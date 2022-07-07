Care and Leading of Church Musicians

Gail Homer Berry has served in ward and stake music roles since the age of 12. She recently moved to Indiana along with her husband, five sons, and conclave of contumacious stuffed animals.
When I was 14, I was walking out of church to go home and break my fast – when the missionaries pounced and asked me to play piano for a baptism starting in fifteen minutes. My mom pushed back, but the missionaries guilted me into agreeing. Mom sighed and promised to come back for me, then wrangled my siblings home. Halfway through the baptism, I began to feel terrible. The room spun, my vision went pixelated with black spots, and I started shaking. A good accompanist blends into the background, and a “good” Molly Mormon is modest and selfless, so I pushed through –barely– without interrupting the service. (Fortunately this medical panic was just low blood sugar from the extended fast plus puberty.) After that, I told the missionaries they needed to ask me a week in advance. Instead, they tried the same stunt three weeks later. I refused and walked away as they panicked.
I have an unusual perspective on church music callings: I was first sustained as a ward organist at 13 even though I couldn’t play the organ. I learned a lot, and I was essential to the ward’s worship, but I was also minimized, dismissed, and even exploited. I logged many Sundays in which I put in an aggregate of 7 hours: playing for choir practice, Sacrament Meeting, Primary, a baptism, and a youth fireside, plus all the prelude and postlude.
One of my worst teenage experiences was when the Stake President stood up in ward conference and announced “we’re changing the closing hymn.” The first verse was awful because I tried to sight-read a song I’d never heard; the last verse was awful because tears of humiliation blurred my vision. This musical disaster did not invite the Spirit. When I confronted the Stake President after the meeting, he told me I could accomplish anything I set my mind to, then shooed me away without acknowledging my need for advance notice or practice.
Other times Priesthood leaders yanked me out of youth meetings to be an emergency pianist for Primary, Elder’s Quorum, and once for an adult wedding – when I had a sprained wrist and couldn’t use my left hand.
In sum, my youth music career featured me repeatedly explaining my boundaries to men who then ignored my concerns. They wanted me to function like a robot, behave like an adult, and be dismissed like a child.
In the ensuing years, I’ve paid close attention to the myriad ways lay leadership fails to understand musicians.
For example, at a recent stake conference, the visiting Area Authority Seventy announced an impromptu stake choir number and then asked if he could impose upon me to play “Called to Serve”– “with gusto”–as the voluntold missionaries walked up to the stand to sing. I’m still daydreaming about what would have happened if I’d looked innocent and said “I don’t know that one” with wide eyes and a helpless shrug. He’s lucky I enjoy jazzing up “Called to Serve” with editorial circus calliope rhythms. Afterwards I passed him a humorous but firm note of protest. (“According to my union contract, you owe me overtime….”) We had a good dialogue and the issue was resolved.
Still, I want to prevent further such incidents for other musicians. As a Church, we need to improve our training so that leaders can be more sensitive to musicians’ needs. Thus I’m sharing a list of things I wish leadership knew about music. It expands every few years; feel free to recommend your own additions.
GAIL’S STANDARD LECTURE ON CHURCH MUSICIANS
1) Musicians are people, not machines. You cannot turn them on and off at will.
2) Musicians get tired, hungry, and cranky. They need rest and cannot perform continuously.
3) Prayer is wonderful and can enhance, but not replace, practice.
4) Keyboardists generally come in the following loose categories:
a) Those who need a month of practice, and even then are very tentative.
b) Those who need two weeks of practice, and even then still make mistakes.
c) Those who need at least three days warning, and even then may need to veto the occasional song.
d) Those who can play almost any standard hymn or selection from the children’s songbook, on demand. They are very useful, but don’t take unfair advantage. Use them sparingly as emergency substitutes. They should also not be handed surprises like special arrangements or unfamiliar songs.
e) Those who can sight-read anything. They are rare; never assume your standard pianist is one of them. If you find one, treat her like gold. Also remember that she gets easily bored and give her other non-musical assignments when you can.
f) Professionals. Some professional musicians love filling in at the last minute or serving in music roles at Church, but others say Sunday only feels like a day of rest if they get a break from performing.
5) You can determine which type of keyboardist someone is primarily by asking directly and listening politely. He might be great on piano but terrible on organ. She might play only by ear. Maybe he can handle Primary but not ward choir. Know your people and respect their limits.
