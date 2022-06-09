On Bewaring of Pride

My freshman year at BYU, my Book of Mormon professor took a couple classes to warn us of the dangers of self-esteem. It’s been long enough that I don’t remember precisely how she got to self-esteem being a dangerous concept (except something something less than the dust of the earth). It was dumb and harmful, and I objected to it in class, though as an 18-year-old I didn’t have the language to articulate why it was stupid and harmful.[fn1]
While I’m not clear how she derived the idea that self-esteem was harmful, I wouldn’t be shocked if it found its roots in Pres. Benson’s infamous talk “Beware of Pride.”
In his talk, President Benson says that “[i]n the scriptures there is no such thing as righteous pride—it is always considered a sin.” He goes on to explain why pride is a literal “damning sin” and how to counteract its evil effects. And I can see a line from self-esteem to pride.
So are self-esteem, and pride, and Pride, and being Proud to Be an American inherently sinful?
Well, no. And I think Pres. Benson would agree with me on that. (I mean, I’d have to explain myself, but then I think he’d agree.) See, when you look for “pride” in the OED, you get twelve definitions. Some of them are obsolete, and some are irrelevant, but a large handful are relevant. And each has different meaning and connotation. So is something sinful just because it fits within one of a dozen definitions?
That would be absurd. Love them or hate them, but a pride of lions (definition 10) isn’t sinful just because the English language attaches the word “pride” to them.[fn2] Pride may be a sin, but it’s not a sin as a result of its nomenclature.
And the cool thing is, we don’t have to guess what Pres. Benson meant by “pride.” He defines his term within the talk itself! He mentions “self-centeredness, conceit, boastfulness, arrogance, or haughtiness” (roughly definitions 1(a) and 2), but, he says, those miss the core of sinful pride. Pride—the type of pride that is the universal sin and the great vice—is, at its center,
enmity—enmity toward God and enmity toward our fellowmen. Enmity means “hatred toward, hostility to, or a state of opposition.” It is the power by which Satan wishes to reign over us.
For much of the rest of the talk, Pres. Benson explains and gives examples of this enmity, of how it hurts us and our neighbors spiritually, and what we can do about it. And I agree! Enmity is bad. It’s sinful. It’s a universal sin that we need to actively rid ourselves of.
But enmity is not implicated in every definition of pride; in fact, it’s in opposition to several. Definition 3(a), for instance, is virtually the opposite of enmity:
A consciousness of what befits, is due to, or is worthy of oneself or one’s position; self-respect; self-esteem, esp. of a legitimate or healthy kind or degree.
This type of pride—self-esteem, if you will—is basically recognition of our inherent and eternal worth. Among other things, it embraces recognizing ourselves as children of a loving God.
Similarly, 6(a) defines “pride” as
A sense of confidence, self-respect, and solidarity as felt or publicly expressed by members of a group (typically one that has been socially marginalized) on the basis of their shared identity, history, and experience.
Again, this type of pride is the opposite of enmity—it’s solidarity with one’s neighbors.
Pres. Benson’s “Beware of Pride” was an important—and evergreen—talk. The enmity of pride is damaging and dangerous. But we do his warnings a disservice when we don’t actually look at what he means by pride and instead attach it to any English language usage of the word.
[fn1] It wasn’t limited to the religion department at BYU. At a stake conference after my mission, a stake president’s wife spoke about how her daughter had come home from school one day and mentioned self-esteem, and the stake president and his wife had explained how harmful the idea of self-esteem was.
[fn2] Though to be fair, you should probably also beware of a pride of lions, albeit for different reasons!
Photo by Leonard von Bibra on Unsplash
Yes. Comparatives are a tip-off for me. Better, stronger, wiser, bigger, smarter, more important. For particular use at BCC, “I know better” is a clue.
On the other hand, I’m cautious about calling out pride or hubris when there is a power differential. Many who feel entitled to power take any challenge badly and label it pride. Standing up to a bully is an exercise in self-esteem. Usually the bully doesn’t see it that way. Closer to home, when an individuating teenager stands up to her parents she may be called out as though her self-esteem is a dangerous sin.
