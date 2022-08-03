Mercy and Justice are not polar opposites

by

A few weeks ago, I was attending my new ward and the bishop got up to speak. He was talking about the power of the atonement and, honestly, there are so many ways to understand the atonement I don’t really mind if people disagree with me regarding how it works. But he said something that I’ve heard a lot, that is a natural extension of the way that we talk about the atonement, but that I think completely misses the point. He said, at one point, that the essence of the gospel and the atonement was the reconciliation of justice and mercy (which I agree with), which is hard to understand because they are polar opposites. It’s the last part that I think needs reconsideration.

The traditional “Judeo/Christian” notion of justice stretches back to Moses (and Hammurabi before him (start with law 196)). The notion of a fair, proportionate, and equitable reaction to some injustice, so that community (or divine) notions of right and wrong can be satisfied, is, in its literal sense, referred to as lex talionis (feel free to correct, o legal scholars). An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth is the archetype of this sort of justice. It is fair, reasonable, and completely barbaric. When people or societies attempt to adopt this sort of justice today, they are rightly criticized and occasionally even face consequences.

For one thing, it starts to get tricky once you move beyond clearly delineated body parts. The prohibition on murder, for example, states that if you kill someone you will be killed. But, for example, Moses and Hammurabi (keep going after 196) didn’t see people as equally valuable. So if you killed someone’s slave, the proscribed punishment isn’t death. It is to pay the slave’s owner some amount, dependent on the value of the slave. And if, say, someone stole something from you, you aren’t automatically allowed to take one of their things. Restitution in this case is restoration (they have to give you back what is yours), but that doesn’t feel punish-y enough to some people. So other punishments, disproportionate punishments (start with law 7), are doled out even in Moses’s law.

So Moses’s law, the example of basic fairness in justice, isn’t actually all that fair or just. The other thing is that, of course, mercy isn’t like justice. Opposites have to have something in common to be opposites. This is why the opposite of woman is man, not lunchboxes. Justice describes a system that, if nothing else, supersedes individual power. That all people are treated equally by the law is a necessity in any just system. Mercy, on the other hand, is entirely about how a person uses their personal power and privilege. The concerns of justice dwell on a higher plane than mercy. In other words, both a merciful and an unmerciful act can be considered just or unjust, depending on the system of justice being applied. The one doesn’t really inherently affect the other.

Mercy is now and has ever been a matter of privilege. Whether that privilege comes to you by birthright, election, accident, or design, in order to be merciful, you have to have power over someone else. I cannot extend mercy to a criminal if I am not involved in their trial in any way or even if I am a bystander watching in the courtroom. Only the judge and jury are given that privilege. I can’t unground some other person’s child. If I have no power over the person, however well-intentioned, I cannot extend them mercy. And mercy is not an inherent good nor is its lack inherently bad. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be upset when judges give community service to young rapists with bright futures.

Now we come to the crux of it. Years ago, I used to believe that mercy is inherently unjust because it isn’t fair. It isn’t fair to punish one person, even Christ, for the sins committed by some other person. People understand this (it is why, however wrong-headed I think they are, people are anti-abortion). But here is the thing: Justice is not and never has been some abstract, objective “eye for eye” system for the resolution of conflict. People have always been involved and have always corrupted it in ways both obvious and invisible. Mercy can combat that corruption, of course, but there are many other ways (legislation, reform, revolution, and so forth) to accomplish similar systemic changes. And all of these means to change systems are not and cannot be the systems themselves. Therefore, they are not the system’s opposites.

So what does that mean for us? It means that the best and most just systems imaginable, including God’s, have mercy built in because mercy is a necessary aspect of any just system. There are always mitigating circumstances, unintended consequences, simple accidents, and extreme circumstances that demand applications of the law that can contradict typical legal structure. Does this mean that we throw our legal system? Heaven forbid! But it might mean that we focus less on punishing delinquents because we should be able to admit that we don’t always do a good job of distinguishing them from the downtrodden. God’s grace, as it were, falls on both the sinner and the saint.