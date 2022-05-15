Living Our Values: FTSOY and Tucker Carlson

When I was a teenager, I, like so many of my cohort, had a copy of the church’s 1990 pamphlet For the Strength of Youth. The pamphlet has a section entitled “Media: Movies, Television, Radio, Videocassettes, Books, and Magazines.” It said, among other things:
Our Heavenly Father has counseled us as Latter-day Saints to “seek after anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy” . . . . Whatever you read, listen to, or watch makes an impression on you. Public entertainment and the media can provide you with much positive experience. They can uplift and inspire you, teach you good and moral principles, and bring you closer to the beauty this world offers. But they can also make what is wrong and evil look normal, exciting, and acceptable.
Don’t attend or participate in any form of entertainment . . . that is vulgar, immoral, inappropriate, suggestive, or pornographic in any way. . . . Don’t be afraid to walk out of a movie, turn off a television set, or change a radio station if what’s being presented does not meet your Heavenly Father’s standards. And do not read books or magazines or look at pictures that are pornographic or that present immorality as acceptable.
While the pamphlet has changed over the last three decades, the current iteration has similar things to say about media:
You live in a day of marvelous technologies that give you easy access to a wide variety of media, including the Internet, mobile devices, video games, television, movies, music, books, and magazines. The information and entertainment provided through these media can increase your ability to learn, communicate, and become a force for good in the world. However, some information and entertainment can lead you away from righteous living. Choose wisely when using media, because whatever you read, listen to, or look at has an effect on you. Select only media that uplifts you.
Satan uses media to deceive you by making what is wrong and evil look normal, humorous, or exciting. He tries to mislead you into thinking that breaking God’s commandments is acceptable and has no negative consequences for you or others. Do not attend, view, or participate in anything that is vulgar, immoral, violent, or pornographic in any way. Do not participate in anything that presents immorality or violence as acceptable. Have the courage to walk out of a movie, change your music, or turn off a computer, television, or mobile device if what you see or hear drives away the Spirit.
Yesterday, a white supremacist murdered ten people and injured three others in a domestic terrorist attack in Buffalo, NY. Eleven of the victims were Black; the murderer deliberately drove to Buffalo because he wanted to murder Black people.
And why did he want to murder Black people? In part, because his self-radicalization involved the so-called “great replacement theory,” a racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
One that has been adopted and promoted–with zeal and regularity–by Tucker Carlson on his popular Fox News show. In fact, for at least the last five years, Carlson has been falling over himself to promote and normalize white supremacy.
And yes, Carlson isn’t legally liable for the murderer’s actions. But
Our church has a checkered past when it comes to race. But over the last couple decades, leaders have not minced words: racism is incompatible with the priesthood. We are to lead out in abandoning both prejudiced actions and attitudes.
Carlson’s repeated and emphatic promotion of white nationalism is precisely the thing my For the Strength of Youth warned me about: he makes what is wrong and evil look normal, acceptable, and perhaps exciting. It is vulgar, immoral, and it drives the Spirit away. There is no way to square the promotion of white nationalism with Paul’s call for pursuing the praiseworthy.
It takes courage to walk away from immorality. Even alone in our own homes, it is hard to acknowledge the evils of something that hits our buttons, that confirms our priors, something that tells us that we’re fine and it’s the world around us that is bad.
But make no mistake: even if it didn’t correspond to murder and terrorism, Tucker Carlson’s show, with its promotion of racist ideology, would not meet the church’s express standards for choosing media.
And, just to anticipate one possible response: while I have no idea how much of his show Carlson devotes to white supremacy, the New Era of my teenage years tells me it doesn’t really matter:
White supremacy is evil. It is incompatible with the church’s teachings and beliefs. And the church has consistently recommended that we abandon our consumption of media that tries to call evil good. But that’s all the church can do–after that, it’s up to us.
Amen and Amen.
Until we can admit that racism exists in the scriptures and that individuals in the scriptures (even the heroes) were at times racist and that church leaders have been racist, it will be difficult for some people to separate out their religion from some forms of racism/white supremacy.
