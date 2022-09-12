Bishops on Abortion

Chris Kimball is a friend of BCC and former bishop.
INTRODUCTION
Abortion is controversial. Controversy presents an opportunity and challenge for hard thinking. This is one small corner of the hard thinking, focused on the role and practice of a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is not a global statement or manifesto, and not intended as an invitation to debate all the issues with abortion.
As an introduction, here is the LDS Church’s position from the General Handbook of Instructions as of September 2, 2022, followed by my personal views and position.
General Handbook of Instructions: Section 38.6.1 (Abortion)
The Lord commanded, “Thou shalt not … kill, nor do anything like unto it” (Doctrine and Covenants 59:6). The Church opposes elective abortion for personal or social convenience. Members must not submit to, perform, arrange for, pay for, consent to, or encourage an abortion. The only possible exceptions are when:
- Pregnancy resulted from forcible rape or incest.
- A competent physician determines that the life or health of the mother is in serious jeopardy.
- A competent physician determines that the fetus has severe defects that will not allow the baby to survive beyond birth.
Even these exceptions do not automatically justify abortion. Abortion is a most serious matter. It should be considered only after the persons responsible have received confirmation through prayer. Members may counsel with their bishops as part of this process.
Presiding officers carefully review the circumstances if a Church member has been involved in an abortion. A membership council may be necessary if a member submits to, performs, arranges for, pays for, consents to, or encourages an abortion (see 32.6.2.5). However, a membership council should not be considered if a member was involved in an abortion before baptism. Nor should membership councils or restrictions be considered for members who were involved in an abortion for any of the three reasons outlined earlier in this section.
Bishops refer questions on specific cases to the stake president. The stake president may direct questions to the Office of the First Presidency if necessary.
As far as has been revealed, a person may repent and be forgiven for the sin of abortion.
Although details have changed, the overall pattern has been the same since 1976 (see this column by Jana Riess).
In my paraphrase, the Church’s position is a very strong condemnation using the “shall not kill or anything like it” formulation, but with limited exceptions, and with the woman (or the “responsible persons”) making the ultimate decision and bearing the consequences.
There is a way to argue this standard is very strict. There is a way to argue this standard has too many exceptions. There is a way to argue this standard is actually a choice standard. Looking around the figurative room of Mormondom, it is reasonable to believe that very many members and leaders, in their private personal opinions, are not 100% aligned with the Church’s statement. Probably many are ready to salute out of loyalty, but if asked would describe a personal opinion that differs, whether more pro-life or more pro-choice (as those terms are understood in common practice) or simply quibbles with the wording or some of the details.
So that my prejudices and biases are open and obvious, and not any kind of hidden agenda, here’s my personal position:
- With respect to abortion in the abstract, I am most closely aligned with “safe, legal, and rare.” I’m cognizant of concern that “rare” can suggest blame or censure or guilt. I use it anyway, meaning “rare” as a policy prescription, a way to validate policies and practices that reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and increase the number of cases where a pregnancy is happily and successfully carried to full term.
- With respect to decision making, I’m almost 100% in the woman decides camp. I regret hard decisions for anybody, but as between the state or the church or a committee of doctors or any other decision-making body I’ve heard of, and the pregnant woman, I put my faith in the pregnant woman. I say “almost 100%” because I am open to a conversation about legislating certain edge cases but I’m not seeing an opportunity for that conversation in the current state of heightened controversy.
- With respect to church discipline, I am strongly pastoral by which I mean that I understand discipline not as punishment or retribution or even justice, but useful and warranted (only) to help the individual or to protect others from future harm.
COUNSELING
I used to be a bishop serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Like I acknowledged in the introduction, I have personal views on abortion. Other bishops also have strong opinions about abortion. Our opinions often are not exactly the same as the General Handbook of Instructions (for this purpose different is all we need). Pursuant to the “Members may counsel with their bishops as part of this process” I’ve often thought about what to do if and when a woman who is pregnant and considering an abortion comes to counsel with me. What would I tell her? How would I counsel her?
In a general sense, I would listen, ask questions, and pay attention. Then reflect back some version of “You seem to have thought this through. You are making sense.” Or in the alternative, “I don’t think you’ve thought this through completely. It seems like you’re skipping a step. I know this is awful, but I really do think you have more work to do.”
