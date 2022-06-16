Depression, anxiety, and promises of healing

I’ve experienced depression and generalized anxiety for as long as I can remember. It comes and goes and sometimes I’m not really aware I’m experiencing it until the clouds start to lift and I suddenly realize the sun feels good on my skin again, surprised at the revelation that I hadn’t been feeling it for a while.
When I started elementary school I was also diagnosed with ADD (now more commonly called ADHD, although the diagnostic labels overall could use some improvement). With all good intentions my parents decided to hold off on getting me medication for those conditions. Until my thirteenth year or thereabouts when I started junior high school and the increased organizational load became unbearable.
My mom tells a story that I can’t recall happening. I’m arriving home from school. I’m frazzled. I’m being asked about homework—again, and I take a multi-subject folder out of my backpack. I accidentally drop it on the floor. A flock of papers from 7 classes (was it 7?) burst forth and scatter to the four winds. I break down in tears.
That was the moment she decided it was time for me to know about my diagnosis and to see if medication could help.
I remember feeling a vague thrill at the promise of feeling better, being better, but also a sense that this proved there was something wrong with me. Something that needed fixing that other kids didn’t need. I was broken, in a sense. I kept it a secret from my friends and pretty much everyone but my immediate family. And if I could have kept it secret from my siblings I would have.
At several points in my life I wanted to know if I had “aged out” of my ADHD symptoms. The brain undergoes significant development through our mid-twenties and some people don’t take medication in perpetuity. I wanted that. For one, the cost was a growing burden. It was also a pain to get prescriptions filled each month when I already had some issues with planning and focus. Side-effects include irritability, and “grooming” my hands, nail-biting, restlessness, and a possibly increased risk for heart issues. But each time I experimented to see how things went it became so quickly apparent how big a difference my comparatively low dose made for me. The same went for my antidepressant meds.
Medicine alone doesn’t cut it. I’ve done therapy off and on, I’ve worked hard to become tuned in and reliable and organized and good at what I do. Not everyone around me knows what’s up, or remembers all the time, or sees what things look like from my perspective, but I accept that. I choose to take medication because it helps me be the person I like to be. My master’s thesis research focused on intellectual disability in Latter-day Saint history and thought in part because I wanted to know more about myself.
This backstory explains why I took a recent article in the Church’s Liahona magazine personally. Author Jacob Hess identifies himself as a doctor of community psychology, a mindfulness teacher, and a writer. He has a PhD but I don’t know if he’s certified to practice. I recognize some good advice in the piece—Pay attention to what we do with our bodies, what we put in our bodies, how we care for our bodies. Pay attention to our thoughts, be more present with them. Don’t bury trauma. Seek connection with God and others. Try small, incremental changes and pay attention to what’s working.
Things go off track for me in a section called “Decrease dependence”:
“It’s natural for anyone facing depression or anxiety to rely on a variety of outside supports: from professional therapists and family or friends to medication and food. Some unfortunately turn to illegal substances and alcohol while trying to navigate painful emotions. While many sources of help can provide short-term benefits, people who find longer-term healing consistently speak of a decreasing dependence on external resources. The Church’s emotional resilience class is one resource that helps people develop that kind of growing freedom.“
I can’t help but read this article through the lens of the stigmas I’ve dealt with for most of my life. I’ve chosen to pursue the “natural” course of seeking outside supports like professional therapists and medication. Hess includes these things alongside illegal substances and alcohol not necessarily because he thinks they’re morally wrong, but because he says they only provide “short-term benefits.” The word “natural” itself has a certain weight for Mormon readers: the natural person is an enemy to God, they are out of step, “natural” does not have to mean good. It can even mean bad.
According to the article, we can tell someone is reaching a state of “freedom” the less they need to depend on external things like medication, therapy, or less socially acceptable methods like drug and alcohol use. Otherwise, one is “dependent,” which is framed as a negative, they cannot discover “more lasting emotional healing.” Not relief. Not equilibrium. Not seasons of good. An endpoint of healing.
