Third Hour, Episode 1: Mormon Women’s Whiplash

Welcome to Third Hour, a new podcast from By Common Consent!
The idea for this podcast blossomed during a very lively discussion on a Facebook post from former BCC permablogger Natalie Brown. She wrote:
I struggle with how the LDS Church tends to promote to leadership roles or feature in campaigns women who hold / held prominent professional roles rather than followed the endless prescriptive, prophetic advice to stay home. (Remember, for example, the role play in the YW’s manual in which a talented female scientist practiced saying no to her career so that she could raise kids?) To be sure, I disliked that advice myself, but to this day I feel unable to pursue anything without dealing with layers of guilt and mixed-messaging from those closest to me. Indeed, I feel a great deal of paralysis when attempting to plan a life for myself. And so I find this institutional whiplash hard. Like, WHY saddle so many women like me with these lifelong feelings if it turns out that the Church didn’t really mean it? Or, conversely, why not promote and highlight more caregivers if the Church really feels that’s what has most value? Long, complicated topics . . .
Long, complicated topics indeed. The post ended up garnering nearly 100 comments, with many Mormon women sharing their own experiences of what Natalie referred to as “whiplash.” I was one of those commenters. So was BCC permablogger Carolyn Homer. And Emily Butler, a friend of Natalie’s from college.
From that thread emerged the idea to do a roundtable about Mormon women’s whiplash. We set a time to meet and record, and then… well, our conversation just kept spiraling out into more and more complex topics, mostly having to deal with being a woman connected to Mormonism in late capitalism. We decided this would need to be a series to cover all the ground we wanted to cover. And what better place to get conversational nourishment than skipping your third-hour meeting chattering away in the foyer? (Yes, we’re aware of the two-hour block… so spend your now-free third hour with us!)
Tune in to hear what we hope is the first of many episodes diving into “deep culture,” which we know is at least as important as “deep doctrine.” Topics discussed include the Church’s messaging around family, education, and career; the way prescribed life scripts and narratives shape Mormon life; generational differences in how “institutional whiplash” is experienced; and some changes we’d like to see moving forward. Happy listening!
Cover photo by Taylor Deas-Melesh on Unsplash
Comments
For me the whiplash was going to the temple for the first time in the mid-90s. The YW program taught me that I had a Divine Nature and Individual Worth and emphasized my relationship with my Heavenly Father as a Daughter of God. No mention of a husband in between in 6 years. I immediately recognized it as a relic from the 1800s but why was it still there? It made no sense to me to keep something so archaic around. What a bait and switch for all females growing up in the church. Not cool.
Whiplash for women is not just an LDS problem, nor is it just an American or late capitalist problem. Whiplash is not just a women’s problem. It happens to any group in a backseat position to the drivers in power in a society. That includes minorities. The backseat groups’ maps are laid out for them by the drivers and their elite front seat group. The backseat groups give input on their maps and some small suggestions might make it into the map. That helps the backseat groups feel validated and supported. But the backseat groups are never included in drawing up the overall map and are told differing answers about it when they ask, but mostly “It’s complicated and we’ve got experts working on it.” The backseat groups’ maps change to fit the needs of the drivers’ controlling map. When your group’s map gets a major update or backdate, that’s whiplash. “Wait. What?!” Backseat people who go along well to get along, get certain rewards like certain token recognitions and treats, but their group as a whole is ignored. Troublemakers will be shoved out the door while the bus keeps on moving.
I just finished listening to your inaugural podcast. Thank you for saying out loud what my friends and I often discuss in private! As a lifelong member of the church I have never fit in with the “standard script” that is given to girls from a very young age and told that this is “the only acceptable way to be and to live your life”. Looking back on my life now in later middle age I have no regrets that I could not and did not follow the script. My mother still doesn’t understand why I refused to follow in her footsteps, and I still have ward and other church members who look at me askance when I express opinions that aren’t “on script”. What they don’t realize is that all of my decisions have been prayerfully made and have not been acts of rebellion against the church. God made each of us wonderfully different, and what works for one individual may be extremely detrimental to the wellbeing of another person. We are not meant to be photocopies of some kind of fantasy church member. I look forward to to the next podcast!