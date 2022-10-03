Empathy in the back seat

by

I am your older brother. I have been around the block a little more than you. I feel responsible for how you develop. I might even say it is my duty to teach you how to live a good life. But life isn’t easy and sorrows abound. That is why I feel your pain, even as I force you to hit yourself repeatedly in the face in the back seat of our car, currently driving to Grandma’s.

The feelings of betrayal, confusion, and despair are understandable. How could this be happening? Why has your own hand turned against you? It is best not to question. No one really knows. Some things must just be endured until the end of our car ride to Grandma’s.

You might say to yourself, “I am not the problem here. I only am hitting myself because you are making me.” But you fail to see the bigger picture. Older brothers have made younger siblings hit themselves in the face in the back seat on the way to Grandma’s for as long as I can remember. This is established. To question it is to invite the wrath and condemnation of the parents.

Perhaps you’d like to try to contact the parents directly? You are welcome to contact the parents regarding many things. I encourage you to do so. But, as I said above, to approach them regarding the reasons why I am forcing you to hit yourself in the face will not go well. There will be yelling, the car may be pulled over, or possibly turned around. We both do not want this, because Grandma is cool and gives us nice things. It is better to just endure the punishment your hand is giving you for reasons that remain obscure.

I will sit with you in this. I will be there for you. You are not alone, as I force you to hit yourself in the face, while we ride in the back seat to Grandma’s house. It is what I can do.