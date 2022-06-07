When there’s love at home

Robert George is in a difficult spot. As co-founder of the National Organization for Marriage, opposing same-sex relationships has been a major focus of his public intellectual work even while the tide has been shifting in the United States—polls show more and more people approve of gay marriage. A record high 70% support it today according to the latest Gallup poll. Even Latter-day Saints follow this trajectory, with support doubling in the past decade.
I’m not optimistic enough to think the battle is over. America’s political makeup ensures that for the foreseeable future an increasing minority will have outsized influence on all kinds of things, from abortion rights to the contents of elementary school libraries. George seeks allies among conservative religious groups to keep his hope alive, that the state can be used to discourage and even prevent queer relationships from flourishing. George seeks allies to further his cause, including among Latter-day Saints. One recent think piece of his can be found at the unofficial LDS publication Public Square.
In a nutshell, George believes queer folks wrongly place their gender or sexuality at the core of who they are. He (dismissively) calls this “LGBT+ identitarianism.” Considering how much time and effort George has given questions of sexual orientation, it’s weird to see him accuse others of making sex and gender too central to their identities!
One of the biggest problems facing conservatives like George is how to be kind and loving to queer people while also insisting on the moral inferiority and even danger of their sex or gender identity. If being gay is damaging to self and society (and also threatening to one’s salvation) as George believes it is, it would be “unloving” to affirm that identity in others. Which is why George says we should “treat each other decently and compassionately” and seek loving friendships with people even where “deep disagreement” exists. He has gay friends, apparently. I wish he spent more time saying how a person can be loving towards someone while also condemning an important part of their identity (I suspect queerness would be less “central” to a person’s identity the less social pressure and regulation they’d face about it).
George is in a minority of conservative thinkers who actually acknowledge the existence and power of social constructs. In his view, sexual orientation “is an artifact of 19th-century psychology.” By invoking history he invites us to make an obvious parallel. We could exchange “race” for “sexuality” in his article and basically make the exact same arguments. He could have written the same essay about “The Philosophical Basis of Biblical Segregation,” pointing out how we (white folks) should love and be kind to BIPOC folks, but that racial identities are not truly central to our eternal identities as children of God, that the whole idea of “race” is a human construct, and therefore, there is no problem with asserting the importance of traditional conjugal relations within racially homogenous marriages—as can easily be interpreted as binding from the biblical record (Acts 17.26 for example, as well as the frequent commandments that Jews not marry Gentiles).
In fact, Latter-day Saints used to believe such a sexual/racial hierarchy was God’s will. Taylor Petrey is one among many scholars who have discussed this history. This isn’t a simple after-the-fact equation of race issues and sexuality issues. Within Mormondom, “the doctrines about race and the doctrines about gender [were] joint ideologies that were emerging in the middle of the twentieth century. They dominated the way the Church structured its teachings, its public policy, and the practices they were engaging in.” (Check out Petrey’s interview with me about it here.)
George’s initial assessment seems entirely correct:
If one believes that ‘sexual orientation’ or “gender identity” truly is central to one’s identity or being, then The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ teaching about marriage and family, including but not limited to the Proclamation on the Family, will always be highly problematic and, indeed, mysterious. It will be defensible, if at all, sheerly by appeal to authority.
Instead of gender identity/sexual identity being “central,” I might say “important to.” Because things are more complicated than George accounts for. Some queer folks feel tension with broader culture precisely because sexual attraction isn’t really their thing, for example. But since the church has acknowledged the value of sex being not just for procreation but also “to express love and strengthen the emotional, spiritual, and physical connections,” it’s even trickier to claim there’s something inherently sinful about same-sex intimacy.
George (and Public Square by extension) worries Mormons are falling back on little more than an appeal to authority (General Authorities particularly) to shore up their anti-LGBT+ positions, and he offers some resources that might help steady the intellectual ark a bit. He invites us to listen to a chorus of philosophers, historians, theologians, and others who’ve been raising objections to a sort of hyper-individualism—bordering on narcissism—of the modern age, believing that being gay is somehow an extreme and especially dangerous way to be too individualistic (as though queer people are incapable of forming meaningful relationships?)
