Missionaries’ Discomfort: A Parent’s Perspective

Last year, Elder Kopischke’s talk on mental health finally spoke of missionaries’ discomfort. But as things go back to normal after the pandemic, and Church leaders repeatedly ask young men to prepare to serve missions, I feel that there are some more things that need to be said.

I remember attending a youth meeting a few years ago in Western Europe. One of the highlights of this meeting was the broadcast of several videos of missionaries performing wonders: a team of sisters taught dozens of investigators by video conference, a team of Elders had made a video that had been viewed 180,000 times. Instead of inspiring me, however, these perfect stories made me worried that any missionary who is not as successful will doubt their faith or self-worth. Missionary work should not be measured by clicks or other quantified goals.

This matter concerns me deeply. Metrics are not only irrelevant; they are also harmful. When my son was on a mission, he was not well. Thankfully missionaries had just been given permission to call their families weekly. We watched as our son withered over the course of his mission. After six months, we received an email from the wife of the mission president telling us that he was suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorders and depression, and needed medical treatment.

Those were terrible months for us. Our son, an adventurous young man who liked to drive and joke, no longer dared to drive and was continually struggling with a devouring anxiety. As we spoke with other missionaries’ parents, we found out that anxiety, sleep or eating disorders, and depression accompany a significant proportion of the young people who serve missions.

At the time, we read an article which explained that “how well children respond to setbacks depends largely on how well their parents helped them develop the attitudes and the skills of resilience.” We blamed ourselves. But then we learned in our son’s mission there was a program called “Standards of Perfection.” Perfection was becoming the norm, and all those who could not achieve it could only be terribly disappointed in themselves.

I think that in most missions there are those “Standards of Perfection” in one form or another. Combined with the stress of uprooting their lives, learning new languages, and confronting other cultures, the pressure can be terrible. Especially for young people like my son who grew up in communities with few other Church members, the demands of a mission are discordant. He learned for years to fight against peer pressure, but then suddenly had to follow and participate in the same sort of group pressure, but now from within the Church.

Once our son came home, he got a job, started driving his car, and resumed his studies. No doubt his anxiety is still there, but without the pressures of the mission it’s not nearly as acute; it’s something he can work around.

His experience makes me want to revamp the entire mission experience, to do away with the obsession for numbers and success stories. For too many of our young people, that pressure makes missions a terrible experience, not a faith-affirming one.