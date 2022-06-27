A Rant about Self-Reliance

by

Self-Reliance is not a gospel principle. It is found nowhere in the scriptures. The closest we come to it are various verses requesting that one not be idle. But we appear to have made an idol out of the “self-made” man that is antithetical to the gospel and really needs to stop.

I blame the Protestants. One of the issues behind the Reformation was the absolute dependence on the sacraments of the Catholic church for salvation. Having a good relationship with God was important, but without the sacraments, you could hope for Purgatory at best (note: this is a gross simplification; feel free to nitpick if you like). Luther resolved the issue by saying we are all saved, but Calvin took a different approach. God, he preached, has chosen a select few to save, everyone else is fuel for hell’s fires. Grace is all that matters, what you do is unimportant. However, those chosen by God will most likely naturally produce evidence of their election in how they live their lives. They will be more holy, more pious, and, perhaps, God will prosper them (see note above about simplification).

Well, the pilgrims were Calvinists and they brought that set of beliefs across the pond with them. We tend to think of the “Protestant work ethic” that we situate in their colonization as rooted in the need to work hard to survive those first cold winters. But that doesn’t reflect reality. The first generations of colonizers were often so sick that they couldn’t work at all; their survival was initially wholly dependent on the Indigenous peoples who took pity on them. Protestant work ethic worked (and still works) instead as a racial and class division. The pilgrims worked while the Indigenous peoples idled, it was assumed. Protestant work ethic was a signifier that the Protestant way of being was superior to the heathens they encountered in America; it only recognized the kind of work that the Protestants were already good at. And the Protestants prospered, while the Indigenous people did not, driven away by the guns and plagues brought by the people they saved. God’s ways are mysterious indeed.



The current-era version of the Protestant work ethic is the Prosperity gospel, which teaches that if you are righteous, God will give you stuff. Conversely, it teaches that if you have lots of stuff, God must like you, what you do, how you think, who you vote for, and so forth. American culture has bought into this myth entirely; it is the reason anyone cares what celebrities think about anything. This, specifically, is the reason the Zion society fails in the 4th Nephi, dividing up based on the accoutrements of wealth. This is why Donald Trump (or, I guess, Jim Bakker) appeals to Evangelicals and conservative Mormons (see Malachi 3:13-15).

So, in America, being poor is worse than unfortunate; to be poor is to be in a state of sin. You must have done something to displease God, otherwise you would not be poor. The whole country, state and society, stands around pointing at the poor, like Job’s accusers, trying to get them to admit what they did wrong. They didn’t go to college, they got the wrong degree, they don’t speak English, they came here illegally, they don’t maintain their yards like they should, they never got married, they got married too young, they shouldn’t have had a child, they have a culture problem, they listen to the wrong music, they like the wrong shows, and a thousand other subtle and unsubtle racist, ableist, sexist, and classist justifications for why they are poor and, more importantly, why we don’t have to give of our substance to help them. Each is a means to demonstrate that they are not our neighbor.

This is antithetical to the Gospel. Not just because we are specifically commanded to not engage in this sort of victim-blaming (see: Mosiah 4:16-26), but because, as King Benjamin points out, we are all beggars. There is not a person on earth who is not entirely reliant on the atonement to achieve any sort of salvation. I don’t care if you are Ghandi, Mandela, Mother Theresa, and Abraham Lincoln rolled into one, you are just as reliant on God’s grace as that Stalin, Pol Pot, Hitler, and Warren G. Harding amalgam over there. Nobody earns their way into heaven. Nobody is better suited for heaven. We all fall short and the amount by which we fall short is always infinite. That’s what the atonement is for.

Sure, we are not to be idle. But engagement in work or a cause is no protection against poverty (see, for example, Joseph Smith’s early life). Itinerant carpenters and fishermen in 1st century Palestine would definitely know this. And Christ had little time for those who engaged in righteousness for righteousness’s sake. To be a disciple is demonstrated by your love of your neighbor and that means helping your neighbor (however you define that help). Do you want to be like Christ? Then be like Christ! Go to the poor, the imprisoned, the sex workers, the homeless, the beggars, those despised by society (I’m guessing IRS workers don’t count, but probably just barely) and help them. Don’t worry about whether they are “worthy” of help or interested in or capable of change. Help them. Because they are often in situations where they cannot be self-reliant. When we cannot be self-reliant, Christ intervenes. Be his angel.

So, to reiterate, self-reliance is not a principle founded in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This doesn’t make it inherently bad, but when it is used to excuse not helping or listening to those around us, it is very bad. One of the more important messages of the Gospel is that we are wholly reliant on Christ for our salvation and, should we desire to be saviors on Mt. Zion, we should be as free with our grace as Christ is with his. After all, Christ repeatedly said he was only doing the things his Father would have him do. How self-reliant is that?