On Faking It

Earlier this week, the Salt Lake Tribune published a column entitled “If You’re Faking Your Latter-day Saint Faith … Why?” The basic gist is, the columnist is puzzled why people who don’t believe in the church still participate, rather than living authentically. He writes about these fakers (and, if he were a Salinger fan, I supposed he would have used “phonies“):
They go to church, they fulfill congregational callings, they pay tithing, they socialize with believers and participate with family members in every aspect of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, except for one.
They do not actually believe it to be the truth.
Call me naive, but this whole concept is tough to fit into my brain.
Why the heck would anyone pretend to believe in a religion that is as demanding, and often outright inconvenient, as the LDS Church is?
The column really got under my skin. In the first instance, it’s because I have no patience for people (inside and outside the church) who insist that, if you don’t buy into their conception of religion, you should leave. (I similarly have no patience for people who insist you have no choice but to stay—I’m equal opportunity impatient!)
And to be fair, I don’t think the columnist was insisting that people leave. But I still want to contend with the reasoning underlying his “[m]ind-blowing” (his words) revelation that non-believers would participate in church.
The first, and principal, issue I have is that belief and faith aren’t binaries. Most people don’t believe or disbelieve in the church. We’re more nuanced than that. Moreover, belief isn’t static. Some days—and even some years—people believe more, and some they believe less. That’s true of the church. That’s true of their commitment to their employer. That’s true of their faith in the government. The idea that you have to be fully committed or fully uncommitted is just unfathomable.
But it’s not just that he misses the idea of spectrum—it’s that he assumes that the church only provides value at some level of belief. And I certainly hope that’s not true.
Look, belief is a compelling reason to attend church. But lack of belief—whether complete or partial—doesn’t mean you can’t find value in it. Church also offers community. It offers moral instruction. It offers professional and personal connections. It offers an hour of free babysitting a week. It offers weekday basketball and babysitting gigs[fn1] and music and self-directed worship and a way to meet people and moving services and opportunities to serve and be served.
And those are all valuable things! They’re all good things! And I hope the church continues to offer reasons to come, even if you don’t fall on the high end of belief. In fact, I hope we start to offer more reason—I hope we can make our tent big enough to invite the LGBTQ community and people with tattoos and people who don’t follow the Word of Wisdom and people who aren’t rich successful businessmen. I don’t see any advantage to limiting membership and participation to those people would fit comfortably into the first couple episodes of WandaVision.
And look, it sucks for people who feel like they don’t want to participate but, because of familial or neighborhood or work or whatever pressure go anyway. I don’t for a second want to say that people have to participate. The church isn’t for everybody.[fn2]
But there’s no benefit in pushing people out. And there’s even less benefit in framing church participation as only having value for people who believe certain things at a certain level. There’s room enough for everybody. Or, if there’s not, we need to make room.
[fn1] In fact, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that teenage babysitters are making up to $30/hour in the post-heights-of-Covid world.
[fn2] Like my good friend who came to church when our downtown Chicago building was dedicated. He and his family have come to the baptisms of all of my kids and we’ve gone to several Christmas Eve masses with them. But when, in the dedicatory prayer, the person praying started asking that the HVAC system be blessed and the wiring be blessed and, like, the parking spaces be blessed, well, he managed to keep a straight face and I managed to keep a straight face but it was not easy.
Most people who hold the religious beliefs I do (i.e. not a literalist) tend to leave the church. For a long time, I assumed that’s where I was headed, and plenty of my co-religionists helped me towards the door, usually unknowingly, with strident rhetoric and binary perspectives.
However, I found a way to stay, to be engaged, to carve out a niche where I can make my meager attempts to magnify my callings. Living my faith my way often creates tension with the larger culture, but here I remain.
I think we are ALL faking it. We walk by faith, we see “through a glass, darkly.”
A true believer accepts ordinances and commandments as earthly things that represent things beyond this earth and follows these patterns to learn to love and serve as Christ did. Is one who lives according to Gospel principles but professes not to believe really doing anything different?
I think the only real difference is in degree, or maybe willingness to be convinced of belief. What one person feels as fervent testimony, another might dismiss as imaginings of the mind or emotions–yet both may feel moved to lead lives of devotion and service.
I said to someone recently, “Fake it ’till you make it.” She said, “Fake it until you BECOME it.”
Well, it is ok to be a PIMO Mormon, and I think there is a way to be authentic as a PIMO. When it is time to bear testimony, stand up and let people know your unbelief. ‘I don’t believe in Joseph Smith’ but here I am! I hope you still love me and support me as a congregate! But I have never seen that in the Church. You must doubt your doubts, and not publicize critique of the Lord’s anointed. You must put all ‘we don’t go there’ topics on a shelf and let the wait until the dice rolls 9 or 8. It is incredibly difficult to be an authentic person in the church and not believe because the TBMs will roast you. So PIMOs usually are unauthentic and closeted people because of social ramifications not to mention the Church might kick you out if you are too authentic. Not exactly a safe place for real people.