Hess directly objects to the idea that mental illness can be permanent. (What he defines as mental illness isn’t clear here, but can we include the huge array of psychologically and physiologically atypical conditions that cause friction with broader society as well as a sense of suffering by individuals?) He uses important new advances about brain plasticity to argue that “we know better” now. Citing a scripture invoked in a recent General Conference address he invites us to “Do whatever lies in your power and then ‘stand still … to see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed’ [Doctrine and Covenants 123:17].” The implication is that the salvation of God is the cessation of mental illness in this life, the arm of God will be revealed in a miracle of healing. What if that’s not what God is promising everybody?
Elsewhere Hess has expressed vaccination skepticism regarding COVID-19. (I don’t want to direct traffic there.) Like others who encourage mindfulness as therapy (homeopathic therapists, alternative medicine practitioners, wellness promoters, life coaches, etc.), he calls attention to some failures by mainstream medicine and offers alternatives. I see some good reason for people to feel alienated by mainstream medicine. Things like impersonal and negative experiences, problems with how medical research is conducted, ongoing gaps in knowledge, an industrialized approach that does a poor job reckoning with autoimmune stuff. And it’s worth noting that Hess doesn’t go as far as some alternative voices—he at least expresses some approval of medicinal and therapeutic approaches. But he shares the same underlying posture of skepticism and positions such approaches as temporary modes of assistance at best (and possibly even hindrances to real healing at worst).
Which leaves me with this conclusion from his words: If a person takes medication or utilizes therapy over a long period of time (How long? Not clear.), they are doing things wrong. Their ongoing “dependence” is evidence of the system’s failures and their own gullibility at best, or their own culpability at worst. For Hess, true freedom is achieved when I move beyond those limited modes of assistance. But what about people experiencing chronic illness or long-term emotional/mental instability? He doesn’t bring them up here, which is an an ableist decision. (Showing prejudice or preference for neurotypical people while excluding marginalized people.)
Bringing people into his framework who utilize more long-term assistance (those with cyclical patterns of depression, mood disorders, various chronic psychiatric conditions) would complicate his outlined path toward lasting healing. His otherwise good advice becomes partial truth at best because he avoids talking about the real messiness and variety of human experience. The details.
I believe stigmas around mental health assistance currently outweigh any cultural over-reliance on particular interventions like therapy or medication.
I believe it’s a moral and ethical imperative for people working in mental health to be direct and open about the fact that we can do our best but there are no assurances, and the path will look different for different people, and healing will look different for different people. I’m open to a variety of approaches, even some outside the mainstream, with a humble recognition that it might not “fix” everything but that it’s worth trying to.
I believe sometimes mourning with those who mourn and comforting those in need of comfort doesn’t always require fixing the thing that makes them mourn or removing all the causes of their need for comfort. I believe sometimes it’s impossible to fully fix or remove such things. I feel called to mourn and comfort in spite of that.
I believe that identifying such a clear path anyone can take out of anxiety and depression is a lot like asserting that people dealing with anxiety and depression are largely to blame for their condition, either because we live in a way that causes those conditions or we reject a foolproof way out of them. They exhibit laziness, guilt, ignorance, stubbornness, or some combination of each. I want to be clear: Hess doesn’t explicitly assert that position. I think he might even reject that position. But I want him to understand that so many people who read his words already hold those beliefs and will feel newly justified in them or convicted by them because of a credible researcher’s short and otherwise well-meaning article.
I don’t speak for everyone dealing with anxiety and depression. I don’t deny that I can make choices that impact my anxiety and depression. I’m not a trained mental health specialist. But I also believe based on my own experience and the witness of many others that healing is a multitude of experiences. I want people to be very clear and honest about that. If you use medication, if you benefit from therapy, I stand with you and I’m grateful we have the opportunity, for as long as it helps, whether temporary or more long-term.
Comments
I hope our curriculum folks can take note and be more careful in the future.
Is this the same Jared Hess that is always defending the Church’s treatment of queer folks? Yikes, he has some (bad) hot takes.