I actually share a lot of those concerns about hyper-individualism—it’s one of the reasons I became more politically progressive. But I don’t share George’s belief that God inherently disapproves of queerness or that it’s against the laws of nature. To me, basic gospel principles like faith, hope, and charity—as well as more generalized values like respect, commitment, and service—can just as easily (or with as much difficulty) play out in relationships beyond the heterosexual binary. I believe there is beauty all around when there’s love at home, including queer homes, because I’ve witnessed it for myself.
Happy Pride Month!
Comments
Terminological point: In this post I use “queer” and “queerness” as a broad term relating to the whole gamut of identities and expressions that don’t neatly fit within heterosexuality or align with assumptions about the socially predominant gender binary.
Blair, thanks for your post.
In the past, I’ve felt uncomfortable with the comparisons to race. It seemed to me that marriage between a man and a woman, combined with “male and female creation”, is much more theologically embedded in our doctrine and scripture. But I’ve come to increasingly feel that it might be on the same track: it doesn’t seem that we have any strong defense against gay marriage beyond appeal to authority (“God says so”), as George has written: we lay down the doctrinal hammer, but rarely do we have provide a compelling NARRATIVE or THEOLOGY that would make sense of why it’s wrong. (Whether that’s because we have a dearth of theologically trained leaders or that, simply, there IS no good narrative is unclear to me.) Compare this with New Testament scholar Richard Hays analysis of Homosexuality and the Church. Whatever you think of his conclusions, his analysis is empathetic, systematic, rooted in scripture (vital for a Protestant), theologically engaged, and humble—in that he acknowledges there are situations where experience and new cultural understanding can lead to new revelations of God’s will. It’s a humility I hear seldom expressed by our leaders, which surprises me, given that we believe in continuing revelation.
If marriage between a man and a woman *is* ordained of God, then I desperately wish we had a clearer narrative or theological defense (in the systematic style of Richard Hays) that this doctrine could make sense with. (Maybe there is some good defense in that list of links George points to—that’d be interesting to explore here at BCC!) But if it is NOT ordained of God, or if it was but it is no longer, I wish we had the humility and theological resourcefulness to question it, and seek open answers from God. Either way, something has to change.
“America’s political makeup ensures that for the foreseeable future an increasing minority will have outsized influence on all kinds of things, from abortion rights to the contents of elementary school libraries.” Which minority is this referencing?
I am not super familiar with this guy, but when LDS Church leaders say on the one hand that one shouldn’t treat their sexual orientation or gender identity as primary to their identity but on the other hand insist that those things are defined by God and central to exaltation … well, I call BS. I talked a bunch about this & Petrey’s book over on Wheat & Tares a few weeks ago.
Bryan – the theological reasoning (which I agree isn’t actually mentioned nearly as often as “God says so”) is that only marriage between a man and a woman can lead to exaltation. What the church has never explained is how, under this paradigm, being alone is morally superior to being in the “wrong” kind of marriage. The church could stop condemning time-only same-sex marriages without changing any of its current theology. Being unable to marry for eternity would of course still confer a second-class status on queer members, but it would be a big improvement over the current status quo where their membership is jeopardized altogether.
Bryan, you say “we lay down the doctrinal hammer, but rarely do we have provide a compelling NARRATIVE or THEOLOGY that would make sense of why it’s wrong.”
I think that’s mostly because the theology behind the church’s opposition to same-sex marriage makes members and leaders alike uncomfortable in a “too-sacred-to-discuss” kind of way. I think the basic theological story is like this:
Male gods and female gods are authoritatively coupled together (or rather, one male god is partnered with multiple female gods) in the eternities. Their existence consists of procreating spirit children who are to become embodied in mortal flesh to undergo the plan of salvation, advancing to the status of gods and goddesses as others have before them. Eternal sex, literal viviparous spirit birth, is the underlying logic of the church’s heteronormativity. Gods are bound by eternal processes that require a male and female in order to procreate.
