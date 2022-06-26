Asking the Right Questions: Four Theses on Framing the Abortion Debate

by

Texts are tricky things, whether they are scriptural, historical, literary, or constitutional. People who claim to be “textualists,” or even (in constitutional circles) “originalists” often hide behind the rhetorical value of being such a thing without acknowledging the actual difficulty of doing it. Texts are not self-interpreting units of meaning that will yield their secrets with no effort, but only to the pure in heart.

Textual interpretation is a process of asking certain, well-defined questions and then trying to answer them from the words on a page. It has always been more art than science, and the value of the answers ultimately depends on the quality of the questions. The process of asking questions of a text is sometimes called “framing.” The way we frame a textual question controls the kind of answer we get, because it determines the kinds of things we look for.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson is, I believe, an example of really bad textual interpretation. I am not talking about the result here of denying the women of around half the states in the union the opportunity to make their own heath-care decisions, which I also believe is a bad result. I am talking about the questions that the majority was asking to begin with, which were really bad questions. As a result, the Court has empowered state legislatures (and possibly the national Congress as well) to ask another series of bad questions that will produce even worse answers.

What follows are four arguments about framing that, if I ran the world, would be taken into account in both the judicial and the legislative debates about the abortion issue. These are not policy claims, but interpretive arguments about the kinds of questions that should lie beneath our policies. The first two arguments deal with the way that the Supreme Court framed the issue. The last two deal with the ways that various state legislatures have framed, or will frame, the abortion question in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson. Here they are:

1. The historical right in question is not abortion per se, but bodily autonomy. Justice Alito’s argument in Dobbs v. Jackson goes something like this: “Constitutional rights are either specifically enumerated in the Constitution (the right to free speech) or deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions. The right to an abortion is not enumerated in the Constitution, nor is the right to an abortion deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions; therefore, there is no Constitutional right to abortion.”



The first framing problem here is that the question is framed far too specifically for the kind of interpretation being proposed. The right to have an abortion is a specific instance of something else, namely, the right to decide what is best for one’s own body, and this right is very deeply rooted in the nation’s tradition. People have, and have always had, a right to bodily autonomy. It would be unthinkable for the Supreme Court to permit a state legislature to forbid people to remove a wart because some religion saw wart-cells as sacred, or to prevent the treatment of cancer because legislators saw cancer as God’s judgment on sinners. People have a right to believe these things; they do not have a right to use those beliefs to determine how other people use their body.



If we simply substitute the term “bodily integrity” for the term “abortion” in Dobbs v. Jackson, it barely even achieves semantic sense, much less ideological coherence. And there are very few rights that can’t be abrogated by looking to the Constitution, or American tradition, for evidence of overly specific application of those rights. We do not limit the right to bear arms to muzzle-loading muskets, nor do we limit the freedom of the press to things actually printed on a hand press. It is no different to argue that bodily integrity is not protected in the Constitution because it nowhere mentions a surgical procedure that did not exist when the Constitution was created.



2. The correct Constitutional question is not “where is the right granted?” but “where is the government power enumerated?” From the originalist perspective, Alito’s reasoning is not merely wrong; it is exactly wrong. The framers of the Constitution did not believe that it only protected the rights that it enumerated. In fact, they argued against including a Bill of Rights in the initial document because they did not want to create an enumerated list of rights that would suggest that other rights are not protected. Hamilton says this clearly and directly in Federalist 84:

I go further, and affirm that bills of rights, in the sense and to the extent in which they are contended for, are not only unnecessary in the proposed Constitution, but would even be dangerous. They would contain various exceptions to powers not granted; and, on this very account, would afford a colorable pretext to claim more than were granted. For why declare that things shall not be done which there is no power to do? Why, for instance, should it be said that the liberty of the press shall not be restrained, when no power is given by which restrictions may be imposed? I will not contend that such a provision would confer a regulating power; but it is evident that it would furnish, to men disposed to usurp, a plausible pretense for claiming that power.

