Nephi, Alma, Batman, Superman

Eric Hachenberger comes originally from Austria. He served his mission in Barcelona, Spain, studied Peacebuilding at BYU-Hawaii, and lives with his wife and daughter in Berlin now. He loves writing and everything outdoors.

I can tell you the exact moment I stopped liking Nephi. It was when the church released the Book of Mormon Videos. Laman and Lemuel were just so much more relatable than Nephi. Their response to Lehi leaving Jerusalem was human. Nephi’s response was that of an unfeeling robot. Most people I talked to during that period of time about the videos felt the same. We all felt much more like Laman and Lemuel than like Nephi.

And therein lies a problem. Nephi in his perfectionism becomes unrelatable. His youthful zeal borders on fanaticism, his treatment of his brothers lacks empathy or at least evinces an inability to read the room. Although Nephi is the first ‘hero’ we meet in the Book of Mormon, he becomes somewhat stale over time.

We turn to Alma the Younger as the one whom we like most, right? Why is that?

Let me illustrate this with what is sometimes referred to as the Superman Problem.

The creators of Superman ran into an issue. Their superhero was just too strong. He was faster than a bullet, invulnerable, unkillable, and frankly, no villain or challenge posed any real threat to him anymore. As a result, he became boring. Unrelatable.

His counterpart Batman never suffered such a fate. The millionaire turned vigilante was, at the end of the day, human. Despite his expensive equipment, underneath the mask we could always see Bruce Wayne. A man. A mortal. His vulnerability, his tendency to get injured, the real threat of opposing forces. As a result, he never became boring and we still can relate quite well to him.

The same goes for Alma. He lets us in on his weakness. He allows us to see his darker moments. Even his sins and mistakes, his fears and sorrows. Unlike Nephi, Alma is beyond forthcoming on these more delicate parts of his mortal experience. And because of that, we relate to him more than maybe to any other prophet in the scriptures. He is like us. Not some superhero prophet aloof of the masses, but a leader who is very much a mortal being like the rest of us.

Sadly, this tendency to vulnerability is rare in leaders generally, but also within the Church. Times when leaders acknowledged their own sins, when they admitted that they were also human and frail, subject to temptations, and as much in need of Christ and his redemptive power as everyone else, are rare.

But how they stick in my memory when they do happen!

Elder Marlin K. Ashton relating the instance of when old friends came to visit and he grew impatient, hoping they would leave soon so he could get back to writing his talk about friendship.

Elder Holland telling us of how he lost his temper with his son. Wow, suddenly, Elder Holland is not just an eloquent voice, but a sometimes stressed father much like myself.

Elder Uchtdorf sharing how on bike rides he tends to competition, and his wife reminding him that it is about the journey, not about winning.

Elder Uchtdorf in particular seems to be very open about his own shortcomings and more frequently incorporates them in his talks and messages. Maybe that’s the reason why everyone loves him and can relate to him much better than to some other church leaders who have never shared a tinge of their lives, as if to uphold a perfect superhero reputation.

To me, the most troubling line in Preach my Gospel is where it tells missionaries to not share past sins or mistakes with the people they teach. In essence, this takes away a vital connecting power. Again, the missionaries are to be good-looking and young superheroes, but at the end of the day a bit fanatic and aloof from the people they teach.

We don’t need more robots in church. We need humans. Humans who need Christ. And if we want to bring others to Christ, one of the most effective ways in doing so might be showing, like Alma, how we need Christ and how he healed us even though we might not deserve his tender mercy.

We need more of these vulnerable teachings. Not less.

That way, we open a door for Christ to enter.

P.S.: I know I do Nephi a disservice here. He is more open about his pains and afflictions at the end of his life (See 2. Nephi 4), yet he wrote the small plates that include 1. Nephi later in life as well. Either he chose not to edit on his youthful extremism, or he was still not really able to see through it.