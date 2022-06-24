Supporting Life — Every Life

by

The U.S. Supreme Court this morning overturned Roe v. Wade. The effect of the ruling will be to eliminate access to abortion in about half of the states. This “victory” reflects decades of work by the “pro-life” movement. Pundits, legal scholars, and activists will no doubt dominate the airwaves today, dissecting the consequences of the opinion and plotting political action. I leave that exegesis to them. Instead, I’d like to turn the discussion to what a fullsome “pro-life” society would actually look like.

This post assumes that proponents of the “pro-life” movement with respect to abortion are sincere in wanting to protect infant life.[*] It also assumes that being “pro-life” generally is one of the most important goals of human society. Whether grounded in faith, ethics, or post-enlightenment philosophy, we all should recognize the dignity of every person and support a social contract that promotes life.

As Latter-day Saints in particular, we proclaim that every one is a beloved child of God, that the worth of every soul is great in the sight of God, and that our great Christian duty is to love one another. If we are to build a culture that celebrates life, we cannot stop at protecting the unborn. We must make sure every new baby, and continuing to every adult, receives societal support to stay alive and thrive. After all, the vast majority of abortions are sought by impoverished individuals who lack access to health care or child care. To address this, we must advocate for a whole host of policies and practices by all our social institutions — governments, corporations, churches, etc. — to promote measures designed to maintain and strengthen human life.

I have long pondered what a reimagined society would look like if supporting every life was its actual central goal. There is much hypocrisy in our politics today, from all directions. Building a truly “pro-life” society would require mass investments in caregiving work and healthcare — alongside mass reductions in military spending and violence. It would require eradication of discriminatory practices against minorities and persons with disabilities. And it would limit preferential financial benefits for the already wealthy and powerful, in order to ensure that the least of these are supported.

I’ve brainstormed the beginnings of such a “pro-life” policy list below. Feel free to add more in the comments. If we are serious about supporting life, let us reallocate the energy spent trying to eliminate abortion to promoting these social goals.

Preventing Needless Death

Provide universal healthcare

Mandate and supply vaccines

Abolish the death penalty

Ban assault rifles and other high-capacity, lethal weapons

Provide quicker access to stronger restraining orders for victims of domestic violence

Ensure accountability for state-sponsored violence (e.g. impose employment consequences, criminal prosecution, and financial damages for police brutality)

Supporting Children’s Lives

Provide universal children’s healthcare

Pass Medicaid expansion in every state

Supply universal nutritious free meals in schools

Expand food stamp, SNAP, WIC, and related benefits

Dramatically increase salaries and funding for childcare, daycare, early education, and school teachers

Offer generous paid family leave

Provide lactation rooms, flexible work schedules, breastmilk shipping programs, and other practical support for nursing mothers

Supporting All Lives Around the World

Provide quality assisted living facilities and elder care

Guarantee a minimum basic income and/or access to food, clothing, and shelter

Invest in and maintain global clean water infrastructure

Supply abundant famine, plague, and natural disaster relief to any and all affected area s

s Abolish all forms of slavery, indentured servitude, and mass incarceration (including private, profit-seeking prisons)

Welcome refugees and work to reunite immigrant families

Supporting Policies with Empirically Known Mass Aggregate Effects on Health and Life

Invest in leading scientific and medical research to fight cancer and disease

Invest in robust mental health and crisis support programs

Subsidize or reduce pharmaceutical drug costs

Ban cigarettes and smoking

Adopt progressive taxation schemes to reduce gross income disparities and severe poverty

Combat climate change through reducing pollution, carbon emissions, plastic waste, and deforestation while promoting clean energy

Build walkable, breathable cities with abundant and affordable housing

Eliminate dangerous farm, factory, and other working conditions (while not depriving the workers of food, shelter, and income)

Require robust safety measures in transportation (e.g. seatbelts, accident prevention sensors, helmets)

Increase accessibility for persons with disabilities

Ensure access to high-quality education for all children, women, impoverished, minorities, or other underprivileged

Promote democracy and combat corruption

[*] There are reasons to doubt the sincerity of some, particularly those who have oversimplified “pro-life” rhetoric in order to back positions which lack medical nuance, inflict greater harm on women experiencing natural pregnancy loss or sexual violence, pursue their stated goals through cruelty, or are empirically counterproductive.