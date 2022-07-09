Girls Should Be Passing the Sacrament. Full Stop.

I’ve written about this twice before, but this time I’m going to be completely blunt: the church needs to allow women and girls to pass and prepare the sacrament. Like yesterday. The Doctrine and Covenants expressly prohibits deacons and teachers from administering the sacrament, which means passing and preparing it are not administering it. Thus, the only grounding for requiring priesthood to do those things is tradition.
And here’s the thing: if we’re arbitrarily preventing women and girls from doing something on the basis that we’ve always prohibited them from doing it, we’re sending them a message. And that message is, “You’re second class, and your contributions are less important.” It doesn’t matter how many times we tell women and girls that they’re important, because our actions and policies send the second message.
So why am I posting this for a third time? For one thing, apparently I haven’t been blunt enough in the past. A second is an email from my ward that I just received. For various reasons, we don’t have a lot of youth. (I think we have one young man (though the continuing pandemic means I may be off by one or two.) But I know we have at least two young women, because those two are my daughters.) Because of that, the email asks members of the Elders Quorum to sign up to prepare and pass the sacrament, explaining (accurately) that it’s a way strengthen our relationship with the Savior and serve the ward.
Guess who doesn’t get to strengthen their relationship with the Savior and serve the ward in that way? That’s right: my daughters. Again, based on a cultural limitation that has no scriptural foundation at all.
The young man in our ward has mentioned that being able to pass the sacrament has significantly improved his engagement with and enjoyment of church. And I’m truly happy for him. But it also hurts my heart and my soul because my daughters (again arbitrarily) don’t get the chance to do that.
I don’t know why the church has maintained this policy, even as it has walked back from other nonscriptural policy choices. But this is one that needs to change immediately. It doesn’t require any revelation. It doesn’t require any change to our doctrinal position. It doesn’t require giving women and girls priesthood. It doesn’t require rereading or reinterpreting scripture. Because again, to be clear, administering the sacrament can only be done by Melchizedek priesthood holders and priests. What deacons and teachers do is not by virtue of priesthood, and there is absolutely no scriptural reason it can’t be done by people who do not hold the priesthood.
Which, again, means these gendered restrictions send a very clear message to women and girls.
Update: A friend on Twitter had an ingenious idea about how wards could implement this immediately (like, literally tomorrow) without any policy change:
Several years ago, the bishop of the Hyde Park Ward here in Chicago started having girls stand outside the nursing room. A deacon would bring the sacrament tray to a girl, who would carry it inside. And the church gave its stamp of approval to the innovation. And honestly, there’s no theological difference between giving a girl the tray outside of a room and giving it to her immediately after handing it to the deacon.
So let’s move forward in actually showing women and girls that they are as central to the church’s function as we say they are. Let’s let girls strengthen their relationship to the Savior, serve the ward, and find meaning at church in the same way we let boys. There’s nothing standing in our way.
Comments
Have you sent this to President Nelson? Has he responded?
At this point, I’ve become so beaten down and cynical that I believe these messages that women are second-class and unimportant are the messages they do intend to send. Why let girls feel like they have any real responsibility when they are just going to be put in their place later? (I mean, some of those uppity returned missionary women now think they should be able to make decisions and lead!) Clearly, as Kristine said better than I can, women don’t matter (https://bycommonconsent.com/2018/08/28/can-women-matter/). The leaders don’t think of us as fully-actualized human beings, and we’re only important as an appendage of a man (wife, daughter, etc.) or possibly as someone who can play the piano or organ (see the previous post!).
Growing up on a branch with few youth, it didn’t take long for Sacrament to become pure drudge work. No matter how you felt or how much you needed a break, there was simply no one else to do it.
It’s breaking my heart that my daughter, the only child still enthusiastic about Church; has to watch every week while our larger ward struggles for more hands.
I agree with Debora. The message they want to send women is that women are appendages to men. It is everywhere in the church and has been since the days of polygamy. It may have been more obvious 10-50 years ago, but it is still the underlying message. I gave myself to my husband, is if he was my owner and I was chattel. I made covenants to him in the endowment, then he took me through the veil, clearly showing me that The Father was his God, but that my husband was my God. I was promised that I would hold the priesthood of my husband/god, as in I would be a priestess unto him. Yeah, I should obey his just exactly as he is supposed to obey God.
People tried to tell me that the temple ceremonies didn’t mean what they clearly said, but yeah I still heard what it said.
But they are beginning to have trouble selling their world view, so they keep trying to speak out of both sides of their mouth. They tell women to speak up more, because our viewpoint is needed, then in the next sentence they tell women not to talk too much. (I can’t remember the GA who did this in conference. They make some cosmetic changes to the endowment to make it sound like women are close to equal, just not quite, then they toss the word “preside” into the marriage ceremony. They say that husband and wife are equal partners, but husbands preside. And that is impossible because preside means that he is boss. They want to keep the women as members, so they tell them what they want to hear, but keep doing what they have always done.
