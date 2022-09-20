Setting Apart Our Daughters to Prepare and Pass the Sacrament

M. David Huston lives and works in the Washington DC metro area. He is a husband and father of four who has previously written for poetry, international affairs, and LDS-related publications.
“Dad, can I ask you a question about the priesthood?” my daughter inquired on a recent Saturday afternoon.
“Sure… let’s hear it,” I encouraged.
“In our church we believe that when women are set apart to do a calling, they fulfil that calling using the priesthood. Is that right?”
I affirmed that she was correct. “Yes, that is what Elder Oaks explained back in 2014. He said that when women act in any calling they exercise priesthood authority in performing duties associated with that calling.”
My daughter nodded at my reply (I guess she knew she was right), and continued along these lines: “Then why can’t the Bishop just call the young women to be ‘sacrament passers’ or ‘sacrament preparers’ and then set them apart to do the calling? I mean, if the church is going to keep saying that the priesthood is needed to do those things, and if women have access to the priesthood through callings, then by calling the young women to these responsibilities and setting them apart they should have all the priesthood they need… right?” She made eye-contact with me and waited patiently for a reply.
I took a few beats to think about her suggestion (honestly something I’d never considered before, at least not in the way she presented it). “You know what?” I said, “that makes sense to me; I don’t know why we couldn’t do that.” And with that, my daughter gave a little shrug and walked out of the room.
In the long-run, I think Sam Brunson is spot on when he noted, “the Doctrine and Covenants expressly prohibits deacons and teachers from administering the sacrament, which means passing and preparing it are not administering it. Thus, the only grounding for requiring priesthood to do those things is tradition.” That tradition needs to change. But if we’re not ready to change that tradition today, then my daughter’s suggested approach—setting apart young women to perform sacrament preparation and passing—would be an alternate way to accomplish the same end.
From my (admitted cheap) seat, there is no downside to changing the policy surrounding which genders help with the sacrament ordinance. In addition to providing more young people a meaningful way to serve their wards, having young women prepare and pass the sacrament would be positive for both the young women performing this duty and for the younger girls who look up to them (studies show that girls and young women benefit greatly from having spiritual leadership modeled by other women in church settings). My daughter is a thinker and a courageous communicator of her own ideas. I’m very proud of her.
But it is not just my daughter’s specific idea that I find interesting. My interaction with her gave me another peak into the things that were on her mind and revealed some foundational thoughts and ideas that are likely generalizable and which feel vitally important:
- First—Issues of equity are on the minds of our young women. Our young women are smart, thoughtful, and striving for more. When it comes to responsibilities and opportunities in church service and leadership, they see and understand that they have fewer of each. We need to change this inequity not only to bless the lives of women, but also because such changes will make our church community stronger and more vibrant.
- Second—Young women are willing to work within the system. In many cases, and recognizing the limitations of their influence, young women are not asking for a radical reconsideration of the church’s entire approach to priesthood leadership; rather they are making humble and thoughtful recommendations that take into account past and current practices. Setting apart young women to prepare or pass the sacrament would be a solution that operates completely within existing priesthood practices (and is a model that could be applied in number of other contexts). If we are not willing/able to fully revamp our priesthood system, we should be willing to make the existing system better and more equitable.
- Third—Young women are longing for more meaningful responsibility and opportunities across the spectrum of church functions. Sure, the young women are happy doing service projects during the week, but they also want to be involved in those aspects of our church that are most central to our worship and ritual practices. By excluding young women from serving in and leading parts of our worship and ritual practices we restrict their ability to have experiences that could bless their lives and limit their ability to bless the lives of those around them.
- Fourth—Specific to the Sacrament, young women recognize its importance and want to be more involved. Young women understand what Elder Oaks taught: “the ordinance of the sacrament makes the sacrament meeting the most sacred and important meeting in the Church.” Currently, on Sundays they are required to sit quietly while the sacrament is prepared and passed by males. But it is precisely because they see the value of the sacrament as a cornerstone of our religious practice that they want to work alongside their male counterparts to deliver the sacrament to their ward families.
- Fifth—We are better as a church when females (young and old) are involved in developing and implementing church policy. Male priesthood leadership have not cornered the market on good ideas, thoughtful approaches, and spiritual inspiration. We need to take President Nelson’s counsel to heart and fully incorporate female voices in decision all levels of making.
The lack of female participation in the sacrament ordinance means women have only a passive role to play when it comes to what really matters at our weekly services. As a father of daughters and a member of a faith community filled with powerful, inspired, and thoughtful women, I struggle with that. And I don’t think I’m alone. My daughter is ready for a change. And so am I. It’s time.
Comments
Ah, the (likely) unintended (but very welcomed by me and others) consequences of President Oaks’ public attempts to wrestle with the concepts of priesthood authority. I love your daughter’s logical conclusion, support such service happening right now, and yet I don’t expect it to happen until I’m 20 years older and grayer. Ugh, we’ll probably have a pretty cool and much smaller church by the time I’m dead.
