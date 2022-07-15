You Didn’t Fail at Church Checkbox Parenting

One of the worst things I’ve encountered online among church members is the idea that if your children leave the church it’s because of you, their parents, did something wrong.
It’s obvious that this is awful in so many ways, but I want to talk about the fear and shame and church conditioning that underlies it.
Because let me tell you, as a mom of young adults and teens who is looking around at the other parents my age with their kids, pretty much every single church family I know is dealing with the loss of expectations that all their children will grow up to be church members who marry in the temple. Church checkbox families are no longer the reality for really any family and we need to confront that as a church.
And lest you think it isn’t happening around you, in your family, in your extended family, and in your ward family then more than likely your kids are too young at this point or they are afraid to tell you. Even the church understands the tsunami coming at them, if this new institute class is any indicator.
Honestly, there should be a Sunday School class called “You didn’t fail. Parenting when your children no longer believe.” It would be filled in most wards.
In said class, instead of thinking we failed somehow, we could talk about how all of us are really trying to do our best with the tools that we were given. That the agency, so prized in our rhetoric, can lead to beautiful journeys that our children take, even if it is away from the church where they were raised. That kids who are queer find very little to recommend the church in it’s current state and how can we do better? Instead of feeling shame every time a well-meaning church member bore their testimony about God blessing them in their family checking church boxes of missions, temple marriages, baby blessings, we can be vulnerable about what we perceive as loss and rework our understanding of what God has planned outside the checkboxes.
Feeling like we have failed as parents, that our families should feel ashamed of those who left, or that the very idea of someone leaving the church means we refuse to have open-hearted conversations about it and instead cast blame is fear, plain and simple.
So more and more I’m believing that our sealings to family aren’t broken when members step
away from the church. And acting like it is, both in our own heads, or from those who profess to be our brothers and sisters in the gospel, is what truly strains and breaks those seals. Instead we should be doing all we can to keep the relationship strong in all the loving and accepting ways we can. That’s what truly binds us together in love.
Comments
“…pretty much every single church family I know is dealing with the loss of expectations that all their children will grow up to be church members who marry in the temple. Church checkbox families are no longer the reality for really any family and we need to confront that as a church.” This is the truth. In my ward and stake it is as evident as the sky is blue. And adjusting my own expectations for my own family has made it easier to deal with. But as a church I fear we have been much, much too slow in effectively dealing with these changing dynamics. (I teach early morning seminary so I have that front-row seat to the situation as well).
Very interesting points. You’ve illustrated well the frustration and guilt that the faithful parent(s) must face when their child(ren) step away from the church. At this point in history it seems it’s not only the children though. A huge number of formerly faithful members are doing the same it seems; some of them who have been regular church goer and tithe payers for decades. For myself I was inactive for 32 years. After my non-LDS husband died, I moved into a great ward and was reactivated. I was able to maintain that until COVID and the resultant fall out from it. I’ve never gone back, and it’s doubtful I ever will. A sort of schism has popped up between members in my ward about COVID and what it means. Most are non-vaxxers who refused to mask up, even when Covid ran rampant. I have a terminal illness and it was only good common sense for me to avoid places where such entitled people were. Several startling changes have arisen in the time too, changes to the church itself, our foundation and the ‘revelation’ of things long held to be truthful as lies or at least half-truths (Joseph Smith papers). This has unsettled me badly, and I cannot in good conscience attend a church that is undergoing such massive changes. So I’ve joined the crowd of ‘steppers away’. I still hold what I was taught as a child and teenager growing up in the church as true. I find my own worship of Christ and God enhanced rather than diminished too. Are the children you write of just the beginning of a wave of changes in the face of what a Mormon (sorry, LDS. Oops can’t use that one either) member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is? That whole branding thing was only one of many revelations that seem to me to be more about our image and not about Christ at all. Just my opinion.
I’m almost unsure such a class would be attended very well, just because so many seem to think whatever their children are doing that’s not in line with the church is a trial for them, the parents. We love might history and morality lessons, but even with the current “self reliance” courses, it’s pulling teeth to get anyone to even admit they’d need someone else’s help.
Seriously wanted to shake the High Councilor who lamented how his biggest trial was his daughter who came home early from her mission and is now in a relationship with another woman.
This is so true. I’m down two for two. Both of my children have left the church and my husband was never a member, so I feel like every bad choice I made has come to haunt me. I tried so hard to do what I was supposed to do by myself in terms of going to church, fulfilling callings, saying meal and bedtime prayers, and setting a good example. It was exhausting because I had no support from my spouse.
