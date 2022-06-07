When there’s love at home

by

Robert George is in a difficult spot. As co-founder of the National Organization for Marriage, opposing same-sex relationships has been a major focus of his public intellectual work even while the tide has been shifting in the United States—polls show more and more people approve of gay marriage. A record high 70% support it today according to the latest Gallup poll. Even Latter-day Saints follow this trajectory, with support doubling in the past decade.

I’m not optimistic enough to think the battle is over. America’s political makeup ensures that for the foreseeable future an increasing minority will have outsized influence on all kinds of things, from abortion rights to the contents of elementary school libraries. George seeks allies among conservative religious groups to keep his hope alive, that the state can be used to discourage and even prevent queer relationships from flourishing. George seeks allies to further his cause, including among Latter-day Saints. One recent think piece of his can be found at the unofficial LDS publication Public Square.

In a nutshell, George believes queer folks wrongly place their gender or sexuality at the core of who they are. He (dismissively) calls this “LGBT+ identitarianism.” Considering how much time and effort George has given questions of sexual orientation, it’s weird to see him accuse others of making sex and gender too central to their identities!

One of the biggest problems facing conservatives like George is how to be kind and loving to queer people while also insisting on the moral inferiority and even danger of their sex or gender identity. If being gay is damaging to self and society (and also threatening to one’s salvation) as George believes it is, it would be “unloving” to affirm that identity in others. Which is why George says we should “treat each other decently and compassionately” and seek loving friendships with people even where “deep disagreement” exists. He has gay friends, apparently. I wish he spent more time saying how a person can be loving towards someone while also condemning an important part of their identity (I suspect queerness would be less “central” to a person’s identity the less social pressure and regulation they’d face about it).

George is in a minority of conservative thinkers who actually acknowledge the existence and power of social constructs. In his view, sexual orientation “is an artifact of 19th-century psychology.” By invoking history he invites us to make an obvious parallel. We could exchange “race” for “sexuality” in his article and basically make the exact same arguments. He could have written the same essay about “The Philosophical Basis of Biblical Segregation,” pointing out how we (white folks) should love and be kind to BIPOC folks, but that racial identities are not truly central to our eternal identities as children of God, that the whole idea of “race” is a human construct, and therefore, there is no problem with asserting the importance of traditional conjugal relations within racially homogenous marriages—as can easily be interpreted as binding from the biblical record (Acts 17.26 for example, as well as the frequent commandments that Jews not marry Gentiles).

In fact, Latter-day Saints used to believe such a sexual/racial hierarchy was God’s will. Taylor Petrey is one among many scholars who have discussed this history. This isn’t a simple after-the-fact equation of race issues and sexuality issues. Within Mormondom, “the doctrines about race and the doctrines about gender [were] joint ideologies that were emerging in the middle of the twentieth century. They dominated the way the Church structured its teachings, its public policy, and the practices they were engaging in.” (Check out Petrey’s interview with me about it here.)

George’s initial assessment seems entirely correct:

If one believes that ‘sexual orientation’ or “gender identity” truly is central to one’s identity or being, then The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ teaching about marriage and family, including but not limited to the Proclamation on the Family, will always be highly problematic and, indeed, mysterious. It will be defensible, if at all, sheerly by appeal to authority.

Instead of gender identity/sexual identity being “central,” I might say “important to.” Because things are more complicated than George accounts for. Some queer folks feel tension with broader culture precisely because sexual attraction isn’t really their thing, for example. But since the church has acknowledged the value of sex being not just for procreation but also “to express love and strengthen the emotional, spiritual, and physical connections,” it’s even trickier to claim there’s something inherently sinful about same-sex intimacy.

George (and Public Square by extension) worries Mormons are falling back on little more than an appeal to authority (General Authorities particularly) to shore up their anti-LGBT+ positions, and he offers some resources that might help steady the intellectual ark a bit. He invites us to listen to a chorus of philosophers, historians, theologians, and others who’ve been raising objections to a sort of hyper-individualism—bordering on narcissism—of the modern age, believing that being gay is somehow an extreme and especially dangerous way to be too individualistic (as though queer people are incapable of forming meaningful relationships?)

I actually share a lot of those concerns about hyper-individualism—it’s one of the reasons I became more politically progressive. But I don’t share George’s belief that God inherently disapproves of queerness or that it’s against the laws of nature. To me, basic gospel principles like faith, hope, and charity—as well as more generalized values like respect, commitment, and service—can just as easily (or with as much difficulty) play out in relationships beyond the heterosexual binary. I believe there is beauty all around when there’s love at home, including queer homes, because I’ve witnessed it for myself.

Happy Pride Month!