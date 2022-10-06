FAIR and Me

by

My Engagement with FAIR

FAIR is an organization devoted to providing apologetic defenses of the Church and its history, scripture, doctrine and practice. I’m not entirely sure when it came into existence; I’m guessing in the mid-90s. I didn’t know of its early iteration, because back in those olden days pre-blogs and podcasts, the internet world of mass communication was divided between message boards and e-mail lists. FAIR’s original form of outreach was via a message board, but I wasn’t much of a message board guy, and I preferred e-mail lists. The big e-mail list back then was Mormon-L, which I was never on. I hung out on several niche e-mail lists: one devoted to history, another devoted to philosophy, but mainly I engaged with Scripture-L, which was operated by Greg Woodhouse out of California. I loved that old list. Brant Gardner was working out the draft of his Book of Mormon commentary there (now published by Kofford), and I first e-met Julie Smith there, author of the excellent Mark volume of the BYU New Testament Commentary series.

The name FAIR was originally an acronym for the Foundation for Apologetic Information and Research. That name was always problematic, because while most Christian churches have an apologetic function, the word “apologetics” was not native to the Mormon tradition, and the organization would always get e-mails asking why they were apologizing. Eventually they did away with the acronym with FairMormon, but when RMN threw shade at the word “Mormon” that was no longer going to work. So they went back to FAIR as an acronym, but this time for Faithful Answers, Informed Response, which I thought was pretty clever.

My first actual engagement with FAIR was in 1999 when they decided to put on their first conference. Someone (at this late date I forget who) reached out to me and invited me to be one of the speakers. It sounded like a fun adventure, so I agreed. That first conference was held in Ben Lomond, California. We had some time to kill before the conference, so a group of us were taking a scenic drive in someone’s rental car through the redwood covered mountains. In the middle of nowhere we happened upon a Greek bookstore. We were all bibliophiles, so of course we had to check it out, and we all left with an armload of books. That was a magical experience and my favorite memory from that trip.

The conference itself was held in the Relief Society room of the local stake center. My little joke was that there were—almost—more speakers than members of the audience. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the experience. You may read my presentation here: https://bycommonconsent.com/2019/04/13/a-tale-of-two-restorations/

I enjoyed that first conference so much that I made the effort to attend every year. The next conference was at Snowbird, then there were several at the Provo Women’s Center (who knew Provo had a Women’s Center?), then a classroom at UVU, then the Southtowne Exposition Center in Sandy. Starting in 2015 (the last conference I attended) the conferences have been held in a conference center in Provo.

In 2003 we held several mini-conferences in Europe; one in Germany and two in Italy (Milan and Rome). That was a wonderful experience and remains the only time I’ve been in Europe in my entire life. (Yes, I know, I’ve lived a too sheltered existence.) My presentation was on the Book of Abraham, which you may read here: https://bycommonconsent.com/2013/06/27/the-book-of-abraham/

At some point they asked me to join their (small) Board, which I was happy to do. I don’t remember exactly how long I served on the board; probably something like 10 years.

Probably my favorite part of being engaged with FAIR was my participation in “Ask the Apologist.” That was an email address where people could write in with questions. I loved responding to those questions; I think it reminded me of the old Scripture-L. FAIR has canned answers to many difficult questions on its website, but nuances matter, and I liked being able to tailor my thoughts to the specifics of their concern. My method was to read the question, think about it, and ask myself whether I was bothered by that issue. Usually, my answer was that I was not. So I would poke around in my brain and try to articulate why that issue didn’t throw me for a loop. That didn’t always work, but more often than not it did, and my correspondent was usually very grateful for the perspective.

An Ecumenical Approach to Mormon Studies

For most people who attend a FAIR Conference, that is their sole extracurricular Church activity, unless they attend something like BYU Education Week. In contrast, I’ve always had my fingers in a lot of pies, of which FAIR was but one.

Back when Sunstone was an actual magazine, I would often attend the Sunstone Symposium one weekend and the FAIR Conference the following weekend. And I presented at Sunstone several times, at least twice on the subject of apologetics.

I started my subscription to Dialogue immediately when I got my first career job and could afford it, and I have subscribed ever since. I did a stint on the Dialogue board for I think five years; I’m guessing I’m the only person to have served concurrently on both the FAIR and Dialogue boards. In addition to publishing in other journals, I have also published five articles in Dialogue over the years.

I started attending MHA conferences (and later JWHA) in 2003. I always had a great time and would usually liveblog the conferences here; a search on the blog for MHA will find many of them.

Famously FARMS and Signature were at each other’s throats in the 90s, but I never bought into that. When I bought a Signature volume it was to see what I could learn from it, not how I could destroy it. Take, for example, Todd Compton’s In Sacred Loneliness. Todd is an old friend of mine; we studied classics together at BYU in the early 80s, so I already knew he was a fine scholar. And I enjoyed and appreciated the book. The Church needs to understand that there is no such thing as hiding the ball on polygamy. If the Church is still a thing in the year 2525, what will be the number one thing people associate with it? Polygamy. If Joseph didn’t want that to be his legacy for all time, maybe he should have thought twice about doing it. Even apologetically oriented scholars like Brian Hales and Greg Smith acknowledge Joseph had wives numbering in the mid-30s. (I get a chuckle out of Todd counting 33 and Brian counting one more for 34.) While I’m on this topic, I have some free advice for the Church. I have never been bothered by the topic of polygamy, and the reason for that is clear to me. My parents were both born in Idaho and both descended from Mormon polygamy. Was that shameful to them? Did they try to hide it? Certainly not. They were extremely proud of that heritage and would talk to us kids about it. If you learn something like this when you are young, you don’t freak about it later. Or at least that was my experience. If you don’t want the membership to freak about, say, the stone in the hat, include it in the Primary curriculum, or at least youth Sunday School. The kids are already so bored that maybe they would lift their heads off the desk and pay attention.