Firing 50 rounds and killing ten is a crime, a mass murder, and from what I understand about the circumstances makes a good case for adding penalties for a hate crime. I believe there is an ongoing debate whether ‘hate crime” needs a special category and enhanced penalties. This would be a good test case..
I don’t know Tucker Carlson or his work, although I’ve seen a face enough to think I could pick him out of a line-up. That’s not a self-righteous statement. Just a fact. I gather I can count it a blessing. Given the way you describe him, “hate crime” is particularly relevant because he may not be technically complicit in murder but it sounds like he is complicit in hate.
For all that, I really dislike making a fundamentally correct argument in an opportunistic way, citing simplistic absolutes out of the FSOY pamphlet. I could write a book about that section! {hyperbole}. And I’m afraid others who are similarly troubled by the FSOY pamphlet will be distracted from the main argument. Instead of reprinting the infamous fly in the sundae meme, for present purposes, based on all the information in the OP, I would put it this way:
If you know Tucker Carlson well enough to know what he’s saying and how it fits into the 2022 media world, that sounds like education. But if you make a diet of Tucker Carlson, if you follow him enough to count in his ratings or to think he’s saying something worth listening to, stop it.
Chris, I tend to agree, and have no intention of making simplistic or opportunistic arguments.
That said, I think there is something fundamentally important about FTSOY’s assertion that we should be cautious about consuming media that encourages an immoral worldview. And that’s a complicated question; portraying evil is different from encouraging evil.
But wherever that line falls, I have no hesitation in saying that promoting racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories is promoting and normalizing evil. And I have no hesitation in saying that, in the case of anti-Semitism and racism, no amount of good makes up for the evil in it.
So I’m again not at all hesitant to say that, based on the standards we taught youth in the 1990s (and probably the ones we teach them today), we should be just as quick to turn of Carlson as we are to turn off movies with sex and songs with obscene lyrics. Carlson’s show, as has been reported, clearly counters church standards.
But equally clearly, pointing that out is all that I or the church can do. After that, a loyal viewer is left with Paul’s pricks to either follow or kick against.
Agreed. Turn off Tucker Carlson and anyone else who trades in cheap outrage and divisiveness.
Aren’t Tucker Carlson and fox news standard fare for trumpers, and are there less trumpers in the church now than at the lat election?
I’m in the buffalo stake. A few months ago the youth had a special lesson with the bishopric that identified cohabitation and homosexuality as two of three of the biggest threats to the family. Not hate. Not our failure to truly love one another.
Today less than 15 min from the heinous scene nothing was said. Not a word, not even in the prayer I heard. We have a lot of trump fans who are anti “political correctness” (unless of course it is the name of the church) and others that don’t want to stir up “contention” by bringing anything up. So while I hope that the ward that encompasses the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, here nothing. And on a day when there was a call for churches to unite for the victims and to overcome hate.
We haven’t done the work in our country and much less our church to confront race. We make excuses for past actions, beliefs and present day comments rather that call it what it is. I hear stereotypes about drug ridden dangerous neighborhoods where people lack initiative to be self-sufficient and we spend our time teaching self sufficiency instead of turning solving the problems of poverty. And we certainly can’t say anything that might make others feel uncomfortable. There is so much anxiety about whether kids are taught evil things at school (never mind that my kids are taught better moral reasoning in their secular school often than at church, and that their school within 10 minutes had a phone tree to check on students, past students, staff that live in that neighborhood and have sent out beautiful and sincere emails of unity and introspection.)
Yet among the victims was a lifelong civil rights activist, a woman that was a staple volunteer for over 25 years at a local soup kitchen, a deacon loading up groceries for a parishioner that couldn’t get to the store otherwise-something he did regularly, and a retired police officer that tried to protect others. My heart is broken and I admit to being frustrated and angry that our church too often wishes to point the finger outward than to feel the least bit uncomfortable with what we condone. Human nature or not our church should be the first not the last place to stand up.