Some people will need to be on meds for their whole life. Saying someone shouldn’t be depending on ADHD or depression meds in many cases is like saying someone with astigmatism shouldn’t be depending on eyeglasses. What a bunch of harmful baloney – disappointed that this was published in the Liahona.
*Jacob Hess, and yes I also disagree with him on LGBTQ issues as well. And yes, we don’t really expect people to pray and faith their way out of chronic heart conditions, although changes in diet and such can help, some people require ongoing medication.
By the way, I believe the widely-held-seldom-articulated belief in a person’s moral culpability for illness plays a huge role in perpetuating America’s substandard individualized health care system.
Blair, from things you’ve said and written in the past I’ve tagged you as a like mind on this subject. Thanks for this.
Hess’ “people who find longer-term healing consistently speak of a decreasing dependence on external resources” is a factual assertion that does not square with my experience. Frankly, I don’t believe it. Is he talking about a study? Peer reviewed research? Anecdotal personal experience? It’s a strong statement and as you point out potentially damaging. I’d want a lot more backup before I would give it time or place.
He’s created presentations based on research that claims anti-depressant use actually hinders positive mental health outcomes compared to people who don’t take it or who stop taking it early on. They’re available online. I didn’t carefully study the presentations, but I’ve seen him suggest he’s got more coming along those lines.
I look forward to Blair’s angry rant about the Church’s self-reliance programs as well:
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/self-reliance/course-materials/emotional-resilience-self-reliance-course-video-resources?lang=eng
I’ve many times tried to stop taking my anti-depressants because I’ve seen their continued use as a moral failing in myself. Every single time my suicidal ideation has increased along with my depression, anxiety, and trauma symptoms. So, thank you but no thank you to the idea that continued use of meds is something to be looked down upon. Otherwise I would be dead, and the world would indeed be a sadder place for it.
I’m speechless about what Hess wrote about ‘dependence.’ I am dependent on eating food daily, I need more magnesium & vitamin D than I get by diet alone, and my body also feels not great without lifting weights and yoga. Is Hess suggesting that my dependence on these outside sources is keeping me from ‘freedom?’ (Whatever it is that he means by freedom.)
Therapy and my low dose anti-anxiety medication are as important as food, vitamins, and exercise to my mental/emotional well being. Use of these doesn’t mean I’m not healed (whatever he means by that), it means I have a mortal body that requires food, vitamins, exercise, therapy, and medication to function well.
It’s surprising to me that the Liahona editors chose to publish this. It runs pretty directly counter to better messages in General Conference over the last few years, from Elder Holland, Sister Aburto, and others
Kristine’s comment caused me to go back and see the Hess piece is in the Liahona. I missed that on first reading because it was so “obvious” that an article taking a particular and controversial position regarding mental health could only show up in a non-church publication where it would be understood as one therapist’s opinion. Without a qualifier of some sort, running in the Liahona will be seen by too many as a statement of Church policy or teaching.
So yes, surprising (I would say error) to run the piece without qualifying it as one man’s opinion.
@blair right, did not intend to malign the napoleon dynamite guy!!!
@christiankimball, I did a double take too – thought maybe this was posted in like meridian magazine or public square or whatever. I’m troubled that it’s in an official publication. (Candidly, I’m troubled they’d publish anything by Jacob – he’s unqualified to opine here.)
I wonder if he considers his “online course, Mindweather, and the android/Iphone app Lift – both of which introduce mindfulness-oriented, research-based steps to pursue deeper healing from depression and anxiety.” as something one should reduce their “dependence” on? I hope so. His review of “over 100” people who self described themselves as healed seems a pretty small study. Anyone who teaches “mindfulness” gives me the hebe-jebees. The concept may be fine and good but anything tagged with a modern buzzword type name smacks of a scam to me, a scam he profits from. As mentioned above, Elder Holland and Sister Aburto did a much better job of addressing the problem. This guy is a type best ignored.
