Anti-Racism, the Bystander Effect, and BYU

Friday night, a racist BYU fan harassed a Black women’s volleyball player playing for Duke. Among other things, he threatened her and called her a racial slur that is arguably the most offensive word in the contemporary English language. And nobody—not the students surrounding the racist, not the game officials, not BYU’s athletic director, nobody—took actions to stop it.[fn1] (And it’s not like BYU officials didn’t know—Rachel Richardson, the Duke player at whom the racist invective was aimed, said that BYU’s coaching staff was told what was happening. And I’ve been to volleyball games at the Smith Fieldhouse—you can definitely hear what people shout.)
Utah’s governor expressed his “disgust” and sadness at the story, and rightly pointed out that we need to fix society so that “racist a**holes like this never feel comfortable attacking others.” And Sunday night, BYU’s women’s volleyball coach issued an apology and a promise to do better.
But the thing is, this wasn’t an isolated incident. And it’s going to happen again.
Why do I say that? In part because over the last several years, racism has been emboldened and mainstreamed. Partly I say that because this is a repeated theme in Utah athletics. (See fans at Jazz games, high school sports, more high school sports, yet more high school sports, even more high school sports.)
This type of racism is, among other things, a deep moral failure. And it’s a deep moral failure by the church. I’m sure not every person in Utah yelling racial slurs at Black athletes is Mormon. But I’m also sure that some not-insignificant portion are. And, given our dicey history of institutional racism, it’s not a problem we can ignore. It’s not a problem we can deny. It’s a problem we need to confront, and one we need to confront as quickly as we can; it is a hand or foot that we need to cut off and cast away, an eye they we need to pluck out and cast it from us.
Part of the necessary reckoning is learning our history. We like to point out that Joseph Smith was opposed to slavery, and that we ended our racial priesthood restriction in 1978. But did you know that at least a handful of members who moved to Nauvoo, IL, brought their enslaved persons with them, kept in slavery? (Illinois was a free state, but that was a contested position.) Did you know the Utah legislature legalized Black and Native American slavery in 1852, with the support of Brigham Young and Orson Spencer? The 1978 revelation didn’t undo that history. And we need to learn that history, both so that we don’t repeat it and so that we can right the wrongs we committed as an institution and a people.
But part of it is learning how to shut down racism in our midst. There has been a lot of criticism not only of the BYU athletic administration, but of the students sitting near the racist individual, who heard what he yelled and didn’t stop him.
And that criticism is right. His neighbors’ inaction represents a significant moral failing. But it’s a moral failing that can be prevented in the future.
Because responding to racism (or misogyny or other types of abuse and discrimination) isn’t natural and it isn’t intuitive. In fact, their inaction has a name: the “bystander effect.” And a sporting event is the perfect storm for the bystander effect—as counterintuitive as it sounds, the more people present, the less likely it is that any individual will intervene. (That’s not an excuse, of course—the bystander effect isn’t an impenetrable wall.)
How do you counter the bystander effect? Awareness and explicit training. And that bystander awareness training has become increasingly common, among other places, as part of DEI initiatives at colleges and universities.
Would DEI training have prevented the harasser from his racist attacks? I don’t know; he wasn’t a BYU student, so implementing anti-racist training at BYU wouldn’t have dissuaded him. But training the students seated around him in how to respond to racism would have empowered them and given them the skills to respond productively and effectively.
Is that training going to happen? I certainly hope so. But it’s worth noting that Elder Clark Gilbert, the current commissioner of CES, has expressed skepticism over DEI initiatives, conceding that BYU has work to do in being racially inclusive, but that
The DEI programs in the world are not the way BYU should do it. We should find a gospel-centered approach. We should be better than we are now, and we should be a light to the world but not replicating the world.
Here’s the thing: I don’t think anybody in the DEI space would argue that there is a perfect DEI program. And it may be the we can develop a gospel-centered approach that is more effective for church members.
But we don’t have that LDS-specific program yet. We haven’t taught BYU students, Utahns, or, I suspect, members worldwide how to effectively intervene against racism. Too many of us haven’t internalized the evil that racism represents. So yes, let’s keep pushing toward better and better anti-racism training and teaching.