My research traces the origins of LDS belief in literal sexual reproduction in the eternities to the mid to late 1830s, and it was discussed as part of the church’s millennial expectations. Literal millennialism connects to belief in literal spirit procreation. See “’My Principality on Earth Began’: Millennialism and the Celestial Kingdom in the Development of Mormon Doctrine” in Dialogue. https://doi.org/10.5406/dialjmormthou.46.2.0040
This theological story raises a whole lot of questions. A few include: Why must female gods be bound to only one male god? Why can humans procreate technologically using sperm and egg outside the mechanics of direct sexual intercourse but gods would not be able or allowed to? Why would resurrected female gods give birth to spirit beings rather than fleshly embodied babies? How does Christ’s atonement work, considering that it took place on this particular earth and is said to be infinite? Does it cover all possible spirits past and future, or are there multiple systems with multiple Christs atoning? I have never seen any official positions on these questions.
There are other theological models Latter-day Saints have believed, which could yet be mainstreamed in the church, including adoptive models of eternal family building. But right now the literal spirit birth story is the lynchpin of the whole system, and it is the reason the church is so insistent on same-sex marriage and also the reason we are so cryptic about the reasons for its rejection of SSM.
Benson: the minority or Republicans, especially white conservatives. Take a look at the Senate, which is split 50-50, with Democrats representing 41 million more people! I’m referring to stuff like increased voting restrictions, gerrymandering, a lopsided SCOTUS and other federal courts, and we’re possibly headed for a constitutional crisis. I think we’re in trouble. https://www.npr.org/2021/06/09/1002593823/how-democratic-is-american-democracy-key-pillars-face-stress-tests
Elisa: I think that’s exactly right. Church leaders have tried to say people shouldn’t focus on sexual orientation or gender identity because everyone is a child of God while also saying hetero and cis-gendered experience is central to exaltation.
alien236: Right, even that half-measure would be preferable to the current status quo. The holdout seems to be that resurrected queer folks won’t be queer anymore and will desperately wish that they had been straight-married in the temple in order to participate in eternal procreation, so it would be wrong to encourage them during mortality because it would wrongly encourage them to miss out on greater blessings.
From what I have observed, the scriptural defense for binary gender and heterosexuality comes from the creation accounts.
Gen 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Gen 2:24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.
I believe this is what the Proclamation refers to when it says marriage is ordained of God. A Latter-day Saint understanding of gender seems to come from an LDS notion of preexistence where creation was strictly male and female and all are literal sons and daughters of God. God’s gender seems clearly to be male as scripture consistently refers to Him as Father and He.
In traditions where God is not embodied; questions about His gender may be less consequential?
These days most Latter-Day Saints don’t take much in the creation narrative literally and yet most LDS take these verses very literally. How should we understand gender and marriage as described in the creation accounts? Because of the Book of Abraham and LDS temple ritual most Latter-day Saints take the creation accounts very seriously. I think our experiences with polygamy also reinforced ideas against same sex marriage. Historically, LDS made exceptions regarding marriage but these exceptions stayed within the gender binary, man and wife, OR man and wives.
What are we to make of of these accounts in a theology of marriage and gender? Is the issue simply an appeal to authority or is it differing approaches to biblical interpretation? Perhaps the question is, Who gets to interpret scripture?
If LDS were to adopt same sex marriage… or a more fluid theology of gender, what would be the scriptural justification for such a shift? Given the very limited corpus of scripture that speak to these issues we would still be a difficult spot regarding a theology of gender and marriage? Given the relative silence in scripture, interpretation is everything.
Thanks, Clueless. See my earlier comment about the theological story behind the church’s current position if you missed it. You’re right to point out the scriptural and ritual histories that inform current LDS theology, although our tradition contains the ultimate loopholes of imperfect scriptural records, and the understanding of revelation being a co-created between humans and God, where meaning is negotiated, filtered through limited human understanding, and where promises of great and important things yet to be revealed portend future change in understanding.
One problem with the Genesis account is that Latter-day Saints already don’t have to take it as a literal story that happened 6,000 years ago. Looking at the Hebrew Bible we actually see two creation accounts, one of which depicts the creation of a genderless human who is then differentiated. That account says nothing about whether other intimate relationships should or shouldn’t be formulated. Also, the divine feminine still appears in the Hebrew Bible, although it’s been obscured.
Others have put queer theological possibilities on the table, including Taylor Petrey and Blaire Ostler.
