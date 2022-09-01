Value and Giving Things Up: Some Thoughts on Volleyball, Muskets, Clergy Confidentiality, Costly Signaling, and, of course, BYU

I believe—really, really believe—that the BYU Athletics Office spoke for the University and the entire Church said, in response to that “All of God’s children deserve love and respect, and BYU Athletics is completely committed to leading out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice of any kind and rooting out racism.
I also believe that Elder Holland was being completely sincere last year when, speaking of the trials queer Latter-day Saints, he said, “I and many of my brethren have spent more time and shed more tears on this subject than we could ever adequately convey to you this morning, or any morning.” And I think that the Church’s Same-Sex Attraction website honestly employs its tagline: “Kindness, Inclusion, and Respect for All of God’s Children.”
And I believe that the LDS Newsroom perfectly captured the feelings of Church officials about child abuse eloquently when it said, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has spoken in the strongest of terms about the evils of abuse and the need to care for those who are victims or survivors of abuse.”
These are all admirable positions on important issues that have been taken by the Church and the BYUs, and they undeniably telegraph that the Church values such things as inclusion, diversity, compassion, and the protection of children.
But here is the thing (or, at least, a thing): The extent to which a person or institution values something cannot be derived entirely from the statements that they make about their values—even if those statements are 100% honest and sincere. The reason for this is that values in the real world always compete with other values. Very few moral choices involve one unproblematically moral and one irreducibly evil option. They involve greater goods, lesser evils, shades of gray, multiple stakeholders, and webs of consequences. We value things to the extent that we are willing to choose them over other things that we also value.
Unless things have changed since my freshman year at BYU (1984, but don’t spread it around), economists call this the principle of opportunity cost. A thing values what you have to give up to get it. So, if I buy a Big Mac (for some reason, my Econ professor always used Big Macs as the ultimate value), my opportunity cost is not $3.99. It is whatever else I would have done with that $3.99. Say, a half-gallon of gas of two 20 oz Dr Peppers. I can value all of these things, but I can’t value them equally if I only have $3.99. I have to choose.
This works not just for the value of goods, I think, but also for the value of values. I can value both human life and my right to drive as fast I want through school zones. But, at some point, I will have to choose between them—and that choice will say more about my values than any statement I might ever make.
So, let’s bring it home. What does all of this have to do with being against racism or in favor of treating everyone with dignity? Or with protecting children from abuse? These are all values that most of us can proclaim loudly and emphatically, with all the right words, and without a shed of insincerity. But the extent to which we value them is not measured by the intensity of the adjectives but by the choice that we make when they come up against other values.
When do these values come into conflict with other values?
The value of rooting out racism might conflict with the value of never seeking nor offering apologies, or with the value of preserving the myth of prophetic infallibility. A sincere apology for the pre-1978 priesthood/temple ban could do more to heal the wounds of past racism than anything else the Church might do. But it would also involve acknowledging that previous prophets were wrong, that they were not speaking for God, and that they mistook their personal beliefs for revelation once (with the clear implication that they might do so again). That is the tradeoff. We can value both racial healing and the concept of prophetic infallibility. But we cannot value them both equally when they come into conflict with each other. The one we choose is the one we value.
We can say much the same thing for treating queer Latter-day Saints with “kindness, inclusion, and respect for all of God’s children.” We can value these things, but we cannot value them the most if we continue excommunicating people in same-sex marriages, forbidding their children from being baptized, or ostracizing them from our congregations. When we take steps like this—none of which is required by our doctrines of the eternal family—we communicate that the desire for some of our members to worship in a comfortable environment outweighs the need for all of our members to be included in the body of Christ.
And we certainly can, and must, denounce the sexual abuse of children in the strongest language possible. But strong language is not always the same as strong action. When choosing anything over stopping abuse immediately—the image of the Church, the reputation of the abuser, the principle of clergy confidentiality, or whatever—we are saying that those things are more important than stopping abuse. This is not a criticism; it is a simple statement of how values work in a marketplace of ideas.
Evolutionary biologists have developed a marvelous concept called “costly signaling” that can be demonstrated by replicable experiments under rigid clinical conditions. The theory (aggressively simplified) goes like this: organisms send each other signals all the time–things like “I want to mate with you, and I will provide good genetic stock for your offspring,” “I am stronger than you, so stay away from my mate,” “I am not going to attack you, so you can trust me,” “I can run really fast, so you should probably eat another gazelle and not waste so much energy running after me,” “there is a lion nearby, so just run away and let me guard the food”–that sort of thing.
Sometimes these signals are reliable, and sometimes they are not. Because there are evolutionary advantages to believing reliable signals, and other advantages for having unreliable signs believed, signals, organisms have evolved ways to distinguish between the two. Many organisms are more likely to accept a signal as reliable if the organism making the signal incurs some kind of cost when doing so.
This is really just a fancy way of saying that “talk is cheap” is a principle of biology. We see it all over nature: male birds prove the honesty of their mating intentions by building nests for their intended mates, gorillas show their dominance over other gorillas by beating on their own chests, gazelles demonstrate their fitness in front of predators by expending energy to jump up and down for no particular reason. If an animal expends energy or accepts risk to send a message, other organisms are more likely to perceive that message as reliable.