Anyhoo – now my Non-binary pansexual daughter wants nothing to do with the organization in the least and my son who was the 100% model all-in kid, has now rejected everything and is agnostic/atheist?
Every. Single. Day. I weep over what I could have done differently and how my whole life feels like a failure (all the quotes, man, al-l-l-l the quotes…) It would really be a major shift to hear something *hopeful* and uplifting from the church. I know I’m not the only one who feels like a parenting (i.e. human) failure. It’s hard.
I think your observation is spot on. This is one of the great disconnects in our current Church, and I’m looking at my immediate family and what I see in my local ward: parents are in, huge chunk of kids are out. And yet everyone wants to pretend that it either (1) isn’t happening, (2) is only happening to them, or (3) this is some kind of sifting of the wheat from the tares/refiner’s fire sort of thing. In other words, they are either the exception to Gospel promises or the casualty in End Times thinking. I don’t want to turn and blame any individual parent for their kids’ own unbelief. That isn’t fair or productive. I look at my siblings, and I think they’ve lived good lives and largely done right by their children. It didn’t make a difference.
However, I don’t think that gets us off the hook. Although we may not be responsible for their leaving the Church qua parents (in our role as the folks who are raising them in the home), I do think we are collectively responsible for their leaving the Church and their childhood beliefs qua members of the Church community (in our roles as participants who dictate, form, teach, pass on ideas, indoctrinate, raise, guide other young members of our community, and otherwise explain the value and role of religion). In that we have failed. I can say that because the numbers back me up.
I would posit that we (collectively) have advanced a version and vision of religion–not just Mormonism, but religion–that is largely irrelevant to this next generation. It offers them little that they are seeking for, and doesn’t meet any of their needs. Whose fault is that? I think it is ours. We’re offering them something they can easily do without, and when we tell them that it comes at some cost and some price, the decision gets even more obvious. The decline of religion in our society is because we have not adapted our notions of religion and religious communities to the actual needs of its own people. That intransigence, stubbornness, and lack of imagination is actually our fault.
So nobody should be beating themselves up as bad parents. But I think we all ought to shoulder the burden and beat ourselves up a little bit for being bad members of the Church. If we were different, and had something better to offer, I do not believe that people generally act against their own self-interest and well-being. If our religion was a net benefit to them, they’d stick around. Of that I’m pretty sure.
Thank you for this post.
A talk by Brad Wilcox about “warning labels” edited for the Ensign October 2008 perpetuates some of this harmful thinking.
oops^New Era
meems, I’m so sorry. And I feel pretty confident that it really isn’t about any “bad choice” you made. Almost every family I know is going through this, regardless of their membership/marital status and their righteousness and parenting skill.
I felt this post in my soul, every single thing. Especially that judgement and blame of others is rooted in fear. Fear that the same thing could happen to our family- but if we can pinpoint the blame on something the parents did/didn’t do, it gives us a false sense of control over our own situation.
Truth is, we don’t have control over half the things we think we do. And life is a journey of learning, not some pass/fail test. If we are arrogant and judgmental, I think God has his ways of teaching us how to be more like him. I used to think I failed at my only purpose in life because I have kids who didn’t check all the boxes or checked them and then unchecked them. It’s taken years, but I realize how unhealthy that thinking was. I now try to only internalize the healthy things that are said at church and dismiss the things that don’t feel right to me, but not going to lie- sometimes it’s hard.
Assuming (without evidence, because there is none) that the children of “progmos” leave at a higher rate than others, it seems like less progressive members might consider the effect that seeing their parents ostracized or treated as second-class citizens might have on those children. Teenagers may disrespect their parents, but they are also defensive when other adults show disrespect–a church that doesn’t want their family will not likely seem like one they should invest in.
Agree that our perception of sealing can work against it in a kind of circular damage circuit. Fine post.
Let’s add another point: the church didn’t fail, either.
C. Keen–I’d be interested in an argument for that assertion.
I had a sibling resign from the church almost 20 years ago (before it was cool, and long before we were having more compassionate conversations about such things like we are in this forum). My parents felt like failures and it wrecked their relationship with my sibling for years. I myself had my own seasons of rebellion, sidestepping or ignoring some of the checkboxes at times.
As a nuanced believer now, I’m saddened by all the unnecessary parental heartbreak that resulted from these very personal decisions grown children made as individuals to pursue their own spiritual paths. This is the outgrowth of a screwed up culture that doesn’t really honor the individual choices of others, Nelson’s “sad heaven”, etc, even when we outwardly claim to (11th AoF).
