Movie Messiahs, Eschatological Events, and a Thesis on the Philosophy of History

Our image of happiness is indissolubly bound up with the image of redemption. The same applies to our view of the past, which is the concern of history. The past carries with it a temporal index by which it is referred to redemption. There is a secret agreement between past generations and the present one. Our coming was expected on earth. Like every generation that preceded us, we have been endowed with a weak Messianic power, a power to which the past has a claim.

—Walter Benjamin, “Theses on the Philosophy of History”

I have been impressed recently by how much of our culture’s touchstone literature operates from a messianic view of history. And I am not talking about explicitly religious texts like the Bible and the Qur’an. Nearly all of the great mythic sagas of our time—think about Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Dune, Percy Jackson, and hundreds more—reproduce a basic trope of messianic salvation borrowed from the Abrahamic religions.

The core myth in all of these narratives goes something like this: an ordinary young person (usually, but not always, male) discovers, not only that they are quite extraordinary, but that their extraordinariness has been foretold by a prophecy that everybody seems to believe in. They are the “chosen one” who has been ordained to bring balance to the force, reforge the sword that was broken, overcome the forces of darkness, or otherwise save the world from forces that would otherwise bring about chaos and destruction.

The texts I have mentioned are not (by most definitions) religious texts, and, with the exception of The Lord of the Rings, they are not even texts by particularly religious authors. But the mythos at the core of these books—and of the movies, comic books, TV shows, video games, action figures, and plush toys that they continue to generate—is profoundly religious and does not even make sense in a secular context. All of these myths are messianic, not just in their view of a “chosen one,” but in the assumptions that they make about history, progress, and human nature. Let’s break this down before going on.

The messianic view of history is that the world in its current configuration has been allotted only a certain amount of time to exist. When that time is up, history will come to an end. And one of the job descriptions of the Messiah has always been to bring about a singular eschatological event, “the apocalypse,” that will mark the end of history and the beginning of a new order that will be at once theocratic and fundamentally just.

Messianism is not just a theology of redemption; it is a view of reality that was forged in the fires of Second Temple Judaism under the oppressive rule of both the Seleucid and Roman empires. Largely through the rhetorical strategies that New Testament writers used to frame Jesus as the Messiah to Jewish audiences, the entire Messianic worldview was passed on to Christianity—with the great eschatological event postponed to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ because it did not occur during the First.

The more I read the New Testament, however, the less I see these messianic assumptions in the actual words and teachings of Jesus Christ—and the more I have come to believe that our attempts to turn Jesus into an apocalyptic prophet have caused us to ignore the plain meaning of many of his words, which emphasize that the Kingdom of God is within us and that we have both the capacity, and the responsibility, to construct it on the earth. We might call this view “messianic,” as it emphasizes a fundamental rupture with the world we know, but it is a view that asks us not to wait for Messiahs but to become them.

We see the same view in other places. The great Jewish philosopher Walter Benjamin, writing at the height of European fascism— when human ingenuity and technology were being used to increase the barbarity with which some humans killed and tortured others—came to two important conclusions. First, he concluded, there is no such thing as progress; history is simply the movement from one catastrophe to the next, and only a messianic intervention can change it. Second, each generation of history has been endowed with a “weak Messianic power” that, while insufficient, is also the best that we can do.

What Benjamin gestures towards is a theology of changing the world that is, at once, incremental and fundamental. The foundations of the world can be destroyed and replaced gradually by thousands of messiahs in each generation exercising the “weak Messianic power” to change some things. This is not quite the same as saying that the existing system can be perfected without eschatological change. But the eschaton doesn’t have to happen all at once, nor must we wait for the chosen one to start doing chosen things.

This view, I think, is very close to what I read Jesus saying in the New Testament—and it is fiercely opposed by those most influenced by the deep assumptions of the messianic worldview: that human beings are fundamentally reprobate and that history as entirely constrained by prophecy. This influence doesn’t just come from religious belief, as, in our culture, secular myths have become just as messianic as scriptural texts.

Embedded in all of these myths, though, both the sacred and the secular ones, is a certain idea of agency that works against the predestinarian logic of the larger messianic narratives: Harry can override the Sorting Hat, Luke can give up and move to the Island of Green Milk, Percy wasn’t the chosen one after all, and so on. At some point, Messiahs are always created by choices, and those who chose to make fundamental changes often turn out to have not been quite as chosen as we thought.

Messiahship is a tricky business in the movies; it is even more so in real life. Fundamental change can happen slowly, and ancient prophecies have nothing to do with the choices we make today. We can all be the droids we are looking for.