With regard to the Church’s position as stated in the General Handbook, because the Handbook is readily available at LDS.org and in the LDS Library app, and because the individual has already demonstrated that she is thoughtful and careful by coming to me in the first place, I would assume but verify that she knows what the Church has to say about abortion. If she does not I’d make sure she has the text. Whether she follows the counsel or not, it’s an important part of the information she should have. But if she already knows the Church position, I would not find value in repeating the Handbook text. On the flip side, I would consider it a dereliction of duty to quote the Handbook and stop the discussion with the reading.
It is not uncommon to answer this kind of question with “listen to the Spirit and act accordingly.” For myself, if I had a clear indication (including a “stay out of it” indication) I’d be tempted to follow it. However, in real life, after many decades of experience, I am wary of the Spirit answer. If a prompting feels like new or novel information, or if it runs contrary to my prior beliefs and biases, then I have some confidence. But I fear that nine times out of ten the “Spirit” will answer in accord with my priors, and then I don’t trust it.
What I would not do is rely on or give my personal opinion about abortion. Right or wrong, exceptional or permissive, pro life or pro choice, my personal opinion is out of place in the bishop counseling role. I think it would be exactly the wrong thing to do, to bring my personal opinion into the bishop’s office.
JUDGMENT
There’s another possible scenario for bishops regarding abortion. Suppose that after-the-fact a woman comes to me as bishop to confess that she had an abortion, in a private procedure that involved only a tight circle of responsible persons and medical personnel. Naturally, I still have my own opinions about abortion in general and perhaps about the women’s particular circumstances. I also have opinions about membership councils and restrictions. So how would I proceed?
First of all, I would set aside the “protecting others from harm” leg of disciplinary purpose. One could argue harm to the fetus, but by definition that’s a past event and would not meet my desire to protect against future harm to others. Others, taking more of a punishment or justice approach to church discipline, might argue that punishing the woman with some form of discipline will send a message to others that may prevent future harm in other situations. Personally, I consider that an abhorrent and abusive use of church discipline. I wouldn’t do it.
Turning to the pastoral side of church discipline, I would listen, ask questions, and pay attention. And think and pray about what’s best for the woman. If she is wracked with guilt and second thoughts, I would work with her along the lines of “a person may repent and be forgiven” (from the Handbook). Whether or not I think a sin has been committed, whether or not I think she is guilty of something horrible, the guilt is a present problem in her life and I would look for ways to help her through it. If a membership council or some kind of temporary restriction would be useful in that work, I would use it but only in consultation and, in practical effect, at her request. Not as any form of punishment or aggravation. If the passage of time, or consultation with a therapist, or replaying the situation with a knowledgeable medical professional would help, I would encourage her to pursue any of those approaches. If reviewing her consideration of the identified exceptional circumstances in the Handbook would help, I would encourage the review with me as bishop, or with someone else.
I would not punt to the stake president. For all practical purposes the Church disciplinary system falls within the purview of stake presidents. Bishops take direction from stake presidents. Stake presidents have almost all the decisions and control. With respect to abortion, the Handbook invites bishops to refer questions to the stake president. I suspect it is very common for a bishop to consult with his stake president and follow directions, thus mooting the present discussion about what bishops should do.
The idea of consulting with the stake president is complicated and I’m being judgmental about myself when I say I would not take that route. When I was a bishop in my late 30s/early 40s, I was not the type to consult with the stake president. Looking back, I think it was hubris and ego, and I think that attitude did not serve me well. Mistakes were made and I wish I had done differently. On the other hand, now in my late 60s and older than most stake presidents I have known, I would consciously and intentionally put my judgment ahead of my stake president’s judgment and direction, and would do what I thought best whether or not advised differently. For this and many more reasons, it is hard to imagine I would be called as a bishop at this stage in my life. Perhaps punting to the stake president is the right answer. I just know I wouldn’t do it.
The other thing I would not do is bring my personal opinions about abortion into the bishop’s office. The work that happens in that room should not be about my opinions, or even my sense of right and wrong. The work that happens should be all about helping the member be right with herself in her ongoing walk with God. The pastor doesn’t first say “here’s what you do.” The pastor first asks “how can I help.”
