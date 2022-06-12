Lectures on Obedience

by

David Aubril is a French teacher, fond of didactics, literature, UNIX systems and free diving (with no order of preference). He follows with great interest the contemporary debates on Gospel and Church matters, but from afar, from “the other side of the water”, as Pascal says.

When I was in high school, my reading of Pascal’s Thoughts and my friendship with a Latter-day Saint classmate made me wonder about the existence of God. The answers I found in the Bible and the Book of Mormon gave me a deep desire to obey His commandments.

Despite the incomprehension of many relatives, I was baptized and went on a mission. When I got home, I went back to the studies I had left for a while and got married.

My wife and I firmly believed in the promises repeated in the Book of Mormon: “Inasmuch as ye shall keep my commandments ye shall prosper in the land” (2 Nephi 4:4). We were confident that our obedience would enable us to obtain the blessing of an eternal family.

It is difficult to express how affected we were when a series of trials shook our home. Not only was our dream collapsing, but our certainties were shattered.

Of course, I knew obedience didn’t protect us from trials. But, somehow, I thought, in a very superstitious way, that I would be preserved. I say ‘superstitious’, because I think that’s what brings, for many of us, the emphasis on obedience. We think that we have acquired some kind of magical protection. We reverse things: instead of doing God’s will, we obey so that God will do our will. By our obedience, we hope we can bind God, justifying and cheating ourselves with the promises laid in the Scriptures. “Why is this happening to me, when I follow the commandments?” actually means “I do what God asks me, He can’t do that to me, He is bound.”

We often hear leaders say that “obedience is the first law of heaven.” But obedience is, in fact, neither the first principle of the Gospel, nor the first commandment. Yet, probably because of our frequent use of the concept of covenant, obedience seems to have become for many Church members a basic principle of the gospel. You only have to see the number of speeches and lessons on this subject.

We talk a lot about it, but we don’t question it, and we probably don’t understand it. What does it really mean to obey?

The account of the Fall teaches a great lesson about that. After she partook of the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil, Eve came to Adam, and tried to have him partake of it. In their dialogue, we see two very different understandings of obedience. Adam says that he firmly intends to follow all of our father’s commandments. Eve explains that he can’t. He has to choose. Either he stays in the Garden of Eden, or he goes with her to replenish the earth. But he can’t do both.

In a complex world, obeying is not following a directive, it is prioritizing and choosing which directives we will follow, and which directives we will leave aside. Obeying has always been choosing between several commandments. When Christ rebukes the Pharisees it is because they are poorly prioritizing the commandments: giving priority to donations to the Temple rather than helping one’s parents, exercising the law while forgetting mercy.

Obedience explains why it was necessary to eat of that fruit. After all, Adam seemed to clearly know it was wrong to partake of it: God had forbidden it. But the “knowledge of good and evil” is not just knowing something is forbidden: it is about making the best choice at a time, in given circumstances, and taking responsibility for it. It is experiencing the dilemmas of life. In other words, it is about developing a moral sense, a consciousness.

So, Eve is not only a great example of faith, but also of obedience, because she understood what obedience really was, even through that may sound very contrary to the Christian tradition.

In obeying, one does not give up his free will, but exercises it. I think this is where lies one major misunderstanding between church leaders and many of our young people and less active members. Most of the time, they do not stop following gospel standards. But they prioritize them differently. And many times with a relevance that we could actually learn from. It strikes me to see that, while Church Authorities lament in their speeches about the decline of moral values ​​in society, huge crowds are rising up to denounce injustice as never before.

Without a better understanding of the concept of obedience, and better teachings about it, we will certainly miss many of the dilemmas of our younger generations.