I think letting girls pass the sacrament would just make them more unhappy in the adult female role of disappearing behind the all important priesthood. It would give them a taste of being a trusted, respected, needed member, only to have them be demoted to second class status as adult women.
I have come to the conclusion that the bandaids the church has been putting on for years now are just not stopping the bleeding. They need to accept that women are fully functioning, separate, adult, human beings. They need to recognize that and extend full equality, which means priesthood.
Even though I would like to be a member and feel at peace with the Savior, I am no longer allowed to become a member again because I am in a same-sex marriage, so maybe I can say this because the can’t excommunicate me again:
Women should hold the Priesthood – Full Stop.
Thanks Sam, for your efforts on behalf of women. If I had daughters, I would struggle even more that I already do in relation to the church. My wife, as aware of the concerns as me, still manages to have hope and understanding, where mine has all but gone out years ago. I often wonder how members with daughters can stay. I know that usual replies to this wonderment: the Church is lead by fallible men, things will be worked in the next life, women have different roles, etc., but the damage to their psyche (despite what good the gospel provides them) seems to me to be too much. Strength, hope, and faith to everyone attempting to raise daughters in the Church.
Thanks for your comments, everybody!
Leadership can get pretty weird about women/girls helping with the sacrament ordinance. A hard of hearing woman I know once had to argue with her bishop about her translator being allowed to sign the sacrament prayer because the translator was a woman. He wanted my friend to teach a man how to do it.
Yes. Yes. And yes again. And may I add that when ward boundaries are created the number of youth and primary should be considered. Currently only Melchizedek priesthood and total number are counted. Talk about second class citizens. A few years ago my daughter was the only primary girl age 8-12. The ward next door had 22. Were they interested in combining activity days? No. They were overwhelmed.
Thanks Michinita. I think my son is the only (or one of very few) kid in his multi-year primary class. Here, unfortunately, that’s probably not an issue that church could resolve; Mormons from the West are happy to come to big cities for their educations and early careers, but tend to leave (for the suburbs or to go back west) when their kids start getting into school. So we tend to have a fairly large nursery, a reasonably large junior primary, and then almost nothing (aside from a few families that enjoy city life). Still, even here the church could put more thought into how to group older children and teenagers.
Anna,
I recently attended a youth fireside where a young woman conducted. I left in tears because I suddenly realized that while I had similarly lead co-ed meetings in my youth, now that I have matured and grown in every way, I am ineligible to ever lead a mixed group at church. It felt like a bait and switch. Trick the young woman into thinking we value her. Then when she’s too invested to walk away, shove her in a corner to collect dust.
Love this! Thank you so much.
I spent 18 months at home preparing and passing the sacrament and loved it. My husband said the prayer, I checked it and gave him the “bishop’s nod,” it was fantastic. This practice gave my sabbath more meaning. I found myself looking forward to it and thinking about all week. Truly remembering.
Thanks Laura. I’m so happy you were able to do that.
Hi Sam:
It truly is our collective loss when we restrict your daughters’ ability to serve us. Were it up to me, I would gladly welcome this change.
Thank you, Chadwick!
Teach your daughters to have a relationship with God and Christ. Then their relationship with the church won’t matter so much. I’ve had good priesthood leaders, bad ones and indifferent ones, but God is always there. He answers when I ask, He comforts, He assures me of His love. I attend church because that is where I found Him, forty-six years ago, and one of the places I feel His spirit. The church is administered by men, often good, humble men, but still fallible, doing the best they can, but not necessarily the best. We need to show them grace, just as the Lord shows us. Keep plugging away Sam, it may well happen. I just attended a baptism with a sister witness. It felt good!
I’m 69 and have four daughters. I have given up hope that Young Women will ever get to pass the sacrament – let alone receive the Priesthood. It is the Church’s loss because only two of my daughters have stayed in the Church. The “twin relics of barbarism” – Polygamy and Priesthood access have wreaked havoc in our congregations.
On the one hand I have had a similar experience with my daughter and have stood up and pushed for more progressive policies–for example, I have been vocal and am glad that the church dropped its relationship with BSA on the basis of unequal funding to the YM and YW alone and that already seems to be bearing some fruit in my neck of the woods.
But on the other, I don’t believe that the current leadership of the church has to be locked into scripture for it to institute a policy. After all, priesthood keys are for enacting policy to match current times. This would be pretty disruptive culturally speaking to the more conservative members of the church than either you or I–and by that, I mean about 70% of the active membership. There’s a whole lot of policy changes towards the YW program that I would like to see put in place that would move in a better direction that I think would not cause this level of upheaval before we got to this. Like, for example, actually giving the YW age groups meaningful names instead of 14-15 year olds or the previous “Beehives”, “Miamaids”, etc.
@0t: If I understand correctly, you assert that because you think a large percentage of people in the church would be culturally uncomfortable expanding who can pass the sacrament that you are ok leaving a practice in place that has no doctrinal basis yet wreaks havoc on the psyche of girls and women in the church and causes pain to those who love them? Cool, cool. Yeah, definitely don’t want to make anyone the least bit uncomfortable.