Click to access Dialogue_V44N04_420.pdf
http://www.blaireostler.com/journal/2021/6/23/queer-mormon-theology-an-introduction
@clueless in Seattle, I think the scriptural interpretation would be that the scriptures were written by humans and reflect those humans’ understanding of God, identity, and the universe.
I’m sure there are fancier answers about actual scriptural justification … but I personally honestly don’t care. There is a lot in scripture that we don’t follow. Because it’s crazy.
Celebrate Pride Month!
I’ve spilled a lot of ink on these subjects and made my personal position clear, so very briefly:
1. George’s “not central to identity” argument strikes me as a sophistic rephrasing of the disease theory that we’ve left behind, and good riddance. Just ask if not central to identity, then what would you say it is?
2. We don’t believe it. The non-essential bit. Everyone I know–*everyone* in all sections of the LBTQIA++ including hetero spectrum–believes their own sexuality or non-sexuality or complicated sexuality is an essential part of their being. Almost everyone I know in the 21st century believes everyone else’s sexuality is an essential part of their being. And for those who call for testimony or God-evidence, the testimonies that God made me like I am are legion and from all corners.
3. At an important level there is nothing to the Church’s current position but an appeal to authority. At another important level there is a challenge to our current theology. So long as we feel locked in to anthropomorphic gendered gods, and an anthropomorphic gendered apotheotic future for ourselves, both of which are key to most LDS understanding, we have some work to do making sense of the extreme variety and complexity of the real world, the universe we live in, and the humanity all around us.
4. Without regard to the niceties of philosophy and theology, the fact that we–the LDS Church–are unwilling to recognize a legally valid binding civil marriage as the real thing is nonsense. Unredeemable, unexplainable.
What gets me about the current discourse on the gender binary is the complete ignoring of the times when even the Church accepted that assignment can be wrong; that of intersex people. I recall one instance where an intersex person successfully petitioned the Church for a gender marker change (truly wish I could find the reference again). Just that breaks the “eternal gender is what you’re assigned at birth” theology. It means a person can be assigned the wrong gender and be same-sex sealed.
But we do like sweeping things into the “God will work it out in the afterlife”
I suppose the “minority with outsized influence” is subjective and dependent on personal political affiliation. For me personally, I have long felt – especially the past few years – that the extreme left is far and away the minority with unfortunately outsized influence, largely thanks to a sycophantic media and a spineless center-left who refuses to put appropriate bounds on the fringe. Then again, I’m from Portland, so it’s a little more personal when the mayor decides to let Antifa run wild and calls their pipe bombs “freedom to protest.”
For someone clearly so educated, I’m surprised, BHodges, that you’ve given into the fearmongering of the “constitutional crisis” peddled by the left. SCOTUS is almost always split 5/4 (swaying either direction), gerrymandering is a time-honored tradition by every political party, we are actually a “representative democracy” and are not majority-rule (thank goodness for that!), and federal court overreach, historically, has been the province of the left. So….where’s the fire?
Please remember that Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress and the White House. If the leadership’s proposals can’t even muster the votes in their own party…well, their inability to govern and legislate is not the Republicans’ fault, intransigent though the Republicans definitely are.
But this is tangential to the topic at hand. I’ll stop now.
To me, it always seems a bit odd to find articles on a supposedly Mormon blog (with supposedly active-ish authors and posters) in such strident support of that which runs counter to Church teachings. Maybe I’m just commenting on the wrong article, as it’s clear the author and the majority of the commenters clearly revel in their allyship. A couple thoughts come to mind:
@Bryan – if you’re looking for recent theological underpinnings, you might start here: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2013/04/we-believe-in-being-chaste?lang=eng
@BHodges – you state as fact several conclusions that are, as yet, unknowns. These include:
— “one male god is partnered with multiple female gods.” Yes, I’ve read D&C 132 and seen the myriad quotes in Journal of Discourses. However, when President Hinckley was speaking to Church educators in the late 90s, he said, “Now, as to the eternal nature of polygamy, I don’t know. And if *I* don’t know, *you* don’t know.” (related to me by an attendee who heard it in-person.) This is a mystery of the hereafter, and why shouldn’t there be mysteries that don’t get resolved until the hereafter?