But on the other hand, I don’t think parents that are forceful, overbearing and hyperreligious should be let off the hook so easily, especially when such parenting borders on abuse. My current bishop comes to mind. He’s an absolute buffoon who is ignorant at best, religiously overbearing at worst while projecting a faux-humble countenance. Three of his four adult children have left the church, and I’m quite certain his parenting style was a contributing factor. And I want him to feel bad about it and suffer for it. It’s the only way he will learn. At the very least, I want him to stop giving me unsolicited parenting advice about how to raise “righteous youth in Zion” because he has clearly demonstrated that he is unqualified to do so.
I’m just here to appreciate usage of ‘tote the line’ instead of ‘toe the line’, fantastic.
“tote the line”? I’ve always thought it was “toe the line” and my husband thinks its “tow the line”
As I was thinking about this, I considered my family dynamics. My husband is 1 of 7. Of those siblings, 2 are out. It’s doubtful the other 5 will leave, but 10 years ago it was doubtful the 2 who left would leave. Of the 24 living grandchildren, 12 are out and there are 2 I don’t know about.
I’m 1 of 4. I’m the only one out. Of the 9 grandkids, only my 3 are out, but, mine are the oldest and only ones who are adults. It remains to be seen what happens with the younger kids. I don’t really see my siblings leaving the church.
When I go farther afield, to my cousins and their kids, more have left the church than I would have ever predicted while growing up. But if I go up the genealogy tree, family leaving the church would have been scandalous. My family were pioneer stock. They were all in for generations.
This is an interesting dynamic to think about. Some people thrive in the organization, and some people whither. Siblings who were raised under the same roof with the same religious teachings. Attended the same wards with the same leadership. Had nearly identical foundational learning. I think it has little to do with parents and parenting. We are individuals. And The Church isn’t one size fits all. The Gospel might be, but not The Church.
“The decline of religion in our society is because we have not adapted our notions of religion and religious communities to the actual needs of its own people.”
Ian, I agree 100%, but I would go even farther to say that it’s not just a decline in religion, but there’s a growing loss of faith or trust in institutions in general: churches, governments, industries, etc. All of which are failing to address the worsening material and spiritual conditions of people in these times of late capitalism.
Anecdotal, but I noticed this at a recent family reunion, parents that were in the boomer/older gen X age groups were shocked to hear their adult children express their indifference or apathy towards the USA as nation, expressing sentiments along the lines of “I wouldn’t care if our country collapsed” or “I don’t think the USA is a force for good in the world” or “I don’t think our military actually makes us safer, in fact they make us collectively less safe”.
It was interesting to watch the horror play out on these parents’ (and grandparents’) faces at beholding the institutional apathy of their adult children.
Anyway, at the level of the Church, I don’t know how you fix this. My idea would be starting to lean towards fostering a culture of community and mutual aid based on the doctrine of charity and Christ-like love while the checkbox items and ordinances take a backseat. I think we have all the components to do that, with our welfare infrastructure but it’s not being mobilized in that way. I do believe the Church leadership is entitled to divine revelation, but I also believe that their worldview can get in the way. These guys all grew up a long time ago in very different times in which there was more implicit trust in institutions (there was no way for most people to know otherwise back then) I don’t think they would ‘get it’ even if it was explained to them.
My grandparents had 12 kids and were engaged parents, served faithfully, pioneer stock, etc. By the time I was a teenager and old enough to know, half the kids were inactive. I lived with my grandmother one summer and saw her talk to a couple of her kids and she loved them all regardless.
It reminds me of my brother who died of SIDS and there was always an undertone that it was the parents fault. Recent research has shown it’s genetic but the years of damage are still there.
It pains me how harshly we judge each other. I know it’s getting better but so many church leaders hold these stale views.
All of my tween-teen-college kids have left. I think the college kid would like to return, but there isn’t anywhere for her to go for LDS community support her own age. She had zero desire to go to a church college and goes to a fabulous state school, but that means the ‘student ward’ is mostly 30-somethings still living with their parents. She went a couple of times and gave up.
Two of my kids are LGBT and that is the real deal-breaker for all of them. It’s hard to really explain just how demoralizing and demeaning our services can be to LGBT kids.
All of which leads me to not blaming myself at all that they left. I feel like the church shoved them out the door, and that was assisted by ward members and the disapproving looks they gave my (non-LGBT) daughter when she decided she hated wearing dresses and wanted to wear pants to church. That Sunday was really the beginning of the end.
My spouse is devastated by their leaving. I still seek for ways to give them the good of the church, and I want them to feel some connection to the history and religion. But I totally get why they are leaving. At their age, I would have done the exact same thing.
Ward members treat me as if I’m struggling, upset, hurt that my kids aren’t active. I’m not though, and I never quite know what to say…