The Great Plan of Happiness and (Apple TV’s) Severance

Apple TV’s series Severance is brilliant. Its topology in multiple dimensions is novel, strange, and thought-provoking. I want to talk about it because it problematizes Mormon theology in interesting ways. It is bursting at the seams with possible discussion topics, lesson plans, and late-night talks with family members among members of the Church. If you haven’t seen the show, there is really no point in reading on because this post is full of spoilers that will ruin the surprise in the unexpected directions the show takes. The series is just too beautiful to let my blog post ruin it with untimely reveals. So, back away if you haven’t watched it. Some future version of yourself will thank you.

The plan of Salvation, getting a body, and veil of forgetfulness

Recall the show’s central conceit is that a mysterious company called Lumon has created technology that can be implanted in your brain that allows your consciousness to be split into your work-self and your everyday self (presumably the true self). People have signed up for various reasons, but while at work, you have no memory of who you are, what your circumstances in life are, or anything about your previous life. You keep your set of knowledge skills, a working memory of how the world works (for example, you might remember details about the city of Baltimore, but you cannot remember anything about your place in the world or your relationship with Baltimore). Your true self enters into a Lumon contract freely, but your work self is thereby bound by that contract.

The trouble begins when your Lumon self has had enough and wants out of the contract. This is what happens to Britt Lower’s character Helly. She is miserable. She hates being a Lumon employee. She tries to escape multiple times. Finally, she sends a message to her outside self in a video asking her to release Helly from this work. Her outside self sends her a message back that she is not going to help her and to knock off trying to escape. She cannot leave. Helly feeling the injustice of her condition in this place starts to try harder to get out, even things like trying to injure herself to send a message to outside self that she can do damage to her outside self from right there in Lumonland.

So to LDS theology. Clearly, there are resonances with the plan of Salvation. There is no memory for the Lumon employees of their preexistence. They left that world freely, but are held to the conditions of LumonEarth based on a contract for which they apparently signed but have no memory of making this contract. And this sets up an ethical dilemma.

The body plays a vital role in our theology. Presumably, we all argue that the body teaches us things that cannot be learned in any other way. Theologian Deidre Green puts this nicely in her book on Jacob in the Maxwell Institute’s Theological Introduction to the Book of Mormon series,

The inestimable value of each human being attested by the death of Christ includes the body and the eternal relationship between an individual and Christ that is formed through their shared em-bodied experiences. Also valuable is the knowledge attained through the body that cannot be gained in any other way…Jacob is at pains to communicate that intelligence is located within the body and that a resurrection is required to retain that intelligence post mortally. In other words, neither minds nor spirits are the sole location of knowledge; there is knowledge about how to be in the world that is received through the body and necessarily re-mains in the body. This teaching implies that some truths can never be extrapolated from our embodied experience into rational thought; rather, this knowledge is forever only available through the body (Green 2020:26-27).

If this is true, then promises made in a preexistent state would have to be conditioned on knowledge we could not possibly know then but might find out in our bodily sojourn here on Earth. The terms of the agreement become untenable, just like in Helly’s case (in the show, we are led, rightly, to sympathize with her rather than the person who has landed her in Lumon). In coming to Earth under these conditions, has something manipulative and unsettling occurred?

There are some other things I want to explore with this show, but we’ll come back to those in another post. Let’s start with this. In coming to Earth, what if we learn things that make the conditions of our being here no longer possible to embrace? While it might hold legally, is it ethical for the company to keep Helly to her agreement if she is still an autonomous free agent while in the company. What of us? Are the conditions of the test inherently ethically unstable?

Discuss.