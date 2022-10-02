Responding to Changes from On High, and Other Things that Never Happen in a Vacuum

by

Yesterday, the official organs of the LDS Church announced changes in the church’s For the Strength of Youth guide, which as just about anyone who was an active participant in church programs between the ages of 12 and 18 anytime in the past 60 years (but particularly the past 30) knows, has been a more-or-less official guide to the standards enforced at youth activities and the lessons preached in untold thousands of sacrament meeting talks, youth conferences, Girls Camp meetings, and more. This wholesale rewrite orients the publication around general principles and personal choices, with the explicit condemnations of tattoos, extra piercings, bare shoulders or midriffs, and “passionate kissing” now abandoned, and even same-sex attraction receiving, if not any kind of broad acceptance, at least much more tolerant language. It is a much-needed, wholly positive set of changes, and deserves nothing but applause. My wife and I a little upset about it (though about its roll-out, not its substance).

Why? Because we have four daughters, all of them baptized and raised in the church’s youth program (as my wife and I both were), with the oldest two of them now having entirely abandoned activity in or affiliation with Mormonism, and the latter two maintaining only the most marginal connection with it, and while there are larger historical, political, cultural, theological, and familial reasons for all of that, the judgments, harsh comments, and condescending dismissals of innocent questions they received over the years over matters of appearance, over tattoos and piercings and shoulders and skirt length and so much more, were absolutely a contributor to it all. In other words, all things considered, For the Strength of Youth caused our daughters, however minimally, genuine confusion, frustration, pain, and shame during their teen-age years, and thus is, however minimally, at least a contributor to the complicated, struggling, ambivalent reality of the Mormon faith in our family. We’d like an apology for that, or at least an acknowledgment of that, from the church. We’re not going to get one, of course, because the church doesn’t apologize for such things (or for anything, really).

It’s a little easier for me to understand–though not feel any sympathy for–the LDS Church leadership’s policy of to “not to seek apologies or to give them,” to recognize that some policies may have been “counterproductive for what we wish to achieve” but to nonetheless “look forward and not backward,” than it is for my wife. For me, a white, heterosexual, university-educated, life-long male church member, the many policies and practices of American Mormonism over the decades which have most certainly been, in retrospect, “counterproductive,” have been easier to rationalize or remove myself from. It’s easier for me to look at what I understand to be this hapless, good-hearted, but mostly human-built community I am part of, and see a mess of disagreements, contradictions, and divisions, with every positive step being at least as much accidental as intentional. I recognize that I was never as hurt by, as embarrassed by, or simply as confused by the policies of For the Strength of Youth as were my wife or my daughters. And so my understanding takes a back-seat to my shared frustration with her and them. Yes, I am grateful that the various well-intentioned and prayerful bureaucratic players in the midst of the Church Office Building eventually rounded up enough support to get key decision-makers to approve of this profoundly important change in the LDS Church’s language in regards to youth behavior and spirituality. But dammit, would it have killed them to say, when it was rolled out, “we feel bad for everyone who ever felt humiliated by these policies in the past, and who were brought to the point of painful decisions partly because of them; we know better now”?

Of course it wouldn’t, but just the same, of course they won’t, for all sorts of entirely defensible organizational reasons. I understand that, though I don’t like it (the same way I don’t like the LDS Church’s present organization overall). So my wife and I are left with our frustrations. Frustrations that reflect the reality of being connected to a hapless, good-hearted, but mostly human-built community which has defined our lives, our marriage, and our family for our and its entire existence, a definition that contributed to a lot of–admittedly, very First World and minor, in any absolute sense, but nonetheless deeply felt and real–pain. As the church responds positively–and very belatedly–to the pressures and changes all around it, those of us who lack the institutional faith (because remember, this is all about the organizational church, and by no means necessarily about the gospel of Jesus Christ) to live solely by every word that proceedeth from the prophet’s lips–or from the Church Newsroom’s website–but rather are, for better or worse, very shaped by the vicissitudes of culture and history and personal choice surrounding us, are left looking at those positive responses, and can only feel a little…well, grateful, sure, but also a little bitter. Just grow up and deal with it, you say? Thanks, that’s helpful; I’m sure we’ll get to work on that real soon.