BHodges, I really appreciate your decision to share your experiences and reaction here. I’m really glad you’ve found some things that work for you and hope you keep finding more :)
Mental health therapists always want our clients to be empowered to the point that they can solve their own problems without therapy. The four main professional associations (for counselors, psychologists, family therapists and clinical social workers… different grad school programs with different histories that prepare you to do mostly the same kind of work) that therapists join explicitly state that clients’ independence and autonomy are fundamental guiding principles of everything we do.
That said, we also always leave the door open when someone says they want to stop therapy, because progress towards independence doesn’t follow a straight line.
And that is often completely separate from behavioral medical treatment. Research increasingly shows that for some problems (including ADHD and some forms of depression) long-term medication use with a skilled doctor’s oversight is the most effective of all the safe options.
Bottom line, if therapy, medication or both work for you (generalized collective you), don’t stop them just because Hess says to.
Thank you for writing this, Blair. It’s expressed very well. I would add my thoughts here, which echo yours.
In my family, we have three of us who have been treated for mental illness, including depression, anxiety, and ADD. That treatment has included medication and therapy. In my case, like you, I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety as a teenager. I eventually got to the point where I no longer needed medication or therapy. At times, my anxiety has flared up in adulthood. While I’ve been able to manage so far, there may be a point where I need medication and/or therapy again.
My wife’s parents were firmly in the camp of solving things yourself. So, she never sought professional help. In the last few years, however, she reached out to her doctor about her lifelong struggles with things. She was diagnosed with depression and ADD and is now being treated with medication and therapy. My daughter was also recently diagnosed with anxiety and depression after several difficult experiences in her younger years. She, too, is being treated with medication and counseling. According to their doctors and counselors, they will likely require medication for the rest of their lives.
And you know what? That’s great: we’re each doing what works best for us and what each of us needs. Contrary to Mr. Hess’ article, my wife and daughter are not somehow more dependent simply because they use medication and/or counseling (nor am I more independent because I no longer take medication). The use of continued medication is required of many chronic conditions like mental illness.
It would be absurd to imply, as Mr. Hess seemingly (and I hope unintentionally) does, that a diabetic or heart attack survivor is somehow inferior, to blame, or a “dependent” because they require insulin or heart/cholesterol medication to maintain their health or function. As my late mother once said in response to someone saying that people use antidepressants as “a crutch”: you don’t usually see people using a crutch just for the h*ll of it. They use a crutch because it’s necessary for them to function. Indeed, when you’re using a crutch (or taking medication to treat an illness), that’s a sign of strength and desire to overcome a difficulty, not a sign of weakness.
I’ve seen my wife and daughter grapple with their conditions both with and without medications. I can unquestionably say that they have more freedom and independence—dramatically more—because they are getting the treatment they need for their conditions. My wife is doing better personally, spiritually, and professionally because of it. My daughter is happier, more social, more productive, and achieving far better things than she was able to without medication. And in my case, taking medication and going to therapy were what freed me from debilitating anxiety that destroyed me academically, socially, and countless other ways. And it’s enabled all three of us to serve more diligently in church callings and help other people than we could without medications. If it were necessary for me to go back on the medication in the future, I would not consider it a failure or a sign of increased dependency on my part; rather it would be a valuable tool that would enable me to overcome very real struggles that I’ve faced for much of my life.
And that’s the thing: things like depression, anxiety, and ADD are often (if not usually) chronic, lifelong struggles that people will need treatment–including medication and/or therapy–for throughout their life. So, the best question to ask isn’t whether these people should become “independent” of those treatments. Rather, the question is whether the person is receiving the appropriate treatment at each stage of their lives–thereby allowing them to function, pursue their dreams, and avoid the devastating effects that accompany mental illness. If that means they take medication for their whole life, they should be celebrated for getting the help they need rather than being criticized as being too dependent on so-called worldly things.
One more twist on dependency. I suffer from anxiety. After a lot of work it’s manageable. In the course of that work I learned that clonazepam works for me. It works well enough that just knowing it’s available if needed will stop most episodes from spinning out of control. I have pills in the medicine cabinet. Knowing they’re available is important, even though I haven’t taken one in years now. Is that dependence?
