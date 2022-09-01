Value and Giving Things Up: Some Thoughts on Volleyball, Muskets, Clergy Confidentiality, Costly Signaling, and, of course, BYU

by

I believe—really, really believe—that the BYU Athletics Office spoke for the University and the entire Church said, in response to that “All of God’s children deserve love and respect, and BYU Athletics is completely committed to leading out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice of any kind and rooting out racism.

I also believe that Elder Holland was being completely sincere last year when, speaking of the trials queer Latter-day Saints, he said, “I and many of my brethren have spent more time and shed more tears on this subject than we could ever adequately convey to you this morning, or any morning.” And I think that the Church’s Same-Sex Attraction website honestly employs its tagline: “Kindness, Inclusion, and Respect for All of God’s Children.”

And I believe that the LDS Newsroom perfectly captured the feelings of Church officials about child abuse eloquently when it said, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has spoken in the strongest of terms about the evils of abuse and the need to care for those who are victims or survivors of abuse.”

These are all admirable positions on important issues that have been taken by the Church and the BYUs, and they undeniably telegraph that the Church values such things as inclusion, diversity, compassion, and the protection of children.

But here is the thing (or, at least, a thing): The extent to which a person or institution values something cannot be derived entirely from the statements that they make about their values—even if those statements are 100% honest and sincere. The reason for this is that values in the real world always compete with other values. Very few moral choices involve one unproblematically moral and one irreducibly evil option. They involve greater goods, lesser evils, shades of gray, multiple stakeholders, and webs of consequences. We value things to the extent that we are willing to choose them over other things that we also value.

Unless things have changed since my freshman year at BYU (1984, but don’t spread it around), economists call this the principle of opportunity cost. A thing values what you have to give up to get it. So, if I buy a Big Mac (for some reason, my Econ professor always used Big Macs as the ultimate value), my opportunity cost is not $3.99. It is whatever else I would have done with that $3.99. Say, a half-gallon of gas of two 20 oz Dr Peppers. I can value all of these things, but I can’t value them equally if I only have $3.99. I have to choose.

This works not just for the value of goods, I think, but also for the value of values. I can value both human life and my right to drive as fast I want through school zones. But, at some point, I will have to choose between them—and that choice will say more about my values than any statement I might ever make.

So, let’s bring it home. What does all of this have to do with being against racism or in favor of treating everyone with dignity? Or with protecting children from abuse? These are all values that most of us can proclaim loudly and emphatically, with all the right words, and without a shed of insincerity. But the extent to which we value them is not measured by the intensity of the adjectives but by the choice that we make when they come up against other values.

When do these values come into conflict with other values?

The value of rooting out racism might conflict with the value of never seeking nor offering apologies, or with the value of preserving the myth of prophetic infallibility. A sincere apology for the pre-1978 priesthood/temple ban could do more to heal the wounds of past racism than anything else the Church might do. But it would also involve acknowledging that previous prophets were wrong, that they were not speaking for God, and that they mistook their personal beliefs for revelation once (with the clear implication that they might do so again). That is the tradeoff. We can value both racial healing and the concept of prophetic infallibility. But we cannot value them both equally when they come into conflict with each other. The one we choose is the one we value.

We can say much the same thing for treating queer Latter-day Saints with “kindness, inclusion, and respect for all of God’s children.” We can value these things, but we cannot value them the most if we continue excommunicating people in same-sex marriages, forbidding their children from being baptized, or ostracizing them from our congregations. When we take steps like this—none of which is required by our doctrines of the eternal family—we communicate that the desire for some of our members to worship in a comfortable environment outweighs the need for all of our members to be included in the body of Christ.

And we certainly can, and must, denounce the sexual abuse of children in the strongest language possible. But strong language is not always the same as strong action. When choosing anything over stopping abuse immediately—the image of the Church, the reputation of the abuser, the principle of clergy confidentiality, or whatever—we are saying that those things are more important than stopping abuse. This is not a criticism; it is a simple statement of how values work in a marketplace of ideas.

Evolutionary biologists have developed a marvelous concept called “costly signaling” that can be demonstrated by replicable experiments under rigid clinical conditions. The theory (aggressively simplified) goes like this: organisms send each other signals all the time–things like “I want to mate with you, and I will provide good genetic stock for your offspring,” “I am stronger than you, so stay away from my mate,” “I am not going to attack you, so you can trust me,” “I can run really fast, so you should probably eat another gazelle and not waste so much energy running after me,” “there is a lion nearby, so just run away and let me guard the food”–that sort of thing.

Sometimes these signals are reliable, and sometimes they are not. Because there are evolutionary advantages to believing reliable signals, and other advantages for having unreliable signs believed, signals, organisms have evolved ways to distinguish between the two. Many organisms are more likely to accept a signal as reliable if the organism making the signal incurs some kind of cost when doing so.

This is really just a fancy way of saying that “talk is cheap” is a principle of biology. We see it all over nature: male birds prove the honesty of their mating intentions by building nests for their intended mates, gorillas show their dominance over other gorillas by beating on their own chests, gazelles demonstrate their fitness in front of predators by expending energy to jump up and down for no particular reason. If an animal expends energy or accepts risk to send a message, other organisms are more likely to perceive that message as reliable.

It works for people and institutions too. Strong professions of value are only believable if they are backed up by the sacrifice of things that the person or institution values less. We don’t have to invent elaborate thought experiments to bring values into conflict with each other. You are probably never going to be driving a trolley and have to decide whether or not to save ten people by swerving and killing one. Nor will you ever be in a burning building with a baby in one hand and a Picasso in the other. That sort of stuff doesn’t happen in real life.

But you may well be in a gymnasium when someone shouts racial epithets, and you will have to decide whether to sit comfortably or take decisive action. And you might just end up in a congregation attended by a devout couple who happen to be of the same gender, and you will have to decide whether or not to extend yourself in order to make them feel welcome. And every institution has to struggle when some values that it has espoused conflict with other values that they have espoused just as much. There is always a cost to discipleship, and there are always sacrifices that must be made for the sake of integrity. It is not what we say that determines our values; it is how we act when we can’t have everything we want—and what we decide when decisions are hard.