What the Actual F***?!?

By Common Consent, a Mormon Blog
The greatest Mormon blog in the universe.
So, I guess the reason we have all those billions is to pay off settlements in civil lawsuits for sexual abuse?
There will be and should be hell to pay.
Burn Kirton McConkie and everyone behind this “risk management” call-line to the ground.
Add to this that a judge did not approve the BSA settlement because the *church* insisted on broad protections against liability in abuse cases as part of their $250M payment. Not just broad protections in BSA cases, in ALL cases.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The Living Christ
BCC FB
Enter your email address to follow BCC and receive new posts by email.
Email Address:
Follow
Cannot load blog information at this time.
So, I guess the reason we have all those billions is to pay off settlements in civil lawsuits for sexual abuse? There will be and should be hell to pay. Burn Kirton McConkie and everyone behind this “risk management” call-line to the ground.
Return to top of page
Blog at WordPress.com.
Comments
Add to this that a judge did not approve the BSA settlement because the *church* insisted on broad protections against liability in abuse cases as part of their $250M payment. Not just broad protections in BSA cases, in ALL cases.