SoG: what about my post can fairly be characterized as angry ranting? I felt angry about the article, but I don’t think anger itself is intrinsically wrong. But ranting? I’m not familiar with the church’s program but I imagine there are things I’d like and things I wouldn’t like about it.
EOR I love you and am thankful for your friendship and for everything you’ve taught me, and for caring about me.
Tina, amem.
Kristine, I agree. Especially since Hess is much more anti medical establishment than the church’s current official stances are.
ChristianK: agreed. There was no disclaimer.
Elizabeth: I’m open to a variety of therapeutic modalities, including mindfulness and meditation, but I don’t think the latter are safely assumed to be common replacements the way Hess does.
EM and Anonymous and anonforthis: thank you and amen.
After reading the article, it all seems like Life Coaching 101 to me. And I say that as someone who likes the teachings of Life Coaches (if not the MLM aspects). The article really does have a lot of good suggestions and practices that I personally have incorporated into my life for the better. However, it needs a warning on the top of the article that these suggestions are not meant to take the place of a licensed mental health professional and/or a medical course of treatment. Life coaching has it’s place but it isn’t interchangeable with doctors.
That and bullet point seven just needs to go. It’s so vague that it comes off just as BH took it: True healing happens when you let go of external resources such as therapists and medications. And that kinda ruins all the good in the article. (Plus, sunshine, connecting with friends, exercise, etc., are all external resources as well, aren’t they? The only thing I can think of that isn’t an external resource is prayer and meditation…)
In my experience (1.5 decades of therapy, about half that time on medications, with a dx similar to the OP’s marbling of anxiety/depression/attention) the ability to engage in the depression mitigation strategies of bullet points 1-6 often *relies upon* on the sense of confidence and support generated by professional help (point 7). It’s not “graduate from point 7 so that you can virtuously lean on points 1-6” so much as it is “prove all things, hold fast that which is good and doable from any/all of the above simultaneously”.
My mileage varies, I know, so I am as thrilled about the fact that many people can achieve emotional equilibrium after shorter terms of professional help as I am unapologetic (in church settings and elsewhere) about my years of background support from Dr. Snuffleupagus. If Dr. S or his peers need not be enlisted ‘til *your* conflict is o’er, that’s great. As for me in my (mental) house, I still need him.
Thanks for this, Blair.
SoG, that’s odd to treat an article published in a church magazine as the equivalent of a church program, fwiw, I already wrote the kind of post you’re trollingly that Blair write (minus, of course, the angry and the rant). https://bycommonconsent.com/2017/07/10/self-reliance-isnt-particularly-spiritually-virtuous-which-doesnt-mean-its-bad/
Human beings survive in Relation to the world around them. We need other beings, human kin, spirit, pills, therapy, sunlight, food, water, sex, recreation, purpose, work, belonging, clean water, songs, dances, fire, good talks with loving friends. It’s all an internal-external-relational Dance. I live through my depression/anxiety by engaging with ALL of those aspects of life at different times.
The Q15 evidently felt exasperated by the number of saints (even in the jello belt) who pushed back against masking and vaccines at church, in schools and public spaces, despite the brethren’s encouragement and example.But the powers in SL continue to give credence to, and in this case- publish, alternative, non-proven, non-licensed persons whose conclusions are unsubstantiated and who undermine legitimate health guidelines and evidence. Maybe the brethren need to review the law of the harvest (you reap what you sow).
Why publish something that echos of Tom Cruz’s Rx rant? Why choose to pick strange fights with the credible and established psychological/psychiatric fields? And yes, this is a pattern. Ask Natasha Helfer (Parker) why she was excommunicated. See why hundreds of LDS and non-LDS licensed psychiatric professionals and scholars signed a letter explaining current practice and Helfer’s professionalism and ethics in adhering to best practice with cultural/religious sensitivity? For months on end this embarrassing and petty fight between an established professional health care field and the church was highlighted in national news. And now you can bet this new article is going to shine another spotlight on us. Meanwhile, MLM cure-all potions and miraculous essential oils boom in our culture.
