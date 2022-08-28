I am temperamentally and philosophically disinclined to Internet activism, and I am generally not righteous enough to be calling others to repentance. But I want to be on the record about this.
This is wrong. And it’s not just wrong that one fan was yelling the N word. It’s wrong that all the other fans, and the BYU team and coach did nothing. There is no excuse for silence or politeness in this situation. We have to do better. ALL of us.
Comments
I expect comments saying it didn’t really happen that way and the administration is doing what it can and etc. And maybe that’s all true. But my concern is that I see too much waiting for the administration and expecting “the man” to get it right. And us bystanders fretting about whether they will do the right thing in the end. I want to be the person who says to the shouter next to me “shut up” or “get out.” The person who stops the match until they do. The person who chooses the right, on the spot, in the moment.
You took the words out of my mouth!
Why did someone sitting in the area not contact security? Why did the BYU team continue to play? What possible good did it do to place an officer by the Duke bench – would it not have been more prudent to simply remove the offender?
People have certainly lost jobs for less. If the coach knew this was happening and did nothing, she must be gone. Perhaps this should be the end of the woman’s volleyball season this year. This is an opportunity for President Nelson to make a firm, even blunt statement in Conference next weekend, an extended statement that spells out what people must do, how we must behave. He can meet with the leaders of the NAAPC all he wants (and he should continue doing so) but is the message really getting through?
It frustrates me that, even though a security person was placed there, not a one person would corroborate what could have been heard as far as the court.
The school should be proactive about it, but it seems it’s following the same “it’s not our job to police people” that is being stridently proclaimed by the church in what it decides to not report.
There was a time years ago when doing whatever was necessary to address racist behavior might have been seen as extraordinary and courageous, something unusually praiseworthy. That is no longer the case. The minimum acceptable action in this situation is to handle it immediately and effectively. BYU fans and officials do not seem to understand that. They are groping toward an appropriate response, but what they have said and done so far shows that they don’t get it. Athletic director Tom Holmoe spoke to the crowd before the next day’s volleyball game. He said, “We didn’t live up to our best.” That is the wrong message. If we have to rise above our normal standard of behavior–if we have to be “our best”–in order to handle that situation appropriately, then our standard is unacceptably low.
@Dave C I doubt we will hear anything about this at GC, just as,we probably won’t hear about abuse,reporting problems.
It’s disgusting it appears no one spoke up or if someone did, those in charge just let it go.
Arenas where I’ve attended sporting events have a text number to report an issue. Within minutes, 6-8 off duty police officers show up and the offender is unceremoniously removed.
BYU could do something similar but they would have to wait for a revelation.