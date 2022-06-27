A Rant about Self-Reliance

Self-Reliance is not a gospel principle. It is found nowhere in the scriptures. The closest we come to it are various verses requesting that one not be idle. But we appear to have made an idol out of the “self-made” man that is antithetical to the gospel and really needs to stop.
I blame the Protestants. One of the issues behind the Reformation was the absolute dependence on the sacraments of the Catholic church for salvation. Having a good relationship with God was important, but without the sacraments, you could hope for Purgatory at best (note: this is a gross simplification; feel free to nitpick if you like). Luther resolved the issue by saying we are all saved, but Calvin took a different approach. God, he preached, has chosen a select few to save, everyone else is fuel for hell’s fires. Grace is all that matters, what you do is unimportant. However, those chosen by God will most likely naturally produce evidence of their election in how they live their lives. They will be more holy, more pious, and, perhaps, God will prosper them (see note above about simplification).
Well, the pilgrims were Calvinists and they brought that set of beliefs across the pond with them. We tend to think of the “Protestant work ethic” that we situate in their colonization as rooted in the need to work hard to survive those first cold winters. But that doesn’t reflect reality. The first generations of colonizers were often so sick that they couldn’t work at all; their survival was initially wholly dependent on the Indigenous peoples who took pity on them. Protestant work ethic worked (and still works) instead as a racial and class division. The pilgrims worked while the Indigenous peoples idled, it was assumed. Protestant work ethic was a signifier that the Protestant way of being was superior to the heathens they encountered in America; it only recognized the kind of work that the Protestants were already good at. And the Protestants prospered, while the Indigenous people did not, driven away by the guns and plagues brought by the people they saved. God’s ways are mysterious indeed.
The current-era version of the Protestant work ethic is the Prosperity gospel, which teaches that if you are righteous, God will give you stuff. Conversely, it teaches that if you have lots of stuff, God must like you, what you do, how you think, who you vote for, and so forth. American culture has bought into this myth entirely; it is the reason anyone cares what celebrities think about anything. This, specifically, is the reason the Zion society fails in the 4th Nephi, dividing up based on the accoutrements of wealth. This is why Donald Trump (or, I guess, Jim Bakker) appeals to Evangelicals and conservative Mormons (see Malachi 3:13-15).
So, in America, being poor is worse than unfortunate; to be poor is to be in a state of sin. You must have done something to displease God, otherwise you would not be poor. The whole country, state and society, stands around pointing at the poor, like Job’s accusers, trying to get them to admit what they did wrong. They didn’t go to college, they got the wrong degree, they don’t speak English, they came here illegally, they don’t maintain their yards like they should, they never got married, they got married too young, they shouldn’t have had a child, they have a culture problem, they listen to the wrong music, they like the wrong shows, and a thousand other subtle and unsubtle racist, ableist, sexist, and classist justifications for why they are poor and, more importantly, why we don’t have to give of our substance to help them. Each is a means to demonstrate that they are not our neighbor.
This is antithetical to the Gospel. Not just because we are specifically commanded to not engage in this sort of victim-blaming (see: Mosiah 4:16-26), but because, as King Benjamin points out, we are all beggars. There is not a person on earth who is not entirely reliant on the atonement to achieve any sort of salvation. I don’t care if you are Ghandi, Mandela, Mother Theresa, and Abraham Lincoln rolled into one, you are just as reliant on God’s grace as that Stalin, Pol Pot, Hitler, and Warren G. Harding amalgam over there. Nobody earns their way into heaven. Nobody is better suited for heaven. We all fall short and the amount by which we fall short is always infinite. That’s what the atonement is for.
Sure, we are not to be idle. But engagement in work or a cause is no protection against poverty (see, for example, Joseph Smith’s early life). Itinerant carpenters and fishermen in 1st century Palestine would definitely know this. And Christ had little time for those who engaged in righteousness for righteousness’s sake. To be a disciple is demonstrated by your love of your neighbor and that means helping your neighbor (however you define that help). Do you want to be like Christ? Then be like Christ! Go to the poor, the imprisoned, the sex workers, the homeless, the beggars, those despised by society (I’m guessing IRS workers don’t count, but probably just barely) and help them. Don’t worry about whether they are “worthy” of help or interested in or capable of change. Help them. Because they are often in situations where they cannot be self-reliant. When we cannot be self-reliant, Christ intervenes. Be his angel.
So, to reiterate, self-reliance is not a principle founded in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This doesn’t make it inherently bad, but when it is used to excuse not helping or listening to those around us, it is very bad. One of the more important messages of the Gospel is that we are wholly reliant on Christ for our salvation and, should we desire to be saviors on Mt. Zion, we should be as free with our grace as Christ is with his. After all, Christ repeatedly said he was only doing the things his Father would have him do. How self-reliant is that?
Comments
Interestingly enough, Jesus did go to the IRS workers, or rather a tax collector (Luke 19). Despised for his occupation, he was the rare rich person Jesus hung out with. Probably because he was despised by society and because he gave half of his wealth to the poor.
