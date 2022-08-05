A Few Minor, and Hopefully Helpful Editing Suggestions on the LDS Church’s Recent Statement about Abuse

by

Church Offers Statement on Help Line and Abuse

The abuse of a child or any other individual is inexcusable. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands with the victims and survivors of abuse and desires to use its resources to prevent abuse and to protect those who experience it. The Church must never be used as a screen to hide abusers from the consequences of their actions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes this, teaches this, and dedicates tremendous resources and efforts to prevent, report and address abuse. Our hearts break for these children and all victims of abuse.

We have been saddened by the recent accusations about the way that the Church’s help line might have contributed to ongoing abuse in Arizona. The nature and the purpose of the Church’s help line was seriously mischaracterized in a recent Associated Press article. We established the help line is instrumental in ensuring to ensure that all legal requirements for reporting are met. It provides a place for local leaders, who serve voluntarily and are not professional therapists or pastoral counselors, to receive direction from experts to determine who should make a report and whether they (local leaders) should play a role in that reporting. When a leader calls the help line, the conversation is about how to stop the abuse, care for the victim and ensure compliance with reporting obligations. even in cases when the law provides clergy-penitent privilege or restricts what can be shared from private ecclesiastical conversations.

We will immediately undertake a thorough review of the help line to determine what might have gone wrong in this situation, and we will make whatever changes we need to make to ensure that it always accomplishes its most fundamental task of protecting those who suffer from abuse. And because the hotline is just one of many safeguards put in place by the Church to prevent abuse, we will review all of our policies and procedures and seek advice from counselors, social workers, and victim’s advocates on how we can improve the ways that we protect children and other human beings from abuse. Any member serving in a role with children or youth is required to complete a training every few years about how to watch for, report and address abuse. Leaders and members are offered resources on how to prevent, address and report abuse of any kind. Church teachings and handbooks are clear and unequivocal about the evils of abuse. Members who violate those teachings are disciplined by the Church and may lose their privileges or membership. These are just a few examples.

The story presented in the AP article is difficult to read, and some Church members may be tempted to attack the news organization delivering the message or to try to invalidate or deemphasize the experiences of the children who have been abused. This is not the way to oversimplified and incomplete and is a serious misrepresentation of the Church and its efforts. We will continue to teach and follow Jesus Christ’s admonition to care for one another, especially in our efforts related to abuse. We should always be asking ourselves what more we can do to prevent people from suffering sexual and other types of abuse. We can never be satisfied that we have done enough.