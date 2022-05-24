by

I don’t have any more words. I used them all up.

I used to believe that my country was capable of solving problems big problems by having big discussions. As I read over posts that I have written over the last ten years, I can’t help but pity the naivete of someone who once thought that reasoned discourse mattered. Here are the last ten things that I tried to say:

After Treyvon Martin was killed, I put my energy into clever titles and abstract arguments about the social contract and the state of nature and wrote, “Solitary, Poor, Nasty, Brutish, and Florida.” December 2012: After the massacre at Sandy Hook (December of 2012), I quoted Dostoyevsky, who said, through Ivan Karamozov “if the sufferings of children go to swell the sum of sufferings which was necessary to pay for truth, then I protest that the truth is not worth such a price.” And then I wrote about finding a middle ground between protecting gun ownership and protecting school children.

Still reeling from Sandy Hook, I tried to pretend that this was a “both sides” problem when I wrote “liberals need to stop pretending that the Second Amendment doesn’t matter; conservatives need to stop pretending that it is the only thing that matters.” Lots of people agreed with me, lots of people disagreed with me. Lots of people with much bigger platforms than mine made the same points. Nothing changed. February 2013: I had just finished writing a book about the debates of the Founders and their relevance for today. I hadn’t mentioned guns, but (thinking that research and well-reasoned arguments might work), I went back to my original research to craft a new chapter about guns—one that accepted the constraints of the Heller v. DC decision and tried to articulate a middle path that might allow us to at least examine the assumption that any person has a right to any gun in any place. I put it on Amazon for .99 cents (the least that Amazon allows). The discussion never happened. We just got used to it.

I tried my hand at both baseball and statistics to try to explain that, while other countries experience mass shootings as an anomaly (like Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak), the United States experiences them as a statistical outlier (like Hank Aaron’s home run record)—the difference being that anomalies are very surprising when they happen, while outliers are statistically guaranteed in a large enough sample. February 2014: After several highly publicized shootings in 2014, I made what I thought was a fairly obvious point, which is that more people having guns means more people using guns, and we need to think carefully about the tradoffs.

My own alma mater, UCSB, was rocked by a school shooting that killed six students and injured 14 more. I was in Guatemala on a school trip, and I wrote this column rebutting the idea that the difficulty in enforcing laws was a good reason not to pass them. February 2018: After the Parkland shooting, I wrote this column suggesting some actual steps, drawn from other major problems we have solved, that we might consider taking to address the problem of school shootings.

Still thinking about Parkland, I used Ursala Leguin’s wonderful thought experiment in “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas” as a background for talking about the tradeoffs we make when we refuse to even discuss the role of guns in mass shootings. February 2018 (3): I go for a tongue-in-cheek approach and ask ten purely hypothetical questions about children’s safety, beginning with, “If hundreds of children every year were killed by falling out of windows, could we all agree that wanting to make windows safer had nothing to do with being anti-window or wanting to take people’s windows away?”

I am now out of words. Like so many other people in the United States, I have tried every kind of word that I know: angry invective, measured discourse, requests to compromise, and incoherent shrieks of pain. Nothing. Ever. Changes.

America is not the only place where mass shootings happen. But it is the only place where mass shootings keep happening without the whole society making a serious effort to solve, or even address, the problem. Nothing shows how broken our political system is than the fact that we cannot even have an initial conversation about gun violence without asking lobbyists first to make sure that it is OK. A nation that cannot keep its children safe in their schools is a failed state. A nation that refuses to even try is beyond contempt.