When I facepalm trying to figure out why the church would invest so much time, money, energy fighting an ally and established evidence, I think of the battles we are NEGLECTING in lieu of this drivel. Aren’t we supposed to be bringing about peace (ending wars and conflicts), eradicating poverty, ending sickness and disease, serving the widows, children, the ostracized and forgotten, stewarding the earth (that is in environmental crisis), and rescuing those suffering from natural disasters? Don’t we have enough to do right now in helping refugees and victims from Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Congo, the poor in the U.S. and at the border, rescuing people in the Yellowstone floods, upholding democracy (there’s some pretty big stuff happening in DC right now, despite our mores against any political discussion) etc.? Every time we engage in the petty culture wars, we lose sight of our real mission and duty.
As the father of a son with an extreme form of schizophrenia/depression/anxiety, I have more questions than answers. But going off medication is probably the worst thing a seriously mentally ill person can do. And for the record, I have never heard of a case where a priesthood blessing has cured a serious mental illness. I’ve wondered why, but it just doesn’t seem to happen. If anyone out there has ever heard of a priesthood blessing curing a serious mental illness, I would like to hear about it.
Yay Blair. This is Morg’s mom. We do depression in our family and my long term use of Prozac, Pamelor, and (for the last many years) Zoloft is pretty darn important to me. I refuse to feel guilty for having a less than completely adequate brain. Feeling decent is better than everyone’s approval.
Your fan, Anita Davis.
Our ideas about moral strength need to catch up with the realities of what medical science does for us.
We don’t appreciate enough just how radically medical science has changed the medical profile of the population. Because of our ability to treat critical infant illness and childhood disease, many millions (billions?) of people are alive today who in earlier times would have died in infancy or childhood. Because of our ability to treat chronic disease throughout a lifetime, adult life expectancy has increased, and our medical quality of life has vastly improved. Mental health issues are part of the improvement made possible by medical advances.
What this means is that sick people are thriving with a quality of life that has never been possible before. We remain sick in ways that would not have been survivable in earlier times, yet because of medical treatment we are also happier and healthier than people with our conditions have ever been. I count myself in this group because I nearly died at birth and because I have a common, lifelong, chronic medical condition that would cripple or kill me if not for medication.
While our expectation about quality of life has rightly changed because of medical advances, some of our moral ideas about health have not changed at the same rate. One way to cope with the devastation of death is to admire the physical strength of survivors as if it were also moral strength. A corollary of that reasoning is that physically weak people are also, in some way, morally weak. Hence, the ability to become independently, physically strong is a sign of moral strength. These ideas are wrong, but they have very ancient roots.
I think that for many medical conditions we have come a long way toward eliminating this confusion between physical and moral strength. However, in the area of mental health it is still a problem. It is especially insidious in a community where so many of us depend on medical resources to maintain our mental health, even as we continue to talk about self-reliance and emotional resilience as markers of moral strength. That dissonance is not healthy.
It is true that improved mental health can create a satisfying experience of freedom and independence. We need to encourage ways of talking about that emotional liberation without stigmatizing the means of achieving it. Experts should not talk about treatment of mental health as if it is grounded in moral character.
Go to the Church Library app and search “depression.” When I do it, the Hess article is the first hit.
In overnight reflection, I remind myself there is an LDS undercurrent that holds God only makes cisgender straight mentally and physically sound people and every exception is a human failing or error—the God would never argument. A moment’s reality check says it cannot be, but also that there are way too many of us hating ourselves, our minds and our bodies, to think we didn’t get the message. I’d like anyone writing an article like Jacob Hess’ article to position themselves with respect to the God would never argument. Then I would know before reading the first sentence that I’d be happier setting it aside. To be clear, I don’t know Jacob Hess in this way; I am not making an accusation about a particular writer or particular article. More of a general concern. I do know that the good advice in Hess’ article is quite common and I could be happy finding it elsewhere.