But in the meantime, let’s use the tools that already exist in the world. Let’s ensure that next time someone at BYU yells racial slurs at a Black athlete, the students around them understand the bystander effect, understand how to overcome it, understand the importance of overcoming it, and act to stop that racism. (Also, let’s put that training into our Sunday meetings; let’s teach not only BYU students, but all members of the church, how to be anti-racist.)
It’s not going to magically happen by itself. If anti-racism were easy and intuitive, the BYU students, the BYU coaches, the security at the game, would have stopped the harassment. Let’s not try nothing and be all out of ideas—let’s give ourselves the tools to choose (and do) the right.
Because, as Kristine pointed out yesterday, the status quo is wrong.
[fn1] The next day, BYU announced that it had banned the racist individual from entering BYU sporting venues.
Comments
Well said. Thank you for your thoughts. I couldn’t agree more. I do grow weary of the church thinking that every approach should somehow be different than that in the world. In fact, there are a number of programs that get good results. As an institution, we make ourselves look bad by not partnering with our neighbors. This type of exclusivity actually breeds racism and other forms of discrimination because it breeds Mormon exceptionalism. Besides, as you have stated, when someone is a neighbor in Utah but not LDS, what then? Being part of a moral majority does not help either. What you said about helping bystanders is right on the mark, in my opinion. I know of a number of programs that establish Goodwill at the beginning of an intervention related to conflict resolution. Interestingly enough, many of these are found in Headstart programs with young children. We all can benefit!
Agreed. Thank you for your comments. And I agree, somebody should have said or done something more. I remember being at a BYU event when somebody lit a cigarette. Everybody around him had a lot to say, and somebody even produced a water bottle to pour over the smoker. Clearly people are willing to speak up when they think there’s a problem; it’s heart-breaking to see what they think is okay.
Wow, that’s a powerful example, Cate. Imagine the swift response to someone who was repeatedly shouting a curse/swear word, or who lit up a cigarette, or who showed up with an alcoholic beverage. I am positive, in each of those scenarios, someone would have said something and, if the person didn’t cease the behavior, would have reported them to…someone with some form of authority at the venue. For the record, I think using racist language is worse than each of those things.
When I was a freshman at BYU, 1985, I was in a large class where a student was asked to choose a volunteer. He used eeni meeni mini moe. When we used that growing up (in Tucson), it was “catch a tiger by the toe.” Apparently there is another version which this young man used. The professor immediately grabbed the mic and wouldn’t let him finish and then we had a long discussion about racism. Seems like we are getting worse to me.
Yes and yes, Sam.
Regarding DEI work, I know race is the issue du jour because of the volleyball game, and if race were all of DEI I suspect Elder Clark Gilbert and BYU more generally would be quicker to use outside DEI initiatives and training. Maybe not instantly, but quicker. I have always assumed the reluctance to use outside DEI programs is that (in my experience, which is regular through my firm) they pay attention to all forms of discrimination. Recall that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was supposed to end segregation in public places and ban employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, and protect LBGTQ workers as well, per the Supreme Court in Bostock v. Clayton Country in 2020. The Church has some work to do regarding race, and more work to do regarding the rest.
BYU and its sponsoring institution just do not take racism seriously enough. We are not sufficiently ashamed of our racist past. No, Brigham Young cannot be excused as a product of his time, he was a morally backward racist even by 1850 standards. Are we serious? Remove BY’s name from the university. Acknowledge the priesthood and temple ban was a racist sin. Work harder to create a diverse university and church community. Academic intiatives, training, etc, etc. Here we are, yet again, behind the moral curve of the nation.
We’ve got a partnership with the NAACP, and they have more than a little experience with this kind of issue and a sensitivity to the religious context. Let’s work with them to address this.
If Elder Gilbert simply means that DEI training ought to point out that anti-racism is a moral imperative rooted in our scripture and beliefs (using, e.g., Jacob 3:9, Rev. 5:9, 2 Ne. 26:13 and 33, etc.), then I agree, because that approach may be more persuasive to church members who are inclined to see DEI as a worldly liberal trend. But I’m worried Elder Gilbert’s comments might indicate he tends to think of it that way himself.