I agree with the general thrust, although I think you are over-generalizing. I think there’s a lot more variety among young women (and young men), on both sides of longing for responsibility and willingness to work within the system.
Where there’s a sharp disagreement it’s with your closing words, “It’s time.”
It is so far past time that I can’t leave that rest. My daughter had most of the same experiences and many of the same questions, and left for full activity in another church more than 20 years ago. Now we’re into a second generation, with her four daughters.
As my daughter writes:
“I think I felt somewhat guilty about “leaving” before I had children. It is wonderfully freeing to be in a church that aligns with my values, and shedding that struggle makes life just feel easier. But now, thinking of my daughters, it is so clear to me that they deserve to be in a church that cherishes them as young women (assuming they continue to identify that way), children of God, with all the same privileges, options, and responsibilities as people of any gender in our faith community and in the wider world.”
Thank you! I know I was not alone as a YW 30 years ago asking questions about my interactions with priesthood authority who was shushed and told not to question authority. Now I have a 12 yo daughter who came home from church Sunday mad that “God doesn’t care about (her) only about men so she won’t care about Him!” I refuse to shush her but honestly I don’t have the answers she (and I still) seeks.
Your daughter is a very astute thinker. Well done, very well done.
I completely agree that this needs to change, and I find myself baffled by the nonsensical place we find ourselves in, with spiritually valiant women being clothes-lined by a tradition that is unwilling to make even the smallest changes to elevate their service. I have a sister in her twenties who is starting to ask these same questions, and I imagine my mother was asking them thirty years ago when she was a young woman in her ward. Our worship is all the more impoverished by their absence in these kinds of meaningful ways.
Something that I think doesn’t get much attention when we discuss this topic is how this tradition has not only spiritually deprived our young women, but our young men, too. Not that this should be the main focus, but it bears mentioning the way bad systems hurt us all.
In Sam Brunson’s article you cited, he mentioned and you cited him saying that, “the Doctrine and Covenants expressly prohibits deacons and teachers from administering the sacrament, which means passing and preparing it are not administering it. Thus, the only grounding for requiring priesthood to do those things is tradition.” True enough, but traditions have power, and the power of this tradition is strong enough that it has apparently hollowed out the value and meaning of the two most important Aaronic Priesthood offices. If you were pressed to describe what the scriptural responsibility of the offices of deacon and teacher are, what would you say? How are they different from each other? When I was a deacon and teacher, and we had a Sunday school lesson on our priesthood office, the instructor would have us read D&C 20 to review our office responsibilities, and I would be so confused. Where was preparing and passing the Sacrament, our main responsibilities, as attested by Church culture? Why wasn’t it in there? If it wasn’t scriptural, then what did the scriptures have to say about deacons and teachers specifically, particularly? I came up blank.
When I went on my mission, I used to boast about how in OUR church, our deacons were 12 years old, as opposed to other Christian churches where the deacons were middle aged men, and somehow that meant we were better, more enlightened, the true Church of Christ. In retrospect, I feel foolish in my pride, and I think the elderly deacons I met who were Baptist or Lutheran or Catholic had a better idea what the office meant than I did. I wonder if these offices were not better defined in D&C 20 because the early Saints just assumed the responsibilities were in the names themselves. Deacon, from “diakonos,” Greek for minister, supposedly the pastoral backbone of the Church, next in service only to the Bishop (1 Timothy 3). Not anymore. Teacher, meaning exactly that, the teachers, the instructors of the Saints, those best schooled in providing knowledge of the kingdom of God. Now we have an auxiliary organization for that.
So here we are, in a place where women are marginalized out of an activity that they are eager and able to do at least partially because we have coddled and infantilized young men by giving them sacred, priesthood ordinations before they are interested or mature enough to bear them. In the process, we have stripped two sacred priesthood offices that were outlined in the original Church constitution of all their value and meaning to the point where they have little to no special significance at all without this cultural tradition. And to bring this back to the original post, women have suffered, suffer, and will continue to suffer most in this kind of system, but we all suffer when antiquated, sexist traditions such as this are maintained with weak pastoral or doctrinal foundations. Our insistence in maintaining stupid traditions and tired gender assumptions is literally hollowing out the priesthood, and we’re all the worse for it.
But I am pretty sure that if you ask President Oaks, he would say that isn’t what he meant. What he meant was that women should be happy with what they already have.
Not mentioned here is the scriptural basis for having YW prepare the sacrament: Women are involved at every point of Christ’s death and resurrection. Studying the accounts of women ministering to him while his broken body was on the cross, anointing his body at the tomb, and of course the crowning event of the atonement (resurrection) was first witnessed by women. There is so much in scripture that would make girls preparing and passing the sacrament so meaningful.
With all the descent going on in the church this kind of thinking is just another blow that weakens all of us.
