Humility and the Revelatory Process

by

Richard Davis is the author of The Liberal Soul: Applying the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Politics (Greg Kofford Books, 2014) and Fathers and Sons: Lessons from the Scriptures (Cedar Fort, 2005). He also is editor of Spiritual Gems from the Imitation of Christ (Catholic Publishing, 2016)

When I was a full-time missionary, the mission president interviewed each of the missionaries about every six weeks at a zone conference. At one such interview with him, I related that since I had been recently transferred to an area my companion and I had been having success working with several investigators. He replied: “Then putting you there must have been inspired.”

I was shocked at his answer. I assumed he already knew he had been inspired. I assumed he prayed about each transfer and felt inspiration about that transfer. To suggest that may not have happened and he wasn’t sure whether my transfer was inspired was unsettling to me.

Since then I have spiritually matured and learned that inspiration is rarely that cut and dried. It is more common for us not to be absolutely sure whether something is inspired. I have come to realize that God doesn’t speak that strongly or clearly. Indeed, in many cases the answer doesn’t seem to come at all. We just move forward with faith.

That process includes all members of the church, including mission presidents. But it also includes more than mission presidents. It also encompasses all leaders of the church. Revelation does not come with thunder and lightning. It is a still, small voice and sometimes not even that. In such a process, all of us can mistake our own preferences for revelation from God. Our own cultural biases can impact not only what we think we have received from God as well as what we even ask about in the first place.

In retrospect, I am glad my mission president was so candid with me that he wasn’t sure whether he had been inspired in making that transfer. Unfortunately, that kind of humility among church leaders is not common enough. In fact, the opposite is true. When a decision is announced, usually there is an expression of absolute confidence that it is inspired. Too often, a sense of surety accompanies the announcement, which seems to be intended to convince church members that there can be no doubt of its source. The point is to ward off any suggestion that the decision may not be inspired.

If there was more acknowledgment of the reality of revelation, more humility about the process, there would be less need to be defensive and claim what is not likely to be the case. If leaders expressed a belief that the Lord had spoken in a certain way rather than a certain knowledge, they would not need to defend their decisions. They would acknowledge that they could be mistaken in understanding what the Lord wants.

Also, they would not need to defend past decisions. For example, in a recent case, such humility would have been helpful in explaining the shift from a policy of not baptizing the children of same-sex parents to one where such baptisms could take place. It would provide a reason for shifts in policy in a variety of areas such as same-sex relationships, the role of women, blacks and the priesthood, and so on.

I believe most members would appreciate that expression of humanness in their leaders. (Admittedly, some who place general authorities on pedestals would be disturbed by this revelation.) They would realize that leaders struggle as much as members in discerning the Lord’s will. And that sometimes they have to go forward and see what the outcome might be, just as my mission president did with transfers.

This display of humility about the revelatory process also would reassure members that their own spiritual experiences are not somehow deficient because they are not clear and unmistakable. It would reinforce the message that revelation is the same for all members, regardless of their position in the church. And that members should seek inspiration, but not view that process as inferior to what church leaders go through as well.