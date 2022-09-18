Faith, Reason, and CES

Last week, the Deseret News published an essay by Elder Clark Gilbert, the commissioner of CES. (Remember, CES is over the church’s secondary education system, including the BYUs and Pathways.) In it, he argues for the distinctive—and critical—role religiously-affiliated colleges and universities play in our broad network of secondary education.
And honestly, I found the essay deeply troubling.
Not, let me point out, because I disagree with Elder Gilbert’s premise. I’ve spent my entire academic career teaching at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law. We’re a Jesuit school, and our sense of Jesuit identity is central to our mission and to the way we educate our students. This mission encourages us to center justice, as well as the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. It motivates and permeates the education we provide.
But we don’t see a conflict between the delivery of a secular education and our mission to produce lawyers who will help transform the world.
Elder Gilbert starts his essay talking about being on the Harvard campus and looking at the library from the steps of the chapel. His takeaway? Faith and reason at Harvard were in conflict, with reason the inevitable winner.
But here’s the thing: he doesn’t provide any evidence—any suggestion, even—that anybody but him has had that reaction. Yes, Harvard is a secular university. And it has a world-renowned divinity school. It has a beautiful chapel on campus. (And I’ll note here that BYU-Provo does not have a chapel on campus.) And it produces graduates who are deeply religious.
Elder Gilbert contrasted his Harvard experience with his BYU experience. And that’s probably what troubles me most: somehow his BYU experience left him with the belief that faith and reason were incompatible and stood in contrast to each other. Somehow his BYU experience led him to believe that Harvard detracted from faith, not because of any affirmative attack on faith, but because it wasn’t religiously affiliated.
So yes, I strongly believe that religiously-affiliated colleges and universities play an important part in the constellation of secondary education. I also believe that secular universities do. And I believe that you can find and nurture faith at secular institutions and that you can lose faith at religious institutions.
But I think it is absolutely critical that we—and especially the head of a network of religious universities—not give in to, and not promote, a vision where faith and reason are inevitably locked in conflict. Because that’s not the world we live in.
Image by Crimson400. CC BY-SA 3.0
Comments
Isaiah 1:18
Reading Clark Gilbert’s essay and reflecting on other talks at BYU recently (Elder Holland’s, most of all), and comparing to Charles Eliot’s philosophy (as Gilbert describes it) that the way to serve Christ and the church is “not through the founding ideal of knowing God, but rather through cultivating open inquiry,” I’m seeing a replay of a fundamental disagreement about religion and reason. In effect, do we start with God or do we (hope to) end with God? What we’re getting from the Church these days is that we must start with God and ensure that every inquiry points that way. What we get from people like Charles Eliot is that we start with open inquiry in faith that we will end with God.
I think it’s a legitimate debate. It’s certainly long standing. I’m very much in Eliot’s camp. For me the start with God approach would be constraining. I just wouldn’t do it; I haven’t done it. The start with God approach suggests a fear that if we don’t constrain inquiry but open it up, we might end up not finding God or religion or the Church. That’s a fear-based forced-thought religion I’m not interested in promoting.
However, much as I would choose Eliot’s Harvard model for myself, I would not seek to make BYU-Provo the Harvard of the West, as some people have suggested. In that, I think Gilbert poses a false binary. As you suggest, or at least hint, Sam, I’d suggest the Jesuit model as a third option. I don’t know Loyola (Chicago) except through your experience, but I pay attention to Georgetown (Washington, DC) and I”m regularly impressed by that model.
I remember reading the essay and liking it. I wasn’t completely sold on what he was saying though. It did come top of mind to me when today I was reading https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/09/private-religious-schools-have-public-responsibilities-too/671446/.
“All truth is circumscribed into one great whole.” I remember being taught that as part of some covenants that I personally no longer believe in, but I assume that Gilbert does. “The Glory of God is intelligence” is in our scripture. There is also a quote from Brigham Young about “all truth no matter where we find it is part of Mormonism.” Truth, no matter where we find it is still truth, whether it is in the geology of the earth or in the Bible.
But there are some religious people who hate to integrate new truth into things like the Bible, because they think that their assumptions about what the Bible says are the only truth. So, when geologists talk about the billion years it took to form our earth, and the Bible says one day, they get all confused and then assume that the geologists are wrong, because they assumed when the Bible said one day, that God made the earth in one rotation of the earth. But, you know, the earth didn’t exist yet, so it didn’t rotate, so there was no such thing as a day back when God formed the earth. So, it is literally impossible to read that…um literally. There were no “days” yet, so how exactly did God form the earth in one day? Obviously the Bible is using the word “day” with a different meaning. What the Bible is doing is explaining to Bronze Age humans about the Big Bang and the formation of the universe and the earth in language they could grasp. If God were to explain to the prophet today, he might say, “you idiot, listen to the scientists. They will explain *how* I did it. All the Bible says and all you need to remember is that I did.”
No, I forget, God is much more polite and kind than I am. So, it might be more like, “Rusty, dear boy, cut with the monkeys with the type writers examples. The earth was not formed by accident or randomly. It was chosen out of the billions and billions of stars, I picked the one earth where my children could live. Listen to the scientists and remember that all truth is circumscribed into one great whole.”
Thanks for your thoughts on this subject, Sam. I read Gilbert’s op-ed and was also struck by his straw man arguments.
I went to BYU as an undergraduate during the 1980s when it seemed open inquiry and academics flourished and complimented one another more than the eras prior to that time and since the late 1990s. Eugene England and Stephen E. Robinson represented this healthy dynamic well. They squared off once on the Daily Universe editorial page, exchanging multiple op-eds on the presence and roll of academic freedom at BYU. Robinson, a Duke educated religion professor and scholar, represented the establishment view, and England, a Stanford product and giant in Mormon letters, argued a more progressive view. These scholars and their arguments were enriching to me and deeply satisfying to read. (And I should add I took classes from both.) Their commitment to the gospel and restored church was unquestioned and their displayed ability to reason was impressive. Both represented an ideal to me.
I don’t see that kind of open exchange being possible today because of policies Holland is promoting and Gilbert is enforcing, and faculty and students are worse off because of it. BYU today is an institution I would not be interested to attend. This makes me sad. All of my children have attended either state universities or highly ranked private universities for similar reasons. All were taught the virtues of honesty, kindness and duty to humanity. All have become stronger moral agents because of their educations. BYU may have a unique mission, but it does not hold a monopoly on producing the kind of students that will carry our nation forward on a moral footing and in a way that makes the world a better place for all people. I struggle to accept the hardiness of Gilbert’s premises.
What bothers me the most is the lack of discussion by Holland and Gilbert on why policies like the revocation of ecclesiastical confidentially is a necessary condition to achieve BYU’s mission. I’m struck by the irony that faculty, evidently, can’t be trusted to uphold the mission of BYU and that removing a key religious sacrament (confessionals and seeking pastoral counsel) is the answer. I’m bothered by the fact there is no transparency coming from the Office of Ecclesiastical Clearance, nor is there an deeper and more public explanation for its purpose. Gilbert makes the argument for the mission of the BYUs, but there is no discussion that explains or seeks to justify the draconian methods they are now using to achieve that aim. And I’ll add that Jeffrey Holland’s meanspirited and unnecessary public shaming of Matt Easton at last year’s faculty and staff meeting at BYU leaves me cynical when I read about the virtuous aspirations for religious education at BYU Gilbert advocates. There is a vein of hypocrisy there that I can’t look past.