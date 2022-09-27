Oman, A Possible Theology of Same-Sex Marriage Sealings

This morning, Nate Oman posted what may be the most important and consequential piece of Mormon theology I’ve read in a long time over on his Substack. In it, he explores whether and how same-sex sealings could fit in Latter-day Saint theology.
Those of you who know Nate will be unsurprised to find that it is a thoughtful, careful, insightful, empathetic, and fundamentally faithful exploration. He takes as his cue D&C 9, which both describes a stupor of thought as evidence that what we do is not aligned with God’s will and instructs us to study questions out in our mind to figure out what is right, then present our findings to the Lord for confirmation.
Nate also doesn’t let ideas off easy. While acknowledging that the church’s treatment of the LGBTQ community does not feel just or fair, he doesn’t consider that, of itself, a compelling theological argument for same-sex sealings. At the same time, he finds our assumption of “heterosexual exaltation” equally baseless.
Instead, he advocates what I will call a theology of humility. He sketches the gaps in our understanding and application of sealings both today and through church history, how those gaps undercut our easy assumptions, and why those gaps allow for same-sex sealings.
Ultimately, Nate lives by his theology of humility. While he presents his theological analysis, he acknowledges that, in the end, he does not get to make policy decisions for the church. But he makes a compelling case for why LDS doctrines of sealing and family leave plenty of space for same-sex sealings.
You should read his piece. If you missed the link above, it’s here: “A Welding Link of Some Kind”: A Minimalist Theology of Same-Sex Marriage Sealings.
(Because Nate’s Substack doesn’t have comments, you’re welcome to comment on and discuss his article in the comments here. But please read his article first. I can almost guarantee you that, whatever you assume he says, you’re wrong. Or, at least, I was. I learned a lot and was deeply edified reading it. So enjoy!)
Comments
This couldn’t come at a better time. My teenagers were quizzing me in this very subject tonight!
A legitimately excellent essay. If I were hired to advise the Church though (which I never would be, obvs) I have to advise them against it. It might be the right thing to do, but I think it would hurt growth. I’m not sure how much that type of consideration weighs upon the decision makers in the LDS hierarchy, but I can’t imagine they *never* think about it.
Immense thanks for sharing this. It deeply reflects the conversation I literally had last night with my son, who is currently serving a mission. In particular, the framework of expansive vision and theological humility. Very much appreciate Nate having crystalized so many of the same ideas, in a much more organized and well-written way.
I loved the analysis. As someone who was sealed to his wife in the same year as Oman (1999), and who supports SSM and prays for the full inclusion of LGBT members, I’ll offer a few thoughts to this important discussion.
First, as a realist, I can’t see SS sealings taking place without several interim steps coming first. The sealing language is still markedly male-female (despite recent improvements) and so including SS couples in the ordinance would also require finally dropping the baseless notion of gender essentialism. That isn’t happening anytime soon. More realistic would be allowing SS marriages, including in the temple, but waiting on sealings. Church policy currently provides for couples to be married in the temple even though they are past the age to bear children and even though they do not intend to be sealed eternally(because each is already sealed to a prior spouse who died). It’s not that big step to grant the same temporal marriages to SS couples.
Secondly, the key driver of any change will not be whether an expanded sealing practice is doctrinally workable, but whether the unions are seen as fundamentally good. Christ taught to judge trees by their fruit. The reason I repented and began supporting SS marriage (and why I believe most member who similarly repented have done so) is not because of equality or fairness arguments (valid as those may be) but because I saw the fruit of the marriages and could not in good conscience label evil what I knew to be good. This is why we are losing so many valiant members due to this issue. The marriages and families are good fruit. The church is in opposition to goodness.
While exercises such as Oman’s are valuable and ultimately necessary parts of the building, they are just castles in the sky until the foundation is laid – the foundation being that these marriages and families are good and therefore something we must seek after (AofF 13).
This is beautiful. I’m amazed that Nate articulated not just an argument, but a potential path forward that respects and builds on the great work that’s come before while also keeping the doctrine of compassion and love at its core. Thank you, Nate. Thank you, Sam, for bringing this to a greater audience.
I appreciate Nate’s articulation that we have an internal theological contradiction in venerating marriage and family while excluding so many people from that life. From a viewpoint of advocacy and “from your lips to the brethren’s ears,” I only wish he would not have provided such an explicit template for a possible revelation, which I fear only guarantees we won’t be seeing something like it because he is now the originator of it rather than them.
I appreciate the essay’s framing of the three understandings of/justifications for sealings (kingdom, lineage, and family)-that is a handy and helpful categorization. It is especially instructive in the sense that it foregrounds the continually-changing self-understanding that Church has of its own practices. This type of shifting is present in many other areas (consider how JSmith’s understanding of ‘priesthood’ changed between 1830 and 1840).
Interestingly, my wife and I were just talking about the various types of sealings (past and present) and came, generally, to the same conclusion as the essay: If sealing is, at its core, about linking together all of God’s children, then individuals should chose to whom that whom link is made and there should be no limits on that (in a sense, much like, but not the same as, the early practice of priesthood adoptions, we need to take the ‘sex’ out of it–not hetrosexual sealings, not homosexual sealings, just people being linked to people). If, in the end, the goal is to link everyone to everyone else, and given how very little we _really_ know about the afterlife, it seems that there is nothing to prohibit a more open, gracious approach. Other than, of course, the way-it-is-now.
