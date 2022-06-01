Conspiracy Theory, Ritual Abuse, and the Rise of QAnon in Mormondom, Part II

by

We live at a time when conspiracy theory is spreading. This is my fourth post on its particularly Mormon manifestations. See the first here, the most recent here, and part I of this post here.

Current news is this: According to David Leavitt, Utah County attorney, Utah County sheriff Mike Smith has accused Leavitt of participation in what Smith calls “ritualistic child sexual abuse,” involving cannibalism and child sex trafficking.

According to Sargent Spencer Cannon, the case involves conspiracy – not, as is typical in such situations, simply a family member or friend, but rather “a group of people . . . an organized effort.“

The sheriff’s department claims that the conspiracy goes back thirty years, to 1990. It also has claimed that a “portion” of the reports are confirmed. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the only public information linking Leavitt to such a thing is a website apparently created by a man Leavitt prosecuted for rape who has since fled the country. It accuses Leavitt of not simply participating in, but running, a “widespread ritual sex abuse ring in Utah.”

Also notable is that Leavitt has been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform; in his words, “decluttering” the county legal docket from smaller cases that he seeks to settle or send to rehabilitation or drug courts in order to focus on prosecuting violent crimes and felonies. He has stopped pursuing the death penalty. Smith has endorsed Leavitt’s opponent, Jeff Gray, accusing Leavitt of being “progressive,” and equating that position with being “anti-law enforcement.”

Now, I, of course, do not have definitive knowledge about what might be going on in Utah County, though Leavitt himself calls the accusations “ludicrous” and “a pack of lies.”

But, as I observed in Part I of this post, the links between conspiracy theory and fear of child abuse are strong, having been welded together for centuries. They go back at least to the medieval “blood libel” accusations of Jewish abuse of Christian children. In only the past forty years, accusations of “ritual sex abuse” have rocked the United States more generally and Utah in particular. In my earlier post, I document the accusations against the leadership of the Lehi Eighth Ward, none of which were proven, all of which emerged from the sketchy evidence of coached testimony and spurious “recovered memory” induced under hypnosis. And across the country, and even in the Lehi Eighth Ward, people went to prison on charges that later seemed self-evidently false.

I also observed how easily Church members fell for such accusations. The Cold War was a conspiratorial time in American history more broadly, and Church leaders like Ezra Taft Benson were primed to read the Book of Mormon through conspiratorial lenses, transforming the evil Gadianton robbers from Communists one decade to the Democratic Party the next to Satanic child abusers the third.

And of course, in the past five years the slow mainstreaming of this long-standing, fringe conspiratorial style has entered mainstream American politics. We have seen example after example of the language of conspiracy and child abuse being wielded in political campaigns. And now we have an example in Utah County itself.

Maybe this particular incident is not simply one more instance of conspiratorial moral panic, built of tired tropes, fear, and shreds of unrelated evidence. But maybe it is.