Hamilton’s argument (and Madison’s too) was that the question Alito asks is precisely the question we should not ask about rights in the Constitution. The correct question is not, “where does the Constitution grant a person the right to do something?”; rather, it is, “where does the Constitution grant the state the power to prevent a person from doing something?” Where, in other words, does the Constitution permit the state to use its coercive apparatus to control an individual’s medical decisions? By the logic of the framers themselves, codified in the Ninth Amendment, we need to ask where the Constitution empowers the state to restrict a right and not just where the Constitution permits a citizen to assert it.

3. The view that life begins at conception is an inherently religious view that should not be used as the basis for law. Not only do the laws currently being passed in state legislatures across the country enshrine a specifically religious view that has never been used as the basis of law in the United States before—the idea that life begins at conception and that a two-celled zygote is entitled to the full protection of state. This is a very recent, poorly formed religious principle that very few actual religions believe.



The Bible is actually just as silent on abortion as the Constitution is, though the one reference to unborn children in the biblical text does not support the current Evangelical doctrine. This reference occurs in Exodus 21:22-23:

If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman’s husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life.

When we compare the punishment in biblical law for causing a miscarriage (a fine) to the punishment for committing a murder (death) we cannot avoid the conclusion that, for the Ancient Jews at least, a fetus was not considered to be, or protected as, a person. There is not much else we can claim from this. I do not suggest that this means that the Bible permits abortion in all circumstances, but we cannot get to fetal personhood from any other text in the Bible.

No Christian denomination that I am aware of actually treats an unborn child as a human life. Churches that baptize infants do not baptize stillborn children. Churches that preach the need to accept Christ do not preach that two-celled organisms that are spontaneously aborted go to hell. The full theological equation of a zygote and a human being is really not a thing when the question is something other than abortion.



And the American legal and common-law traditions have never accorded personhood, or Constitutional rights, to unborn fetuses. We have never required that missed periods be reported to the authorities or that spontaneous miscarriages during the first few weeks of pregnancy be investigated as possible homicides. We don’t count every fertilized egg in the census or use it to decide congressional representation. And we do not grant jus soli citizenship to every child conceived in the United States. In a hundred ways, membership in the political community begins at birth, and this fact is as deeply rooted in the nation’s history and culture as any fact could be.

There are no simple religious answers to the question, “when does life begin?” This involves complicated questions about souls and afterlives and the intentions of deity that even religious people do not agree about. There is, though, a very clear political answer to the question, which is the only one that we can use as public policy in the absence of established religion: life begins at birth.



4. Women are better able to make difficult moral choices around their own bodies than legislatures are. The terms “pro-life” and “pro-choice” are both bad framings of the abortion debate. Everybody involved in the debate is pro-life; the arguments surround the definition of human life and the relative valuing of different kinds of life. Everybody is also pro-choice. The debates are about who gets to decide.

The specific argument of state legislatures, and the implicit argument of the Supreme Court, is that legislators are better able to decide when abortions are appropriate, and when they are not, then women themselves are. Anyone listening to the statements of state and federal representatives about pregnancy and abortion should know just how dangerous this idea is.

Most of the new state laws make some exceptions to outright abortion bans, such as (in the case of Utah for example) exceptions for rape, incest, and the life or health of the mother. But they try to enforce those exceptions through laws and courts that simply aren’t capable of the kind of moral reasoning that these decisions require. What constitutes rape, for example? Is a woman’s testimony enough, or does there have to be a conviction? What constitutes consent? Must we conduct a full hearing to tease out the extent to which women have been coerced by their partners to have sex? Do we even believe that women can be coerced by their partners? What is a legitimate health issue? What does the chance of the death of a woman have to be before the state considers it a “life of the mother: issue?

These are difficult questions that require nuanced analyses of a lot of different factors. Neither courts nor state legislatures have historically proven to be good at this kind of reasoning. Laws are blunt instruments, and judges, in many cases, are even blunter. And legal processes take more time than women normally have when making decisions about their own reproductive health.

There are a lot of proven ways to reduce the number of abortions in a nation. These include making contraception available, making health care affordable, and making education universal. Criminalizing abortion and punishing women does not generally reduce the number of abortions, but it does endanger the lives of women and prevent them from participating in society as full-fledged citizens trusted to understand their own bodies and make important decisions about their own lives. This rampant mistrust of women and contempt for their choices unfortunately IS deeply rooted in the history and traditions of the nation. But it never should have been, and it never should be again.