All that said, if one views the shifts from kingdom to lineage to family as part of an inspired, prophetically guided shift that brought us closer and closer to the ‘right way’ of doing sealings–and I think there is a large contingent of LDS members who take that approach (an approach implicitly supported, BTW, by The Family: A Declaration to the World)–then this kind of theological move is much more difficult to make. “Proclamation Mormons” (I don’t mean that derisively) would likely respond to the essay by saying, “yeah… we’re doing sealings more-correctly now than they were in the past, and thus we have no right to change current practice.”
So, as much as I appreciate (and, as noted above, agree with) the approach, I wonder how it speaks to those who see the current iteration of sealing practices as revealed “T”ruth?
Oops…
“…(an approach implicitly supported, BTW, by The Family: A PROCLAMATION to the World)…”
Silly mistake; sorry folks.
I would like to thank Nate Oman for this essay. At my last temple recommend interview, at both the ward and stake level, I brought up my sympathy for, and advocacy for, LGBTQIA+ individuals. I have become more confident in proclaiming my hope in the day when sealings between our brothers and sisters who are in these groups will take place, thus assuming full participation and welcoming of LGBTQIA+ members into our church. I am not confident, however, that at this time that I actually “belong” in the church. Perhaps my beliefs are so far afield of core shared beliefs (reflected by the temple questions) that maybe I shouldn’t be allowed to go to the temple. Both the Bishop’s counselor, and the SP’s counselor that I spoke to did not appear troubled by my stance and I breezed through the other questions. I have maintained my recommend.
The Stake Presidency member who I interviewed with surprised me by asking me how I square my advocacy for LGBTQIA+ individuals with scripture, with doctrine, with church practice. Oddly enough I wasn’t prepared for that and really fumbled my response. So much so that after a few weeks of reflection I sent him a (probably not looked for!) several page essay that attempted to explain my squaring of belief against certain oft-quoted Old Testament and New Testament passages, and current church attitudes and teachings that are used in support of our current church practices and policies. I am sure that I was not convincing, although he received my epistle graciously and repeated his belief that we should all love each other.
How I wish I had Nate Oman’s essay here at the ready! I sometimes aspire to writing, but then I read something like this and decide that such writing is best left to him and others like him who are able to say what I want to say, only better, clearer, and more convincingly.
Thank you Nate Oman for saying something I have wanted to say, but saying it better than I can. Reading your essay was like an experience of a very thirsty person in the desert getting a drink of refreshing cool water. It satisfied, edified, and sustained.
I would like to make one other observations about this excellent essay. I was speaking recently to an active, lesbian, returned missionary member who wryly commented that members of the church who are gay talk about the “great gay holocaust” in the next life when all humanity will apparently be cleansed of any LGBTIA+ persons. She does NOT long for the day when she will be “cleansed” of her condition and finds it offensive when others assure her that such a thing will occur in the next life.
Thank you for sharing and I find Nate’s article very intriguing. As others have stated above, I don’t think it’s our theology that keeps us from receiving such a revelation, but rather the personnel currently in place tasked with receiving such revelations. I suspect they are eager to avoid a schism, and I can see such a revelation leading to a significant schism in the Church. Moreover, given the other problems the Church faces with regard to its history and the historicity of its founding documents and events, I believe this change would need to be made in concert with a bunch of other changes to keep in or entice back people who otherwise would leave or have left over this issue. In other words, aren’t those who are most anxious to receive such a revelation also those who are most likely to have significant concerns about the priesthood and temple ban, Church history and historicity, and the status of women in the Church? Such a revelation might be welcomed with open arms by many current and former members, but what I see as less likely is such a revelation in concert with a number of other changes that are necessary to keep progressive Mormons from walking away. Further, for those who have already left, honestly, how many would be willing to come back even if the Church addresses all of the issues? Or am I being too cynical and results-oriented?
Thank you for sharing this excellent essay. I hope the author doesn’t face discipline for writing it. I did have one technical question though, based on this statement:
“The law of adoption had a similar function. Instituted in the Nauvoo Temple shortly after Joseph’s martyrdom, this was the practice of sealing non-biologically related adults to Church leaders as adopted sons or daughters.”
Were women ever adopted as daughters as part of the law of adoption? I’ve never seen an example of this in my large pioneer history. I have seen a lot of polygamy, and women being sealed as wives even to men they never were married to in life, but no adoptions of adult women.
This essay, and the people who are reading it or will do so soon, is a watershed moment.
Thank you and bravissimo.
Tawna, the short answer is that yes, women were adopted at similar rates as men.
This blog is an echo chamber. I know many people that would leave the Church if the SS sealings were allowed.
I think that’s true, Anon for this, but it does say something interesting about such a person’s faith in continuing revelation and prophetic authority vs their feeling icky about gay people. To the extent that their mind and heart and testimony couldn’t adjust to further light and knowledge with the official imprimatur of the Church, doesn’t that undermine any current claims to care about those things?
It was strangely reassuring to see politically conservative members getting upset when general authorities said humane and generous things about immigrants a few years back. Turns out, some of those who used to make the most mouth noises about “cafeteria Mormons” will pick and choose like everyone else when the brethren challenge their political identities.