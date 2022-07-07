Care and Leading of Church Musicians

by

Gail Homer Berry has served in ward and stake music roles since the age of 12. She recently moved to Indiana along with her husband, five sons, and conclave of contumacious stuffed animals.

When I was 14, I was walking out of church to go home and break my fast – when the missionaries pounced and asked me to play piano for a baptism starting in fifteen minutes. My mom pushed back, but the missionaries guilted me into agreeing. Mom sighed and promised to come back for me, then wrangled my siblings home. Halfway through the baptism, I began to feel terrible. The room spun, my vision went pixelated with black spots, and I started shaking. A good accompanist blends into the background, and a “good” Molly Mormon is modest and selfless, so I pushed through –barely– without interrupting the service. (Fortunately this medical panic was just low blood sugar from the extended fast plus puberty.) After that, I told the missionaries they needed to ask me a week in advance. Instead, they tried the same stunt three weeks later. I refused and walked away as they panicked.



I have an unusual perspective on church music callings: I was first sustained as a ward organist at 13 even though I couldn’t play the organ. I learned a lot, and I was essential to the ward’s worship, but I was also minimized, dismissed, and even exploited. I logged many Sundays in which I put in an aggregate of 7 hours: playing for choir practice, Sacrament Meeting, Primary, a baptism, and a youth fireside, plus all the prelude and postlude.

One of my worst teenage experiences was when the Stake President stood up in ward conference and announced “we’re changing the closing hymn.” The first verse was awful because I tried to sight-read a song I’d never heard; the last verse was awful because tears of humiliation blurred my vision. This musical disaster did not invite the Spirit. When I confronted the Stake President after the meeting, he told me I could accomplish anything I set my mind to, then shooed me away without acknowledging my need for advance notice or practice.

Other times Priesthood leaders yanked me out of youth meetings to be an emergency pianist for Primary, Elder’s Quorum, and once for an adult wedding – when I had a sprained wrist and couldn’t use my left hand.

In sum, my youth music career featured me repeatedly explaining my boundaries to men who then ignored my concerns. They wanted me to function like a robot, behave like an adult, and be dismissed like a child.

In the ensuing years, I’ve paid close attention to the myriad ways lay leadership fails to understand musicians.

For example, at a recent stake conference, the visiting Area Authority Seventy announced an impromptu stake choir number and then asked if he could impose upon me to play “Called to Serve”– “with gusto”–as the voluntold missionaries walked up to the stand to sing. I’m still daydreaming about what would have happened if I’d looked innocent and said “I don’t know that one” with wide eyes and a helpless shrug. He’s lucky I enjoy jazzing up “Called to Serve” with editorial circus calliope rhythms. Afterwards I passed him a humorous but firm note of protest. (“According to my union contract, you owe me overtime….”) We had a good dialogue and the issue was resolved.

Still, I want to prevent further such incidents for other musicians. As a Church, we need to improve our training so that leaders can be more sensitive to musicians’ needs. Thus I’m sharing a list of things I wish leadership knew about music. It expands every few years; feel free to recommend your own additions.

GAIL’S STANDARD LECTURE ON CHURCH MUSICIANS

1) Musicians are people, not machines. You cannot turn them on and off at will.

2) Musicians get tired, hungry, and cranky. They need rest and cannot perform continuously.

3) Prayer is wonderful and can enhance, but not replace, practice.

4) Keyboardists generally come in the following loose categories:

a) Those who need a month of practice, and even then are very tentative. b) Those who need two weeks of practice, and even then still make mistakes. c) Those who need at least three days warning, and even then may need to veto the occasional song. d) Those who can play almost any standard hymn or selection from the children’s songbook, on demand. They are very useful, but don’t take unfair advantage. Use them sparingly as emergency substitutes. They should also not be handed surprises like special arrangements or unfamiliar songs. e) Those who can sight-read anything. They are rare; never assume your standard pianist is one of them. If you find one, treat her like gold. Also remember that she gets easily bored and give her other non-musical assignments when you can. f) Professionals. Some professional musicians love filling in at the last minute or serving in music roles at Church, but others say Sunday only feels like a day of rest if they get a break from performing.

