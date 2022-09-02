How to beat an autocrat: Fear not—i.e. don’t cave, friends

by

by Abigail J.​, CES employee

A few months ago I wrote regarding the problematic nature of changes to conditions of employment (“opted-into” or not) and increased scrutiny over CES faculty. Some of you commented with further information from your corners of the CES world, including changes to the endorsement questions being sent out to bishops. Peggy Fletcher Stack then picked up the story, and her characteristically fantastic reporting subsequently drew out something of a confession (albeit a misleading half-truth of one) from the Church Newsroom hours later: indeed the endorsement questions were changing—“for new hires” so they said.

What follows is an update, and perhaps a bit of exhortation for all of us—for myself, but the collective whole too, that we don’t play right into his/their autocratic hand. Mike Austin recently called us off the fence. I think that’s a good call.

I am a full-time CES employee with “Continuing Faculty Status,” or what other institutions would call “tenure.” I did not “opt in” to the new “hold and be worthy to hold a temple recommend” standard, which is not optional for 1) new hires, 2) adjunct faculty, 3) people who want to move up the ranks (or truly serve the faculty and students—it does happen) as an administrator, 4) lead a travel study, or 5) who knows what else they’ll come up with next (it’s been very ad hoc—each week there’s some new variation on the theme).

But here’s the thing. The new TR standard and endorsement questions have changed—for all of us. And the first wave of centralized firings has begun—at the level of the Ecclesiastical Clearance Office (ECO) in Salt Lake. Dozens of adjunct faculty, many who have worked for CES for years, given overtime and heart and health to students, received compensation for barely minimum wage, have received calls that they have been fired—even as the fall semester begins—with zero information as to the reason for their dismissal. (Can you imagine making such calls over and over? All in a day’s work.)

The process is entirely opaque,​ and it is literally ruining people’s lives. Many are baffled—they have no idea why their endorsement would be removed—and some of their bishops swear it didn’t happen at their level. Theories range from a misinterpreted comment, whether in person or on social media, or a student’s report, or hearsay, or a system error.

In most cases, their interactions with students have been above reproach. Department administrators having to fill classes left vacant by these firings are scrambling to meet the needs of the students that the higher-ups express concern for. We already treat adjuncts only slightly better than indentured servants, yet the system—and students—depends on them. Yes, they can be fired at any time. But for many, this year, it’s not happening at the department level.

I was recently called in to my own “endorsement interview.” My bishop told me he had checked to see if I had a temple recommend. And he shared with me that bishops were sent a different endorsement form for all individuals working with students in a teaching capacity and that if he didn’t know the individual(s) well enough to answer the questions, to “please schedule an interview.” So he dutifully did—with myself and several other faculty within his flock. He then read me these questions:

“Does this member have a testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and of its doctrine, including its teachings on marriage, family, and gender?

“Does this member support current church policies and practices and sustain the leaders of the Church?

“Has this member demonstrated an exemplary and extended pattern of avoiding pornography for at least one year?

“Please share any concerns you may have about recommending this member:

“This member will be an influence on youth and young adults. Your additional comments are needed for this endorsement. Please describe this member with regard to each of the following: Temple Worthiness, Church Attendance, Support of Church Leadership and Doctrine, Family Relationships, Testimony, Other Areas of Strength:”

This was sent to all bishops of all CES faculty, whether they opted in or not.

So that’s the latest, folks—along with new legal language on application forms for new hires waiving confidentiality (though confidentiality, too, has obviously already been discarded for all CES employees. At least they’re admitting it in the process of protecting their rear ends). I think it’s ‘safe’ to say we CES folk are working under an autocrat.

But here’s the other thing, friends: whether or not you and I lose our jobs, if we shrink in fear, it will have accomplished present fundamentalist ends, well-intended and on-the-defensive-backed-into-a-corner-worried-about-membership-leaving-in-droves though they may be. Authoritarian regimes operate through just such fear. It is not the punishment, but the threat of it, that holds the most potential power.

I suggest, collectively, our strongest response: Change nothing. Whatever that is. As you were. Let’s stay true to what feels right at our core, esp in regard to those we teach, esp those who are vulnerable, esp those who are on the margins of the church and CES schools. Keep loving our LGBTQ+ students, keep supporting People of Color, supporting women who are grasping for a sense of self while navigating socio-institutional expectations. Continue acknowledging the complexity of the world, don’t dilute your intelligence, don’t reduce your teaching to platitudes, don’t stop associating with people Jesus himself would have been fired for associating with.

We can only venture to guess the specifics of the institutional objections that have led to the present crackdown. Whatever. Let’s not lose the love due to fear. You are compassionate, complex, thoughtful, intelligent, giving, concerned for the individuals you teach in all their diversity, worried for their mental and physical health. Those students need you. We may be faced with a choice: demonstrating loyalty to the present-day institution, or to the beautiful young humans in front of us. When their well-being is in direct conflict with present institutional aims, and therefore our job security, which will it be? What will be the counted cost?