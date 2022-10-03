Empathy in the back seat

I am your older brother. I have been around the block a little more than you. I feel responsible for how you develop. I might even say it is my duty to teach you how to live a good life. But life isn’t easy and sorrows abound. That is why I feel your pain, even as I force you to hit yourself repeatedly in the face in the back seat of our car, currently driving to Grandma’s.
The feelings of betrayal, confusion, and despair are understandable. How could this be happening? Why has your own hand turned against you? It is best not to question. No one really knows. Some things must just be endured until the end of our car ride to Grandma’s.
You might say to yourself, “I am not the problem here. I only am hitting myself because you are making me.” But you fail to see the bigger picture. Older brothers have made younger siblings hit themselves in the face in the back seat on the way to Grandma’s for as long as I can remember. This is established. To question it is to invite the wrath and condemnation of the parents.
Perhaps you’d like to try to contact the parents directly? You are welcome to contact the parents regarding many things. I encourage you to do so. But, as I said above, to approach them regarding the reasons why I am forcing you to hit yourself in the face will not go well. There will be yelling, the car may be pulled over, or possibly turned around. We both do not want this, because Grandma is cool and gives us nice things. It is better to just endure the punishment your hand is giving you for reasons that remain obscure.
I will sit with you in this. I will be there for you. You are not alone, as I force you to hit yourself in the face, while we ride in the back seat to Grandma’s house. It is what I can do.
Comments
Yep.
But when you contact the parents, talk only to Dad. Never to Mom.
This type of post makes me not want to visit BCC.
I love this so much. I have also sat in that seat. There is a metaphor here that is so clever and absurd that it is genius.
My apologies. But I’m having a hard time following this. The best I can figure you are equating the younger brother hitting himself in the back seat to Church leaders’ refusing to recognize LGBT relationships or allow same sex marriage or something related during their way back to heaven. If that is the case, for the analogy to work, the older brother = Church leaders and Grandma = God. Where this falls apart for me is that, if one believes the Church leaders, they are only following God’s will and are not the one’s who are making the rules. In your analogy that would be akin to “Grandma” asking the younger brother to hit himself — not the “older brother”.
Is just an analogy. No analogy is perfect.
It actually speaks pretty well to the false consciousness that the lgbtq community is creating in anyone struggling that they won’t be happy unless they live an unfruitful, immoral life. So they keep hitting them in the face with the victims own hand as they drive this false consciousness even further into their minds.
Your instruments of sin and justifying sin will be turned against you.
John C, you are going to have to explain your meaning. I caught the reference to having to deal with adversity, but not the connection to LGBT issues. Was that the sole point you were trying to make?
There are so many ways this can be applied if “big brother” is church leaders. I am not gay or guilty of any sin, but it still applied to my life as I tried to heal from childhood abuse. The church was the biggest hindrance to healing, because “big brother” kept forcing me to hit myself, all in the name of “getting to grandma’s house.” I won’t take the time to go into detail, because there were several ways church leaders did not understand the issue. There were conflicts between church definitions of “forgiveness” and protecting my own children from abuse. There were issues of me having ownership of my body against what the church told me I had to wear as underwear. “Big brother” eventually drove me out of the car, so now I am walking to grandma’s house.
Commentors: when you go to a standup comedy show, must you have a q&a in which you demand the comic explain that one joke you didn’t get? Or when you read a political cartoon that you don’t understand, do you email and seek an explanation from the artist? What on earth do you do with song lyrics that seem slightly inscrutable? Facepalm.
This made my day. :)
BlueRidge — they do if they are fans of McNaughton’s propaganda.
Blueridge: Agree that John C has no obligation to explain the joke (and it would be extremely cringe to do so.)
However, I do understand to an extent where critical commenters are coming from. This is the first post since the end of GC, and the fact that it’s too vague to really have a single coherent discussion about is a bit frustrating. I personally would have enjoyed it a lot more if we had a few more specific posts first.
john f: Jon McNaughton is a national treasure and I will brook no criticism of him. One of the funniest men in America.
@philo, the way I see it, your second comment falls squarely into the same ‘problem’ as you are claiming the OP does. There is almost no way I (or most people who read this blog) can read your comment as anything other that obvious snark because of how bad McNaughton is. And yet . . . perhaps you are serious? I’m going with the snark, but . . . I can’t be certain. Ah, the problems of written communication.
Is this the OP that proves BCC has jumped the shark? Sure seems to be…
Ah, I hope it didn’t sound like I think the vagueness is an inherent ‘problem’ with the post – I like it, I just think that right at this specific moment there’s probably a good bit of energy floating around, and this isn’t the right kind of post to channel it*. Not a bad thing, just an explanation for the frustration.
The problems of written communication, indeed!
*Or rather, not all of it. It’s cathartic for a lot of us, and I imagine it’s especially cathartic for a few of us, but it doesn’t leave much of an outlet for the more, ah, verbose impulses. As evidenced by the fact that I’m typing all of this over a super meaningless meta issue.
@Philo. I hear you. And I hear the post. In all honesty, I’m so tired right now, maybe all I can handle right now is the poetry of acknowledgement. Perhaps I can face the many phantoms another day.