What Does it Mean When Most of Us Are Not at the Table?

M. David Huston lives and works in the Washington DC metro area. He is a husband and father of four who has previously written for poetry, international affairs, and LDS-related publications.

Christian historian Justo Gonzalez notes that in the ancient Christian church Communion (what we in the LDS faith tradition call “the Sacrament,” a shortened version of “the Sacrament of the Lords Supper”) was a time when believers, the Body of Christ, came together to share in the joy that Jesus’s resurrection offered. By celebrating the resurrection as a community, the burgeoning church embodied what Communion represented: believers were expressing their faith in, and physically enacting the belief that, a community of disciples from different walks of life, through Jesus’ atoning work, can (1) be bound together, (2) be collectively bound to Jesus and (3) become a community that takes part in the divine destiny of creation.[1] It was bold, and theologically powerful, statement of unification. In fact, at times, this celebration was held at the tombs of faithful Christians, thereby joining “the living and the dead into a single body.”[2]

This notion of community was so important that as the early church began to spread to other locations, “in order to preserve and symbolize the bond of unity, the custom arose in some places to send a piece of bread from the Communion service in the bishop’s church… to be added to the bread used in the other churches in the same city” so that, symbolically, all Christians were still eating from the same loaf of bread.[3]

Though the language used in the modern LDS church to talk about Sacrament is somewhat different than the sentiments above (regrettably in my view), the practice of the Sacrament ordinance still delivers the same ancient message. In the Sacrament prayer, the language is expressly plural. The pronouns are “we” and “they,” not “I” and “me.” The Sacrament prayers bless the bread and water for “all those”—again, expressly plural—who participate in the ordinance. The bread and water are shared among the congregation and passed from one member to the next; resulting in children administering it to their parents, daughters administering it to their fathers, and mothers administering it to their sons. It is the only ordinance in the church administered in this way.

However, the reality is that many do not participate in this Communion. The reasons vary and are as unique as the individuals themselves, but include: individuals, especially women, with health restrictions (e.g. COVID) and who do not have a priesthood holder in the home, or families who are no longer authorized to perform this ordinance at home in the push to get people back into pews; those who are traveling; those who are working; and those who, for whatever reason, are just late to the service. This group also includes those who are struggling with their faith; individuals who feel unwelcome in the LDS culture (LGBTQIA+ for instance); those who have suffered from ecclesiastical/spiritual abuse and who will not worship alongside their abuser; those who feel ‘unworthy;’ those who feel they have been ‘pushed out’ because of social and/or political beliefs; those who have voluntarily departed because they no longer believe or who cannot continue to support LDS teachings, doctrines, policies, or practices; and individuals who are under some form of church discipline.[4]

At this point, it is worth pausing to acknowledge that the debate surrounding whether the Communion table is “open” (for all people regardless of the status within an institution) or “closed” (only for those who meet certain institutional requirements) has been around as long as there has been Communion. I am not exploring that issue here—though it is an issue ripe for further discussion. In the LDS tradition the Communion table is often culturally closed. There is a strong sense that LDS members should police themselves and not consume the bread and water if something in their life is amiss (however one interprets that). As a matter of policy, LDS ecclesiastical authorities have the ability to tell individuals that they cannot participate the Sacrament ordinance.

Yet, when one considers all of the people who fall into my admittedly incomplete list of individuals who are unable to, chose not to, or are told they cannot participate in Communion on any given Sunday, the numbers become overwhelming. I think it is likely that, each week, there are many more people who are (or were) part of the LDS community who do not participate in Communion than those who do. It causes me to ask the questions: What kind of unity results from having only the healthy, available, self-assured, institutionally-approved members at the Lord’s Table? What does Communion really mean if a large portion of our community is not there?

I understand that there are myriad ways (maybe even better ways) to find unity with God, humankind, and creation outside of this specific ordinance. But it does not change the fact that, when I look at the empty seats next to me at church and I consider all the people who are not there, I am reminded of inability celebrate Communion with them and of the missed opportunity to build bonds of unity across categories that often serve to separate us like age, gender, sexual orientation, race, and socioeconomic status. Maybe our table needs to be a little more open than it currently is? Or maybe we each need to find ways to build community with those who are not at the table?

[1] These three ideas are based on Daniel L. Migliore’s discussion of the Lord’s Supper in Faith Seeking Understanding, An Introduction to Christian Theology (3rd Ed), 1991 (William B. Eardmans Publishing Co.: Grand Rapids, MI): 307.

[2] Justo L. Gonzalez, The Story of Christianity, Vol 1: The Early Church to the Dawn of the Reformation, 2010 (Harper One: NY), 110.

[3] Ibid. 111.

[4] As many have observed, the act of excommunication (or, really, any act of church discipline), no matter the euphemisms used or the justifications offered, is a spiritually violent act. It is the intentional extraction and removal of one who had been part of our community, figuratively cutting off member (finger, toe, arm…) of the Body of Christ. And while it is probably the case that an action like this may indeed be justified in some cases, too often such surgeries seem more elective than required. Church discipline carries with it a variety of consequences, but I have come to believe that one of most severe actions taken against those who subject to church discipline is denial of the Sacrament. By being denied the Sacrament, individuals under church discipline are also denied one way (admittedly not the only way, but a powerful way) in which they could commune with others, with Jesus, and with creation. This is more than just a denial of an ordinance; it is the denial of community.