doesn’t help that most of our members live west of the building, and I’m one of the few who lives east of the building. I’m the only active member in my entire subdivision.

The next suggestion was for the young man to take a bus. But that was a non-starter also. We do have a suburban bus service, but it’s geared to getting people to the commuter rail line, to Woodfield Mall, to large employers like Motorola, not getting people to church. The buses don’t even run on Sundays.

So then someone mentioned Uber. I don’t know where he lived, but for me I would guess it would be $15, $30 round trip. So if he came every Sunday for a year minus two Conference Sundays he would pay $1500. I could handle that, but there’s no way this young man could.

The conversation soon turned to bikes. The sisters didn’t know whether he had a bike. That might not always be ideal given the weather here, but it seemed like a plausible solution if he happened to have a bike. (It would not be a solution for me, however.)

That was where the conversation stopped, and I don’t know whether the young man ever made it to our building. I’m kind of guessing not.

At this point you might be wondering why I wouldn’t just go with my wife Sandy. Well, she recently informed me she was “done” with Church. That’s not my story to tell, but for starters she’s very introverted and this church is a hellscape for introverts. But anyway, when I mentioned this issue to her she looked at me like I had roaches crawling out of my ears and said of course she’d drop me off and pick me up, she’s just not going to go inside herself.

So after all that I now have a plan. Since I’m having to re-engineer church anyway I’m thinking I might just go the first and third Sundays of the month. The first Sunday because it being Fast Sunday I’ll see more people at the pulpit, and first and third because that would make it possible for me to attend GD class, which I enjoy. Who knows, I’ll play it by ear I guess.

Have any of you had to think through the logistics of returning to physical church?