What Gus said.
I thank God someone gets it.
“Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life.”
Two things shook me up when I served my mission in Tennessee. The first was that Southern Baptists focused much more on Jesus than my Church did, with no veneration of prophets. The second was that my mission president gave us a very long list of bible scriptures that “confirmed” that all LDS teachings were firmly grounded in Judeo/Christian scriptures. This was my first introduction to proof-texting, and just a casual reading both before and after the 2 or 3 verses plainly showed that many verses fell short of what was being claimed. It was around my one year mark that I began examining intensely the beliefs of my church, splinter groups of my church, protestant, catholic, and orthodox churches, world religions past and present, and all things religious. It has been a life-long quest. You name it – I’ve studied it.
The first two things I realized fairly quickly on my mission was that, despite the Christian rhetoric that was everywhere (even on billboards), the wonderful southern folk didn’t really love Jesus any more than the wonderful Mormon folk. And whereas the Mormon folk of that time were kept in line by President Kimball’s Miracle Of Forgiveness, the Southern Baptists were kept in line by fear of not qualifying for “The Rapture”. The second thing I found was that So. Bap., Church of Christ, Holiness, J.W. preachers and parishioner’s alike were more skilled at proof-texting that I ever became. And since most of the anti-Mormon literature of that time was published on Printers Row in Nashville, it was everywhere and a definite learning experience.
Point I’m seeking to make is that I’m now 70 freakin’ years old, and as U2 would say, I still haven’t found what I’m looking for (completely). But, Sam, I not only stay because of the things you mentioned, but also because throughout my life I seem to have had frequent interaction with The Holy Ghost, a “gift” I was given at 8 years old by a holder of the priesthood of God. And finally, I find the basic doctrine of The Restoration beautiful and compelling, containing the words of Eternal Life, even in a flawed earthly church. As Terryl Givens stated:
“We are, he (Joseph Smith) declared, eternally existent, inherently innocent, boundlessly free, and infinitely perfectible.” Terryl Givens BYU address from 2005.
Thanks, larryco! I appreciate that.
Gus, I have no idea what your acronym means. But I have been lucky enough to attend church in places where people are open about where they stand, doubts and belief and all. In fact, the idea that there is no faith without doubt was an explicit part of my education in the English department at BYU. So, you know, it’s there.
I believe we all belong to our own church in many ways. It’s like we all have our own worldview. It can be very difficult for us to understand other people’s worldview because it’s so complex – what has gone into making them see the world that way. I believe the same thing is true with the church, there are so many things that go into forming our testimony and how we view the church and the gospel.
I believe we are all under the umbrella of the Church of Jesus Christ. I believe this because it makes it easier for me to see everyone as my brothers and sisters. I think it’s fascinating that we all started as intelligence, than we all became spirit children of God, we all accepted the plan of Jesus Christ in the preexistence, we all are born with the light of Christ, we all will die, we all will be resurrected, we all will be taught the gospel and all the ordinances will be performed for us in the temple and we will all with a few exemptions receive a degree of glory.
I have no problem understanding why people would leave the church – when you get to know them, you quickly find out that their view is different than your view. You see the world differently than them and you see the gospel differently. I must admit, if I saw the gospel the way they saw the gospel, I would leave the church too, but I don’t, because my view is different than their view. In other words, I don’t belong to their version of the church, and I never did, that’s how different it can be. Still, I believe we are all under the umbrella of the Church of Jesus Christ. In other words, I have a very positive view of mankind. This might not make sense to you, but it makes sense to me.
And what about those of us who need the support and compassion of fellow believers? Where should we go? I don’t go to the Church to hear my beliefs ripped to shreds by someone who doesn’t share them. So no, Gus, if you don’t believe in Joseph Smith, don’t get up in testimony meeting. You are more than welcome to attend and I really don’t care if you believe or don’t. And feel free to share your opinions outside of Church, but there has to be a place that is safe for the believers too. If it isn’t an actual church service, when is it?
“Why the heck would anyone pretend to believe in a religion that is as demanding, and often outright inconvenient, as the LDS Church is?”
If this columnist is asking this question, then he hasn’t done his homework in the slightest. The bar for journalism the past few years is so low that I guess I’m not really all that surprised.
There’s family pressure. There’s marital pressure. There’s not really being sure the church isn’t true since it’s kind of unprovable. There’s habit. There’s the impact on one’s profession. The impact on one’s children. There’s loss of community. I could go on.