C’mon, John, how the heck are we going to grow the investment portfolio to a trillion dollars if we spend it all on people in need? Better to give’em a pair of bootstraps and assume things will automatically get better. At least it’s cheaper. /s
“Protestant work ethic worked (and still works) instead as a racial and class division.”
Statements like this are a clear sign that you are only engaged in virtue signaling your moral superiority and are engaged in autofellatio.
Respect my culture dude!
Would that be troll culture?
I hate the self-reliant message coming from the church. Who is truly self-reliant? I am sure there are people who think they are but they are forgetting those people, systems, and things that got them where they are. And as noted we are all reliant on Christ.
I am all for personal responsibility and accountability; doing what you can with the resources you have (financial, physical, etc.) and taking responsibility for your actions. But self-reliance feels like another tool to judge those around us when we should be serving.
This seems to conflate self reliance with the prosperity gospel, neither of which are doctrine but I think separate. Adam was told he would live by the sweat of his brow. I think hard work, living within your means etc are important principles. But many members assume if you work hard and are righteous you’ll be blessed temporally, because they have, and therefore if you’re not blessed temporally you’re either lazy or unrighteous. I was raised fairly sheltered in southern California and remember moving to NYC and taking part in a stake big brother/big sister program. The first youth I met lived in the projects in Harlem, mom worked two jobs, dad not around, etc. He was a fantastic kid but I remember being hit how stacked the odds were against him and in a short period my worldview on poverty, race, and social support changed. I still view self reliance as important but recognize most often does not lead to riches.
Thanks, John C. Protestant work ethic, prosperity gospel, transactional salvation, rationalizations for colonialism and for class or caste structures, and even the mythology of the American cowboy, all point in the same non-Christian direction. Foreordination and chosen-ness and covenant people and born-in-the-covenant and second anointing are all Mormon-flavor traps for the soul. We’ve got to wrap our minds and spirits around caring for widows and orphans and fatherless and etc., around the last who will be first, around the workers in the vineyard. Around myself being both saint and sinner, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
I appreciate this quote from Marion G. Romney:
“Food for the hungry cannot come from empty shelves. Money to assist the needy cannot come from an empty purse. Support and understanding cannot come from the emotionally staved. Teaching cannot come from the unlearned.”
Of course “self-reliance” may be taken to an extreme that would be antithetical to the Gospel, but there is a difference between wishing to help other people, and actually doing it. There was a time in my life that I needed fast offering assistance, and I’m grateful to others who had enough for themselves, and could then give additional for my benefit. Their sacrifice has stayed with me and makes me want to continue to pay it forward.
17 And unto Adam he said, Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life;
18 Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field;
19 In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.
John, while I agree with many of your sentiments isn’t self reliance in many ways just the human condition? If we don’t take care of ourselves, then who else will? I am with christiankimball on the prosperity gospel and transactional salvation but I am too much influenced by Hobbes. Life is for the most part nasty, brutish and short.
One of the biggest problems the poor have is that the wealthy oppress them. They keep them down. If we lessen our oppression of the poor they would probably do just fine.
I see God as being self reliant. He is a creator and a builder. He is industrious. We should work to improve our garden plot as we are able. God isn’t idle but He doesn’t hoard the wealth of the universe either, He shares it with us. He is a gardener who tends and takes care of his garden.
John, I hear you… too often we blame the victim. I hear your rant and accept it.
You’ve mingled an important truth, which I’ll sum up this way: don’t use one commandment to justify breaking another, with a feel good philosophy, that self reliance is not scriptural.
But then, there are the actual scriptures. Here are just a few, not to mention the abundance teachings by modern prophets which I don’t include, all that teach that self-reliance is scriptural.
“and to eat his bread by the sweat of his brow, as I the Lord had commanded him. And Eve, also, his wife, did labor with him” Moses 5:1
“The Lord recompense thy work, and a full reward be given thee of the Lord God of Israel, under whose wings thou art come to trust.” Ruth 2:12
“For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” 2 Thes. 3:10
“rather than take away from a brother they would give unto him; and rather than spend their days in idleness they would labor abundantly with their hands.” Alma 24:18
“And I did cause that the women should spin, and toil, and work, and work all manner of fine linen, yea, and cloth of every kind, that we might clothe our nakedness; and thus we did prosper in the land—” Mosiah 10:5
“and this they did that they might provide food for themselves while in the wilderness.” Alma 17:7
“But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work.” John 5:17
“And the Lord said: Go to work and build…” Ether 2:16
“And they pitched their tents, and began to till the ground, and began to build buildings; yea, they were industrious, and did labor exceedingly.“ Mosiah 23:5
Also, making a blanket statement about why conservative members supported Trump is doing exactly what you tell us not to do with your “isms” argument. Potential Supreme Court appointments was one reason I voted for Trump despite not liking everything about him.
It might be that you’re so surrounded by the cultural aspects of what you call prosperity gospel, (I also saw that ideology from my time in UT, and hated it) that you’re pushing too far against it so as to ignore the scriptural foundation for what seems like a pretty important part of agency and becoming.