It works for people and institutions too. Strong professions of value are only believable if they are backed up by the sacrifice of things that the person or institution values less. We don’t have to invent elaborate thought experiments to bring values into conflict with each other. You are probably never going to be driving a trolley and have to decide whether or not to save ten people by swerving and killing one. Nor will you ever be in a burning building with a baby in one hand and a Picasso in the other. That sort of stuff doesn’t happen in real life.
But you may well be in a gymnasium when someone shouts racial epithets, and you will have to decide whether to sit comfortably or take decisive action. And you might just end up in a congregation attended by a devout couple who happen to be of the same gender, and you will have to decide whether or not to extend yourself in order to make them feel welcome. And every institution has to struggle when some values that it has espoused conflict with other values that they have espoused just as much. There is always a cost to discipleship, and there are always sacrifices that must be made for the sake of integrity. It is not what we say that determines our values; it is how we act when we can’t have everything we want—and what we decide when decisions are hard.
Comments
Are you trying to say that actions speak louder than words?
I like how you ended with real life examples vs absurd extremes (like the trolley thought experiment). It’s great that the prophet gets up and says that racism is bad. The problem is, left at that, not many people are going to change. Many people are going to believe that so long as they aren’t arguing for enslaving a group of people into chattel slavery, that they are on the prophet’s side when he says that racism is bad, and no introspection is required. I can look at other organizations I’m involved with (my employer for example) and can see the actual efforts put forth towards combating racism in their sphere of influence (creating policies, and tip lines, making funny training videos about treating others with respect, making serious training videos about treating others with respect, etc). While I don’t expect the same thing from the church, it would be nice for the church to make some lesson plans about what it actually looks like to treat each other as children of God.
This seems to me to be an honest and valuable commentary on the state of recent events relating to the Church. As a minority in the Church (while at the same time being an active, white male priesthood holder with a recommend), I identified closely with these remarks by Brother Austin. I don’t like to call these dichotomies that we see in the Church “hypocrisy,” because I think they are mostly a lack of understanding, or perhaps a lack of sensitivity to others, or maybe just plain, old ignorance. Like others, I am ignorant of a lot of things I don’t understand (math, cubism, sushi, for example.) It’s not a condemnation. But as the Church grows and takes on more and more people around the world, we are likely on some Sundays to be sitting next to a “liberal” Democrat, or a “less-active” member, or someone who is trying really hard to believe but doesn’t, or a gay or lesbian member who is wrestling with how to live, or someone who has deeply hidden sin in their lives but is trying to come to terms with it, or any number of “other issues” that the 1950’s Church did not dream of dealing with. (Although they may all have been present.) If we are truly called upon to “bear…one another’s burdens..” (Gal. 6:2) then we have a long way to go. I don’t think that Heavenly Father and the Savior expect us to attain perfection in this life. But I think they expect us to try just a bit harder.
Excellent post, Michael. Another recent illustration of this point comes from single women getting sacrament during COVID lockdowns. Sure, getting people the sacrament is important, but it wasn’t as important as maintaining all the rules around its administration, like making sure the priesthood holder blessing it is in the same room as the bread and water, even if those weren’t rules that were ever really articulated before. Women are “important” in the Church, just less important than any other part of it.
Well stated, persuasive, correct. I’m done.
Sadly, I’m hanging out here at BCC curious about any pushback to come.
This expresses so well what I was getting at in the other thread about things we might expect to see if we were really serious and convicted about our racist history and present. Thank you.
Now I would like to know where the beautiful image is from.
This is so well put. Helped me organize my thoughts and feelings over the last few months. Thank you, Michael
Amen and amen. No notes.
Jesus was willing to bear all the burdens placed on him. You are in dangerous territory when you place social activism as a component of discipleship. I have ardent anti-socialists telling me I ought to be active in standing up to socialists. I have ardent anti-racists telling me I ought to be active standing up to racists.
I have Christ telling me to follow him and commanding me to love others, share his message, and invite them to follow him too.
Whom should I listen to? Those who want me to engage in (noble) activist pursuits of the day?
Or the One who asks me to love God, love my neighbor, and follow him.
I’ll choose the latter. I hope in doing so, I am sending a message to socialists and racists alike.
This isn’t a trite reply. It’s a considered one. It can be applied to the covid protests, the presidential protests, and so on. I just don’t see Jesus with a picket in the street against the Romans. My faith requires me to follow him. Not some faith determined by a man in an office or pulpit somewhere. But the faith of my heart centered in the Lord Jesus Christ.
So, yes, where appropriate I’ll say something. But don’t expect that to be as often as you’d like. Because Christ knew when it was futile to open his mouth and kept it shut on many important occasions. Others he opened it, but not nearly as often as the zealots would have liked. I think many latter-day saints would prefer the simplicity of the lamb being a zealot all the time.
He saves that for his final day of judgement, perhaps because he knows we couldn’t possibly follow such an example in righteousness no matter how hard we try.
Nailed it. Thanks.