We should be seeking after the companionship of the Holy Ghost and the gifts of the Spirit that open the door to receiving the higher manifestation of the Spirit (2 Nephi 31: 13 on).
Allen, you might enjoy reading this article, which explains how we got from D&C 20, which inculcated a practice much more like the Protestant churches you mention, to our current practice of ordaining (very) young men to be deacons: https://www.jstor.org/stable/23287418
I totally agree with the OP. One comment above laments all the descent going on in the church – probably more truth to that apparent mis-type (did he mean “dissent”?) than the commenter intended. We are indeed descending, probably into zero growth, possibly into negative growth, as we continue to resist the for-now-outside pressures toward more egalitarianism.
Yep, according to Oaks’ logic, it appears that YW can get all the authority they need to prepare and pass the sacrament by simply being set apart. A+ for your astute daughter!
What’s more, the idea that explicit authority is required for this is also based on tradition. YW don’t need to be set apart to act as baptismal witnesses or to hand out towels in the temple. I don’t see how helping with the sacrament is any different.
JFK – what do you even mean by “We should be seeking after the companionship of the Holy Ghost and the gifts of the Spirit that open the door to receiving the higher manifestation of the Spirit (2 Nephi 31: 13)”. Do you mean speaking in tongues (2 Nephi 31: 13)? What does this have to do with the OP?
Thanks for this, David. Clearly, I don’t think it’s necessary to go this direction for women and girls to pass the sacrament, but your daughter is tremendously astute. This may, as a practical matter, be an easier way to make the move, even if it’s unnecessary, and I applaud her careful and faithful thinking!
And JFK, David and his daughter (and commenters here) are clearly seeking after the companionship of the Spirit, trying to faithfully bless the lives of their family, friends, and congregants.
DeAnn and Sam-
If Heavenly Father wants his daughters to pass the sacrament it will be made known to those he has called as prophets. That is basic doctrine. We should be doing those things the prophets are teaching in GC.
2 Nephi 31 teaches the doctrine of Christ. It says nothing about about speaking in tongues.
The OP makes a pretty convincing argument. It’s not even a difficult argument. A young woman gets it. An adult leader can easily wrap their head around it. And everything is there to make it right, if you want it. They don’t want it. They simply don’t want women to hold and exercise priesthood in any visible or meaningful way. They don’t want it. I remember the joy, the relief, when the priesthood and temple ban for black members was lifted. First Presidency and Q12, etc. rejoiced that the long-awaited day had come (well, most of them). I have never gotten that impression from senior church leaders about women and the priesthood. There’s no sorrow, or confusion, or angst. Only justification and hollow platitudes. They’re happy with the way things are. They’re not praying for change. They’re not looking toward the long-awaited day. They give the impression that if revelation came tomorrow instructing that women be ordained just like men, they would be frustrated and disappointed. They simply don’t want it.
JFK – 2 Nephi 31:13, 14 ….”and can speak with a new tongue, yea, even with the tongue of angels.” So yeah – speaking in tongues.
@JFK: “If Heavenly Father wants his daughters to pass the sacrament it will be made known to those he has called as prophets.”
Or, per D&C 58:26-29, maybe we should let them pass the sacrament until God tells them to stop.
@Turtle: Good point. OD2 didn’t come out of the blue; it was preceded by decades of increasing criticism and finally a temple surrounded by a significant number of church members with African ancestry. I suspect that even more pressure will be needed to motivate us to overcome our sexism, which seems to be even more entrenched than our racism.
I have thought about this in regards to the temple. If women can perform an ordinance in the temple under the keys of the temple president, why then couldn’t perform any ordinance outside of the temple under the keys of the bishop?
Why not give a priesthood assignment to women and girls to prepare the symbols of Christ’s body, the bread and water/grape juice/wine, the day before each Sunday, in a holy, reverent setting and ritual. The handling of the ingredients, the mixing with their hands, the oil, the leaven, all deeply symbolic and significant. It would serve to enhance their understanding of Christ’s atonement and their commitment to following him. It would be a mystical, personal, physical experience, and would deepen the meaning of the sacrament for the whole congregation. Just fleshing this out in my head, as the idea just popped in while reading the OP.
JFK, that’s a nice theory. But it has never happened in the modern church that I can think of off the top of my head. Every big revelatory change has come in response to somebody asking something. And sure, maybe this time will be different. But there’s nothing to suggest that it will.
And to be clear, 2 Ne. 31 doesn’t talk about the gift of tongues. Or about women passing the sacrament. But it also doesn’t talk about men passing the sacrament. Or priesthood. Or a Quorum of the 12. Or, for that matter, prophets. Sunday sabbath. There is a ton of stuff not mentioned in 2 Ne. 31. So I’m going to respectfully suggest that invoking it isn’t a trump card in this discussion and, in fact, is entirely irrelevant to the question of whether women and girls are already authorized to pass the sacrament.