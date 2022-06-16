Depression, anxiety, and promises of healing

by

I’ve experienced depression and generalized anxiety for as long as I can remember. It comes and goes and sometimes I’m not really aware I’m experiencing it until the clouds start to lift and I suddenly realize the sun feels good on my skin again, surprised at the revelation that I hadn’t been feeling it for a while.

When I started elementary school I was also diagnosed with ADD (now more commonly called ADHD, although the diagnostic labels overall could use some improvement). With all good intentions my parents decided to hold off on getting me medication for those conditions. Until my thirteenth year or thereabouts when I started junior high school and the increased organizational load became unbearable.

My mom tells a story that I can’t recall happening. I’m arriving home from school. I’m frazzled. I’m being asked about homework—again, and I take a multi-subject folder out of my backpack. I accidentally drop it on the floor. A flock of papers from 7 classes (was it 7?) burst forth and scatter to the four winds. I break down in tears.

That was the moment she decided it was time for me to know about my diagnosis and to see if medication could help.

I remember feeling a vague thrill at the promise of feeling better, being better, but also a sense that this proved there was something wrong with me. Something that needed fixing that other kids didn’t need. I was broken, in a sense. I kept it a secret from my friends and pretty much everyone but my immediate family. And if I could have kept it secret from my siblings I would have.

At several points in my life I wanted to know if I had “aged out” of my ADHD symptoms. The brain undergoes significant development through our mid-twenties and some people don’t take medication in perpetuity. I wanted that. For one, the cost was a growing burden. It was also a pain to get prescriptions filled each month when I already had some issues with planning and focus. Side-effects include irritability, and “grooming” my hands, nail-biting, restlessness, and a possibly increased risk for heart issues. But each time I experimented to see how things went it became so quickly apparent how big a difference my comparatively low dose made for me. The same went for my antidepressant meds.

Medicine alone doesn’t cut it. I’ve done therapy off and on, I’ve worked hard to become tuned in and reliable and organized and good at what I do. Not everyone around me knows what’s up, or remembers all the time, or sees what things look like from my perspective, but I accept that. I choose to take medication because it helps me be the person I like to be. My master’s thesis research focused on intellectual disability in Latter-day Saint history and thought in part because I wanted to know more about myself.

This backstory explains why I took a recent article in the Church’s Liahona magazine personally. Author Jacob Hess identifies himself as a doctor of community psychology, a mindfulness teacher, and a writer. He has a PhD but I don’t know if he’s certified to practice. I recognize some good advice in the piece—Pay attention to what we do with our bodies, what we put in our bodies, how we care for our bodies. Pay attention to our thoughts, be more present with them. Don’t bury trauma. Seek connection with God and others. Try small, incremental changes and pay attention to what’s working.

Things go off track for me in a section called “Decrease dependence”:

“It’s natural for anyone facing depression or anxiety to rely on a variety of outside supports: from professional therapists and family or friends to medication and food. Some unfortunately turn to illegal substances and alcohol while trying to navigate painful emotions. While many sources of help can provide short-term benefits, people who find longer-term healing consistently speak of a decreasing dependence on external resources. The Church’s emotional resilience class is one resource that helps people develop that kind of growing freedom.“

I can’t help but read this article through the lens of the stigmas I’ve dealt with for most of my life. I’ve chosen to pursue the “natural” course of seeking outside supports like professional therapists and medication. Hess includes these things alongside illegal substances and alcohol not necessarily because he thinks they’re morally wrong, but because he says they only provide “short-term benefits.” The word “natural” itself has a certain weight for Mormon readers: the natural person is an enemy to God, they are out of step, “natural” does not have to mean good. It can even mean bad.

According to the article, we can tell someone is reaching a state of “freedom” the less they need to depend on external things like medication, therapy, or less socially acceptable methods like drug and alcohol use. Otherwise, one is “dependent,” which is framed as a negative, they cannot discover “more lasting emotional healing.” Not relief. Not equilibrium. Not seasons of good. An endpoint of healing.

