Missionaries’ Discomfort: A Parent’s Perspective

Last year, Elder Kopischke’s talk on mental health finally spoke of missionaries’ discomfort. But as things go back to normal after the pandemic, and Church leaders repeatedly ask young men to prepare to serve missions, I feel that there are some more things that need to be said.
I remember attending a youth meeting a few years ago in Western Europe. One of the highlights of this meeting was the broadcast of several videos of missionaries performing wonders: a team of sisters taught dozens of investigators by video conference, a team of Elders had made a video that had been viewed 180,000 times. Instead of inspiring me, however, these perfect stories made me worried that any missionary who is not as successful will doubt their faith or self-worth. Missionary work should not be measured by clicks or other quantified goals.
This matter concerns me deeply. Metrics are not only irrelevant; they are also harmful. When my son was on a mission, he was not well. Thankfully missionaries had just been given permission to call their families weekly. We watched as our son withered over the course of his mission. After six months, we received an email from the wife of the mission president telling us that he was suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorders and depression, and needed medical treatment.
Those were terrible months for us. Our son, an adventurous young man who liked to drive and joke, no longer dared to drive and was continually struggling with a devouring anxiety. As we spoke with other missionaries’ parents, we found out that anxiety, sleep or eating disorders, and depression accompany a significant proportion of the young people who serve missions.
At the time, we read an article which explained that “how well children respond to setbacks depends largely on how well their parents helped them develop the attitudes and the skills of resilience.” We blamed ourselves. But then we learned in our son’s mission there was a program called “Standards of Perfection.” Perfection was becoming the norm, and all those who could not achieve it could only be terribly disappointed in themselves.
I think that in most missions there are those “Standards of Perfection” in one form or another. Combined with the stress of uprooting their lives, learning new languages, and confronting other cultures, the pressure can be terrible. Especially for young people like my son who grew up in communities with few other Church members, the demands of a mission are discordant. He learned for years to fight against peer pressure, but then suddenly had to follow and participate in the same sort of group pressure, but now from within the Church.
Once our son came home, he got a job, started driving his car, and resumed his studies. No doubt his anxiety is still there, but without the pressures of the mission it’s not nearly as acute; it’s something he can work around.
His experience makes me want to revamp the entire mission experience, to do away with the obsession for numbers and success stories. For too many of our young people, that pressure makes missions a terrible experience, not a faith-affirming one.
Comments
Well said…
I have a relative who was hit by a drunk driver while serving a mission. The mission president checked him out of the ICU against medical advice, put him in a bike area, and told him “if you work hard enough, you’ll be healed.”
A couple of months later he was home, undergoing physical therapy for some of the damage, and learning to cope with some of the things that will never heal. The last words from his mission president, upon boarding the plane, were “It’s too bad you didn’t have enough faith in the Lord.”
That was for visible injuries. Imagine how much worse we treat the missionaries who are no less damaged, but without visible scars and broken bones.
Thank you for this. Truly. More than my words can convey. I feel like I’m still unpacking my mission experience 20 years later in this regard. I was never enough. And it hurt.
If our tribe truly cares about the youth having a great missionary experience, there needs to be less focus on numbers, and more focus on serving others.
Excellent post. I remember one book that was distributed by our mission president, “Drawing on the Powers of Heaven” by Grant von Harrison. Many of the damaging ideas and thought processes we are speaking of are reflected in that book. Being a missionary is hard enough. Don’t make it harder by presenting false expectations and unreasonable demands.
Unless the missionary is using the mission President as a guardian, tell him no and stay in treatment per doctor’s orders. Missionaries are adults and they and /or the parents may need to remind leadership of that fact. I realize peer pressure is hard on an 18 year old, but do what is best for you.
My son suffered from significant anxiety that affected him physically a couple of times in his youth. We had him get professional help when necessary to help him develop the tools he would need to navigate life. As he approached his 18th birthday I was very concerned about a mission. I figured it would either be a really great growth experience for him. Or, it would destroy him.
I admit breathing a sigh of relief when, at 18, he decided to step away from the church altogether and the prospect of a mission was completely off the table. He’s a wonderful young man now with a bright future. I can’t help but think we dodged a bullet.
As I mentioned in a comment in the previous blog post, my son developed major anxiety on his mission in the early 90’s. His mission President accused him of sinning, wouldn’t let him call home, just told him to get to work. His companion in desperation performed an exorcism to chase the evil spirits away. Helped by an older senior missionary couple he was finally able to see a doctor and was sent home. It took him a long time to heal. Even today, I don’t think his healing is quite complete. At that point, I resolved that no one holding a position of authority would ever abuse my child in such a way again, and no institution would take precedence over an individuals well being. It was the beginning of my disillusionment with the church.
I’ve recently had a child return home from a mission because of anxiety and depression, and I currently have another child serving, and so I can say that your concerns are well intentioned, but not really warranted. The child who came home was treated with love and caring by the mission president and the doctors who were consulted, and has done very well as an active member of the church over the last few years since coming home. The child on a mission now is not subject to pressure to report success. Our weekly conversations are usually cheerful and upbeat. There are occasional concerns, but pressure to have some kind of success is not one that has come up.