6) In that vein, never change a congregational hymn without first consulting the musicians–privately. Passing a note asking “is this okay?” during Sacrament Meeting is fine. Announcing it from the pulpit is not.
7) When considering splitting a unit, you must look beyond the number and distribution of Melchizedek Priesthood holders. You should also look at the number, competence, and distribution of musicians.
8) At the most basic level, the theoretical minimum for a ward is two musicians: A keyboardist for Sacrament Meeting and Primary, and a chorister for the same. If you don’t have even one person who can play hymns and primary songs, you don’t have a ward; you have a branch, or possibly just a twig.
9) Some new pianos and organs have “button pushing” options so that the instrument digitally plays itself. This can be helpful, but remember: some pianos may be robots, but no pianist ever is.
10) The burden on church musicians has decreased significantly in the last decade. With the new schedule, we no longer need pianists to cover most youth and adult meetings. Still, pianists are often asked to cover baptisms, firesides, choir practice, special musical numbers, and other events. Please remember that while miracles happen, time travel or teleportation are rarely among them.
11) Sunday scheduling is always complicated, but consult with your Ward Choir Director about holding choir practice at a time that does not conflict with other meetings. Too often, the only reliable tenor in the ward is also in the Bishopric. Or the choir pianist has young children, one car, and a husband in the Elder’s Quorum.
12) The Primary Chorister should be included in major planning decisions. Consult him or her about what to include in the Primary Program. If (s)he says “No, really, you don’t want the junior primary to sing the Hallelujah Chorus with hand bells at the Ward Christmas Party,” believe it.
13) A low level of anxiety about the difficulty of staffing music is appropriate. You should only get really concerned if music callings are becoming more difficult to fill than teacher vacancies in Primary or Nursery.
14) Musicians deserve equal respect. For years, one stake president would rise immediately after the benediction and rush to thank the speakers, then walk off the stand without a thought for the person still playing postlude. I found gentle ways to teach him that I had worked just as hard to prepare for the meeting.
15) Leadership should always ask and never demand. Consider the following two options: (a) “The Stake President wants you to play the organ for stake conference. Please be on the stand 15 minutes early for prelude.” vs. (b) “The Stake President is wondering if you’re available to play for stake conference. He’d like 15 minutes of prelude and we’ll get you the hymns next week. Please let me know by March 15th if that works for you.” Choose B. Always.
16) Musicians can go stale. Rotate them into other callings occasionally. Never assume a musician will say yes to a music calling – both my sister and I have experiences with Bishops extending piano-playing callings from the pulpit without asking us first.
17) Micromanaging is silly. If someone wants to play prelude on the piano but congregational hymns on the organ, they likely have good reasons.
18) Church service is not the same as private favors. If you want someone to play for your child’s wedding reception, offer to pay them.
19) Reasonable requests can be misinterpreted. I’ve seen a bishop muse aloud “Would it be possible for someone to sing ‘O Divine Redeemer’ for Easter?” not realizing that the Ward Music Chair is now panicking about how to pull that Divinely Inspired Direction together on one week’s notice. (I would say “Ask me again next year, a month in advance,” but a shocking number of people are unwilling to tell the Bishop “no.”)
20) All of these can be summed up simply: Counsel together. Ask questions. Listen, don’t dictate. Respect boundaries.
* * *
These principles apply outside of music, of course: any time a manager supervises a specialist, it’s wise to respect the specialist’s input. Revelation depends upon good information.
The best leaders are humble enough to listen and learn. Together, we can serve the Lord and also set appropriate boundaries, communicated in a loving but firm way.
Comments
Thank you for this — I think a lot of leaders see music callings as all too similar to primary callings. Just throw a warm body with minimum competence at the problem and it’ll be fine; the Lord will magnify the rest.
In terms of adding to your lecture, one I’d include is “if you have arbitrary across-the-board restrictions on music, make that clear UP FRONT and not by vetoing a ward/stake number AFTER weeks of practice.”
I have heard so many stories over the years about bishops/stake presidents with rules like “you can only sing hymns from the hymnbook” or “you can only sing anything the Choir at Temple Square has ever sung” or “even if you’re doing an approved piece, it should stay simple — if you have too many harmony parts and descants and extra instruments that’s too flashy and I’ll tell you to reduce it to basic counterpoint, at most.”