Hess directly objects to the idea that mental illness can be permanent. (What he defines as mental illness isn’t clear here, but can we include the huge array of psychologically and physiologically atypical conditions that cause friction with broader society as well as a sense of suffering by individuals?) He uses important new advances about brain plasticity to argue that “we know better” now. Citing a scripture invoked in a recent General Conference address he invites us to “Do whatever lies in your power and then ‘stand still … to see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed’ [Doctrine and Covenants 123:17].” The implication is that the salvation of God is the cessation of mental illness in this life, the arm of God will be revealed in a miracle of healing. What if that’s not what God is promising everybody?

Elsewhere Hess has expressed vaccination skepticism regarding COVID-19. (I don’t want to direct traffic there.) Like others who encourage mindfulness as therapy (homeopathic therapists, alternative medicine practitioners, wellness promoters, life coaches, etc.), he calls attention to some failures by mainstream medicine and offers alternatives. I see some good reason for people to feel alienated by mainstream medicine. Things like impersonal and negative experiences, problems with how medical research is conducted, ongoing gaps in knowledge, an industrialized approach that does a poor job reckoning with autoimmune stuff. And it’s worth noting that Hess doesn’t go as far as some alternative voices—he at least expresses some approval of medicinal and therapeutic approaches. But he shares the same underlying posture of skepticism and positions such approaches as temporary modes of assistance at best (and possibly even hindrances to real healing at worst).

Which leaves me with this conclusion from his words: If a person takes medication or utilizes therapy over a long period of time (How long? Not clear.), they are doing things wrong. Their ongoing “dependence” is evidence of the system’s failures and their own gullibility at best, or their own culpability at worst. For Hess, true freedom is achieved when I move beyond those limited modes of assistance. But what about people experiencing chronic illness or long-term emotional/mental instability? He doesn’t bring them up here, which is an an ableist decision. (Showing prejudice or preference for neurotypical people while excluding marginalized people.)

Bringing people into his framework who utilize more long-term assistance (those with cyclical patterns of depression, mood disorders, various chronic psychiatric conditions) would complicate his outlined path toward lasting healing. His otherwise good advice becomes partial truth at best because he avoids talking about the real messiness and variety of human experience. The details.

I believe stigmas around mental health assistance currently outweigh any cultural over-reliance on particular interventions like therapy or medication.

I believe it’s a moral and ethical imperative for people working in mental health to be direct and open about the fact that we can do our best but there are no assurances, and the path will look different for different people, and healing will look different for different people. I’m open to a variety of approaches, even some outside the mainstream, with a humble recognition that it might not “fix” everything but that it’s worth trying to.

I believe sometimes mourning with those who mourn and comforting those in need of comfort doesn’t always require fixing the thing that makes them mourn or removing all the causes of their need for comfort. I believe sometimes it’s impossible to fully fix or remove such things. I feel called to mourn and comfort in spite of that.

I believe that identifying such a clear path anyone can take out of anxiety and depression is a lot like asserting that people dealing with anxiety and depression are largely to blame for their condition, either because we live in a way that causes those conditions or we reject a foolproof way out of them. They exhibit laziness, guilt, ignorance, stubbornness, or some combination of each. I want to be clear: Hess doesn’t explicitly assert that position. I think he might even reject that position. But I want him to understand that so many people who read his words already hold those beliefs and will feel newly justified in them or convicted by them because of a credible researcher’s short and otherwise well-meaning article.

I don’t speak for everyone dealing with anxiety and depression. I don’t deny that I can make choices that impact my anxiety and depression. I’m not a trained mental health specialist. But I also believe based on my own experience and the witness of many others that healing is a multitude of experiences. I want people to be very clear and honest about that. If you use medication, if you benefit from therapy, I stand with you and I’m grateful we have the opportunity, for as long as it helps, whether temporary or more long-term.