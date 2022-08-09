What would ‘doing it well’ look like?

by

“How did you get this number?”

“I found it online. I was amazed that the church would have a helpline like this for–“

“This line is only for bishops or sometimes other priesthood leaders. We can’t talk with survivors.”

“Is there a church hotline for survivors?”

“No. Please contact your bishop for support. Goodbye.”

…

I’d been “in the field” — if you can even call it that (fn1) — for about two months when I made this phone call in spring 2009. I was poring over every written work, talk, or resource ever published by the church or its leaders on family violence and stumbled across the helpline in an online chat forum. I was delighted — at least until I saw a few people commenting that it didn’t do survivors much good because it was only for bishops and priesthood leaders.

No way, I thought. You can’t support the survivor if you don’t support the survivor — like, you can’t address abuse if your services exclude the people who have been abused. This can’t be right. There’s no way the church missed something that basic.…right?

So I made this call. And found out that the people I thought must be misrepresenting the church’s position were telling the truth. The church had invested huge resources and effort into addressing abuse, and then had excluded abuse survivors from accessing them.

What the helpline basically amounts to is liability management for the church through conversations between local priesthood leadership (mainly bishops) and the Kirton McConkie law firm. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In an organization as large and diffuse as the church, with local leadership that changes so rapidly with so little training, a resource like the helpline offers a port in the storm for bishops, prevents a lot of legal issues from poor training, and infuses the entire structure of the church with resources and a scaffolding to respond to abuse. Especially in the 1990s, when the helpline was established, it was an avant garde investment in response to abuse.

Because the helpline has been the main organized, comprehensive abuse resource the church offers to its wards and stakes for decades, many people hope or assume it must have some ministerial function, just like I did in 2009. But it does not. Survivors, leaders and other bystanders who look to the Church’s abuse helpline expecting to hear the Sermon on the Mount or see Christ cleansing the temple will leave empty, frustrated and spiritually hungry or broken. It’s more like the abuse equivalent of the White Handbook for missionaries.

But here’s the thing: imagine that you’re a missionary, and the only church tool you have to help investigators transform through the love and Atonement of Jesus Christ is the White Handbook (and you can’t even let them read it). What an epic disaster that would be. That’s not where the Gospel is; that’s not where hope, healing and conversion in Jesus Christ come from (fn2). Without the ministerial aids that help missionaries and investigators come unto Christ in an intimate, personal way, the administrative liability prevention policies outlined in the White Handbook would be spiritually irrelevant. And so it is with the abuse helpline.

Unlike the White Handbook, resources like Preach My Gospel focus on ministerial content, rather than administrative procedures. They explain how to use the foundational resources of our faith – scriptures, prayer, modern revelation, etc – to light a person’s path toward conversion in Christ. That is why the White Handbook is useless to anyone but set-apart missionaries, while Preach my Gospel can feel relevant and edifying before, during, after, and independent of any set-apart missionary service.

If the abuse helpline is the White Handbook of the church’s abuse response diffused through wards and stakes, what would be the Preach My Gospel of the church’s abuse response? What would be the intervention arm that centers the worth of souls and lights their path toward healing in Christ (survivors), repentance through Christ (perpetrators) and Christlike support (bystanders and leaders)?

In other words, what would a ministerial companion to the administrative liability prevention helpline look like?

Would it look like… abuse.churchofjesuschrist.org?

The first thing to do would be to take a closer look at a ministerial abuse resource the church already has: the 2018 churchofjesuschrist.org/abuse website (aka, the church abuse website). The content is compassionate, accessible, and based on current evidence-based practices for abuse intervention. Its practical ministerial support applies to leaders, members, survivors and perpetrators without placing anyone in harm’s way. Further, it is the first church resource ever to direct survivors to contact professional abuse support services rather than just their bishop (who would then call the liability prevention helpline). The second most frequent comment I hear when I discuss abuse in LDS settings is “I want to help. I just don’t know how,” and the church abuse website gives a lot of support in that direction (fn3).

Yet, while the abuse website is available to all members, it’s not diffused through wards and stakes in the same way that the abuse helpline is. In our mission analogy, it’s more like the Come Unto Christ page of the Church’s website (formerly Mormon.org) than Preach My Gospel – definitely a ministerial resource geared for its audience, but you have to know about it to find it. It is much, much harder to find and access than the abuse helpline.

In order to broadly reach abuse survivors and other members, the church’s abuse website would need the same type of publicity and awareness that Mormon.org received a decade ago. This would include both public awareness (think the “I’m a Mormon” campaign) and church-wide awareness. For example, it would be quoted freely and referenced often in General Conference talks, Come Follow Me, and any other church materials that address families, children, conflict, power, and more.

Would it look like… a survivor helpline?

Okay, so what about a helpline that does what we all thought the abuse helpline did? A phone number that helps victims, leaders, and other support structure members with evidence-based support, information, and access to local resources at any time of day or night?