Many years ago when I was 16 I was asked to lead the music in Mutual. I had played in my Junior High School band, how hard could leading the congregation be? After I fumbled through the first evening, the Young Men’s President asked if I would like to skip my classes for a few weeks and learn to lead the music. I jumped at the chance. I learned lots from him and I continued to lead the music in Mutual, priesthood, Sunday School, Sacrament and Stake conference. IT was great fun because of that caring Young Men’s President. I attended many wards and looked on in amazement at the people who took on the responsibility to lead the music. All too often I was dismayed at their hutzpah at daring to try to lead the music with so little knowledge.
In my opinion, one of the major responsibilities is to select and train young men and women to be able to lead the music. Adults could be invited to the class as well.
Bishops, call your ward music leaders 3 months in advance, have them taught proper techniques and then have them lead one hymn in sacrament meeting, then, as they are judged to be getting better, let them take on more responsibilities. Don’t just throw them into the job with no training at all.
I would add: Just because someone reads music don’t assume they can play keyboard or conduct music. Different skills. Different desires.
Probably unpopular opinion: it doesn’t matter if the Sacrament Meeting music leader knows what they’re doing, as long as the organist does.
I love your list! I’m sorry that leaders and others have so often assumed they can strong-arm you into things. I’m obviously speculating, but I wonder if there isn’t a gender component to a lot of this, as in your experience, where the leaders are men and the musicians are (often) women, and men, especially in leadership, are accustomed to telling women what to do rather than getting their input first.
Thank you for writing down all my thoughts for me.
My wife and I both play the piano and organ and one or the other (or both) of us have been doing it for most of the last 20 years. I’ve also been the primary pianist and had a run of 9 straight years as the choir accompanist, despite moving 4 times. Each new ward called me back to the same calling within a few weeks of moving in, even as I started specifically requesting a different calling by ward #4 and 5.
Many years ago my wife got a last minute request from the bishop to switch a hymn (to ‘True to the Faith’) which she did, and it went ok, but was certainly stressful for her. In discussing the situation with the bishop after the meeting (pointing out how we need to practice and playing the organ is difficult what with using your hands and your feet, etc.) our bishop was SHOCKED to learn that the organ is played with your feet! He was approximately 70 years old, and had probably been an active member his entire life, but had never noticed that organists use their feet.
These days, we are much less timid about sticking up for ourselves. More recently I was in a bishopric meeting on Sunday morning when the bishop noticed one of the hymns on the program which he didn’t like and wanted to change. I wasn’t the one playing that day (nor was my wife) but I still firmly told him that the hymn had been on the schedule for weeks, and while it was fine if he wanted to exercise his bishop veto on a hymn, one hour before church was not the appropriate time to do so.
I could go on and on, but wanted to comment on #8 above. It is not a good plan to have the same person playing in sacrament meeting and also playing (or leading) the music in primary. It seems fine until you realize that you’re supposed to be playing postlude in the chapel at the same time you are playing prelude in the primary room! Furthermore, we have learned from experience that (at least for us) being preoccupied with providing the music for a meeting can be detrimental to connecting with the meeting. I struggle to pay attention to the speaker when I’m worried about whether he is wrapping up or not so I can jump back up the organ and adjust the volume and did I leave the hymnal open to the right page? When that distraction is coupled with also “putting on a show” to engage and entertain the primary kids each week, church starts to feel more like a performance than a religious service. Maybe others are sufficiently talented or calm and can pull it off, but it is at times a trial for me, and virtually always a serious struggle for my wife.
Kristine: As the organist, it is helpful to have a conductor that knows what they’re doing, but in the end, you’re right – they could write their name in cursive in the air and most of the congregation won’t notice, and I as the organist won’t care.
Ziff: My experience is that both my wife and I get dumped on musically the same amount. To me it isn’t gendered, its that non-musicians have little understanding of (and often very little respect for) what they’re requesting. For the most part no one would call you up 15 minutes before church and ask you to teach gospel doctrine, but they don’t mind doing it for music because to them music is just something that magically happens.
While it may be true for some that the person leading the singing doesn’t have to know what he or she is doing as long as the organist does, it is NOT true for people in the congregation who DO know how to lead music. Even with a talented organist, an incompetent music leader is VERY annoying and distracts from the purpose of music in the meeting.
Note to all shepherds: in order to lead your sheep, first you must know them.