At a conference once someone (I forget who) came up to me and told me how much s/he admired my “ecumenical” approach to Mormonism. I had never heard it put that way before, but I immediately knew what s/he meant. In addition to the above, here’s a further illustration: I like Dan Peterson. He’s hella-smart with a wicked sense of humor. I know he’s widely perceived as the boogey man, but you need to have dinner with him sometime before you draw any conclusions. (He relishes what I call “engagement” apologetics; rhetorical battle in the Octagon, two enter, only one leaves, that sort of thing. I’ve never had the slightest interest in that, so I just ignore that kind of stuff.) But you know who else I like? Brent Metcalfe. I consider him a friend. He is also hella-smart and has made several notable discoveries in church history. (I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but I think he became a better scholar after marrying his wife. Imagine having high level peer review sitting next to you on the couch! I wouldn’t know what that is like, as my wife has never read any of my church related publications, because she doesn’t care about that stuff. Her passions are art and music, as I described in this post: https://bycommonconsent.com/2009/12/13/rock-chick/

It’s true that Brent’s an atheist and I’m a theist. So what? My best friend on the planet (apart from close family) is a guy I first met in third grade. He was raised Catholic but has been an atheist his entire adult life. That doesn’t keep us from being friends. I’d take a bullet for that guy if I had to. I took him to Nauvoo for a long weekend of touring the sites a few years ago, and we had a great time. We recently attended our high school reunion together, and in the car he initiated an interesting conversation about the legal nuances involved in modern polygamy (we are both lawyers by profession, although he is now retired). I care less that someone agrees with me than that someone is both interested and knowledgeable about the topic, because then I have a chance to actually learn something. I can have a pleasant conversation with the guy on the pew behind me at church, but it’s highly unlikely I will learn something from him about the church I didn’t already know, whereas I’m highly likely to learn new things talking to someone who is both passionate and knowledgeable about the subject. And I really like to learn new things.

My Disaffiliation from FAIR

In 2007 I think it was I became a perma here on the blog. And I’ve had a great time blogging here. One thing I learned early on is you’ve got to be honest with your readers. Blogging doesn’t work unless you’re real about it. I’ve posted many hundreds of blog posts here, and in every case I’ve endeavored to be honest and genuine about my experiences and what I think about things.

In 2015 the Church was dealing with the POX (Policy of Exclusion) having to do with rules regarding the baptism of children of gay parents. I strongly disagreed with that policy and thought it was a terrible idea for the Church. So I posted at the blog “Were I Ever to Leave the Church,” which you can read here:”

Basically, I said you can’t trip me up with most traditional arguments against the Church. The CES Letter isn’t going to work on me because I already know that stuff. Heck, as a missionary I bought and read Mormonism: Shadow or Reality? because I didn’t want to be blindsided by anything.

But I’m not invulnerable; I do have my own personal Kryptonite. And for me that’s the Church’s approach to social issues; in particular, race issues, women’s issues, and LGBTQ+ issues. I love the Church, and so I hate to see it taking positions that to my thinking will certainly become losers over time.

To illustrate my thinking, take LGBTQ+ issues. I actually can relate to where our top leaders are coming from more readily than many of our readers, because instead of being two or three generations younger than our top leaders, I’m only one generation their junior. Which means my experience growing up was closer to theirs. My kids, both 40-ish now, went to high school with lots of gay friends, a gay-straight student-alliance, trips into Chicago to watch the Pride parade. My experience growing up was much closer to that of our senior leaders. The word “gay” had not yet come into popular usage, it was strictly the more clinical “homosexual.” How many out gay students attend my high school of about 1500? That’s easy, the answer was zero. We surely had gay students, probably at least 100 or so, but there was no such thing as an out gay student at my school, for good reason. Being out in that environment would have invited near daily beatings.

It wasn’t until maybe five years after high school that I began to change my thinking on this issue. I had a very good friend from my neighborhood, who was married and had a child. He finally came out as gay. That was the first person I knew well and personally to come out. (I don’t know whether they ever formally married, but he has long been with his partner.) That threw me for quite a loop. What helped me come to terms with it was the thought experiment where you imagine your own orientation is the minority one. I would know that I was straight; no amount of therapy would ever change that. If my only choices were to marry another man or be celibate the rest of my life, I would leave the Church and marry an actual woman. Flipping the situation helped to give me compassion for our gay brothers and sisters, and I fully support their rights to be with someone they actually love and want.

So anyway, about a week after I posted that at the blog, I got a call from the Chair of the FAIR Board. He asked me about the post and let me know a lot of FAIR volunteers were upset that a member of their Board had come down pretty hard on the Church on these issues. Now, you’re all going to think I’m an idiot, but I never even thought of how this would play with the FAIR audience; I was just openly expressing my feelings on the subject. So, I immediately resigned from the Board, and have had zero interaction with the organization since. I didn’t want the organization to be tainted by my (very liberal) personal views.

My reason for posting this is that I have worried that people would think I have something against FAIR and that that is the reason for my disaffiliation. I still support FAIR’s mission, and so I am posting the full story here so that no one will think I have any ill will toward the organization; I do not, and I wish it well.