Comments
Thank you for this measured and thoughtful post.
The fundamental problem with counseling a member facing this decision may be traced back to your mentioning, “I would assume but verify that she knows what the Church has to say about abortion. If she does not I’d make sure she has the text. Whether she follows the counsel or not, it’s an important part of the information she should have. But if she already knows the Church position, I would not find value in repeating the Handbook text.” Therein lies the problem. The Church may have stated a “position,” but they have done hardly anything to explain it. It is nothing more than a conclusion and an assertion, with little meat for members to consider, take in, chew on, think about, and then turn around and try to apply in their own circumstance. We have been told that it is being compared to murder, but not in what ways. We are being told there are certain exceptions, but not why these specific exceptions justify a potentially contrary decision and not others. The Church does nothing to explore or expound on the ethical underpinnings of the complexity of the situation. For example, the Church does not advocate a position of the sanctity of human life based on (1) potentiality, (2) viability, (3) human function or sentience, (4) independence, or (5) merely a divine declaration of precisely when “human life” begins. Instead, they assume we all know what they are talking about and why they have arrived at their conclusion.
Curiously, the Church seems to make an admission in Handbook 38.7.3, where it says “Temple ordinances are not needed or performed for children who die before birth. This does not deny the possibility that these children may be part of the family in the eternities. And in fact, in the last version of Handbook 2, it included the statement, “there is no direct revelation on when the spirit enters the body.” (21.3.10) Notice the *may* in that sentence. They are unwilling to even commit to the fact of a child that is brought to full term and yet is born dead as having a spirit and a soul that would entitle them to inclusion in an eternal family. It may, but that means it *may not.*
They also take what may be a slightly inconsistent position in Handbook 38.7.11 Prolonging Life. There the Church seems to address the inherent value in furthering human life for the sheer continuation of a human body. “When facing severe illness, members should exercise faith in the Lord and seek competent medical assistance. However, when dying becomes inevitable, it should be seen as a blessing and a purposeful part of eternal existence. Members should not feel obligated to extend mortal life by extreme means. These decisions are best made by the person, if possible, or by family members. They should seek competent medical advice and divine guidance through prayer.” Apparently, the Church is perfectly comfortable with professionals weighing in on “inevitability” and what means are “extreme” when they are talking about human intervention on the other end of life. Why should the two ends of life (either the continuation of life, or the prolongation of life) be necessarily treated differently? Why are competent medical professionals valuable in making determinations at one end of life, but not the other? If there is a means or method that could result in the prolongation of life, which is available to the family, why is the family not morally obligated to pursue it? Notice that there is no distinction in 21.3.8 between an elderly person (“they’ve had a good run”), someone in relative youth (“they have a family and so much to live for”), or a newborn baby (“they have so much potential”). Also, does the Church really only care about “severe illness,” does this account for terrible accident and injury? How do we define what qualifies? And there is no mention of “imminence” only “inevitability”? Does that mean compassionate release is justifiable? Ask many hospice providers whether the immediate proximate cause of death with their end-stage patients is “natural causes” or actually an overdose of opiates, liberally meted out.
I’m less certain the Church is interested in any of these details, because they are extremely complicated ethical dilemmas. And yet with abortion, they continue to treat it as a very simple, straightforward issue, regardless of whether you are dealing with a zygote, an embryo, or a fetus. Consequently, unless the direction or counseling is simply, “don’t do it,” I find the Handbook next to useless in actually assisting a member in making a difficult, thoughtful, and ethical decision.
For the conscientious member, shouldn’t we at least offer to help them grapple with some of these issues, at least where they are of concern to the member or the member finds them pertinent/determinative to their decision?
Ian — I think you’re spot on. Counseling without any theological depth is unhelpful. I have a lot of friends who have experienced miscarriages and stillbirths who have gone to their bishops desperate for comfort, and essentially been told “we don’t know / the babies never had a spirit / it’s not a big deal.” The minimization is devastating for faithful women desiring to be moms.
Meanwhile, it’s utterly unfair to minimize miscarriages while calling abortions “next to murder.” They’re biologically nearly identical and the spiritual status should closely track too. And yet for so many of our members, accustomed to talking points from political culture wars, their answers on spiritual counseling for the two experiences are different or at least lack nuance.