To really address this question would take a really long time. People and our social structures are complex.
This kind of stuff bugs me because it’s yet another voice saying “you don’t belong”. It’s not helpful from any direction. Religion should be like family, unconditional love and welcome, light talk (if any) when disagreements exist, understanding when someone feels a need to stay away.
I, and many others, do “stand up and let people know [our] unbelief”, just by attending. Our disagreement with some doctrine is obvious. Some of us even get up in Testimony meeting and express gratitude for the diversity of belief we see in our Ward. But not everyone can, nor should they be expected to.
This kind of “you’re with us or against us” is unhelpful, to say the least.
Ha! Where but in Mormondom would this Tribune article even have an audience?
Try this: go to any modern Protestant congregation, round up half a dozen regular attendees, and ask them if they believe in their religion. If their answer is yes, ask them what they believe: what makes them Presbyterians rather than Methodists or Baptists.
Then go back to your Mormon congregation and don’t quibble about whether the good people there believe what they’re “supposed” to believe.
Just the Hotel California, you can check out but you can never leave, unless of course you want to pay the very dear price of losing your still believing family.
There is one thing I cannot understand. I understand the notion that we are to welcome all people, but how do we tell our LGBTQ brothers and sisters “come and be with us! You are welcome! But don’t hold hands with your partner. Also, you need to divorce your spouse if you want to go to the Temple. Also, don’t date outside of our established heteronormative norms at all if you want full fellowship. But you can still be you! Also, transgender folks, you cannot fully transition through surgery if you want to remain in full fellowship.”
This could also extend to WoW or pretty much anything else.
Those who convert to the LDS faith frequently talk of losing family connections as if some magical fence had been erected. Those who leave say the same thing. We can try to mediate a path between, but both sides know a fence exists. There are also fences between congregants based upon status, political ideologies or social situations. But the real point is that we are all commanded to “be one,” not many. Perhaps we should refrain from leaving, from erecting fences, and engage in the difficult process of unity.
Erick, I agree that there seems to be a significant level of dissonance. And I also agree with your (implicit) idea that we shouldn’t judge people who choose to leave.
My assertion is only tangentially related to either of those observations, though. And it is this: we have no right to tell somebody that they should leave, either because their beliefs or their identities don’t conform with the picture of Mormonism we’ve constructed in our heads.
It seems that what underlies the point of view of SLTrib writer is that the rules, effort, and LDS lifestyle are not intrinsically rewarding, so one would only do it in an effort to go to super VIP heaven. For me the basic thesis of his article probably says more about how he views the LDS lifestyle he is living than anything else. I think there are people that like the lifestyle and it is intrinsically rewarding to them.
Sam, I have a question about the following statement: “But I have been lucky enough to attend church in places where people are open about where they stand, doubts and belief and all.” Are you saying that people can get up and say “I have some doubts” or are you saying people get up and say “I have concluded that X teaching or historical claim is wrong for the following reasons. Let me explain how I got there and what evidence and experience got me there”. One of them is vague and hopeful while the other is frank disbelief conveyed with details. Do you actually have frank disbelief expressed in the wards you have been in or do you just have people who say “I struggle with some things”. There is a big difference between the two and between how I imagine wards would react to the two different scenarios.
plvtime, I’ve heard both (though couched differently). Contextually they made sense; they weren’t blunt statements of disbelief. Rather, they were statements of disagreement couched in a worldview of belief. And when I’ve heard them, they’ve been well-received.
For Sam and anyone else wondering what PIMO means: Physically In, Mentally Out. I think it’s pretty self explanatory once you know what it stands for.
To Gus, I would say that you are describing exactly the sort of binary believe/doubt, in/out dichotomy that Sam is speaking against. If someone really is 100% mentally out, then I too can’t imagine why they would participate in church either. Personally, I’m almost always somewhere between 10% and 90% “in” when it comes to church. There are times I feel perilously close to single digits, and other times I’m riding high. Those high times are what keep me engaged with the church through the low times. Over the last few years, I’ve contemplated that there might become a day that I don’t go to church any more, and that’s something that I would have never admitted to myself for much of my life. But that day has not come, and may never come. Part of my current spiritual development is learning to sit with some uncertainties in life. Perhaps in the future, I’ll feel differently.
The church does have a distressing (to me) culture of declarative believe in testimony meetings; but on the rare occasions that I do get up to share my thoughts and feelings, I stick to what I can personally testify of that day. Careful listeners might be able to speculate about some things if they were to make a list of what I avoid testifying of, but I doubt anyone is doing that. At the same time, I don’t get up and bear an anti-testimony by listing all the things that I don’t believe.
Nothing funny about asking for a blessing on the HVAC system–they are notoriously immune from the basic laws of physics and work by sorcery.