— “literal spirit birth…is the lynchpin of the whole system.” While rational, this is also speculative, as there have been differing apostolic interpretations over the decades (Pres Young and Elder Talmage come to mind). Certainly this is *a* reason for insistence on the necessity of male/female marriage, but it’s hardly the only – or even primary – one.
@AFP – not accusing you of this, but since you broached the topic, I’ve often seen “intersex” interpreted as someone literally right in the middle, equally male/female or non-male/non-female. But the intersex category is actually a rather broad umbrella used to cover a whole host of conditions that don’t conform easily or completely to the male/female dichotomy. Many (most?) of the people categorized as intersex actually “lean” or present in a visibly typical way – it’s not like they’re all androgynous anomalies. For the <1% of people who *might* fall into this category, is it that weird of a notion to acknowledge that it will take a Superior Intellect to work this out?
A parting thought. I’ve come to understand the law of chastity as a protection against all kinds of sexual temptations. This conversation is so often, ironically, portrayed as binary, the Straights and Gays just trying to be understood and get along. But human sexual attraction is hardly limited to adults or even to humans. A governing ethic with Divine backing is crucial to avoid being led down the strange roads of mortality.
When I was living in Oregon, the homosexual mayor of Portland got in hot water for his sexual relationship with a 17-year old boy, and there was a not-insignificant faction that really did believe “love is love” and that the mayor had done nothing wrong. The only possible concern (and a minor one at that, pun intended) was the power differential. But calling 18 the “age of consent” is just a social construct anyway! LOVE IS LOVE!!!!
We all draw lines for what constitutes “acceptable” morality. Rail against the Church’s / God’s lines if you’d like and enjoy the inevitable sanctimony that comes from boundless inclusivity. Perhaps there’s yet some wisdom in being more humbly aware of our own mortal limitations when trying to interpret Divine law?
And now I’m going to have to apologize once again for the time I spent arguing much of what Benson is so lovingly declaring. I hope I’ve managed to be at least somewhat better lately.
.
Benson, I don’t find it strange that some things will be fixed in the hereafter by a loving God who is ultimately fair to everyone, but it is frustrating that so much knowledge that has come in the past century continues to be ignored, fingers in ears, reciting over and over again how cis-hetero is absolute.
But it’s rare for someone to be forced out of such a place, much less convinced by argument. I know the only way I could have come out of it was to not only listen to the stories of LGBTQ+ people to learn compassion for their travails from their own experiences, but to spend time in prayer and study to find where my understanding was insufficient.
Those “mortal limitations” in our understanding are what we continue to try and overcome.
We can infer what a challenge intersex people pose to most Christians’ worldview by the amount of effort spent pretending they don’t exist. I constantly see people insisting that sex and gender are as simple as XX = female or penis = male and those liberals are so absurd for trying to obfuscate something so simple. It’s frustrating because information about the many exceptions has been easily accessible for a long time and their ignorance is a choice, apparently driven by fear. It’s probably true that most people lean one way or another. But might, say, a woman with XY chromosomes and androgen insensitivity syndrome be resurrected as a man?
I heard this idea somewhere. Genesis says that God divided day and night, yet we acknowledge a spectrum of brightness and darkness between day and night. Could the same principle apply to male and female?
I argued with someone today who said that animals never engage in homosexual behavior and never identify as transgender or non-binary. The first part is ridiculously wrong and everyone knows it. The second part is probably true, but how the heck would he know if they did? I explained to him that some kinds of animals change their sex, and I don’t think he liked that very much. But it occurred to me to wonder, do these animals’ spirits have eternal genders like ours do? Why or why not?
@alien236, I know Blair Ostler uses that example in Queer Mormon Theology, where she runs laps around arguments like Bensen’s. Laps and laps and laps.
IMO it is an interesting academic exercise to look for theological support for the full inclusion of queer folks, but to me it comes down to fruits. We’re taught we will know that something is good based on the fruits it bears. Alma taught this. Jesus taught this. Many have taught this. And it’s the only observable, concrete way any of us has to judge something as good or evil.
The fruits of the Church’s homophobic policies and teachings are ruined families, suicide, and estrangement from God.
The fruits of loving and committed same-sex
marriages are, in my direct observation, stability, happiness, and connection.
This isn’t hard. It’s just not.