Thanks Chris; that’s in important point. Pres. Benson’s talk isn’t aimed at recognizing enmity-pride in others; he explicitly says it’s easy to recognize in others and much harder to recognize in oneself. The talk is aimed internally—am I acting out of enmity-pride? It’s not designed to be used to condemn that pride in others (though, again, we not infrequently use it that way).
Some people may disagree, perhaps. “Self-Image, Self-Love, and Salvation,” by James E. Faulconer.
RAF, I’m going to respectfully suggest the Jim is wrong. Or, at least, is using a deeply idiosyncratic definition of “self-esteem.”
I have better tools to explain myself now than I did a lifetime ago when I was 18. It’s kind of orthogonal to the post’s point, though, so I’m not going to spend much time on it, except to say that being able to say self-esteem is unnecessary, and perhaps even bad, comes from a place of deep privilege (and particularly white and straight and male privilege). And I certainly come from that place of privilege.
I also don’t think that’s what Pres. Benson is warning against. He makes it explicit that the sin in pride is enmity, is setting oneself against (and often above) one’s neighbor and one’s God. But treating a proper regard for one’s inherent worth as somehow antithetical to recognizing the worth of others is a deeply harmful place to come from. I don’t see how it is anything other than telling people that they are subordinate to, and less valuable than, other people.
So yes, it’s fine for me to tell myself that self-esteem is bad and that I shouldn’t feel my own worth. But it’s fine precisely because I absolutely do not believe it. I’m entirely confident that I’m a person with inherent worth, so my saying that I don’t need self-esteem is meaningless and harmless to me.
Not everybody shares my ego, though.
One more small thing: Jim’s assertion that we didn’t talk about self-esteem much 50 years ago or at all 100 years ago is pretty meaningless to me. First, it’s because I don’t know if it’s true. But even if it’s true, we live in a world that is substantially different today than it was 50 or 100 years ago. This idea of (non-enmity) pride and self-esteem were critical parts of various civil rights movements.
His article reminds me of something that seems to have been in the water in Provo in the mid-90s when I was there. And it’s a conclusion that I don’t believe you can arrive at based either on scripture or on Benson’s talk, unless you’re using an insider language, using words differently from how they’re commonly used. But if you want to do that, you really need to follow Pres. Benson’s lead and carefully define your terms.
There was an influential strand of popular psychology emphasizing self-esteem that emerged toward the end of the 1960s and endured at least into the 90s. Maybe you’ll remember that a sardonic nickname for the 1970s was the “Me” Decade. One very popular book from that era was called How to Be Your Own Best Friend. The book encouraged people to love themselves and get rid of negative influences in their lives—a negative influence being anyone whose needs might potentially outweigh or overshadow your own.
This was a toxic version of the concept of self-esteem. I think this is largely what people like President Benson and Jim Faulconer were reacting to thirty or forty years ago. It was not just a thing in the water in Provo in the 90s. It had penetrated American culture pretty widely. Today we no longer have the same cultural fixation on self-esteem, so it’s hard for us to read President Benson’s sermon or Faulconer’s essay in the context of their times.
How should we think about self-esteem now? I think Sam’s comment about privilege is important. Self-esteem can mean something very different to a socially and economically secure person than it means to people who have struggled against prejudice and disadvantage all their lives.
Which brings us to Pride Month. Consider what to do if you’re part of a group that that was taught from birth to be ashamed of who you are to your very core. How do you overcome that? Claiming pride in your identity is a way of announcing that you deserve the same standing before God and society as anyone else. Following Sam’s quote from the OED, taking pride in your identity is the way to become “conscious of what befits, is due to, or is worthy of oneself or one’s position.” That consciousness enables us to see ourselves and each other for who we are. It is a fundamental condition of our salvation.
Loursat, that’s a charitable and helpful read. (My experience with self-esteem has by and large been the current version; I am just barely too young to have any direct experience with self-help books from the 1970s.) The version of self-esteem that you’re describing certainly fits within Pres. Benson’s definition of “pride,” and to the extent that’s what people think of when they think pride or self-esteem, then I think it does fall on the wrong side of the line of pride. I also think that for the last couple decades at least, that’s not what people think when they think “self-esteem,” and it’s largely not what they think when they think “pride.” Which honestly is why I’m happy Pres. Benson was careful enough to define what he meant.