Fortunately, there’s already an organization that does that. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (which operates in the US, and has many counterparts in other countries) provides those exact services. The church has recently emphasized collaboration with the Christlike efforts of other organizations (be they of any or no faith), rather than reinventing the wheel, in its recent ministerial efforts. For example, we donate our supplies and other resources to Catholic Charities and the Red Cross, who excel at distribution networking for humanitarian needs. The church can absolutely do the same for child abuse and family violence.

If information and directives about the National Domestic Violence Hotline were distributed through local leadership with the same urgency and prevalence as information and directives about the administrative abuse helpline, the quality of ministerial care for survivors would transform. Local leaders – and therefore survivors and other members – would have access to the local and best-practice information they would need to act effectively and compassionately toward survivors’ safety. Like the administrative abuse helpline, this ministerial aid and information would then be diffuse throughout the church.

Would it look like…local expertise?

Linking the church abuse website and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is the space where best practice abuse interventions and specific religious contexts meet. Both of these resources are vocal about the need for collaboration between faith and domestic violence advocacy in order to truly support religious survivors. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is openly sensitive to abuse in a wide variety of cultural contexts – including religious ones. The church abuse website points survivors to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and other local resources for hands-on support and abuse care that is sensitive to their specific situation.

Some religions have taken this a step further, creating positions within their congregations and/or global communities whose job is to integrate abuse support into their religious practice. Some ways they may do this (on a local or global scale) include:

Serving as a “go-to” for pastors or congregation members with information about community resources for abuse.

Personally accompanying survivors to police departments, advocacy centers, or other resources.

Becoming trained abuse advocates and holding workshops for local leadership, congregation members, youth, or other groups.

Serving on interfaith coalitions that address abuse.

Creating materials that explain and offer support for abuse using the language and values of their faith.

So much more.

A third component of a ministerial response to abuse in wards, stakes, and even the global church would be to cultivate this expertise among church members. With very few additional policies or programs, the church could call at least one person in each ward and stake organization (Relief Society, Elders Quorum, YM/YW, Primary) to be aware of local resources for both abuse survivors and perpetrators, and facilitate leaders’ and members’ access to these organizations. One person in each stake could oversee and provide support for these ward-level ministerial efforts, join local interfaith coalitions, and serve as a local resource and ministerial support for bishops and stake leadership the same way the abuse helpline serves as an administrative support.

On a church-wide level, joining national or global interfaith coalitions against abuse would provide support for local abuse efforts in wards and stakes and allow the church to be part of systemic national and global abuse response, similar to the partnership between the church and the NAACP or the church and the IRC. Additional resources (e.g., books, pamphlets, art, speakers, etc) that integrate LDS doctrine and culture with abuse awareness and best practices would provide additional informal means for survivors, perpetrators and others to receive support around the ministerial aspects of dealing with abuse.

The will to support abuse survivors (and perpetrators) abounds among church members. It is central to the very first covenant we make – to “mourn with those who mourn” – and is foundational to our experience of Christlike love and service.

The expertise to support abuse survivors (and perpetrators) also abounds among church members. Organizations like LDS Family Services, multiple departments at BYU, and the vast, vast number of LDS therapists and DV advocates that exist around the world speak to this.

All that’s missing for a robust ministerial response to abuse within the church is something that only the church itself can provide – an organizational structure for putting that will and that expertise into practice.

Expanding members’ access to the resources at abuse.lds.org, partnering with high-quality ministerial resources by those not of our faith (such as The Hotline and interfaith coalitions against abuse), and providing a scaffold to channel the genuine will and expertise for abuse intervention that exist among church members would provide a ministerial resource for abuse in the church that matches the administrative resource of the church abuse hotline.

With these ministerial resources robustly in place, the church’s response to abuse would not only meet all legal requirements in jurisdictions where it operates; more importantly, it would effectively support survivors’ healing, perpetrators’ repentance, and leaders’ and other members’ service to those rebuilding their lives after abuse.

As in a ministerial passage referring to ancient survivors of abuse (Isaiah 49:22-23), “they shall bring thy sons in their arms, and thy daughters shall be carried upon their shoulders…thou shalt know that I am the Lord: for they shall not be ashamed that wait for me.”

****

fn1: Basically, I had a 1-credit course taught by my roommate, read an introductory book on domestic violence, and gone on a spring break full of on-site field trips.

fn2: I’ve wondered what people would think the church is about if they excavate a White Handbook and that’s their only point of reference.

fn3: The most frequent thing I hear is “This is me. I’m a survivor.”

****

If you suspect you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse, the following resources are available to call or chat 24/7. Abuse is never the survivor’s fault:

Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453; https://www.childhelp.org/hotline/ available to kids, parents and concerned individuals in the US and Canada

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233; https://www.thehotline.org/ available to survivors and concerned individuals in the US

RAINN: 1-800-656-4673; https://www.rainn.org/ Available to survivors of unwanted sexual contact, parents, caregivers and concerned individuals

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255; https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ Available to anyone with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, their loved ones, and other concerned individuals.