I also find the attitudes of senior church leaders on this topic disturbing. The church has made no apology for its past racism, because it can’t bring itself to acknowledge that prophets can make mistakes (even though Joseph Smith himself stated so explicitly on several occasions), or at least, not really big mistakes. They worry that to acknowledge such a policy was a grave error would throw into doubt Wilford Woodruff’s claim that a president of the Church will never “lead the church astray,” whatever that means.* But failure to acknowledge the error is alienating large numbers of people in and out of the church who will believe it was wrong regardless of whether the church says so.
This baggage seems to be preventing us from taking racism seriously. Pornography and other violations of the law of chastity are sins church leadership care a lot about. You can tell, because multiple General Conference talks are dedicated to the subject, in which church leaders relate personal stories of the impact of the sins on individuals and family, define what constitutes the sin, and explain how to seek forgiveness and change.
Despite not appearing in the scriptures, the terms “pornography,” “fornication,” and even “petting” appear in the Topical Guide. You cannot look up the terms “racism,” “bigotry,” or “discrimination” anywhere in the Topical Guide, Bible Dictionary, Index to the Triple Combination, or Guide to the Scriptures. There are entries for “race” and “prejudice,” but they won’t point you to any references that address racism. They point you to OD-1 and Abraham 1:24. And this despite the existence of multiple scriptures on the topic (which I cited above). The inescapable conclusion is that the Church doesn’t think racism is a major sin or a moral issue that needs to be a topic of our scripture study.
Then there’s Pr. Oaks’s insistence that the Church does not apologize. I find that position hugely damaging to an institution whose entire raison d’etre is to “preach nothing but repentance.” Yet the Church itself can’t lead by example?
Prophets are vessels for revelation, and they cannot help but filter that revelation through their own thoughts and opinions. They’re human, and they make major decisions only by unanimous consent. Unfortunately, these things are unlikely to change until the old guard has been completely replaced.
*It means that Wilford Woodruff was trying to shore up support for the Manifesto.
The Utah Jazz have repeatedly had racist hecklers during the past few years. Sam links to a story about the incident in which Ja Morant’s family was targeted. Notice what distinguishes that incident from the one at BYU: the Jazz incident was dealt with immediately, because fans at the game summoned security officials and identified the racists. The bystander effect did not inhibit those Utah fans from addressing the problem. So what is different about BYU? I think the answer to that question is long, but the point is that there is something different about BYU, and it’s not a good difference.
I wish I could write something hopeful about BYU and racism, but I don’t have it in me today. I’m sure that christiankimball is right about the reasons for Gilbert’s position on DEI initiatives. I doubt that BYU will catch up to everyone else on racism as long as it insists that it is righteous to treat LGBTQ people as a lower caste. The dissonance of that position is too much to sustain. It can’t be lived.
So by “gospel centered”, does Clark Gilbert mean teaching things like, the seed of Abraham are the chosen race, or that wicked, dark skinned Lamanites will become white if they change their ways and accept the gospel, or that men are to preside over women, or that God was the one who didn’t want black people in His temples, but changed his mind in 1978, or. . . ? The church, and by extension BYU, is never going to “root out racism” or other horrible isms until we disavow these and other archaic man-made “gospel truths”. And I say “man”-made” and not people-made because men, not women, have been behind these types of ideas since day one. Isn’t it interesting how we are more willing to say God is a racist, sexist, classist, than we are to admit that leaders have/are the ones who are behind these repulsive ideas?
It’s interesting to me the reasoning by Clark Gilbert that “The DEI programs in the world are not the way BYU should do it. We should find a gospel-centered approach.” Is this why we can’t make progress on anti-racism (and other issues)? The implication is that there is a “worldly” way to do it, and a “gospel” way. Its a myth that the church functions to push back against the world. They just translate the gospel into the world they find themselves in- and that world happens to be a conservative world. And then they push back against the liberal world. Since the liberal world is currently doing the majority of the work to end racism, they have nothing to translate the gospel into and they end up without the tools to address the issue. So how do you get Clark and others to see value in the liberal world view and do the work to translate the gospel into a world view that is completely outside of their experience? This seems to be where we are stuck…