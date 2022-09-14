Once more for the people in the back

M. David Huston lives and works in the Washington DC metro area. He is a husband and father of four who has previously written for poetry, international affairs, and LDS-related publications. Pope Francis’s visit to Canada in July was a lesson in the importance of acknowledging and accepting responsibility for past missteps as part of moving into […]
Comments
Yes. And you give me an opening for a longer comment.
We don’t have a systematic theology and we ought to stop thinking of one line in a talk as representing a move in that direction rather than rhetorical flourish, no matter who says it.
However, to the extent that rhetorical flourish is intended to say that not loving (accepting, welcoming, respecting, including) our LGBTQ brothers and sisters . . . or our POC brothers and sisters or our single or doubter or any other kind of excluded brothers and sisters . . . is not at risk with regard to either or both of the two great commandments, I believe it is wrong. I believe we as a people, as a culture, are sinners in this regard.
Amen!
Thank you John! I wholeheartedly agree!
Ok, but loving someone doesn’t mean you enable them either. A drug-addicted child is going to be furious with my attempts to get them clean, but simply “accepting them” without trying to curb their destructive behavior is anything but loving.
Lily,
Children should know you love them, even when disciplining them. Also, in my experience, addicts are generally unhappy about being addicts. Finally, being queer is not comparable to being addicted to something.
“and the second is like unto it”
John: I didn’t say anything about LGBTQ individuals. Neither did the post.
Lily: I’d agree with you. There are situations in which it’s not clear what living in love towards someone requires. That’s a complex and legitimate topic.
But it’s a different discussion. What’s going on here is that the dual-unity of the two great commandments are becoming a potential casualty in a proxy battle over whether queer relationships deserve legitimacy.
It’s one thing to argue straight out that queer relationships do not deserve legitimacy because legitimizing them will hurt the people who participate in them, therefore love requires delegitimizing those relationships. That’s a conversation with its own problems, but it doesn’t threaten a divorce between the two great commandments.
It’s another thing to divide the two great commandments largely for the purpose of delegitimizing queer relationships.
Make claims about what love requires if you will, and people can have that argument out. But anytime conversation sets loving God and loving your neighbor as yourself at odds, there is reason to be suspicious that the conversation is no longer about the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“I didn’t say anything about LGBTQ individuals. Neither did the post.”
Neither did President Oaks, which is one of the things that make his speech kind of weird. He’s been making pseudo-doctrinal pronouncements from time to time for the past few years in which he makes abstract comments that appear to have no ties to anything that actually happens in the world. Which makes them useless as doctrinal guidance. But if you look at the context of his speeches, the application seems unmistakable. I can think of no reasonable justification for (mis)communicating in this way, but he keeps doing it.
Anyway, the context of President Oaks’s speech makes it highly likely that he’s talking about BYU’s official hostility toward queer people. Although, like President Oaks in his doctrinal obfuscations, BYU refuses to be clear about its anti-queer policies. So here we are.
It’s really not very fun to listen to speeches and have discussions where everybody is trying super hard not to say what they mean.
Loursat,
I think it’s very clear. And BYU’s policies are clear. And President Oaks speaks this way because he’s trying to teach the higher principle of the 2 great commandments. Same reason why President Nelson gave his “no labels” fireside earlier this year. When we accept & live the doctrine, the leaders of the church don’t have to always call out every potential application.
I know I’ve seen complaints on this blog when they take the opposite approach. “Yes, we already know the church’s stance on gay marriage, why are they saying it again???”
And it also doesn’t really matter whether people explicitly invoke arguments about queer people. That is the implicit context for this post, of course, and the addresses it’s a response to, and recently that seems like the most frequent context when attempting to insert a superior-subordinate relationship between *two* commandments that we’re told Jesus placed *together* at the top when someone asked him for *one* great commandment.
But it doesn’t matter, because the arguments generalize. Situations where love is distinct from validation may exist. But to think about the two great commandments as potentially conflicting with one another is to misunderstand both of them, and misunderstood why Jesus answered the way he did in Matthew 22.
W is for WIN:
“But anytime conversation sets loving God and loving your neighbor as yourself at odds, there is reason to be suspicious that the conversation is no longer about the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Yeah, I wish President Oaks had said something that clarified the harmony between the two great commandments. Maybe something like: “If we truly love God and serve Him as He has taught us, we will love our neighbor as God loves him or her and as He would have us love and serve them.”
Seems like I missed something Oaks said. Probably at the his BYU speech. not surprised one bit. Is anyone?
I will say, however, that perhaps the most certain thing that eliminated Nelson as someone I could trust and whose counsel I could follow is his ‘God’s love is conditional’ thing that I still hear people quote and to which an equal number of people shake their heads in confusion and frustration. To me, it is an unforgivable sin of his. Good intentions (perhaps), but ones that suggest a fundamental schism between everything I understood about God and what Nelson was preaching. I’ve seen several people for whom this new ‘doctrine’ that the Church is teaching (via Oaks and Nelson, repeated by other ‘leaders of the gospel’) about love, has caused them to no longer feel God’s love for them and they have become sad, lost individuals instead of rejecting it outright as they (and everyone else) ought to. It, alone, was enough for me to say, “Enough.” Especially when it is applied to already marginalized groups.
“When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mosiah 2:17).
Very useful Carey, but I find scripture is much less often quoted in my ward than the words of general authorities.