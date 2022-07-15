You Didn’t Fail at Church Checkbox Parenting

by

One of the worst things I’ve encountered online among church members is the idea that if your children leave the church it’s because of you, their parents, did something wrong.

It’s obvious that this is awful in so many ways, but I want to talk about the fear and shame and church conditioning that underlies it.

Because let me tell you, as a mom of young adults and teens who is looking around at the other parents my age with their kids, pretty much every single church family I know is dealing with the loss of expectations that all their children will grow up to be church members who marry in the temple. Church checkbox families are no longer the reality for really any family and we need to confront that as a church.

And lest you think it isn’t happening around you, in your family, in your extended family, and in your ward family then more than likely your kids are too young at this point or they are afraid to tell you. Even the church understands the tsunami coming at them, if this new institute class is any indicator.

Honestly, there should be a Sunday School class called “You didn’t fail. Parenting when your children no longer believe.” It would be filled in most wards.

In said class, instead of thinking we failed somehow, we could talk about how all of us are really trying to do our best with the tools that we were given. That the agency, so prized in our rhetoric, can lead to beautiful journeys that our children take, even if it is away from the church where they were raised. That kids who are queer find very little to recommend the church in it’s current state and how can we do better? Instead of feeling shame every time a well-meaning church member bore their testimony about God blessing them in their family checking church boxes of missions, temple marriages, baby blessings, we can be vulnerable about what we perceive as loss and rework our understanding of what God has planned outside the checkboxes.

Feeling like we have failed as parents, that our families should feel ashamed of those who left, or that the very idea of someone leaving the church means we refuse to have open-hearted conversations about it and instead cast blame is fear, plain and simple.

So more and more I’m believing that our sealings to family aren’t broken when members step

away from the church. And acting like it is, both in our own heads, or from those who profess to be our brothers and sisters in the gospel, is what truly strains and breaks those seals. Instead we should be doing all we can to keep the relationship strong in all the loving and accepting ways we can. That’s what truly binds us together in love.