I’m of the view that at the end of the day the LDS Church’s position is a choice standard. For there to be acceptable exceptions, medical abortions must be available. Maybe in some cases the woman is a “sinner” for her choice, but the way we’ve structured it that’s a spiritual consequence for introspection and repentance, not a legal one.
It seems to me that it is a significant problem that there are no people who have had the experience of pregnancy or pregnancy loss anywhere in the chain of counselors and policymakers on this topic. Not only do we not have any theological grounding, we don’t address that lack by trying to appreciate the spiritual intuition of people who have experience with early pregnancy. A woman seeking comfort and wisdom in an extraordinarily difficult circumstance ought to have counsel from someone who can truly sympathize, particularly in the absence of any revealed theology.
[same as Chris Kimball the OP writer] Ian, my view (strongly held) is that bishops don’t do theology. Bishops work with individuals, over and over and over in the “how can I help mode.” You pose good and important questions and in the right setting and role I’m up for it. Maybe that’s an independent BCC post and discussion. However, as a bishop sitting in what the member considers the judgment seat, it’s not a conversation I’m willing to have. I’m all about her decision process and her concerns. Not the abstract theology of the day.
It’s really a side note for this post, but stepping out of the office and not operating with any mantle of authority, I’d still be reticent to engage because there’s a something disconcerting, even jarring, about men telling women what to think and what to do in situations where women carry almost all the burden.
Kristine, I agree at the level of what should happen, and if you’re suggesting women should not go to the church for counsel at all, in its current configuration, I agree with that too although it’s far more radical than my OP.
I hope we are also agreed that in the world as it is, women will go to their bishops. I toy with the idea of me as bishop saying “you really shouldn’t be here, you shouldn’t want to talk with me.” But in the real world many will do it anyway.
In response to christiankimball. Good and fair points. The way the hypothetical counselling-session is set up is that a member approaches a bishop “as part of this process,” which I take to be someone who is only considering an elective abortion within the three very narrow exceptions set out in the Handbook. If a bishop is brought in on this process (you and I both agree that He probably shouldn’t, but that is besides the point), then I think we have to ask ourselves what is that member looking for and what are her expectations? Because, part of any good ministry, I think, would be attempting to meet the member where they are at and addressing the needs that she has–not the invented needs of another person. However, what should be included in that conversation? As you explained above, it may be affording her an opportunity to simply think out loud and set forth what she is thinking about. But is that counsel? And if productive counsel would include simply asking helpful questions, I’m not sure given the restrictions and constraints of the Church’s Handbook position, that one could even ask telling, meaningful questions without running afoul of the few narrow circumstances that are even up for consideration. Even if a Bishop wasn’t interested in offering their own opinion, I can’t quite imagine what types of questions could be meaningful asked in furtherance of helping her along in her own decision that would include any ethical/moral considerations beyond taking a “gut check” of where the woman is on the issue. The Church hasn’t even provided us with any kind of moral framework from which we could approach the “ethical exceptions” conversation. At some point, it feels like once the bare exception is met, it’s a pure cost/benefit analysis being conducted by the individual. Whatever factors they want to consider can militate in one direction or the other. In that instance, counseling with a bishop is useless, other than as a sounding board.
Excellent post, Chris.
Lurking just under the surface of your discussion is a foundational question: What happens—and what should be happening—when a person comes to a bishop for counsel? The answer to this question shapes the direction that a counseling discussion about abortion will take.
I say that this question is under the surface because you don’t quite address the general question of what counseling is. But I read your post as a practical guide to good pastoral counseling, using the challenging situation of abortion as an example. As far as I can tell, I’m in sync with your approach.
My view is that the single most important general instruction for bishops about giving counsel should be that they are not there to provide answers to hard questions. That’s doubly true when the questions turn on difficult problems of moral reckoning. The bishop’s role should be to facilitate a person’s process of finding the best path forward. To some extent, the bishop can provide facts. Mostly, though, the bishop should be a sounding board—someone who reflects ideas with loving sympathy to help expand a person’s capacity to make wise choices. Decisions should always be up to the person seeking counsel.
