What the Actual F***?!?

August 4, 2022

So, I guess the reason we have all those billions is to pay off settlements in civil lawsuits for sexual abuse?

There will be and should be hell to pay.

Burn Kirton McConkie and everyone behind this “risk management” call-line to the ground.

  Cyl says:
    August 4, 2022 at 6:51 am

    Add to this that a judge did not approve the BSA settlement because the *church* insisted on broad protections against liability in abuse cases as part of their $250M payment. Not just broad protections in BSA cases, in ALL cases.

