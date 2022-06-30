Loving by Hearing and Listening

by

M. David Huston lives and works in the Washington DC metro area. He is a husband and father of four who has previously written for poetry, international affairs, and LDS-related publications.

Christianity, at its core, comes down to one word, love. The radical egalitarianism implicit in Jesus’s use of Deuteronomy 6:5 and Leviticus 19:18 to explain his gospel message is what draws me in:

“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matthew 22:37-39).

Indeed, as Jeffrey R. Holland recently explained, the “first great truth in the universe” is that “God loves… wholeheartedly, without reservation or compromise, with all of His heart, might, mind, and strength” (emphasis original). Love crosses all boundaries and traverses all borders. Love is the beginning and the end.

In the world of Biblical scholarship oceans of ink have been used exploring the nuances and implications of the various Hebrew and Greek words used to express this idea (ahab, hesed, dod and eros, phileo, agape, storge, for example). And in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) tradition, many General Conference addresses and print publications have been similarly focuses on discussing and exploring love and more specifically the idea of charity, Christlike love. But at this point in my life, I am becoming more interested in the “practice of love”—by this phrase I mean “how love plays out in the real world.” And when it comes to the practice of love, my experience has taught me, and the scriptures seem to suggest, that the practice of love almost always starts with hearing and listening to the beloved.[1]

The scriptures are replete with examples of God modeling the practice of love though hearing and listening. A few representative texts from the Hebrew Bible would include (here they are linked): Genesis 16:11, Genesis 21: 17, Exodus 3:9, Exodus 22:23, 27, Deuteronomy 26:7: 7, 2 Kings 20:5, Psalms 6: 9, Psalms 10: 17, Psalms 18: 6, Isaiah 65:24. But this is a short, short list. If you take the time to read through these verses you will, no doubt, be reminded of others in the LDS standard works that carry the same message.

The link between love and listening/hearing has also been reinforced over and over in General Conference . Consider these talks (also linked, and also a short list) by Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Russell M. Nelson, M. Russel Ballard, Chieko Okazaki. Overwhelmingly, it’s clear that practice of loving includes, and I believe in many respects begins by, hearing and listening. Anyone who has truly felt “heard and listened to” knows that it is among the most powerful ways someone can show their love.

Alma (the Elder) seems to suggest that hearing and listening is at the very core of what it means to be “in the fold of God, and to be called his people.” In Mosiah 18, as Alma is discussing baptism, Alma explains that being God’s people is directly connected to the commitment to bear each other’s burdens, mourn with those who mourn, and comfort those in need of comfort (Mosiah 18:8-10). Though it is unstated, it is nonetheless foundationally true—and I believe Alma would agree—that in order to know who among us is burdened, who is mourning, and who needs comfort we must first be able to hear and listen to the voices of individuals in those situations. Said another way (and applying this directly to myself): I will never know who is burdened, mourning, and in need of comfort if I never hear and listen to what those around me are saying. I cannot fill my Christian vocation without hearing and listening.

And this brings me to my point. Some LDS practices, policies, and leaders’ statements have resulted in real pain for some individuals who are LGBTQ+ and their loved ones. I present that as a fact not an editorial comment.

So how does the practice of love (specifically hearing and listening) play out when comes to LGBTQ+ issues and the LDS church?

It has been my experience that those who express sorrow and lament in regards to particular LGBTQ+ related statements or policies—particularly if those expressing these feelings are LGBTQ+ themselves—are too often dismissed as anti-LDS (and thus effectively silenced). If we are to keep our baptismal covenants in the way Alma describes, we need slow…way…down… and patiently hear and listen to what those who are affected by these statements and policies are actually saying. We may be as surprised by the depth of their sorrow as we are by the ferocity of their faith.

I realize it can be hard for some faithful LDS members to hear and listen to the lived experiences of those who have been hurt by the LDS church’s LGBTQ+ related statements or policies. Especially when those experiences rub against the religious tradition that we hold dear and in which we have deeply seeded belief. Nonetheless, I humbly suggest that we cannot bear the burdens of, mourn with, or comfort our LGBTQ+ neighbors unless we first hear and listen to them. Listening to the lived experiences of our LGBTQ+ neighbors who have burdens, who are mourning, and who need comfort is precisely what we have been called to do as Christians generally and as baptized members of the LDS church specifically.

Bringing the prior two points together, we need to create the conditions that encourage honesty and openness (which allows for true hearing and listening). If hearing and listening to those who have burdens, who are mourning, and who need comfort is indeed central to our Christian vocation then we as an LDS community need to make our worship services, social gatherings, and instructional settings honest-to-goodness safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. We need spaces where open, frank dialogue is welcomed and rewarded with trust and respect.

What does this look like in real life? That is really impossible to answer categorically, but it could be include: read about the lived experiences those who are LGBTQ+ (for instance Brian Andersen’s commentary in Advocate); hold a fifth Sunday or Sunday School lesson focused on LGBTQ+ issues taught by someone who is LGBTQ+; have young women/men groups volunteer with a local Pride group; and/or encourage Ward members to celebrate those in their Ward or extended family who are LGBTQ+ in Ward newsletters, Facebook pages, etc. The point is that the practice of love—hearing and listening—requires continuous and intentional effort. But only after we’ve put forth this effort (to riff on D&C 50:22) will “they that speaketh and they that heareth and listeneth understand one another, and then both will be edified and rejoice together.”

[1] Kristen Fuller “The Difference Between Hearing and Listening,” Psychology Today, July 8, 2021. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/happiness-is-state-mind/202107/the-difference-between-hearing-and-listening