I’m okay with a lack of detail in the Church’s official position on abortion. It suits a counseling situation in which a member of the Church is empowered to figure out what’s best. The more information a bishop needs to communicate, the more the bishop is implicitly encouraged to feel responsible for the outcome. That’s an incentive for a bishop to influence and manipulate in ways that only hurt.
I fear that my view of counseling is not a common one in the Church. Nonetheless, I’d regret seeing measures that make genuinely helpful counseling harder to do.
Ian, upon rereading, I see that my comment is something of a counterpoint to your thoughts about the nature of counseling. I wish I had acknowledged you in my previous comment. I think the nature and objectives of pastoral counseling are foundational questions that we in the Church are not clear about. Setting expectations for counseling is a basic element of counseling that most bishops don’t know they should be addressing.
Former bishop here. First, as a doctrinal matter, I cannot see abortion as ‘like unto murder.’ Murder ends a probationary state. Abortion does not under LDS doctrine. It would be great if the brethren sought divine direction on this point, but so long as the doctrinal answer is ‘we don’t know’ and the church’s policy is to not seal someone who dies before birth, abortion cannot be like under murder. Slavery, denying women literacy, and plenty of other sins are. But not abortion.
Second, there’s a huge omission in the handbook because it does not define abortion. Specifically, it doesn’t address whether abortion occurs with the termination of a fertilized embryo, or once there is implantation, or heartbeat, or the spirit entering the body.
The church has not opposed stem cell research – and critically all LDS senators supported such research in 2001 without church discipline – so I seriously doubt the line is mere fertilization. Beyond that, though, I see no specific guidance. A member (or bishop) could take the sincere view that ‘abortion’ does not occur until there is a termination of a fetus into which the spirit has entered. There’s plenty of historical statements by church leaders to support such a view. As such, a termination at, say, 12 weeks would not be an ‘abortion’ and therefore not prohibited under the handbook.
Loursat, my pedagogical style is to work hard questions with case studies or particular examples, so you are right that there’s a foundational issue lurking. That’s intentional. The OP will someday turn into a chapter in a book with the working title “Conversations with a Young Bishop” where I will play out the counseling role at length.
Ian, my belief is that we–many of us–have false expectations about bishops, and that the kind of discussion you want is not available or if available is full of personal opinion at a questionable level of confidence. We do not train bishops, we do not have schools of theology, and we provide near-zero opportunity for critical dialogue, whether dialectic or Socratic or pilpul-like. When you write “In that instance, counseling with a bishop is useless, other than as a sounding board.” I reply yes, you’re right.
Our cultural false expectations and the idea that counseling may be useless gets play in my book “Living on the Inside of the Edge: A Survival Guide” (to come, Spring 2023). The chapter Talking With the Bishop opens with one word, Don’t.
With our combined centuries of experience in the church, I imagine we all have stories of unrighteous dominion and “counseling” run amok. I think, however, we’ve all had the counterexample as well: advice from a priesthood leader that was clearly inspired (secondhand experience, if not firsthand).
Is it so outside the realm of possibility that a bishop might be inspired to say the right thing to the right person “in the very hour” of need? To be given advice to share “in the very moment”, regardless of gender?
Sammy,
Miracles are, by definition, rare. You need a good system to cover the rest of the time.
@John C, while inspiration could indeed qualify as miraculous, I don’t think it’s supposed to be rare at all. Perhaps we disagree on the definition of a miracle. The sacrament prayer is very specific: “that they may always have his Spirit to be with them.” I’m not pretending that every word coming out of a bishop’s mouth is inspired; yet it seems to miss the mark to behave as though inspired advice only occurs once in a blue moon.
So here’s a thought train, mingled with assumptions. As sinful choices are a real thing and not just a subjective expression of inner guilt derived from societal expectations, we believe that our “common judge[s] in Israel” have the duty and ability to help us reconcile with God when necessary. I’ve had whisperings from the Spirit before telling me to just fix a thing on my own, and I’ve had whisperings from the Spirit before telling me to go speak with (and confess to) my bishop. I know my experience is mirrored by many.
While I agree that too much is expected from bishops, I disagree with the idea that we therefore must toss aside the whole notion of counseling with our local spiritual steward. A man striving to harmonize his soul with the promptings of the Spirit, coupled with priesthood stewardship, would seem to me a much more useful sounding board for spiritual matters and realities than one brimming over with secular education and training.