The Adverbs of Zion

“Majestically? Does that have a musical definition I don’t know about?”

When my non-musical Catholic husband whispered this question during sacrament meeting a few weeks ago, he opened my eyes to one of our hymnbook’s quirks. Alongside their time signatures, every one of our 341 hymns includes an adverb.* These aren’t the traditional Italian adverbs with classical meanings, like “allegro” or “andante.” Instead they seem to be rough English descriptions meant to cue stylings separate from speed.

As an organist I find these descriptors helpful. Even if a hymn has the same time signature, I’m more likely to pull out the trumpet stop for “majestically” and the dulciana stop for “prayerfully.” When I tried to explain this musical approach, my husband started flipping through the hymnbook and making fun of all the other adverbs. “Earnestly?” “Expressively?” “Resolutely?” Would the minor word difference actually change my musical choices? He theorized a bored 1980s hymnbook editor had just pulled out a thesaurus, knowing the exact adverb meanings wouldn’t matter since amateur LDS organists notoriously play everything too soft and too slow.

Curious, I came home and decided to map out the hymnbook’s adverbs.

There are 39 unique words used to describe our 341 hymns. I created a word cloud to break down their popularity.

The most popular words — fervently, joyfully, reverently — seem eminently reasonable for worship music. But the one-off outliers are amusing: “enthusiastically”, “broadly”, “meekly.” For consistency sake, no one thought to substitute one of the popular adverbs for these one-offs? For example, couldn’t the lone instance of “with contemplation” have been swapped out for “thoughtfully?”

Consistency does not appear to have been an editorial goal. The hymnal’s mappings of adverbs to tempos are chaotic throughout. For just the set of adverbs used more than five times, here’s their range of beats per minute.**

Those range bands are huge! “Reverently” and “Joyfully” each have a spread of more than 100 beats per minute of options! The maximum suggested tempo for “calmly” (“Dear to the Heart of the Shepherd“) is faster than the maximum under “energetically” (“I Have Work Enough to Do.”) Although that’s admittedly an unfair comparison since the quarter notes in “Dear to the Heart” are acting more like eighth notes. I blame the composer.

So fine, to normalize these ranges further I went ahead and calculated the average adverb tempo across the sum total of different hymns each word is affixed to. I’ve added a trend line and re-sorted my graph by average tempo below.

This reordered set makes more sense, with “peacefully” and “thoughtfully” on the slow end and “vigorously” and “energetically” on the fast one. But is also sharpens how synonymous the words are; everything between “peacefully” and “earnestly” is indistinguishable. As an organist I can’t really think how any of those words would change my musical approach. And even the ostensibly “energetic” music, on average, trends towards moderato not allegretto.

For fun, here are some more statistics about the quirks of our hymnbook’s tempos and adverbs. Maybe these can be of use the next time a General Authority makes hyper-specific hymn requests for your stake conference.

Most Holy Tempo: tied between ♩ = 84 and ♩ = 96 (each appears more than 65 times)

Slowest Hymn: O My Father

Fastest Hymn: On This Day of Joy and Gladness

Popular hymns with the largest acceptable speed variances:

Energetic hymns to wake up the sleeping high priests: (i.e. you have my permission to complain when they are sung slowly, and/or double the tempo the next time your congregation sings them)

Plodding hymns to bore your energetic toddlers: (i.e. I’m sorry, but unless you lobby the music committee to change the time signatures you can’t complain about these being sung too slow)

I’ll end my listicles with an entreaty for ward musicians to please do whatever you can to energize our worship services.*** My husband has often complained that all our hymns sound the same. Having now run the tempo averages, perhaps he has a point?

In the end, maybe our adverbs can serve a purpose? They seem to be more helpful signals than the time signatures, which somehow manage to be both chaotic in variance and trend much too slow. But 27 of our hymns are to be sung “joyfully!” Another 28 have “energetically” or “vigorously” instructions. So let’s ignore their parallel markings and sing them upbeat!

– – – – – –

* I checked my Catholic, Presbyterian, and Methodist hymnals once I got home. None of them had styling adverbs.

** For ease of analysis I normalized the time signatures to quarter note beats per minute. This results in some musical outliers ya’ll are free to quibble with in the dataset.

*** I have no idea how many ward music chairs mixed with data nerds there are among the BCC readership. But assuming it’s non-zero, you can download my adverb and tempo spreadsheet here.