5) You can determine which type of keyboardist someone is primarily by asking directly and listening politely. He might be great on piano but terrible on organ. She might play only by ear. Maybe he can handle Primary but not ward choir. Know your people and respect their limits.

6) In that vein, never change a congregational hymn without first consulting the musicians–privately. Passing a note asking “is this okay?” during Sacrament Meeting is fine. Announcing it from the pulpit is not.

7) When considering splitting a unit, you must look beyond the number and distribution of Melchizedek Priesthood holders. You should also look at the number, competence, and distribution of musicians.

8) At the most basic level, the theoretical minimum for a ward is two musicians: A keyboardist for Sacrament Meeting and Primary, and a chorister for the same. If you don’t have even one person who can play hymns and primary songs, you don’t have a ward; you have a branch, or possibly just a twig.

9) Some new pianos and organs have “button pushing” options so that the instrument digitally plays itself. This can be helpful, but remember: some pianos may be robots, but no pianist ever is.

10) The burden on church musicians has decreased significantly in the last decade. With the new schedule, we no longer need pianists to cover most youth and adult meetings. Still, pianists are often asked to cover baptisms, firesides, choir practice, special musical numbers, and other events. Please remember that while miracles happen, time travel or teleportation are rarely among them.

11) Sunday scheduling is always complicated, but consult with your Ward Choir Director about holding choir practice at a time that does not conflict with other meetings. Too often, the only reliable tenor in the ward is also in the Bishopric. Or the choir pianist has young children, one car, and a husband in the Elder’s Quorum.

12) The Primary Chorister should be included in major planning decisions. Consult him or her about what to include in the Primary Program. If (s)he says “No, really, you don’t want the junior primary to sing the Hallelujah Chorus with hand bells at the Ward Christmas Party,” believe it.

13) A low level of anxiety about the difficulty of staffing music is appropriate. You should only get really concerned if music callings are becoming more difficult to fill than teacher vacancies in Primary or Nursery.

14) Musicians deserve equal respect. For years, one stake president would rise immediately after the benediction and rush to thank the speakers, then walk off the stand without a thought for the person still playing postlude. I found gentle ways to teach him that I had worked just as hard to prepare for the meeting.

15) Leadership should always ask and never demand. Consider the following two options: (a) “The Stake President wants you to play the organ for stake conference. Please be on the stand 15 minutes early for prelude.” vs. (b) “The Stake President is wondering if you’re available to play for stake conference. He’d like 15 minutes of prelude and we’ll get you the hymns next week. Please let me know by March 15th if that works for you.” Choose B. Always.

16) Musicians can go stale. Rotate them into other callings occasionally. Never assume a musician will say yes to a music calling – both my sister and I have experiences with Bishops extending piano-playing callings from the pulpit without asking us first.

17) Micromanaging is silly. If someone wants to play prelude on the piano but congregational hymns on the organ, they likely have good reasons.

18) Church service is not the same as private favors. If you want someone to play for your child’s wedding reception, offer to pay them.

19) Reasonable requests can be misinterpreted. I’ve seen a bishop muse aloud “Would it be possible for someone to sing ‘O Divine Redeemer’ for Easter?” not realizing that the Ward Music Chair is now panicking about how to pull that Divinely Inspired Direction together on one week’s notice. (I would say “Ask me again next year, a month in advance,” but a shocking number of people are unwilling to tell the Bishop “no.”)

20) All of these can be summed up simply: Counsel together. Ask questions. Listen, don’t dictate. Respect boundaries.

These principles apply outside of music, of course: any time a manager supervises a specialist, it’s wise to respect the specialist’s input. Revelation depends upon good information.

The best leaders are humble enough to listen and learn. Together, we can serve the Lord and also set appropriate boundaries, communicated in a loving but firm way.